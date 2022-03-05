|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 4 . w . 1 | 0wd 0wd . . . . . .
|Last bat : Shakib Al Hasanc Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Azmatullah Omarzai9(15b0x40x6) SR:60.00, FoW:45/4 (9.3 Ovs)
|13.4 : Karim Janat to Mushfiqur Rahim, Four!
|13.3 : Karim Janat to Mushfiqur Rahim, Four!
|13.2 : Karim Janat to Mushfiqur Rahim, 2 runs.
|13.1 : Karim Janat to Mushfiqur Rahim, BEATEN! Good-length ball, on off. Some extra bounce off the deck. Mushfiqur RahimÂ makes room and tries to cut it away but misses.Â
|12.6 : Sharafuddin Ashraf to Mahmudullah, Touch short, on middle and leg. MahmudullahÂ stays back and looks to cut it away to the off side but misses. He gets pinged on his pads. Sharafuddin AshrafÂ makes a huge appeal but the umpire is unmoved.
|Sharafuddin Ashraf to Mahmudullah, WIDE! Floated, full and angled down leg. MahmudullahÂ tries to sweep but misses. Wide called.
|12.5 : Sharafuddin Ashraf to Mahmudullah, BEATEN! Looped up, full, outside off. MahmudullahÂ looks to defend inside the line and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|12.4 : Sharafuddin Ashraf to Mushfiqur Rahim, Short and on middle, Rahim stays back and tucks it to mid-wicket for an easyÂ single.
|12.3 : Sharafuddin Ashraf to Mahmudullah, Back of a length, outside off. MahmudullahÂ shuffles across and works it to long on for one.
|12.2 : Sharafuddin Ashraf to Mushfiqur Rahim, Short and on off. Offering not much room. Mushfiqur RahimÂ flicks it to the leg side for one.
|12.1 : Sharafuddin Ashraf to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR! What a shot! Mushfiqur RahimÂ finding his feet! Tossed up, full and outside off. Mushfiqur RahimÂ reaches out and lofts it over the cover region for a boundary.
|11.6 : Rashid Khan to Mahmudullah, Fuller, on the pads. MahmudullahÂ tucks it to mid-wicket with soft hands and the batters run two sharply.
|11.5 : Rashid Khan to Mahmudullah, FOUR! MahmudullahÂ has come out with a plan. Length, on middle and leg. MahmudullahÂ ges on one knee and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|11.4 : Rashid Khan to Mahmudullah, Full and on leg. MahmudullahÂ tucks it to mid-wicket and gets across for a quick single. There is on overthrow and the batters take another single.
|11.3 : Rashid Khan to Mahmudullah, FOUR! A much needed boundary. Tossed up, fuller, on middle and leg. MahmudullahÂ gets low and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. He disects the fielders in the deep and bags a boundary.
|11.2 : Rashid Khan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full and on off. Mushfiqur RahimÂ dabs it towards third man and scampers across for a quick single.
|11.1 : Rashid Khan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Floated, full and on off. Mushfiqur RahimÂ reverse-sweeps it uppishly towards short third man. It meets the fielder on a bounce though.
|10.6 : Sharafuddin Ashraf to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full and on off. Rahim gets it long off for one.
|10.5 : Sharafuddin Ashraf to Mushfiqur Rahim, Short and on off, it flies off the deck as well. Mushfiqur RahimÂ is taken back by surprise and he leaves it alone in the end.
|10.4 : Sharafuddin Ashraf to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fuller, on off. Mushfiqur RahimÂ drives it into covers.
|10.3 : Sharafuddin Ashraf to Mushfiqur Rahim, NOT OUT! AfghanistanÂ lose a review and Mushfiqur RahimÂ stays in the middle. Floated, full and around off. Mushfiqur RahimÂ shuffles across and tries to hit it away but misses. Het gets pinged on his pads. Sharafuddin AshrafÂ appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Sharafuddin AshrafÂ convines his skipper to take it upstairs. But it shows the ball is missing the wickets.
|10.2 : Review! Mohammad NabiÂ takes the review for lbw. The original decision is not out. No bat confirms the UltraEdge. The Ball Tracking shows impact is umpire's call although the ball is missing the wickets. AfghanistanÂ lose a review.
|Sharafuddin Ashraf to Mahmudullah, Fuller, on off. MahmudullahÂ pushes it to cover for one.
|10.1 : Sharafuddin Ashraf to Mahmudullah, Flighted, around off. It flies off the deck. MahmudullahÂ plays it late but is unable to clear the man at short third man.
