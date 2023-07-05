|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . 0wd 4 0wd . 0wd . . . 1
|Last bat : Tamim Iqbal (C)c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Fazalhaq Farooqi13(21b2x40x6) SR:61.90, FoW:30/1 (6.5 Ovs)
|9.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tossed up wide of off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ pushes it to mid off for no run.
|9.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Short of a length on leg, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ looks to flick it but misses out as the ball clips his pads.
|9.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Length dragged back a bit in middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ hops back and smashes this back towards the bowler as Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ gets a hand to hit but drops it eventually.
|9.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quicker and fuller on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ defends this off the front foot.
|9.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fuller one on off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ drives this to cover for no run.
|9.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Flatter and quicker outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ taps it to first slip.
|8.6 : Time for some spin as Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ is brought into the attack.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, Full and wide outside off, Litton DasÂ leaves it all alone for the keeper to collect.
|8.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length delivery in middle, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ pulls it to the long leg region for a single.
|8.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, On a length outside off, Litton DasÂ taps this to the third man region for a single.
|8.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Back of a length with pace off it, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ clears his front foot to slog it big but pushes it towards deep square leg for a single.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Najmul Hossain Shanto, No ball! Bizzare scenes as the ball has popped out of the hands of Fazalhaq Farooqi as he looks to bowl a back of the hand deliveryÂ and lands on the third strip from where the game is being played. No-ball signaled with a free hit upcoming.
|8.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, On a length outside off, Litton DasÂ punches this off the front foot wide of the mid off fielder and takes a quick single.
|8.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, Back of a length outside off, Litton DasÂ defends this off the back foot.
|7.6 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Najmul Hossain Shanto, Good length delivery outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ taps this towards second slip for no run.
|7.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! You Beauty, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ is timing this so pure off his bat that the ball is racing like a tracer bullet. On aÂ length around off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ drives this and drills it past the mid off fielder for a boundary.
|7.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Najmul Hossain Shanto, FOUR! On a length around pads, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ times this right from the middle of his bat rolling it towards the vacant area at deep square leg for a boundary.
|7.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Litton Das, Good length delivery just outside off, Litton DasÂ taps this bouncing just above the stumps for a single. Good call from Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ as he was running towards the danger end.
|7.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Litton Das, FOUR! That has been crunched for four by a watchful Litton Das. Back of a length outside off with width on offer, Litton DasÂ settles himself on his back foot and punches this through extra-cover for a boundary.
|7.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Litton Das, On a length outside off, Litton DasÂ watchfully leaves it all alone.
|6.6 : Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ comes into the attack now.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Najmul Hossain Shanto, On a length outside off, Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ leaves it carefully.
|6.5 : Najmul Hossain ShantoÂ is in at number 3.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, OUT! EDGED AND GONE! First breakthrough for AfghanistanÂ as they get rid of the BangladeshÂ skipper Tamim Iqbal. On a length outside off, in the corridor of uncertainty, Tamim IqbalÂ gets stuck in his crease as he looks to block it out but gets a bit late and edges this into the hands of Rahmanullah GurbazÂ behind the wicket.
|6.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Short-pitched delivery outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ leaves it all alone. The line needs to be a bit closer to the line of stumps.
|6.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, On a lengthÂ outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
|6.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, On a length outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ leans low to defend but misses out.
|6.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ picks it up early and hops back as he punches this off the back foot towards the boundary at the backward point region for four.Â
|5.6 : Mohammad Saleem to Litton Das, On a length outside off, swinging further away from the right-hander, Litton DasÂ leaves it all alone.
|5.5 : Mohammad Saleem to Litton Das, Short-pitched delivery outside off, Litton DasÂ slashes hard and powerfully at it but dos not connect.
|5.4 : Mohammad Saleem to Litton Das, On a length outside off, Litton DasÂ defends this off the front foot for no run.
|5.3 : Mohammad Saleem to Litton Das, Back of a length in middle, Litton DasÂ pulls it from the sticker of his bat towards deep square leg for a couple. The timing is still off for Litton Das.
|5.2 : Mohammad Saleem to Litton Das, On a length drifting down leg, Litton DasÂ looks to block it but gets clipped on his thigh pad. Loud appeal but the umpire turns it down.
|4.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, Wide! On a length sliding down leg, Litton DasÂ leaves it al alone as the umpire signals wide.
|5.1 : Mohammad Saleem to Litton Das, Short-pitched delivery angling outside off, Litton DasÂ leaves it all alone.
|4.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Good length delivery just outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ leaves it for the keeper to collect.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, 2 Wides! On a length sliding down leg, Litton DasÂ leaves this and a fumble from the keeper gets them a single too.
|4.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, Back of a length outside off, Litton DasÂ pushes this towards the cover-point fielder for no run.
|4.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, On a length just outside off, Litton DasÂ confidently leaves it all alone. He seems to be so sure about his off-stump till now.
|4.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, Good length delivery outside off, Litton DasÂ advances down the track and drives this to mid off for no run.
|4.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, On a length going across the batter, Litton DasÂ looks to poke at it but gets undone by the inconsistent bounce on offer.
|3.6 : Mohammad Saleem to Tamim Iqbal, Good length delivery going above the middle, Tamim IqbalÂ gets cramped for room as the ball skids onto the batter, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to slice it out towards the off side but manages to get clipped off his pads back towards the keeper. Loud appeal by AfghanistanÂ players but the umpire is unmoved.
