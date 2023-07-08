|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 4 . | . 0nb 1 . . . 1
|Last bat : Hashmatullah Shahidi (C)b Mehidy Hasan2(7b0x40x6) SR:28.57, FoW:266/3 (39 Ovs)
|26.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, Touch fuller, angled onto the legs, Ibrahim ZadranÂ fails to flick it away.
|25.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Too short and wide this time, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ backs away and slaps it through the point region for a boundary.
|25.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Short and wide, turning away a touch, chopped away in front of cover-point.
|25.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Quicker delivery on middle, Ibrahim ZadranÂ strokes it away in front of mid-wicket for one.
|25.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Flatter one around off, played toward cover.
|25.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, This is angled onto the legs, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ works it away in front of mid-wicket for one. Gurbaz looks for two but is sent back midway. A better throw and he could have been in trouble.
|25.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Flighted ball, full and around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ plays it with the turn and through cover for a single.
|24.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, Good length outside off, nudged down wide of the man at third man for an easy single.
|24.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, Good shot for no run. Full and wide, Ibrahim ZadranÂ creams the cover drive straight to the man at extra cover.
|24.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Short again over middle, Gurbaz pulls it along the ground and through square leg for another single.
|24.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, Banged in short and around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ stays back and dabs it down toward third man for a run.
|24.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, Hard length outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ stands tall and has a wild heaveÂ across the line but is nowhere near the ball.
|24.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pitched up around middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ pushes it to the right of mid on for a quick single.
|23.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Short again around off, this is forced down through mid off for a single.
|23.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, On the pads, this is worked away around the corner by Ibrahim ZadranÂ for a run.
|23.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Good fielding! Shorter one on off, punched away to the right of extra cover where Litton DasÂ makes a good diving stop.
|23.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Slows it up and pulls the length back a touch, getting the ball to grip a bit. Ibrahim ZadranÂ watchfully blocks it out.
|23.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quicker and flatter around off, punched down to long off for a single.
|23.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full and around leg stump, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ sweeps it straight to short fine leg.
|Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wide! Fires one down the leg side for a wide.
|22.6 : Shakib Al HasanÂ (4-0-26-0) is back on.
|Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hard length around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ pushes it toward cover and looks for a run. The fielder there fires in a wild throw at the striker's end and they do get the single on the overthrow.
|22.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length outside off, Gurbaz punches it out toward cover.
|22.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Short and wide, slapped away wide of the man at third man. The fielder there does well to run around and save a couple of runs for his side.
|22.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fullish length, wide of the off stump, left alone by Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
|22.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, Slightly shorter and outside off, crunched away off the back foot to sweeper cover for a single.
|22.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, Short of a length outside off, chopped back onto the deck by Ibrahim Zadran.
|21.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Beaten! Nagging length around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ has a poke at it but the ball drifts past the outside edge.
|21.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Quicker one, fired in around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ pushes it through mid on for an easy single. The 150-run stand is up between these two.
|21.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! Short and punished! This is around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ rocks back and punches it well in front of square on the off side for a boundary.
|21.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ comes forward and forces this short ball in front of mid-wicket for a single.
|Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wide! Full and down the leg side, left alone for a wide.
|21.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Flatter one on middle, Ibrahim ZadranÂ punches it through mid on and turns the strike over.
|21.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shorter one on middle, this is pushed off the back foot down to long on for a single.
|20.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, A full toss now, around middle, Ibrahim ZadranÂ pushes it back past the bowler but the fielder at mid off does well to move to his right and make the stop.
|20.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, Hard length around off, punched away toward cover.
|20.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length ball around middle, driven through mid on for one. This is now the highest opening stand for AfghanistanÂ in ODI cricket.
|20.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! Wow, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ is in the zone today! This is full and around off, Gurbaz gets inside the line and laps it whilst falling over. The ball travels over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
|Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a good length, angling in from around middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to block but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad. Hasan MahmudÂ has overstepped here and a no ball is called. Free hit to follow...
|20.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, Length ball outside off, steered down to third man for a single.
