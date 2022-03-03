|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd . 4 . 1 . . | . 1 1 1 1 .
|Last bat : Mohammad Naimlbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi2(5b0x40x6) SR:40.00, FoW:10/1 (2.1 Ovs)
|2.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Naim, OUT! lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|1.6 : Review time! A huge appeal for an LBW but it is turned down. If it is not bat, it seems out.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Munim Shahriar, Tidy from Mujeeb, to begin with! Flatter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|1.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mohammad Naim, Mujeeb gets away with it!Â This is on the pads, Naim flicks it hard but towards deep square leg for only one.
|1.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Munim Shahriar, Munim Shahriar shuffles across, probably looking for the slog sweep, he realises the length is not right andÂ smartly nudges it on the leg side for one at square leg.
|1.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mohammad Naim, Fuller and on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
|1.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Munim Shahriar, And again, gets it to tail back in from outside off, really full, this is worked through mid-wicket. Shahriar wants two but is sent back.
|1.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Munim Shahriar, An in-dipper, this comes back in from outside off, flatter. Defended.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to bowl from the other end then!
|0.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Naim, End of an exciting first over from Fazalhaq Farooqi! Length again and on off, defended.
|0.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Naim, Another good delivery! Length and on off, this one comes back in a touch. Naim looks to push it on the off side but gets an inside edge.
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Munim Shahriar, Edged but wide of the slip fielder! Another lovely delivery. Farooqi has learnt quickly, after being dispatched for a boundary, he goes back of a length on the next two balls. This moves away. Munim Shahriar pokes at it, it goes off the outside edge, wide of the slip fielder and down to third man for one.
|0.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Munim Shahriar, Extra bounce! That is a really good effort delivery. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ bends his back and bowls it shorter and on off, Munim Shahriar looks to fend it away, it goes off the gloves and lands well short of the widish first slip fielder.
|0.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Munim Shahriar, FOUR! Up and over! Munim Shahriar begins his career for Bangladesh with a boundary. Not off the middle but gets enough to clear the in-field. Fuller and outside off, in the zone. It is lofted over covers, more off the toe end but a boundary.
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Munim Shahriar, BEATEN! That is a beauty! It swung a long way. It starts around middle and leg. Moves away a long way. Munim Shahriar has a poke at it but is beaten.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Munim Shahriar, WIDE! Bangladesh are underway courtesy of an extra! It could have been a lot more though. That was short and down the leg side. Munim Shahriar looks to pull but misses. Wided.
|0.0 : All set to get underway! Mohammad NaimÂ and Munim Shahriar, the debutant, are the openers for the home team. Fazalhaq Farooqi, who had a terrific ODI series, will kick-start the proceedings. The countdown is over, let's play...
|Mahmudullah, the skipper of Bangladesh,Â says that the pitch looks quite good and hopes to put up a good total on the board and then defend it. Adds that with the T20 World Cup coming up next, they need to build well and Afghanistan are a great challenge. Informs about the two debutants in Munim ShahriarÂ and Yasir Ali.
|Mohammad Nabi, the captain of Afghanistan,Â says that he would have batted first as well. Tells that they want to build a quality team for the World Cup and it's going to be good preparation for them. Mentions that he is really happy with his playing XI and he too informs that they have a couple of debutants in Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ and Darwish Rasooli.
|Pitch report - It's hot and humid out there. There is live grass and the pitch is quite firm. Overall, 145 has been the par score here but in the last few games, 123 has been the average score. Spinners will have their say but the pacers will also have a role if they execute their variations.Â
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli (On debut), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai (On debut), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad.
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Liton Das (WK), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Munim Shahriar (On debut), Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali (On debut), Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
|Toss - MahmudullahÂ is lucky as the coin falls in his favour. BANGLADESH ELECT TO BAT!
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Afghanistan were floored in the ODI series but a win in the last match would have given them the confidence that they will carry into this contest. In the head-to-head battle, the Afghans boast a 4-2 advantage over the home team in T20Is and would like to maintain the upper hand. Bangladesh's struggle is unreal in this format. They have some of the celebrated names in the ranks but somehow, they have not delivered consistently. It was a flop show from them in the recently concluded T20 World Cup
|Update -Â Mushfiqur Rahim sustained an injury on the thumb of his right hand during one of theÂ practice sessions yesterday and won't be available for this game.Â He underwent a scan but that revealed nothing serious. The pain however is still there, soÂ he is sitting out as a precautionary measure.
|Welcome, folks! This is the second leg of the Afghanistan tour to Bangladesh and they have shifted base from Chattogram to Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. It's the shortest format of the game now where both teams have had a fair share of struggles of late. They are trying out a few different combinations in this series to revive their fortunes. The Bangla Tigers are currently on an 8-match losing streak and would be eyeing an end to this unfortunate run. Will that happen this afternoon?