|9.3 : DRINKS! BangladeshÂ are in all sort of trouble at the moment. They need MahmudullahÂ and Mushfiqur RahimÂ to do the repair work and get a competitive total on the board. AfghanistanÂ bowlers are running riots at the moment and they seem to be eyeing a revenge for the last game. Can AfghanistanÂ restrict BangladeshÂ below 100 runs?
|9.6 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mahmudullah, Fuller, on middle and leg. MahmudullahÂ clips it to mid-wicket for one.
|9.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mushfiqur Rahim, Full length, outside off. Mushfiqur RahimÂ works it to third man for a single.
|9.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mushfiqur Rahim, A length ball, outside off. Rahim leaves it alone for the keeper.
|9.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Shakib Al Hasan, OUT! CAUGHT! The crowd has gone silent as Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ punches in air. He gets his second wicket in his second over and Shakib Al HasanÂ holes out this time. Back of a length, on off. Shakib Al HasanÂ stays inside the crease and tries to pull it away. He gets the top-edge and the ball flies high in the air. It goes toward short third man. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ the man with the gloves calls for the catch and takes it comfortably.
|9.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Shakib Al Hasan, A full-length ball, on off. Shakib Al HasanÂ looks to hard on this one and only manages to get an inside edge. The ball rolls past the stumps and Mushfiqur RahimÂ was quick to call for a single. There is an overthrow and the batters take one more.
|9.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mushfiqur Rahim, A short ball, on the body. Mushfiqur RahimÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|8.6 : Rashid Khan to Mushfiqur Rahim, Fuller, on the pads, Rahim clips it through mid-wicket for a single. Another brilliant over by Khan.
|8.5 : Rashid Khan to Shakib Al Hasan, Short and on off. Shakib Al HasanÂ pulls it to wide of long on and they take a single.
|8.4 : Rashid Khan to Shakib Al Hasan, Fuller, on off, blocked out.
|8.3 : Rashid Khan to Mushfiqur Rahim, A short ball, outside off. Mushfiqur RahimÂ cuts it to deep point for a single. He gets off the mark.
|8.2 : Rashid Khan to Shakib Al Hasan, Fuller, on off. Shakib Al HasanÂ defends it to mid off and gets a single.
|0.0 : Mushfiqur RahimÂ walks out to bat now in his 100th T20I game.Â
|8.1 : Rashid Khan to Mohammad Naim, OUT! RUN OUT! Karim JanatÂ you beauty! He showed good presence of mind, as all the players had their focus on the lbw shout made by the bowler and the keeper. It is tossed up, around leg. Mohammad NaimÂ tries to heave it across the line, but gets an inside edge and works it towards square leg. Naim was ball watching while Shakib Al HasanÂ was charging towards the other end for a single. Naim was late to react and Janat made sure to make the most of it by scorin
|7.6 : Is that a run out? The replays confirm Mohammad NaimÂ was way short of the crease and the big screen shows OUT.
|Mohammad Nabi to Shakib Al Hasan, Floated, full and on off. Shakib Al HasanÂ pushes it to the right of the bowler. Nabi dives to that side and makes a solid stop. Three dots in a row to end the over.
|7.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Shakib Al Hasan, On off, pushed to covers.
|7.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Shakib Al Hasan, Fuller, outside off. Shakib Al HasanÂ gets low and cuts it towards point. Not in the gap though.
|7.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Mohammad Naim, Fuller, on off. Naim works it through third man for a single.
|7.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Mohammad Naim, Short and outside off. Naim works it to the off side.
|7.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Shakib Al Hasan, On off, pushed to cover for one.
|6.6 : Rashid Khan to Mohammad Naim, NOT OUT! Rashid KhanÂ believed he had his man and so the umpire. Although, the third umpire had other ideas. Mohammad NaimÂ wisely takes the review and keeps himself in the middle. Floated, full and on middle andleg. Naim looks to flick it away but gets beaten to get hit on the pads. It looked plumb to the naked eye and teh umpire raised his finger as soon as Khan appealed. The review was taken and it confirmed the ball was pitching outside leg.
|6.5 : Review! Mohammad NaimÂ takes the review for lbw! The on-field decision is OUT. The UltraEdge confirms no bat is involved. The Ball Tracking later shows the ball is pitching outside leg and the crowd errupts to sow their support for the hosts.
|Rashid Khan to Mohammad Naim, A googly, quicker through the air. Tad outside off. Naim stays on the back foot and tries to cut it away but misses.