|20.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, Bowled back of a length and over the stumps, Ibrahim ZadranÂ stays back and knocks it down to mid on.
|19.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On the shorter side, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ works it off the back foot toward mid-wicket.
|19.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Flatter one around the legs, this is tucked away to mid-wicket.
|19.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Floated up around leg, Ibrahim ZadranÂ backs away and drives it down to long on for one more.
|19.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Touch shorter around the pads, Gurbaz turns it down to fine leg and rotates the strike.
|19.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Around off, pushed down to long off for a single.
|19.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Well bowled! Mehidy HasanÂ sees Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stepping out and slows it up, pulling the length back as well. Gurbaz manages to work it past square leg for one.
|18.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, Short of a length around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ goes on the back foot and keeps it down toward backward point.
|18.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Slightly wider outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ plays it with an angled bat toward third man for a single.
|18.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Good length around the top of off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ solidly blocks it off.
|18.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, Back of a length around off, punched away through the cover region for one more.
|18.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, In the air but lands safely! Hard length around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ doesn't move his feet but does go after it. Gurbaz ends up hitting it off the splice over mid on. The fielder from long on comes in and gets it on the bounce. A single is taken.
|18.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ goes on the back foot and hits it to the right of point where the fielder makes a good diving stop.
|17.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Around middle and leg, this is tucked away to square leg.
|17.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Floated up around middle, Ibrahim ZadranÂ clips it straight to mid-wicket.
|17.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Nicely bowled! Mehidy HasanÂ floats this one up around off on a nagging length and manages to push it across the right-hander. Ibrahim ZadranÂ is drawn forward but misses the ball and Mushfiqur RahimÂ whips off the bails. The umpires go upstairs for the stumping appeal but the replays show that Zadran has his back leg planted inside the crease.
|17.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Nagging length around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ stays back and blocks it out.
|17.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Holds it back a touch and bowls it around leg, Ibrahim ZadranÂ nudges it leg side.
|17.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, TWO WIDES! Full and spilled down the leg side, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ misses the sweep as the ball goes toward short fine leg. They also cross over for a run.
|17.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Floated up around the legs, worked away to mid-wicket.
|16.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! Swatted away! Pitched up around off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ just hits through the line and thumps it over mid off for a boundary.
|16.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, On a good length outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ stays back and pushes it out toward cover-point.
|16.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, Full and outside off, zipping through. Ibrahim ZadranÂ looks to drive at it but is beaten past the outside edge.
|16.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Good length around the fifth stump line, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ drives it on the up toward deep cover and picks up a single.
|16.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full and wide, shaping away, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ leaves it alone.
|16.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, Back of a length outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ stands tall and eases it through cover for a single.
|15.6 : Drinks break! Well, this has been a blistering start with the bat for Afghanistan. When Litton DasÂ put the opposition into bat, he would not have expected this but the bowlers have simply been under-par. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ has been aggressive and has blown the opposition bowlers away. Can BangladeshÂ make a comeback in the middle overs? We shall find out.
|Mehidy Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Full and at the stumps, pushed down to long on for one.
|15.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Flatter this time and around leg, Gurbaz works it 'round the corner for a single.
|15.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Flighted ball around leg stump, nudged away toward mid-wicket.
|15.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Short and wide, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ rocks back and punches this one through extra cover for a couple of runs.
|15.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! Up, up and away! Tossed up around off and middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ skips down the track and lifts it all the way over the long on fence for a biggie.
|15.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicely floated up around middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ leans on to defend.
|14.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A single to finish the over. Pitched up on off. Gurbaz pushes it to mid on and takes a quick run.Â
|Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, WIDE! Bangs it short and outside off. Gurbaz lets it go and is wided by the umpire.
|14.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nails the yorker on off. Gurbaz digs it out and bunts it to point.
|14.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, On a good length again, outside off. Zadran punches it to deep point for one.
|14.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length ball on off. Gurbaz drops in front of the cover point fielder for a single.
