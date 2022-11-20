|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 . . 1 . | . . 1 4 . 6 . . 1 4 . 6
|Last bat : Sohail Ahmedb Usman Najeeb1(2b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:27/4 (4.1 Ovs)
|5.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, Wide.
|5.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, No run.
|5.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Ahmer Bin Nasir, 1 run, played towards third man.
|4.6 : Usman Najeeb to Ahmer Bin Nasir, 1 run, played towards third man.
|4.5 : Usman Najeeb to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Usman Najeeb to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, No run.
|4.3 : Usman Najeeb to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, No run.
|4.2 : Usman Najeeb to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, No run.
|Usman Najeeb to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, Wide.
|4.1 : Usman Najeeb to Sohail Ahmed, OUT! b Usman Najeeb.
|3.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Ahmer Bin Nasir, No run.
|3.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Ahmer Bin Nasir, No run.
|3.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sohail Ahmed, 1 run, played towards covers.
|3.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Imran Anwar, OUT! c Irshad Mubbashar b Ishtiaq Ahmad.
|3.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Ahmer Bin Nasir, 1 run, played towards point.
|3.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Imran Anwar, Leg bye.
|2.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Ahmer Bin Nasir, No run.
|2.5 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sarfaraz Ali, OUT! b Atif-Ur-Rehman.
|2.4 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sarfaraz Ali, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.3 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Imran Anwar, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Atif-Ur-Rehman to Imran Anwar, No ball.
|2.2 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Imran Anwar, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|2.1 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to David Mathias, OUT! b Atif-Ur-Rehman.
|1.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sarfaraz Ali, Six! Played towards mid off.
|1.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sarfaraz Ali, No run.
|1.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sarfaraz Ali, Four! Played towards covers.
|1.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to David Mathias, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to David Mathias, No run.
|1.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to David Mathias, No run.
|0.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sarfaraz Ali, No run.
|0.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sarfaraz Ali, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|0.5 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sarfaraz Ali, No run.
|0.4 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sarfaraz Ali, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.3 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to David Mathias, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|0.2 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to David Mathias, No run, played towards covers.
|0.1 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to David Mathias, No run, played towards covers.