|6.4 : Rashid Khan to Shakib Al Hasan, Flighted and full, on middle and leg. Shakib Al HasanÂ eases it towards mid on for one.
|6.3 : Rashid Khan to Mohammad Naim, On leg, Naim clips it to the leg side for one.
|6.2 : Rashid Khan to Mohammad Naim, Quicker and flatter, on the stumps. Mohammad NaimÂ gets it on the deck off the inside edge.
|6.1 : Rashid Khan to Shakib Al Hasan, Flaoted, on the pads. Shakib Al HasanÂ flicks it to fine leg for a single.
|5.6 : Rashid KhanÂ comes into the attack now.
|Mohammad Nabi to Shakib Al Hasan, Fuller, on off. Shakib Al HasanÂ drives it into covers for a single. BangladeshÂ are 33/2 at the end of Powerplay.
|5.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Shakib Al Hasan, On a length, outside off. Shakib Al HasanÂ slashes it towards backward point.
|5.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Mohammad Naim, Floated, full and on leg. Naim clips it to the leg side for a single.
|5.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Mohammad Naim, On off, blocked out to safety.
|5.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Shakib Al Hasan, On the pads, Shakib Al HasanÂ flicks it through square leg for a single.
|5.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Shakib Al Hasan, Fuller, on off. Shakib Al HasanÂ defends it to cover.
|4.6 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mohammad Naim, FOUR! Up and over! Mohammad NaimÂ getting into the act now. Full length, on off. Mohammad NaimÂ gets under it and lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
|4.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mohammad Naim, Length and on off, blocked out.
|4.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mohammad Naim, A full-length delivery, on off. Naim drives it towards mid on but straight to the fielder.
|4.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mohammad Naim, BEATEN! A length ball, outside off. Naim looks to chase it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|4.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mohammad Naim, FOUR! What a shot! A short ball, outside off. Naim stands tall and cuts it through point for a boundary.
|0.0 : Shakib Al HasanÂ is the new man in.
|4.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Liton Das, OUT! CAUGHT! Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ strikes on his very first delivery and gets rid of a dangerous man in Liton Das. Back of a length, on middle and leg. Liton DasÂ stays back and pulls it to deep square leg. He does not middle it though. Sharafuddin AshrafÂ takes a sharp catch in the deep as he rolls on the floor after pouching it. BangladeshÂ seem to be in some trouble now.
|3.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Mohammad Naim, Fuller, on the pads, Naim flicks it to the leg side but straight to the fielder.
|3.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Liton Das, Full, on off, Das works it through mid on for one.
|3.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Liton Das, Quicker, fuller, on the pads. Liton DasÂ flicks it past mid on although he does not hit it cleanly and Darwish RasooliÂ cuts it out in the deep for a couple.
|3.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Mohammad Naim, Floated, around off, Naim guides it towards backward point for a single.
|3.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Mohammad Naim, Fuller, on off. Naim drives it hard into the off side. Rashid KhanÂ does well at short cover to save a single.
|3.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Mohammad Naim, Full, on off. Naim pushes it softly to cover.
|2.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Naim, Full length, outside off. Mohammad NaimÂ comes down the track and punches it to cover. They take a single. Mohammad NaimÂ is off the mark now.
|2.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, A length ball, on off. Das pushes it out with soft hands and scampers across for a quick single.
|2.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, SIX! BANG! Liton DasÂ keepsÂ a cool head and Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ can just watch the ball sail into the stands. A short ball now, on off. Liton DasÂ swivels on the back foot and smokes it over the square leg fence.
|2.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, A length ball, on the pads. Liton DasÂ flicks it through square leg for a brace.
|2.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, WHAT A BEAUTY! Some heat building between the players now. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ serves a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off. shaping away. Liton DasÂ tries to chase it but misses. He gets beaten on the outside edge. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ likes it very much and lets the batter know about the same. Das isn't happy and he walks down the track and the two share some words.Â
|2.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Liton Das, Good length, on the pads. Das shuffles inside the line and defends it to the left of the bowler.
|1.4 : Liton DasÂ is the new man in.
|1.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Liton Das, Flatter, on off. Das punches it to mid off for a quick single. He gets off the mark.Â
|1.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Liton Das, Full and on off, blocked back to the bowler.
|1.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Munim Shahriar, OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammad NabiÂ draws the first blood here. Munim ShahriarÂ always tried to attack and this wicket was always on the cards. It is tossed up, outside off. Munim ShahriarÂ comes down the track and tries to clear the man at mid off but he was a tad early into his shot. The ball lobs towards mid off and Sharafuddin AshrafÂ takes the simplest of catches. BangladeshÂ lose an early wicket.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Mohammad NabiÂ to share the new ball.
