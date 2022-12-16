|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|PKD Chase
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.00
|BJ McCarthy
|10
|15
|1
|0
|66.67
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Dawlat Zadran
|7
|0
|30
|1
|4.29
|Rashid Khan
|8
|1
|21
|4
|2.63
|Recent overs : 4 . . . . . | 1 . . 4 4 . | 1 . . 1wd . 1 .
|Last bat : PKD Chasec: Nabi b: Zadran0(7b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:150/10 (40.6 Ovs)
|40.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Chase, OUT, no run, pulls the short ball straight to the mid wicket fielder. Nabi takes the catch.
|Afghanistan wins by 79 runs and takes a 2-1 lead in the 5 match series
|40.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Chase, no run, drives it towards extra cover
|40.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Chase, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
|40.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Chase, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
|40.2 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, one run, drives it towards mid on
|40.1 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, FOUR, pulls the short ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
End of over: IRL 145/9 (McCarthy 5, Chase 0)
|39.6 : Rashid Khan to Chase, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
|39.5 : Rashid Khan to Chase, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pad
|39.4 : Rashid Khan to Chase, no run, defends it
|39.3 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, OUT, no run, looks to flick but gets a leading edge. Shenwari takes a wonderful diving catch
|39.2 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, no run, another play and misses outside off stump
|39.1 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
End of over: IRL 145/8 (McCarthy 5, Murtagh 1)
|38.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Murtagh, one run, pushes it straight down the ground towards mid off.
|38.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Murtagh, no run, defends it towards cover
|38.4 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, one run, turns it through square leg
|38.3 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, no run, turns it to the mid wicket fielder
|38.2 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, no run, defends it towards mid off
|38.1 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: IRL 143/8 (McCarthy 4, Murtagh 0)
|37.6 : Rashid Khan to Murtagh, no run, turns it towards square leg.
|37.5 : Rashid Khan to Wilson, OUT, no run, comes down the track and looks to drive but misses the ball completely. Shahzad completes an easy stumping
|37.4 : Rashid Khan to Wilson, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
|37.3 : Rashid Khan to McCarthy, one run, drives it towards deep mid wicket
|37.2 : Rashid Khan to McCarthy, no run, drives it towards point
|37.1 : Rashid Khan to McCarthy, no run, defends it towards point
End of over: IRL 142/7 (Wilson 6, McCarthy 3)
|36.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Wilson, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder.
|36.5 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, one run, pushes it towards backward point
|36.4 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, no run, tries to hook this short ball, but misses
|36.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Wilson, one run, pushes it towards short point for a quick single
|36.2 : Dawlat Zadran to McCarthy, one run, drives it towards square third man for a single
|36.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Wilson, one run, works it through backward square leg
End of over: IRL 138/7 (Wilson 4, McCarthy 1)
|35.6 : Rashid Khan to Wilson, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single.
|35.5 : Rashid Khan to Wilson, no run, defends it towards short cover
|35.4 : Rashid Khan to McCarthy, one run, drives it towards cover for a single
|35.3 : Rashid Khan to McCarthy, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|35.2 : Rashid Khan to McCarthy, APPEAL, no run, comes forward and looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. Impact was outside off stump
|35.1 : Rashid Khan to McBrine, OUT, no run, comes forward and looks to drive but misses. He drags his back foot out of the crease. Shahzad whips off the bails to complete the stumping
End of over: IRL 136/6 (Wilson 3, McBrine 1)
|34.6 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Wilson, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
|34.5 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Wilson, no run, tries to cut it off the back foot but misses
|34.4 : Yamin Ahmadzai to McBrine, one run, pushes it past his partner at the other end for a single
|34.3 : Yamin Ahmadzai to McBrine, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|34.2 : Yamin Ahmadzai to McBrine, no run, defends it to the mid off fielder
|34.1 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Wilson, one run, drives it towards mid wicket. A fumble allows a single
End of over: IRL 134/6 (Wilson 2, McBrine 0)
|33.6 : Rashid Khan to McBrine, no run, defends it.