|14.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! CLUBBED! Back of a length again, outside off. Gurbaz picks it early and pulls it over the short mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
|13.6 : Hasan MahmudÂ (2-0-7-0) is back on.
|14.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, Back of a length delivery, just outside off. Zadran punches it to the sweeper cover for one.
|13.6 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A dot to end the over. Full and around off. Gurbaz prods forward in defence toward short covers.
|13.5 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Flatter and quick on off. Gurbaz goes back and blocks it to short cover.
|13.4 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! OUT OF THE PARK! HUMOUNGOUS! Full and at the stumps. Gurbaz uses his feet and smokes it over the long on fence for a 84 metre hit.
|13.3 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full on off. Gurbaz gets forward and defends it to point.
|13.2 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz,Â Fuller delivery on the pads.Â Gurbaz flicks it straight to short fine leg.Â
|13.1 : Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, WIDES! Flights it up and driftsÂ down the leg. Gurbaz plays and misses as the ball runs down to the fine leg fence for three wides.Â
|Mehidy Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tossed up on off. Gurbaz blocks it to point.
|12.6 : Mehidy HasanÂ is now into the attack.
|The first hour of play has flown by and AfghanistanÂ have made a really dominat start with the bat.
|Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tosses it up on the leg peg. Gurbaz works it toward backward square leg for a single.
|12.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Flighted, around off. Gurbaz drops it toward cover point and looks to take the run, but is sent back.Â
|12.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A huge appeal for LBW, turned down by the umpire. Tosses it up on the middle and leg. Gurbaz plays across the line and gets hit in front. Bangladesh decide against the review. Probably going down the leg.
|12.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! ALL THE WAY! FIFTY FOR GURBAZ! Slightly short and outside off. Gurbaz rocks back and hammers it out of the park over the deep mid-wicket fence.
|12.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! BANG! Full and around off. Gurbaz gets down and sweeps it hard toward the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|12.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Slider on the leg peg. Gurbaz looks to flick it away but misses and takes a thud on the pad.
|11.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length ball, outside off. Gurbaz gets forward and edges it along the turf toward deep third for a single.
|11.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Stand and Deliver! Pitched up full and just outside off. Gurbaz times the drive gloriously through wide of the mid off fielder for a beautiful boundary.
|11.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Snotter from Ebadot Hossain! Bowls this short of a length that took off after pitching. Gurbaz looks to fend it but it takes the outside edge and flies off toward the third man fence for a streaky boundary.
|11.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Slower length ball, angling down the leg. Gurbaz looks to pull but toe ends it onto the pitch and nearly takes the stumps.Â
|11.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pitched up on off. Gurbaz blocks it to short mid-wicket.
|11.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, Full-length delivery outside off. Zadran goes for the drive and edges it toward third man for one.
|10.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Goes full and on the leg peg. Gurbaz gets on one knee and sweeps it straight to the man at short fine leg.Â
|10.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Slightly short and on off. Gurbaz goes back and knocks it to silly mid off.
|10.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Arm ball on the middle and leg. Zadran goes back and punches it toward long on for one.
|10.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Full and quick on off, defended on the back foot.
|10.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Flighted, full on off. Zadran prods forward and defends.
|10.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Tossed up on off. Zadran blocks it forward.
|9.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pitched up on the middle and leg. Gurbaz moves across and pushes it to short mid-wicket.
|9.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, Hossain takes the pace off and goes a tad fuller, outside off. Zadran runs it down to the third man region for one.
|9.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, On a good length, around off. Zadran gets behind the line and defends it to short cover.
|9.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, Back of a length delivery on off. Zadran hangs back and bunts it toward Ebadot Hossain.
|9.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, Good length delivery at the stumps. Zadran blocks it toward mid on.
|9.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, LEG BYES! Back of a length delivery angling down the leg. Zadran goes for the pull as it comes off the pad as runs past the keeper and toward fine leg fence for four leg byes.
|8.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tossed up on off. Gurbaz prods forward in defence.
|8.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full and quick on the leg peg. Gurbaz blocks it to the right of the bowler.
