|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Dawlat Zadran
|31
|15
|3
|2
|206.67
|Yamin Ahmadzai
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|TJ Murtagh
|7
|1
|34
|1
|4.86
|KJ O'Brien
|10
|0
|57
|3
|5.70
|Recent overs : 1 . . 1 1 . | 4 1wd . 1 1 w . | . . . 1 . .
|Last bat : Najibullah Zadranc: Wilson b: O'Brien54(66b4x41x6) SR:81.82, FoW:212/9 (46.2 Ovs)
|49.6 : Murtagh to Dawlat Zadran, one run, tries to pull but gets a bottom edge towards cover.
|Ireland wins by 12 runs and the 5 match ODI series is drawn
|49.5 : Murtagh to Dawlat Zadran, SIX, gets under the ball and launches it over long off for SIX
|49.4 : Murtagh to Dawlat Zadran, FOUR, lofts it over extra cover for another boundary
|49.3 : Murtagh to Dawlat Zadran, FOUR, swings this low full toss towards long on for a boundary
|49.2 : Murtagh to Dawlat Zadran, no run, makes room and slashes but misses
|49.1 : Murtagh to Dawlat Zadran, no run, drives it towards long off and turns down the single
|
Murtagh to Dawlat Zadran, five wides, short ball fired down the leg side. Poynter can't get around to stop it. 5 wides
End of over: AFG 233/9 (Dawlat Zadran 16, Yamin Ahmadzai 3)
|48.6 : O'Brien to Dawlat Zadran, one run, pushes it over the bowler's head for a single.
|Murtagh will bowl the final over. He has 32 runs to defend
|48.5 : O'Brien to Dawlat Zadran, wide, full ball but well outside off stump
|O'Brien to Dawlat Zadran, SIX, smashes it over wide long off for SIX and point to the bowler , the direction of SIX. O'Brien is not happy
|48.4 : O'Brien to Yamin Ahmadzai, one run, swings it towards long on
|48.3 : O'Brien to Dawlat Zadran, one run, swings it towards long on and takes the single this time
|Afghanistan needs 43 runs from 9 balls now.
|48.2 : O'Brien to Dawlat Zadran, wide, too far outside off stump
|O'Brien to Dawlat Zadran, no run, swings across the line and misses
|48.1 : O'Brien to Dawlat Zadran, DROPPED, no run, lofts it towards long off. Stirling fails to get his hands under the ball. Dawlat turns down the single
End of over: AFG 222/9 (Dawlat Zadran 8, Yamin Ahmadzai 2)
|47.6 : Chase to Yamin Ahmadzai, no run, works it through square leg but Dawlat turns down the single.
|47.5 : Chase to Yamin Ahmadzai, no run, lifts his bat and lets it go outside off stump
|47.4 : Chase to Yamin Ahmadzai, no run, looks to drive it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|47.3 : Chase to Yamin Ahmadzai, no run, looks to drive but misses
|47.2 : Chase to Yamin Ahmadzai, two runs, goes on the back foot and punches it through backward point for two runs
|47.1 : Chase to Yamin Ahmadzai, no run, defends it back to the bowler
End of over: AFG 220/9 (Dawlat Zadran 8, Yamin Ahmadzai 0)
|46.6 : O'Brien to Dawlat Zadran, DROPPED, two runs, swings it straight down the ground. McBrine drops the catch on the boundary.
|46.5 : O'Brien to Dawlat Zadran, FOUR, pulls this short ball towards deep square leg for a boundary
|46.4 : O'Brien to Dawlat Zadran, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|46.3 : O'Brien to Dawlat Zadran, two runs, works it through backward square leg for two runs
|46.2 : O'Brien to Najibullah Zadran, OUT, no run, pulls the short ball towards deep square leg. Wilson takes the catch
|O'Brien is on a hat-trick in his 100th ODI
|46.1 : O'Brien to Mirwais Ashraf, OUT, no run, gives the charge and swings it towards long off. Chase takes a good catch on the boundary
End of over: AFG 212/7 (Najibullah Zadran 54, Rashid Khan 40)
|45.6 : Stirling to Rashid Khan, OUT, no run, bends down and slogs but gets a top edge towards deep square leg. Kevin O'Brien takes the catch.
|45.5 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
|45.4 : Stirling to Rashid Khan, one run, gives the charge and chips it towards long on
|45.3 : Stirling to Rashid Khan, FOUR, makes room and lofts it over extra cover for a boundary
|45.2 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, one run, swings it towards deep mid wicket
|45.1 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, SIX
End of over: AFG 199/6 (Najibullah Zadran 46, Rashid Khan 35)
|Fifty for Najibullah and it has come from 63 balls with 4 FOURS and 1 SIX
|
Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, SIX, bends down and slogs it over deep mid wicket for SIX
End of over: AFG 199/6 (Najibullah Zadran 46, Rashid Khan 35)
|44.6 : Chase to Rashid Khan, no run, cuts it straight to the point fielder.