|33.5 : Rashid Khan to McBrine, no run, turns it towards square leg
|33.4 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, OUT, no run, Stirling went back in an attempt to flay the cut, gets a slightest of nicks and Shahzad behind the stumps holds onto the catch
|33.3 : Rashid Khan to Wilson, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|33.2 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, drives it to the long off fielder
|33.1 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets hit on the pad
End of over: IRL 132/5 (Stirling 30, Wilson 1)
|32.6 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Wilson, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder.
|32.5 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Stirling, one run, flicks it through square leg
|32.4 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Wilson, one run, pushes it past the bowler
|32.3 : Yamin Ahmadzai to O'Brien, OUT, no run, looks to drive but gets a leading edge towards point. Najibullah takes the catch
|Drinks Break
|32.2 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Stirling, leg bye, looks to flick but misses. off the pad the ball goes towards cover
|32.1 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Stirling, no run, looks to flick but misses
End of over: IRL 129/4 (O'Brien 34, Stirling 29)
|31.6 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, turns it towards mid wicket.
|31.5 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long on
|31.4 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, sweeps it towards backward square leg
|31.3 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, APPEAL, no run, tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is turned down
|31.2 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|31.1 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: IRL 126/4 (O'Brien 33, Stirling 27)
|30.6 : Yamin Ahmadzai to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards cover.
|30.5 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Stirling, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
|30.4 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Stirling, no run, pushes it towards point
|30.3 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Stirling, no run, Stirling was looking to work it on the on-side, the ball hits the splice of the bat and falls beside the stumps
|30.2 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Stirling, no run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pad
|30.1 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Stirling, FOUR, swings it back past the bowler for a boundary
End of over: IRL 121/4 (O'Brien 33, Stirling 22)
|29.6 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, defends it.
|29.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|29.4 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, turns it towards square leg
|29.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, drives it towards long on
|29.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, no run, Stirling manufacutes room and cracks the cut, can't breach the gap though
|29.1 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IRL 117/4 (O'Brien 31, Stirling 20)
|28.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, no run, defends it towards cover.
|28.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long on
|28.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
|28.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards cover
|28.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, DROPPED, one run, Stirling gets an outside edge as he went hard at it and Shahzad, the keeper dived to his right, went one-handed but couldn't hang on to it
|28.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IRL 113/4 (O'Brien 29, Stirling 18)
|27.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, works it through backward square leg.
|27.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, no run, turns it towards mid wicket
|27.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|27.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, no run, turns it towards mid wicket
|27.2 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, bye, plays and misses. Keeper fumbles and allows a run
|27.1 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, looks to defend but misses
End of over: IRL 110/4 (O'Brien 29, Stirling 17)
|26.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, drives it towards square leg.
|26.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|26.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, wide, down the leg side
|Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, pushes it towards point
|26.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, one run, turns it towards square leg
|26.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|26.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Stirling, no run, defends it
End of over: IRL 108/4 (O'Brien 29, Stirling 16)
|25.6 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, FOUR, drives I through extra cover for a boundary.
|25.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, one run, drives it towards long off
|25.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Stirling, no run, looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pad
|25.3 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long on
|25.2 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, pushes it towards cover
|25.1 : Mohammad Nabi to O'Brien, no run, defends it to the point fielder
End of over: IRL 102/4 (O'Brien 24, Stirling 15)
|24.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, cuts it towards deep point.
|24.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, looks to defend but misses
|24.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|24.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, defends it to the point fielder again
|24.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|24.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IRL 101/4 (O'Brien 23, Stirling 15)
|23.6 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, looks to flick but misses.
|23.5 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, two runs, drives it towards deep extra cover
|23.4 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|23.3 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards deep mid wicket for a single
|23.2 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, FOUR, goes back and cuts it through point for a boundary
|23.1 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IRL 94/4 (O'Brien 18, Stirling 13)
|22.6 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten.
|22.5 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
|22.4 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, four leg byes, tries to sweep but misses and off the pad the ball goes into the fine leg fence
|22.3 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, defends it
|22.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|22.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: IRL 89/4 (O'Brien 17, Stirling 13)
|21.6 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, two runs, drives it towards deep backward point.