|4.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, On a length around middle, Litton DasÂ tucks this through the gap at the mid-wicket region for a couple.
|3.5 : Mohammad Saleem to Tamim Iqbal, A very well-directed bouncer right under the eyelid, Tamim IqbalÂ pulls it but fails to get the desired timing as the ball rolls past the square leg fielder fro a couple of runs.
|3.4 : Mohammad Saleem to Litton Das, Short-pitched delivery going down leg, Litton DasÂ pulls it to the fine leg fielder for a single.
|3.3 : Mohammad Saleem to Litton Das, On a length just outside off, Litton DasÂ leaves it for the keeper to collect.
|3.2 : Mohammad Saleem to Litton Das, Good length delivery nipping back in but outside off, Litton DasÂ gives it a good look and leaves it all alone.
|3.1 : Mohammad Saleem to Litton Das, Back of a length outside off with away movement for the right-hander, Litton DasÂ leaves it all alone.
|2.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, On a length outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ strides out to the pitch of it and slices this through the gap between point and cover-point for a couple of runs.
|2.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Full and wide outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ lets it roll to the keeper.
|2.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Back of aÂ length angling in towards the batter, Tamim IqbalÂ rocks back and punches this towards the cover fielder.
|2.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Pitched up in middle, Tamim IqbalÂ watchfully pushes this back past the bowler towards mid on for no run.
|2.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Nicely bowled as the batter is beaten all ends up. On a length just outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to block it out but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|2.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, On a length wide of off, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to cut but misses out on any contact.
|1.6 : Mohammad Saleem to Tamim Iqbal, Back of a length down leg, Tamim IqbalÂ taps it to the right of the keeper for a single.
|1.5 : Mohammad Saleem to Tamim Iqbal, On a length outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ defends this solidly off the front foot.
|1.4 : Mohammad Saleem to Tamim Iqbal, Good length delivery around off, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to drive but hits the sticker on his bat as the ball rolls back toward the bowler.
|1.3 : Mohammad Saleem to Tamim Iqbal, Good length delivery pitching in middle, and shaping away from the batter, Tamim IqbalÂ stands tall and leaves it all alone.
|Mohammad Saleem to Tamim Iqbal, Wide! On a length outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to slice it through point but misses out.
|1.2 : Mohammad Saleem to Tamim Iqbal, On a length shaping away from the batter, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to block it out but gets beaten on his outside edge.
|Mohammad Saleem to Tamim Iqbal, Wide! Short and way too wide outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to cut but misses out.
|1.1 : Mohammad Saleem to Tamim Iqbal,Â FOUR! First boundary from the bat of Tamim. Juicy half-volley around off, Tamim IqbalÂ gets low and drives this through cover for a gorgeous-looking boundary.
|Mohammad Saleem to Tamim Iqbal, Wide! On a length outside off, Tamim IqbalÂ leaves this as it is way too waide.
|Mohammad Saleem to Tamim Iqbal, 5 Wides! Not the start the bowler would have wanted. Fuller one way down leg, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to flick it but this was way too wide of the batter and the keeper too as it races away to the fence behind the wicket.
|0.6 : Mohammad Saleem, on debut, takes the other new ball.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, Back of a length in middle, Litton DasÂ defends this off the back foot for no run.
|0.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, On a length pitching in middle, and shaping away form the right-handed batter, Litton DasÂ looks to block it out but gets beaten on his outside edge.
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, On a length angling away from the batter, Litton DasÂ strides to the pitch of it and leaves it all alone for the keeper to collect.
|0.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, On a length around off, Litton DasÂ pushes it to the mid-wicket region for no run.
|0.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Litton Das, Good length delivery outside off, Litton DasÂ gives it a good look and leaves it all alone.
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Leg bye. Starts off with a length delivery sliding down the leg, Tamim IqbalÂ looks to nudge this around the corner but gets a deflection off his pads for a single toward fine leg.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin! The two umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Afghanistan. We can also see Mohammad SaleemÂ being presented with the cap as he is set to make his ODI debut. Tamim IqbalÂ and Litton DasÂ are the openers for Bangladesh.It will be Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ to open the proceedings with the ball here. Let's play...
|PITCH REPORT - Atar Ali Khan is pitchside. He says that aÂ lot of grass has been left on the pitch and it will provide help to the seamers and back of the length delivery will be key here as the ball will do a lot of lateral movement from there.
|Hashmatullah Shahidi, the captain of AfghanistanÂ says they would like to field first as it looks like the pitch has a bit of moisture and they want to take advantage of it for the first 10-15 overs. Adds that the team is well prepared for the conditions here. Mentions that Rashid KhanÂ is in the side and that's a big boost for them all and they will be looking to restrict them under 250.
|BangladeshÂ skipper,Â Tamim IqbalÂ says that they are happy to bat here and it may well quicken up later in the day. Adds that the intent will be to stay positive but sometimes they play the situation too. Mentions that the key will be to negotiate the first 10 over well without any scoreboard pressure. Informs that the preparation for this game has been very well now it is time to execute the plans.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mohammad Saleem (On debut).
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Hasan Mahmud.
|TOSS - AfghanistanÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.