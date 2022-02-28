|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 1 . . . | . . 1 1 . 2
|Last bat : Shakib Al HasanBatting12(16b2x40x6) SR:75.00, FoW:47/2 (10.3 Ovs)
|14.6 : DRINKS!
|Gulbadin Naib to Shakib Al Hasan, Shorter and outside off, Shakib looks to push at it but is beaten.
|14.5 : Gulbadin Naib to Liton Das, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|14.4 : Gulbadin Naib to Liton Das, Good length and on off, Das pushes it to covers yet agian.
|14.3 : Gulbadin Naib to Liton Das, Two more! Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for two.
|14.2 : Gulbadin Naib to Liton Das, On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|14.1 : Gulbadin Naib to Liton Das, On off, Das pushes it to covers.
|13.6 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Shakib Al Hasan, Angled into middle, Shakib keeps it out.
|13.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Liton Das, Outside off, Das guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
|13.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Shakib Al Hasan, Just over! Length and on off, Shakib looks to hit it over cover, it goes off the splice but over the fielder for one.
|13.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Liton Das, Outside off, Das guides it down to third man for one.
|13.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Liton Das, Good length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|13.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Shakib Al Hasan, Needless! On off, this is pushed to covers. The fielder for no reason, looks to throw it to the keeper, it is way above his head and goes down to fine leg for one.
|12.6 : Gulbadin Naib to Liton Das, On off, this is played to covers. A good start by Naib.
|12.5 : Gulbadin Naib to Shakib Al Hasan, On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|12.4 : Gulbadin Naib to Shakib Al Hasan, That is another beauty! Sees Shakib come down the track and bowls it shorter and on off, this lands and then moves away. Shakib is beaten as he tries to defend.
|12.3 : Gulbadin Naib to Shakib Al Hasan, BEATEN! Length and on off, angles it away from the off pole. Shakib has a feel for it but is beaten. Good use of the angle there.
|12.2 : Gulbadin Naib to Liton Das, Shorter and outside off, Das guides it down to third man and takes one.
|12.1 : Gulbadin Naib to Liton Das, Shorter in length and on off, Das guides it to point.
|11.6 : Gulbadin NaibÂ comes into the attack.Â
|Azmatullah Omarzai to Shakib Al Hasan, Fuller and on off, Shakib strokes it to covers.
|Azmatullah Omarzai to Shakib Al Hasan, WIDE! Short and down the leg side, Shakib ducks under it. Wided.
|11.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Shakib Al Hasan, Again, around off and on a length, this is pushed to covers.
|11.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Shakib Al Hasan, Good length and on off, Shakib stands tall and pushes it to covers.
|11.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Nice and fine! That is a gift for Shakib! On the pads, he works it fine and this one races away to the fence.
|11.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Shakib Al Hasan, Good length and on off, defended.
|11.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Liton Das, That raced off the bat! Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for one. Third man does well to get across and stop it.
|10.3 : Review! Shakib Al HasanÂ has reviewed an LBW decision! The replays roll in. No bat involved confirms UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows it was pitching outside leg. The decision needs to be overturned.
|10.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, A bye to end a successful over! Shorter and on the body, Das ducks under it. It lands just in front of the keeper who does not stop it cleanly and a run is taken.
|10.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Shakib Al Hasan, NOT OUT! That is pitching outside leg. It always seemed that way. A good review from Shakib and he survives. This is full yet again and tailing back in. The line is a little too straight though. Shakib looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A huge appeal. The umpire gives it a long thought and then raises the finger. Shakib reviews immediately and replays show that the on-field call has to be overturned.
|10.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Shakib Al Hasan, Outside off, Shakib strokes it through covers and takes one.
|10.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Shakib Al Hasan, Goes very full again and on off, this is played back to the bowler.
|10.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Off the mark in wonderful fashion! That is a half volley, full and outside off, Hasan leans into it and strokes it through covers. The fielder kind of misfields there and it races away.
|0.0 : Shakib Al HasanÂ walks out to bat at number 3.Â
|Time for Powerplay 2! A maximum of 4 fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.Â
|10.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, OUT! TIMBER! There is the opening wicket for Afghanistan and it is the big one of the Bangladesh skipper, Tamim Iqbal. For the third time in three games he has been dismissed to Fazalhaq Farooqi. This is a lovely delivery, it is full, almost a yorker length, starts outside off and shapes back in. Tamim is late in getting his bat down and the stumps are hit. Welcome wicket for Afghanistan.