|21.5 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, defends it from the crease
|21.4 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, flicks it through backward square leg
|21.3 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, one run, punches it towards deep cover
|21.2 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, drives it to the long off fielder
|21.1 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, one run, drives it towards wide long on
End of over: IRL 83/4 (O'Brien 15, Stirling 9)
|20.6 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, FOUR, drives it towards deep cover for a boundary.
|20.5 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, defends it towards point
|20.4 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
|20.3 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|20.2 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, FOUR, looks to defend but gets an outside edge between keeper and first slip fielder. The ball rolls into the third man boundary
|20.1 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, looks to defend but misses
End of over: IRL 74/4 (O'Brien 11, Stirling 4)
|19.6 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, one run, cuts it towards deep cover for a single.
|19.5 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards short third man
|19.4 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
|19.3 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
|19.2 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|19.1 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, chips it over the bowler's head for a single
End of over: IRL 70/4 (O'Brien 9, Stirling 2)
|18.6 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, no run, tries to cut it off the back foot but misses.
|18.5 : Rashid Khan to Stirling, two runs, flicks it through mid wicket for two runs
|18.4 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, one run, pushes it towards long on for a single
|18.3 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, looks to punch it off the back foot but misses
|18.2 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, looks to defend it off the front foot but misses and gets beaten
|18.1 : Rashid Khan to O'Brien, no run, tries to cut but misses
End of over: IRL 67/4 (O'Brien 8, Stirling 0)
|17.6 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, tries to cut but gets a bottom inside edge towards short fine leg.
|17.5 : Rahmat Shah to Stirling, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|17.4 : Rahmat Shah to Poynter, OUT, no run, looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards point. Najibullah takes the catch
|17.3 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards long on
|17.2 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, two runs, drives it through mid wicket for two runs
|17.1 : Rahmat Shah to Poynter, three runs, goes back and cuts it past the slip fielder. The ball goes towards third man
End of over: IRL 61/3 (Poynter 12, O'Brien 5)
|16.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, one run, flicks it towards deep square leg.
|16.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|16.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|16.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|16.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, no run, plays and misses outside off stump
|16.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, FOUR, goes on the back foot and works it through mid wicket for a boundary
End of over: IRL 56/3 (Poynter 7, O'Brien 5)
|15.6 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, two runs, drives it towards wide long on for two runs.
|15.5 : Rahmat Shah to Poynter, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|15.4 : Rahmat Shah to Poynter, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|15.3 : Rahmat Shah to Poynter, no run, makes room and tries to cut but gets an inside edge onto the pad
|15.2 : Rahmat Shah to Poynter, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|15.1 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards deep cover
End of over: IRL 52/3 (Poynter 6, O'Brien 2)
|14.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, FOUR, drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
|14.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|14.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|14.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, one run, turns it towards wide mid on for a quick single
|14.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|14.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to O'Brien, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IRL 47/3 (Poynter 2, O'Brien 1)
|13.6 : Rahmat Shah to Poynter, no run, decides to leave it. The ball just misses the off stump.
|13.5 : Rahmat Shah to O'Brien, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|13.4 : Rahmat Shah to Terry, OUT, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is upheld
|13.3 : Rahmat Shah to Terry, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|13.2 : Rahmat Shah to Terry, no run, defends it towards cover
|13.1 : Rahmat Shah to Terry, two runs, looks to drive but gets an outside edge past the slip fielder and the ball rolls towards third man
End of over: IRL 44/2 (Terry 7, Poynter 2)
|12.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, no run, tries to cut but misses.
|12.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, no run, looks to flick but misses
|12.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, no run, pushes it towards mid off
|12.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Terry, one run, steers it towards third man
|12.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Terry, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|12.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Terry, no run, tries to cut but misses
End of over: IRL 43/2 (Terry 6, Poynter 2)
|11.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Terry, one run, drives it to the long on fielder.
