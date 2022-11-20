share
514912L
Bahrain vs Saudi Arabia Live Cricket Score, Match 12, Desert Cup T20I Series, 2022, November 20, 2022

BRN 32/4 (5.2)
Live
CRR: 6
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . . 1 . . 1 . | . . 1 4 . 6 . . 1 4 . 6
Last bat : Sohail Ahmedb Usman Najeeb1(2b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:27/4 (4.1 Ovs)
Commentary :
5.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, Wide.
5.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, No run.
5.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Ahmer Bin Nasir, 1 run, played towards third man.
4.6 : Usman Najeeb to Ahmer Bin Nasir, 1 run, played towards third man.
4.5 : Usman Najeeb to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, 1 run, played towards covers.
4.4 : Usman Najeeb to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, No run.
4.3 : Usman Najeeb to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, No run.
4.2 : Usman Najeeb to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, No run.
Usman Najeeb to Mohammad Danish Jasnaik, Wide.
4.1 : Usman Najeeb to Sohail Ahmed, OUT! b Usman Najeeb.
3.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Ahmer Bin Nasir, No run.
3.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Ahmer Bin Nasir, No run.
3.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sohail Ahmed, 1 run, played towards covers.
3.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Imran Anwar, OUT! c Irshad Mubbashar b Ishtiaq Ahmad.
3.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Ahmer Bin Nasir, 1 run, played towards point.
3.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Imran Anwar, Leg bye.
2.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Ahmer Bin Nasir, No run.
2.5 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sarfaraz Ali, OUT! b Atif-Ur-Rehman.
2.4 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sarfaraz Ali, Four! Played towards covers.
2.3 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Imran Anwar, 1 run, played towards covers.
Atif-Ur-Rehman to Imran Anwar, No ball.
2.2 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Imran Anwar, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
2.1 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to David Mathias, OUT! b Atif-Ur-Rehman.
1.6 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sarfaraz Ali, Six! Played towards mid off.
1.5 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sarfaraz Ali, No run.
1.4 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to Sarfaraz Ali, Four! Played towards covers.
1.3 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to David Mathias, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.2 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to David Mathias, No run.
1.1 : Ishtiaq Ahmad to David Mathias, No run.
0.6 : Atif-Ur-Rehman to Sarfaraz Ali, No run.