|8.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR!Â Tossed up delivery, on the middle and leg stump line. Zadran makes room and lofts it inside out toward the long-off region. Towhid HridoyÂ comes running in from the fence but the ball lands in front of him as the ball ricoshets and rolls into the fence for four runs.
|8.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Full ball on off, driven to long off for one.
|8.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! Nicely done! Full at the stumps. Zadran sweeps it hard through the square leg region for a cracking boundary.
|8.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran,Â Tossed up delivery on off.Â Zadran defends it off the front foot.Â
|7.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! Second maximum in the over! Bowls it short and angling on the middle and leg stump line. Gurbaz swivels and pulls it over the deep square leg fence for half a dozen.Â
|7.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ibrahim Zadran, Full-length delivery, outside off. Zadran drives it off the cue end toward mid off for a single.
|7.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ibrahim Zadran, 140.6 kmph! On a good length, just outside off. Zadran gets forward to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|7.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length again, around off. Gurbaz pulls it to deep backward square leg for one.
|7.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length delivery, angled down the leg. Gurbaz swivels and pulls it straight to the short fine leg fielder.
|7.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Yorker-length ball at the stumps. Gurbaz digs and bunts it back to the bowler.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! BOOM! Up and Over! Pitched up full, on off. Gurbaz goes through with the drive and lofts it with the full face of the blade as it sails over the fence for a biggie. Mustafizur RahmanÂ has overstepped again and a free hit is coming up.
|6.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, A dot to end the over. Slightly short and at the stumps. Zadran goes back and punches it into covers.
|6.5 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Full around off. Zadran pushes it toward Shakib.
|6.4 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Tossed up on off, driven back to Shakib Al Hasan.
|6.3 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Flatter on off. Zadran punches it to mid off.
|Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, FIVE WIDES! Flighted and drifts it down the leg. Zadran misses the nudge and the keeper fails to collect it too as the ball runs down to the fence for five extras.
|6.2 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Full on off. Zadran prods forward in defence.
|6.1 : Shakib Al Hasan to Ibrahim Zadran, Tossed up at the stumps. Zadran bunts it back toward Gurbaz.
|5.6 : Shakib Al HasanÂ is introduced early into the attack.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length delivery, angled into the off-stump line. Zadran gets behind the line and blocks onto the pitch.
|5.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ibrahim Zadran, Full-length ball, around off. Gurbaz pushes it to wide of mid off for a single.
|5.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ibrahim Zadran, Tad short of a good length, on the leg stump line. Zadran tucks it to short mid-wicket.
|5.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length delivery, angling across. Gurbaz rides the bounce and runs it down to deep third for a single.
|5.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pitched up on off. Gurbaz defends it to point.
|5.1 : Slight Halt! Gurbaz has taken a blow on the fingers as the ball bounced a tad more than expected. The physio gives him the required attention and he looks all set to carry on.Â
|Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length delivery, around off. Gurbaz looks to block this but the ball bounces a bit more and hits Gurbaz on the glove. The physio is in the middle to have a look.
|4.6 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full and wide outside off. Gurbaz drives it firmlyÂ but Towhid HridoyÂ at coversÂ puts in the dive and stops a certain boundary. The batters complete a single.
|4.5 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! WIDTH OFFERED AND GURBAZ POUNCES! Short and wide outside off. Gurbaz cuts it hard through the backward point region for a boundary.
|4.4 : Ebadot Hossain to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length delivery, angled into the middle and leg. Gurbaz tucks it to short mid-wicket.
|4.3 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, Hard length delivery outside off. Zadran runs it down to deep third for one.
|4.2 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, Very full and outside off, Zadran squeezes it through the gap between cover point and backward point region for a couple.
|4.1 : Ebadot Hossain to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! WHACKED! Ebadot HossainÂ bowls it too full and on the pads. Zadran clips it nicely through the square leg region to welcome the bowler with a boundary.
|3.6 : Ebadot HossainÂ comes into the attack.
|Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Very full and angling into the leg peg. Gurbaz misses the flick and takes a thud on the pad as the ball rolls away to the man at square leg.