|11.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Terry, no run, defends it towards mid wicket
|11.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Terry, no run, defends it towards cover
|11.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Terry, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|11.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Poynter, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
End of over: IRL 40/2 (Terry 5, Poynter 0)
|10.6 : Mirwais Ashraf to Terry, no run, comes down the track and defends.
|10.5 : Mirwais Ashraf to Terry, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|10.4 : Mirwais Ashraf to Terry, no run, defends it off the back foot
|10.3 : Mirwais Ashraf to Terry, no run, defends it towards cover
|10.2 : Mirwais Ashraf to Poynter, leg bye, looks to turn it towards the leg side but misses and off the pad the ball rolls towards short leg
|10.1 : Mirwais Ashraf to Terry, three runs, works it towards fine leg for three runs
End of over: IRL 36/2 (Terry 2, Poynter 0)
|9.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Poynter, no run, defends it from the crease.
|9.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Terry, OUT, no run, gives the charge and turns it towards mid wicket. A good throw from Shenwari catches Porterfeld short
|9.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Terry, no run, turns it towards square leg
|9.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, one run, sweeps it towards short fine leg
|9.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|9.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Terry, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
End of over: IRL 34/1 (Porterfield 15, Terry 1)
|8.6 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Porterfield, no run, pushes it back to the bowler.
|8.5 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Porterfield, no run, defends it towards mid wicket
|8.4 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Porterfield, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|8.3 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Porterfield, no run, drives it towards short cover
|8.2 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Porterfield, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|8.1 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Porterfield, no run, defends it to the mid on fielder
End of over: IRL 34/1 (Porterfield 15, Terry 1)
|7.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Terry, no run, looks to flick but misses.
|7.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Terry, APPEAL, no run, comes forward and looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad
|7.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Terry, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|7.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Terry, no run, turns it towards square leg
|7.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, one run, drives it past the bowler towards long off
|7.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IRL 33/1 (Porterfield 14, Terry 1)
|6.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Terry, no run, defends it towards point.
|6.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Terry, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|6.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Terry, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|6.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, two runs, cuts it through backward point
|6.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Terry, one run, works it towards fine leg
End of over: IRL 28/1 (Porterfield 12, Terry 1)
|5.6 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Porterfield, no run, defends it.
|5.5 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, OUT, two runs
|5.4 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|Drama in the middle. Joyce drives it towards deep cover and thinks it a FOUR. The fielder dives and throws the ball back and a run out is affected. Not enough replays available and the umpires gets together. Joyce is given run out
|5.3 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Porterfield, one run, slices and gets a thick outside edge towards third man
|5.2 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, one run, flicks it to the fine leg fielder
|5.1 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Porterfield, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single
End of over: IRL 22/0 (Porterfield 10, Joyce 9)
|4.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
|4.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, one run, drives it towards square third man
|4.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|4.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, FOUR, drives it nicely through extra cover for a boundary
|4.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
End of over: IRL 16/0 (Porterfield 5, Joyce 9)
|3.6 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|3.5 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|3.4 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|3.3 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|3.2 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
End of over: IRL 15/0 (Porterfield 5, Joyce 9)
|2.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|2.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, DROPPED, one run, drives it towards backward point. The fielder got his hands to it but drops it
|2.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it towards short cover
|2.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Joyce, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|2.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
End of over: IRL 12/0 (Porterfield 4, Joyce 8)
|1.6 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, no run, defends it from the crease.
|1.5 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, FOUR, glances it to the fine leg fence for another boundary
|1.4 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, FOUR, flicks it through square leg for a boundary
|1.3 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, no run, defends it from the crease
|1.2 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, no run, drives it towards mid on
|1.1 : Yamin Ahmadzai to Joyce, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: IRL 4/0 (Porterfield 4, Joyce 0)
|0.6 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
|0.5 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|0.4 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run
|0.3 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, leaves it for the keeper again
|0.2 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|0.1 : Dawlat Zadran to Porterfield, FOUR, flicks it through square leg for a boundary
|0.0 : 230 runs is the target for Ireland and the openers walks out