|9.6 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Liton Das, FOUR! Top shot! Short and wide of off. Liton DasÂ stays in his crease and cuts it perfectly wide of third man for a boundary.Â
|9.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Liton Das, Good-length delivery, outside off. Liton DasÂ defends it out.Â
|9.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Liton Das, Tad fuller, outside off. Liton DasÂ leaves it alone.Â
|9.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Liton Das, Good-length delivery, outside off. Liton DasÂ leans and blocks it out.Â
|9.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Tamim Iqbal, Leg bye! A stifled appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved! Another length ball, angling in on the pads. Tamim IqbalÂ misses his flick and gets hit high on the pads. The ball rolls towards short fine leg and the batters sneak in a run.
|9.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Tamim Iqbal, Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ starts with a length ball, darting it on the pads. Tamim IqbalÂ works it away towards deep square leg for a couple of runs.Â
|8.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, FOUR! Glorious! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ pitches this one up, outside off. Liton DasÂ leans and drives it past cover for a beautiful boundary!
|8.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Good-length delivery, outside off. Liton DasÂ does not fiddle with that one.Â
|8.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, FOUR! Nicely done! Angling inÂ on middle and leg, on a length. Liton DasÂ uses his wrists and flicks it past square leg for a boundary.Â
|8.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ serves a back-of-a-length deliveryÂ outside off, from 'round the wicket. Liton DasÂ lets that go through.Â
|8.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Short of a length again, outside off, swinging away. Liton DasÂ leaves it alone.Â
|8.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Back of a length, outside off. Liton DasÂ stays in his crease and punches it past cover for a brace.Â
|7.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, Drifting it down the leg side, tad shorter. Liton DasÂ looks to push this behind the keeper, but he gets a slight inside edge towards fine leg. Single taken!
|7.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! Shorter ball, around middle. Liton DasÂ rocks back and pulls it past mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.Â
|7.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, Shorter now, outside off, much quicker this time. Liton DasÂ hangs back and pulls it to the fielder at mid-wicket.Â
|7.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tamim Iqbal, Fuller ball, drifting it in on the pads. Tamim IqbalÂ leans and works it away past mid-wicket for a single.Â
|7.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tamim Iqbal, Tosses this one up, on middle, full in length. Tamim IqbalÂ shows the full face of the bat and blocks it out.Â
|7.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, Back of a length, around middle. Liton DasÂ pulls it towards square leg for a single.Â
|6.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Full-length delivery, around middle. Liton DasÂ taps it towards mid on and takes a single. He retains the strike!
|6.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, More movement! Fuller length, swinging away, wide of off. Liton DasÂ leans to drive this but fails to reach the ball.Â
|6.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ drops it short now, swinging away, outside off. Liton DasÂ leans back and lets that go through to the keeper.Â
|6.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Another outswinger, on a length, outside off. Liton DasÂ shoulders his arms at it.Â
|6.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ serves it on a length now, outside off. Liton DasÂ presses forwardÂ and blocks it towards point.Â
|6.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Fraction shorter, shaping away from the right-hander, outside off. Liton DasÂ leaves it alone.Â
|5.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tamim Iqbal, Another back-of-a-length delivery, outside off, flatter one now. Tamim IqbalÂ looks to cut this away, but gets a bottom edge back onto the deck.Â
|5.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tamim Iqbal, Loopy ball, outside off. Tamim IqbalÂ defends it out.Â
|5.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! First boundary of the innings! Shorter ball, darting it on the pads. Tamim IqbalÂ stays in his crease and clips it past square leg for a boundary.Â
|5.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tamim Iqbal, Slower through the air, on the pads, and full in length. Tamim IqbalÂ leans and flicks it to the short fine leg fielder.Â
|5.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, Shorter ball, outside off. Liton DasÂ hangs back and cuts it towards the fielder at point, who dives to his left and makes a good stop. Single taken!
|5.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, Wide! Shorter ball, firing it down the leg side. Liton DasÂ leaves it alone. Wide called!
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, Fuller now, around middle. Liton DasÂ leans and taps it towards mid on.Â
|4.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Another yorker, on middle, at 137.3 clicks. Tamim IqbalÂ digs it out. Another good over for Afghanistan, just two runs off it!
|4.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Fraction shorter, shaping away outside off at 135.7 clicks. Tamim IqbalÂ lets that go through to the keeper.Â
|4.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Length delivery, outside off. Tamim IqbalÂ leans and pushes it towards cover.
|4.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Yorker-length delivery, outside off. Liton DasÂ opens the face of the bat and squeezes it out towards third man and rotates the strike.Â
|4.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Very full on this occasion, around middle and off. Liton DasÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|4.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Back of a length, outside off, shaping awa. Liton DasÂ offers no shot to that.Â
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Wide! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ drops it short now, down the leg side. Liton DasÂ leaves it alone. Wide called!
