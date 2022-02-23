|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 4 . 0wd . . 1 | . 0wd 0wd . . . 2 .
|Last bat : Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W)c Tamim Iqbal b Mustafizur Rahman7(14b1x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:11/1 (2.3 Ovs)
|5.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Ibrahim Zadran, No run.
|5.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Rahmat Shah, Taskin feeds it full and around off, shaping in again, Rahmat tries defending with a loose bottom hand and it takes the inside edge. The ball dribbles through backward square leg and they cross for a single.
|5.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Rahmat Shah, Zippy delivery, a touch short and outside off, shaping in a tad, Rahmat covers the line and shoulders arms.
|Taskin Ahmed to Rahmat Shah, Wide! An attempted bouncer but down the leg side, Rahmat turns inside the crease and allows it through to the keeper.
|4.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ibrahim Zadran, Full length, on off. Zadran blocks it out solidly. Mustafizur RahmanÂ looks to be in really good touch post the BPL. He gives away only a single off this over.
|4.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmat Shah, Edgy! Fuller and wide outside off, Rahmat throws his bat at it and edges it down to third man for a run.
|4.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmat Shah, Top effort in the field! A full-length ball, on off. Shah gets it towards mid-wicket off the inner half. Ibrahim ZadranÂ wants a single and steps out as well but is sent back as Liton DasÂ attacks the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. Misses.
|4.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmat Shah, A length ball, outside off, shaping across the right-hander. Shah leaves it alone for the keeper. This is really good bowling.Â
|4.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmat Shah, Half a chance! A length ball, pitching on middle and coming into the right-hander, angling down leg. Shah comes forward and looks to flick it away but misses to get pinged on the pads. Rahman appeals for lbw but the umpire is unmoved.Â
|4.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmat Shah, Rahman nailsÂ a yorker, in the blockhole. Shah hangs back and digs it out to the off side.
|3.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Rahmat Shah, A length ball, on middle and leg. Shah shuffles across and flicks it through square legÂ for one run. Taskin AhmedÂ has given only 6 runs off his two overs so far.
|3.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Rahmat Shah, Ahmed steams in and bangs it on a hard length, outside off. Shah leaves it alone for the keeper.
|3.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Ibrahim Zadran, Back of a length, around off. Zadran guides it through backward point for a single.
|3.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Ibrahim Zadran, Three dots in a row! A length ball, outside off, it shapes in off the deck. Ibrahim ZadranÂ shoulders his arms at it. Ahmed is dictatingÂ terms with the ball by moving it both ways.
|3.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Ibrahim Zadran, Touch short and on off. Zadran hangs back and blocks it out to safety.
|3.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Ibrahim Zadran, Zadran does not get a hold of his shot! Full length, outside off. Zadran looks to go for a booming drive but gets an inside edge back to the bowler.
|2.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmat Shah, A length ball, angled into the off stump line. Shah stays inside the crease, opens the face of the bat late and taps it towards point. Just 2 runs and a wicket off it. A brilliant over by Rahman.
|2.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmat Shah, Full length, outside off. Shah leans in and drives it to covers with soft hands.
|2.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ibrahim Zadran, Sliding down the leg side, Ibrahim ZadranÂ plays it off his pads and works it to deep backward square leg for a run.
|2.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! CAUGHT! Mustafizur RahmanÂ drawsÂ first blood. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ departs for a timid score. This is the start the hosts were after. A full-length ball, on middle and off at 137.1 kph. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ walks down the track, makes a little room and looks to go big across the line. But all he manages to do is hit it off the bottom half of the blade and skies it towards mid on. Tamim IqbalÂ keeps his eyes on the ball, moves a bit to his right a
|Rahmat ShahÂ walks in next at number 3.
|2.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Touch fuller, on middle and off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ gets behind the line and defends it back to the bowler with the full face of the blade.
|2.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Ibrahim Zadran, A length ball, on the pads. Ibrahim ZadranÂ flicks it to square leg for just one.
|1.6 : Taskin Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length ball, outside off. Gurbaz shoulders arms to it. A tidy start by Taskin Ahmed.
|1.5 : Taskin Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, UP AND OVER! Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not have much control of the shot this time. A length ball, outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to go for the drive. It takes the outside half and flies over the man at backward point, who leaps but only manages to get fingertips on it. The fielder from third man runs to his rightÂ and keeps it down to just two.
