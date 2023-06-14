|Batsmen
|1.1 : Nijat Masood to Zakir Hasan, A huge appeal for caught behind and the finger stays down. AfghanistanÂ are convinced there is a nick on it and they take the review.
|0.6 : Nijat MasoodÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Fuller delivery, around off. Joy blocks it out.
|0.5 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Full and outside off, way wide and Joy leaves.
|0.4 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, On a length and on middle, Joy blocks.Â
|0.3 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, FOUR! This is some start for the home team. Full and drifting on the pads. Joy flicks it through mid-wicket and bags the boundary.
|0.2 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Zakir Hasan, A bit of swing, this is on the pads. Hasan tucks it to square leg for a single.
|0.0 : So, both teams are going with more seamers than the spinners. Looks like this pitch will have more bounce than turn. Only time will tell about the pitch. We are all set for the action. The AfghanistanÂ players are out in the middle. Mahmudul Hasan JoyÂ and Zakir HasanÂ to open for Bangladesh. Yamin AhmadzaiÂ to bowl first. Let's play...
|0.1 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Mahmudul Hasan Joy, BangladeshÂ are underway! Starts with a full ball on middle. Joy helps it to fine leg to get off the mark.
|0.0 : Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (C/WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Afsar Zazai (WK), Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Yamin Ahmadzai.
|TOSS - AfghanistanÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first!