|3.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, Shorter ball, turning it in, around middle and leg. Liton DasÂ pushes it past square leg off the back foot for a single.Â
|3.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, Loopy ball, outside off, full in length. Liton DasÂ leans and drives it to the fielder at cover.Â
|3.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tamim Iqbal, Drifting down leg, fuller again. Tamim IqbalÂ flicks it past square leg for a single.Â
|3.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tamim Iqbal, On the pads, touch fuller. Tamim IqbalÂ leans and flicks it towards square leg.
|3.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, Tad fuller now, slower through the air, around middle. Liton DasÂ pushes it towards mid on for a single.Â
|3.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, Shorter ball, outside off. Liton DasÂ cuts it towards point.Â
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, Wide! Firing this down the leg side. Liton DasÂ misses his flick. Wide called!
|2.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Good-length delivery, outside off. Tamim IqbalÂ leans and blocks it out.
|2.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Fuller now, outsidde off. Tamim IqbalÂ drives it towards cover.Â
|2.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, On a length, outside off. Tamim IqbalÂ pushes it towards point.Â
|2.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, NOT OUT! An appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no! Very full on this occasion, coming back in a tad on the pads. Liton DasÂ looks to flick but misses. Afghanistan go for a review! The replays roll in and UltraEdge confirms a slight spike as the ball passes through the bat. The on-field decision stands. The ball deflects off his pads and rolls towards fine leg. Single taken asÂ well!
|2.2 : An appeal for an LBW is turned down. Afghanistan review but it seems to be going down leg.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Well bowled! Back of a length, shaping away, outside off. Liton DasÂ stays in his crease and looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|2.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, On a length, around middle. Liton DasÂ taps it towards the fielder at mid-wicket.Â
|1.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tamim Iqbal, Full, down the leg side. Tamim IqbalÂ flicks it on the leg side.Â
|1.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tamim Iqbal, Turning this one into the left-hander, fuller length, around off. Tamim IqbalÂ lunges and defends this one. 1 runÂ off Mujeeb Ur Rahman's first over!
|1.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tamim Iqbal, Flatter, slower through the air, outside off, fuller ball. Tamim IqbalÂ leans and blocks it out.Â
|1.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, Fuller ball, on the pads. Liton DasÂ leans and works it away past square leg for a single.Â
|1.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, This one turns away, outside off. Liton DasÂ taps it towards cover.Â
|1.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Liton Das, Turning it in, tad shorter, around middle. Liton DasÂ taps it to mid-wicket.Â
|0.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Touch fuller, nipping in, around middle. Tamim IqbalÂ pushes it past mid on for a brace. 4 runs off the first over!
|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - Athar Ali Khan is near the pitch. He says that this pitch has a lot of grass. It's quite dry and it is going to play in favour of the seamers, provided they bowl in the right areas. Adds that there will be movement and the bowlers should bowl straighter. States that the seamers will play a crucial role.Â
|0.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Beaten! Good-length delivery, shaping away, outside off. Tamim IqbalÂ leans to block this but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.0 : We are set to begin! Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das are the openers for Bangladesh. Fazalhaq Farooqi has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Much fuller now, outside off. Liton DasÂ opens the face of the bat and pushes it towards third man for a single. Liton DasÂ is underway as well!
|0.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, An inswinger, around middle, on a length. Tamim IqbalÂ taps it to mid-wicket for a single. Tamim IqbalÂ and BangladeshÂ are up and running!
|0.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Shout for LBW, but not given! Another length ball, shaping in, around middle. Tamim IqbalÂ looks to flick but misses and gets trapped on the pads. That was missing leg.
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tamim Iqbal, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ starts off with a length ball, nipping in a tad, outside off. Tamim IqbalÂ looks to defend but gets beaten.Â
|0.0 : Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (In for Fareed Ahmad), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai.
|Bangladesh (Unchanged Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.Â Â
|TOSS - BangladeshÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the third and the final ODI of this exciting series between BangladeshÂ and Afghanistan. The hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and have managed to seal the ODI series, and now they will eyeing to clean sweep the Afghans. While AfghanistanÂ will look to end the ODI series on a positive note and grab 10 vital points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.Â
|Bangladesh have been exceptional so far. They stood tall against the spin attack of Afghanistan in the first ODI and managed to clinch victory, and they also posted a high score in the previous game, and defended the target. We have witnessed different players stepping up on different occasions with the bat, and they will be hoping they do the same here. While their bowling department have been lethal so far as they managed to bundle out AfghanistanÂ below 220 on both occasions. They will want t
|AfghanistanÂ are still to put their best foot forward in this series. They have a world-class spin attack who are capable of causing a lot of trouble to the batters. But it's their batting that has let them down in the previous two games. They will want to bat better this time and avoid a whitewash. Though they have lost the series, they can still grab 10 important points inÂ the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and end this series on a high. Still a lot to fight for and we can expect another