|3.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pitched up full again, just outside off. Gurbaz drives it to point.
|3.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! BANG! Full-length deliveryÂ around off. Gurbaz lifts it over the bowler and through mid off for a cracking boundary.
|3.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, LEG BYES! Fraction short of a good length, angling down the leg. Gurbaz pulls it off the pads past the keeper toward fine leg for four leg byes.Â
|3.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length ball on off, blocked on the front foot.
|3.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pitched up full, on off. Gurbaz drives it off the inner half toward short mid-wicket.Â
|2.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Short of a length, around off. Gurbaz hangs back and pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
|2.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz,Â Length delivery on the middle and leg stump line. GurbazÂ tucksÂ across to short mid-wicket.Â
|2.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full-length delivery, outside off. Gurbaz drives it to short cover.
|2.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a good length, and going across the batter. Gurbaz watchfuly lets it go.
|2.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full delivery, angling across the batter. Gurbaz shuffles across and looks to hoick it away but fails to connect. Mustafizur RahmanÂ has overstepped and is given a NO BALL.Â
|2.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length ball on off. Gurbaz strides forward and blocks it to covers.
|2.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mustafizur RahmanÂ goes short and around the off-stump line. Gurbaz goes for the pull and hits it toward the deep square leg region away from the fielder and takes two runs.
|1.6 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full and angling into the middle and leg. Gurbaz works this toward wide of the mid on fielder for a single.
|1.5 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a good length, on off. Gurbaz charges down the track and hits it on a bounce to the man at mid on.
|1.4 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full-length delivery around off. Gurbaz pushes it to mid on.
|1.3 : Hasan Mahmud to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pitched up on off. Gurbaz defends on the front foot.
|1.2 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, Yorker-length deliveryÂ on the middle and leg. Zadran digs it out and works it through square leg for one.
|Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, NO BALL! Hasan MahmudÂ has overstepped here as he bowls this on a good length and angling down the leg. Zadran plays and misses.
|1.1 : Hasan Mahmud to Ibrahim Zadran, Hasan MahmudÂ starts on a good length, just outside off. Ibrahim ZadranÂ blocks it into covers.
|0.6 : Hasan MahmudÂ to operate from the other end.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pulls his length ball and bowls it a tad short of a good length and around the ribs. Gurbaz gets on top of it and tucks it to backward square leg.Â
|0.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! GORGEOUS! Pitched too full and outside off. Gurbaz gets into the position and times it nicely through the mid off and the extra cover region for a boundary.
|0.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Continues on the fuller-length around off. Gurbaz shimmies down and drives it firmly to mid off for a dot.
|0.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Another full delivery, going across the batter. Gurbaz is drawn into the drive but gets beaten again.Â
|0.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full again at the stumps. Gurbaz bunts it back toward Mustafizur Rahman.
|0.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mustafizur RahmanÂ starts off with a full ball angling across the batter. Gurbaz gets forward to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.0 : We are all set for the match to begin! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of BangladeshÂ who are seen in a huddle. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Ibrahim ZadranÂ are the openers for Afghanistan. Mustafizur RahmanÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghan skipperÂ says that itâs a big opportunity and want to give their 100 percent to win the series. Mentions that the pitch looks dry and they donât mind batting first. Informs that Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ is fit and raring to go in this game. Adds that they will try and put up a decent total and closes by saying that they are going with an unchanged XI.
|Litton Das, the captain of Bangladesh says that they will bowl first. He adds that when they played the last game, it was a bit two-paced in the first 10 overs. Mentions that they will try their best and if they play well on this surface, they will win. Adds that it is important to pitch the ball up in the right areas and the surface will aid them. Informs that they have a couple of changes in the side.
|AfghanistanÂ (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Litton Das (C), Mohammad Naim (in place of Tamim Iqbal), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain (in place of Taskin Ahmed), Mustafizur Rahman.
|TOSS: The news from the middle is thatÂ BangladeshÂ have won the coin toss and opted to bowl first.Â