|1.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Munim Shahriar, Looped up, outside off. Munim ShahriarÂ looks to chase it but gets beaten.Â
|1.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Munim Shahriar, FOUR! Top Shot! Fuller, on off. Munim ShahriarÂ frees his arms and drives it down the ground past mid off to bag a boundary.Â
|1.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Munim Shahriar, Flighted, just outside off. It flies off the deck. Munim ShahriarÂ tries to chase it but misses. He gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Munim Shahriar, BYE! On a length, outside off, shaping away sharply. Munim ShahriarÂ is unable to reach it. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ dives to his right and gets a hand to it. The ball goes past the slip fielder and the batters sneak a bye.
|0.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Munim Shahriar, A full-length ball, on middle and leg. Munim ShahriarÂ comes down the track and tries to flick it to the leg side. He gets a leading edge to covers. No danger though. A great comeback by Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ after starting with two looseners.
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Munim Shahriar, BEATEN! A length ball, outside off, shaping away from the right-hander. Munim ShahriarÂ tries to chase it but misses.
|0.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Munim Shahriar, Three dots on the trot! This time Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ fires in a yorker, right in the blockhole. Munim ShahriarÂ gets his blade down quickly and pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|0.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Munim Shahriar, A full-length ball, on middle and leg. Munim ShahriarÂ makes room and tries to pummel it downtown. He only manges to get an inside edge on the pads. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ has found his rhythm.
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Munim Shahriar, Much better from Fazalhaq Farooqi. A length ball, on off. Munim ShahriarÂ stays inside the crease and blocks it out safely.Â
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Munim Shahriar, WIDE! This is really poor. Second wide on the trot. A length ball, angling down leg. Munim ShahriarÂ looks to chase it but misses. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ yet again jumps to his left to make a brilliant stop. Wide called by the umpire.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Munim Shahriar, WIDE! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ starts with a loosener. Back of a length, down leg. Munim ShahriarÂ looks to flick it away but misses. It was moving away sharply. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ flies to his left behind the stumps to complete the take. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ takes no time to appreciate his effort.
|0.0 : We are set for the action. The AfghanistanÂ players stride out to the middle. Followed by Munim ShahriarÂ and Mohammad NaimÂ who walk out to open for Bangladesh. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ to start with the new ball.
|Mahmudullah, the skipper of Bangladesh, is in for a chat. He says, they will like to bat first again. He thinks the pitch is hard enough to bat first. Ends by saying they have a single change. Mohammad NabiÂ joins the chat. He says, they wouldâve liked to bat first as well. But mentions they will now aim to restrict them to a low target. Adds he hopes the players donât repeat the same mistake. Ends by saying they have two changes to the side.
|All the players are out on the field. They observes a minute silence to pay their respects to Shane Warna and Rodney Marsh. A huge loss to Australia Cricket and the cricketing world as a whole.
|PITCH REPORT -Â It is bright and sunny with a bit of a breeze. There is grass on the surface which is nicely spread out and thatâs the reason why is has turned into a sporting pitch. Both the batters and bowlers will enjoy their time out in the middle.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar, Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK)Â (In for Yasir Ali), Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman GhaniÂ (In for Mujeeb Ur Rahman), Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin AshrafÂ (In for Qais Ahmad).
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangladesh. They have opted to BAT first.
|Afghanistan though are a formidable side in the shortest format of the game. Their spinning trio of Khan, Mujeeb and Naib always keeps them in the game. Although, their young batters are struggling to find their feet and would hope they do so in the last T20I match of the series. A win here will certainly help with their confidence. Will AfghanistanÂ be able to level the series? We shall find out soon, as the toss is not far away.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Bangladesh batters need to step up in this game, as it was a lone battle fought by Das that made sure to take the hosts to defendable total in the last game. Later, Nasum Ahmed worked his magic and helped his side over the line. Bangladesh would hope their players are able to turn the game on its head whenever required. With the T20 World Cup, 2022 around the corner the hosts would hope to get their campaign back on track with a clean sweep.
|Hello and a warm welcome to the second T20I game between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. After winning the ODI series, Bangladesh would also want to add this trophy to their cabinet. Although, Afghanistan wonât make it easy. Also, the atmosphere surrounding the cricketing world is at it's all time low after the game lost a greatest player of all time in Shane Warne. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. The legend will always be remembered. We hope some good cricket should he