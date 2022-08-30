|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . . 1 w | . . 4 . . 1
|Last bat : Mushfiqur Rahim (W)lbw b Rashid Khan1(4b0x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:28/4 (6.2 Ovs)
|9.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah, 1 run.
|9.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah, Four!
|9.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah, Second dot of the over! It is looped up, on off. MahmudullahÂ shuffles across and flicks it to mid-wicket. Not in the gap though.
|9.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Afif Hossain, On the stumps, this is flicked to square leg for just a single.
|9.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Afif Hossain, Brilliant fielding! Tossed up, full and on off. Afif HossainÂ reverse-sweeps it to deep point. The fielder in the deep dives to make a sharp stop. They take two.
|9.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Afif Hossain, A dot to start with! Full and on off. Afif HossainÂ reverse sweeps it to backward point.
|8.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Afif Hossain, Shorter, on off, Hossain pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. A decent over for Bangladesh, just 7 runs off it.Â
|8.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Afif Hossain, It is a length ball, on off. Hossain pushes it gently towards mid off. The fielder there slips and the batters take a couple. Looks like the dew is out, as the towel can be seen now.
|8.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Mahmudullah, Another single now! Fuller, on the stumps. MahmudullahÂ flicks it to mid-wicket and scampers across for a quick single.
|8.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Afif Hossain, Length ball, on middle stump. Hossain goes back and clips it to the left of mid on. They take one.
|8.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Mahmudullah, Full length, on middle and leg. MahmudullahÂ stays back and flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|8.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Afif Hossain, LEG BYE! Naveen-ul-HaqÂ goes full, on leg. Afif HossainÂ fails to flick it away. It goes to square leg off his pads. Naveen-ul-HaqÂ makes a stifled appeal but the umpire shows no interest. They collect a leg bye.
|7.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Afif Hossain, In the air...safe! This is floated, full and outside off, Afif HossainÂ makes room and slashes at it. The ball goes of the outer half towards sweeper cover, but falls well short of the fielder. A single taken.
|7.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Afif Hossain, Fires this full and on the pads, Afif HossainÂ flicks it towards short fine leg.
|7.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah, Short and on off, MahmudullahÂ punches it off the backfoot through covers for one.
|7.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Afif Hossain, Nabi follows the batter well here, Afif HossainÂ makes room to the leg side, Nabi darts a full delivery, on leg, Afif HossainÂ tucks it towards square leg for one.
|7.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah, A bit short and on middle, turning in, MahmudullahÂ pushes it with soft hands towards point and gets a quick single.
|0.0 : Will Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ be brought in to finish his spell in search of a wicket? No, the skipper Mohammad NabiÂ brings himself into the attack.
|7.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Mahmudullah, Tossed up, full and on off, MahmudullahÂ uses his feet and knocks it towards short mid-wicket.
|6.5 : Rashid Khan to Mahmudullah, Quicker again, short and on middle, MahmudullahÂ knocks it to the leg side.
|6.6 : Rashid Khan to Mahmudullah, Another googly, full and on off, MahmudullahÂ gets to the pitch of it and works it through mid-wicket for a run.
|6.4 : Rashid Khan to Afif Hossain, Floated, full and on off, Afif HossainÂ pushes it towards covers for a quick single.
|6.3 : Rashid Khan to Mahmudullah, Edgy start! Nicely tossed up, full and outside off, it is the googly and MahmudullahÂ attempts the extravagant drive. The ball goes off the inside edge and towards square leg as the batters get a single.
|6.2 : MahmudullahÂ is in at number 6.
|Rashid Khan to Mushfiqur Rahim, OUT! LBW! Rashid Khan strikes in his very first over. This is the googly, flatter and on middle, turning in, Mushfiqur RahimÂ goes to block it but plays down the wrong line. He gets rapped on his pads. There is aÂ huge appeal for LBW but turned down. Rashid KhanÂ is confident and convinces Nabi to take the review. The UltraEdge shows that there is not bat involved. The Ball Tracking shows three reds and Rahim has to walk back to the hut.
|0.0 : Rashid KhanÂ is now brought into the attack.
|6.1 : Rashid Khan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Starts with a tossed up delivery, full and on off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ blocks it onto the ground.
