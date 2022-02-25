|0.0 : Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Riaz Hassan (In for Ibrahim Zadran), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad (In for Yamin Ahmadzai), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai (In for Gulbadin Naib)..
|BangladeshÂ (Unchanged playing XI) - Liton Das, Tamim IqbalÂ (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangladesh. They have elected to BAT first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of the 2nd ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The first game proved to be a thriller and we hope that this clash turns out be nothing short of that as Afghanistan seek for revival.
|Bangladesh pulled off a terrific win in the opening game of the series, courtesy their youngsters and Tamim and his troops would be looking to seal the series with one more game to go. Afghanistan, on the flip side, will look to put their best foot forward coming into this fixture as this is a must-win game for them. The hosts do start as favourites but one cannot rule out Afghanistan as they can destroy any opposition on their day. We are in for a cracker of a game so stay tuned for toss and te