|1.4 : Taskin Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A length ball, outside off. Gurbaz looks to defend it out but pulls his blade back in time.Â
|1.3 : Taskin Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, This will keep the batsman guessing! A length ball, outside off, shaping in a little. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to push it away but gets beaten on the inside edge.Â
|1.2 : Taskin Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Touch short and outside off,Â Rahmanullah GurbazÂ comes forward and lets it go to the keeper. It is not close enough to trouble the batter.
|Taskin Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Another wide! Good length, outside off, nipping away off the deck a long way. It flies outside the tramline and the umpire signals it as a wide.
|1.1 : Taskin Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, WIDE! A length ball, wide outside off, it shapes away a long way. Mushfiqur RahimÂ dives to his right to collect the ball. Wide called by the umpire.
|Taskin Ahmed to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Much better from Taskin Ahmed. Back of a length, outside off, it nips in a little bit. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ shoulders arms at it.
|0.6 : Taskin AhmedÂ to speed in with the second new ball.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Six runs off the first over. A decent start withÂ the ball for Rahman. A length ball, on the pads. Gurbaz clips it to deep square leg for one.
|0.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Another dot ball! A good-length ball, angled across the right-hander. Gurbaz stays inside the crease and leaves it alone.Â
|0.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length, around middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stays back and defends ahead of his front pad.
|Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, WIDE! This is a full ball, angled way across Gurbaz and going outside the tramline. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ does not go after it. Wide called.
|0.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A length ball, outside off, Gurbaz does not go chasing away from his body.Â
|0.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Straight down the ground! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and AfghanistanÂ are off the mark. Touch fuller, on off. Gurbaz shows the full face of the blade and drives it down the ground past the bowler. It races away to the long off fence with the help of the fast outfield.
|0.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahman starts with a full-length ball, wide outside off but just inside the tramline. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ leaves it alone for the keeper. It is a legal delivery.Â
|0.0 : Time to get going! The players are walking out to the middle. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Ibrahim ZadranÂ are the openers for Afghanistan. It's going to be Mustafizur RahmanÂ to kick off proceedings. One slip in place. Here we go...Â
|Tamim Iqbal, the skipper of Bangladesh, says that he would have also batted first but it's a good wicket for batting and they won't mind chasing. Adds that ODI is one of their favourite formats, they are playing after some time and looking forward to it. Mentions that they will be looking toÂ pick early wickets and see what happens. Informs that Yasir AliÂ is making his debut.Â Â
|Hashmatullah Shahidi, the captain of Afghanistan, says that the surface looks good for batting and maybe there will be something for the bowlers initially. Tells that they have tried to put together the best squad and is looking forward to playing here. Mentions that every 10 points matter.
|Pitch report - The surface has some live grass but it's all rolled in nicely and will be good for batting. The fast bowlers will get some movement with the new balls if they hit the right line and length. Chasing teams have won more often here in the recent past.
|AfghanistanÂ (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah GurbazÂ (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah ShahidiÂ (C), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|BangladeshÂ (Playing XI) - Liton Das, Tamim IqbalÂ (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir AliÂ (On ODI Debut), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Afghanistan. They have elected to BAT first.
|... GAME DAY ...
|A warm welcome to everyone! It's time to start a fresh tour and two rising teams of Asia will be crossing swords for supremacy.Â AfghanistanÂ have arrived in Bangladesh and have also avoided any COVID-19 hiccups that initially threatened as all their players are negative and raring to go. The rise of Afghanistan of late has been exceptional but in the Bangla Tigers, they will be facing a stern test. These three coming ODIs will hand them a fair idea about where they stand. Bangladesh have faced
|Strengths and weaknesses! If we throw a bit of light on this, Afghanistan's biggest strength is their spin department and their batting can be counted a bit light. That said, there are some quality batsmen in their ranks who will be looking to make an impression on this tour. For Bangladesh, you can say that they are a batting-heavy unit with plenty of experience and exposure in this format. They have always owned quality in their spin department as well but one thing that has been quickly chang
|TheÂ Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium inÂ Chattogram is going to be the hub for the ODI series and BangladeshÂ have maintained an excellent record at this venue. They win more often than not at this place in the last ten years but given the conditions which will suit Afghanistan's style of playing as well, it's not straightforward to pick a favourite. The Afghans themselves have been in a roaring form and are on a 6-match winning streak and are the only team to not lose a single match in the World