|5.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mushfiqur Rahim, Drags the length back and bowls it around the pads, Mushfiqur RahimÂ goes deep in his crease and tucks it away through square leg for a run. At the end of the Powerplay, BangladeshÂ are 28/3!Â
|5.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Afif Hossain, Leg bye! This is floated up on the pads, Afif HossainÂ looks to work it behind square but misses. The ball rolls off his pads onto the leg side and the batters scamper through for a run.
|5.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Afif Hossain, Tossed up, full and on middle, Afif HossainÂ tries to go for the reverse sweep but mistimes it towards covers.
|5.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Afif Hossain, A beautiful shot to get off the mark! This flatter and quicker and around off, Afif HossainÂ uses the pace and guides it towards the third man region for a brace.
|5.2 : Afif HossainÂ comes out to the middle now.
|1.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mohammad Naim, OUT! TIMBER! Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ continues to dominate with the new ball. He draws the first blood here. Mohammad Naim has to walk back on just 6. Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ comes 'round the wicket for the left-hander. It is arm ball, around off, that comes in with the angle. It skids on. Mohammad NaimÂ is in no position to play the drive but still goes for it and the ball goes past his blade to rattle the stumps.Â
|5.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Shakib Al Hasan, OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ is on fire out there in the desert and picks up his third wicket! Shakib Al HasanÂ walks right across the leg stump and exposes his stumps. Mujeeb is aware of it and fires one in around middle and this one comes in with the angle. Shakib misses the cut and the ball castles into middle and leg. BangladeshÂ in a spot of bother here and AfghanistanÂ on top of proceedings.
|5.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Shakib Al Hasan, Quicker and flatter, around off, Shakib Al HasanÂ rocks back and cuts it past point for a couple of runs.
|4.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Mushfiqur Rahim, Staying a touch low! Full and well outside off, Mushfiqur RahimÂ looks to go after it but the ball sneaks under his willow.
|4.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Shakib Al Hasan, A tad slower and close to the off pole. Shakib Al HasanÂ waits for it and cuts it close to his body towards deep point for a single.
|4.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Shakib Al Hasan, Keeps it a bit fuller and serves it on middle and leg, Shakib defends it off the front foot.
|4.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Back-to-back! Fullish length, angling across the left-hander, Shakib Al HasanÂ makes a bit of room and crunches it through the cover region for yet another boundary.
|4.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Up and over! This is pitched up on leg stump, Shakib Al HasanÂ clears the front leg and lofts it over wide mid on for a boundary.Â
|1.6 : Naveen-ul-HaqÂ comes into bowl now as Mushfiqur RahimÂ walks in at number 4.
|4.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Shakib Al Hasan, Starts off with a length ball, around off and skidding through. Shakib Al HasanÂ hangs back and cuts it square towards the man at cover-point.
|3.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Anamul Haque, OUT! LBW! A huge appeal for LBW but turned down! Mohammad NabiÂ is convinced by his bowler. He takes the review and AfghanistanÂ get their second wicket. Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ has given his side the best start possible. It is much straighter and on middle. Anamul HaqueÂ looks to sweep it away but misses. He gets rapped on his pads. The bowler appeals and the finger stays low. Mohammad NabiÂ takes the review and the Ball Tracking confirms three reds. BangladeshÂ
|3.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Anamul Haque, Tossed up, outside off. Anamul HaqueÂ looks to chase it but misses.
|3.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Anamul Haque, Full, on middle and leg. Anamul HaqueÂ flicks it to mid-wicket.
|3.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Anamul Haque, On off, pushed to the off side.
|3.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Shakib Al Hasan, LEG BYE! On the pads, Shakib Al HasanÂ fails to flick it away. It goes off his pads and they collect a leg bye.Â
|3.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Anamul Haque, A single now as this is worked to mid on.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Anamul Haque, WIDE! This is sprayed down leg. Anamul HaqueÂ looks to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
|2.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Shakib Al Hasan, On a length, around off. Shakib Al HasanÂ defends it out watchfully. A great over by Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ just 3 runs off it.
|2.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Anamul Haque, Fuller, around middle. Haque pushes it to mid off for a quick single.
|2.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Anamul Haque, Full length, outside off. Haque taps it to mid off.
|2.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Anamul Haque, On off, blocked out.
|2.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Anamul Haque, A length ball, down leg. Haque hangs back and flicks it through square leg. A fielder gives it a chase and does well to keep it down to two.
|1.6 : Shakib Al Hasan, the skipper walks in at number 3.
|2.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Anamul Haque, Good length, around off. Haque stays back and dabs it down to backward point.
|1.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Anamul Haque, A single now as this is eased down to long on.
|1.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Anamul Haque, On middle and leg. Haque taps it to the right of the bowler. Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ moves to that side and stop it.
|1.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Anamul Haque, Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ serves it outside off, a seam up delivery. Anamul HaqueÂ looks to chase it but misses.
|1.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Anamul Haque, Floated and outside off. Anamul HaqueÂ looks to drive it away but gets beaten.
|1.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mohammad Naim, Full, down leg. Naim clips it to deep square leg and crosses for one.
|0.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Naim, Length ball, outside off. Naim gets an inside edge and it dies instantly on the off side. The batters scamper through for a quick single. 5 runs off the over then.Â
|0.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Naim, Swing and a miss! This has been a solid comeback from Fazalhaq Farooqi. Good-length ball, outside off. Not much pace on offer. Naim looks to cut it away but misses. The ball dies as it reaches the keeper.
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Naim, Almost chops on this time! A length ball, around off. It is too close to cut. Naim hangs back and still look to cut it away. It takes an inside edge and bounces past the stumps.
|0.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Naim, FOUR! This should give him some confidence. The crowd erupts as the ball races away. It is a full toss, on middle and leg. Naim gets behind and lofts it past mid on for four.
|0.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Naim, Two dots in a row! Full length, wide outside off. Naim looks to thrash it past mid off but mistimes it.
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Naim, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ goes full, outside off, with some hint of out swing. Mohammad NaimÂ leans in and pushes it to covers.
|0.6 : Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ to share the new ball with Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-game formalities and we are now ready for play to begin. The umpires are out in the middle and the Afghan players can be seen in a huddle. Mohammad NaimÂ and Anamul HaqueÂ are set to open the innings for Bangladesh. It will be the star of the previous game, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ to get proceedings underway with the ball for Afghanistan. Let's play...
|Allan Donald, the fast-bowling coach of BangladeshÂ is in for a chat. He says they have trained for threeÂ very tough days in Dhaka and fourÂ days in the ICCÂ venues. AddsÂ they are very well prepared, and now is the time to put the performance on the pitch. MentionsÂ that they have lost crucial wickets in theÂ Powerplay and thatÂ needs to improve. Ends by sayingÂ they are pretty good in their bowling in theÂ Powerplays but nowÂ they need to control the game in the middle phase of matches.
|We are minutes away from the start of play! But before the game begins, the umpires and the two sets of players line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Afghanistan's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of Bangladesh.
|PITCH REPORT - Scott Styris is near the deck. He says that it is a fresh deck. There is sheen across the deck as well. Adds that the boundaries are small. Ends by saying it is a great surface to bat on.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Afif Hossain, Shakib Al HasanÂ (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.Â
|Mohammad Nabi, the skipper of Afghanistan is in for a chat. He says that the wicket is good and they will aim to restrict them to a low score. Mentions the morale of the team is high and hopefully they continue in the same manner. Further says that they are sticking to the same side. Mentions it is a slow pitch also a fresh one. Ends by saying they will try their best to keep them to a low total.
|Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of BangladeshÂ saysÂ that they will bat first. Mentions that it looks like a good wicket and will be a bit difficult for Afghanistan to put score on the board. Adds that their bowling pack seems to be in rhythm and now it is only about moving up with the momentum. Says that Asia Cup is a great platform and the rivalry between the neighbouring countries makes it more intriguing.
|Afghanistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|TOSS -Â BangladeshÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BATÂ first.
|Bangladesh come into this game on the back of some really poor performances in T20I matches, but their regular skipper, Shakib Al Hasan, is back in the team and will look to provide that leadership that his team has lacked in recent times. They will face a tough opposition who are flying high, but Bangladesh do have players that can beat any side on their day. Will Bangladesh be able to start off with a win? Or will Afghanistan continue their march? We'll find out soon. Toss and team news in a b