|44.5 : Chase to Rashid Khan, no run, tries to cut but misses
|44.4 : Chase to Rashid Khan, two runs, flicks it through square leg for two runs
|44.3 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, one run, pulls it towards deep square leg
|44.2 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, no run, looks to drive but misses and gets beaten
|44.1 : Chase to Rashid Khan, one run, works it towards long leg
End of over: AFG 195/6 (Najibullah Zadran 45, Rashid Khan 32)
|43.6 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR, drives it through extra cover for a boundary.
|43.5 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|43.4 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR, swings it through square leg for a boundary
|43.3 : Stirling to Rashid Khan, bye, plays and misses. Keeper fumbles and allows a bye
|43.2 : Stirling to Rashid Khan, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|43.1 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
End of over: AFG 186/6 (Najibullah Zadran 37, Rashid Khan 32)
|42.6 : O'Brien to Rashid Khan, two runs, cuts it through point for two runs.
|42.5 : O'Brien to Najibullah Zadran, one run, pushes it towards point
|O'Brien to Najibullah Zadran, leg bye
|42.4 : O'Brien to Najibullah Zadran, no run, swings across the line but misses
|42.3 : O'Brien to Najibullah Zadran, no run, looks to drive but misses
|42.2 : O'Brien to Rashid Khan, one run, pushes it past the bowler
|42.1 : O'Brien to Rashid Khan, SIX, gives the charge and lofts it straight down the ground for SIX
End of over: AFG 176/6 (Najibullah Zadran 36, Rashid Khan 23)
|41.6 : McBrine to Najibullah Zadran, no run, cuts it to the cover fielder.
|41.5 : McBrine to Najibullah Zadran, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|41.4 : McBrine to Rashid Khan, one run, gives the charge and turns it towards mid wicket
|41.3 : McBrine to Najibullah Zadran, one run, drives it towards cover
|41.2 : McBrine to Najibullah Zadran, two runs, slogs it towards wide long on
|41.1 : McBrine to Rashid Khan, one run, punches it towards long off
End of over: AFG 171/6 (Najibullah Zadran 33, Rashid Khan 21)
|40.6 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|40.5 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|40.4 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, two runs, works it through backward square leg for a couple of runs
|40.3 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|40.2 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR, swings this short ball into the fine leg fence
|40.1 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, no run, looks to drive but gets a leading edge just short of the mid off fielder
End of over: AFG 165/6 (Najibullah Zadran 27, Rashid Khan 21)
|39.6 : O'Brien to Najibullah Zadran, one run, pulls it towards deep square leg.
|39.5 : O'Brien to Rashid Khan, one run, pushes it through point for a single
|39.4 : O'Brien to Rashid Khan, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|39.3 : O'Brien to Rashid Khan, no run, gives the charge and swings but misses
|39.2 : O'Brien to Rashid Khan, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|39.1 : O'Brien to Rashid Khan, two runs, drives it through point for two runs
|O'Brien to Rashid Khan, wide, too far outside off stump
|
O'Brien to Rashid Khan, no run
End of over: AFG 160/6 (Najibullah Zadran 26, Rashid Khan 18)
|38.6 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, no run, ducks under the bouncer.
|38.5 : Chase to Rashid Khan, one run, works it through square leg for a single
|38.4 : Chase to Rashid Khan, FOUR, drives it hard through point for a boundary
|38.3 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, one run, glances it towards fine leg
|38.2 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, wide, down the leg side
|Chase to Najibullah Zadran, no run, ducks under the bouncer
|38.1 : Chase to Rashid Khan, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards square leg
End of over: AFG 152/6 (Najibullah Zadran 25, Rashid Khan 13)
|37.6 : McBrine to Rashid Khan, one run, turns it through square leg for a single.
|37.5 : McBrine to Rashid Khan, FOUR, bends down and sweeps it into the fine leg fence
|37.4 : McBrine to Najibullah Zadran, one run, pushes it towards cover point
|37.3 : McBrine to Najibullah Zadran, APPEAL, no run, tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. A hug appeal of LBW is turned down
|37.2 : McBrine to Rashid Khan, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|37.1 : McBrine to Najibullah Zadran, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
End of over: AFG 144/6 (Najibullah Zadran 23, Rashid Khan 7)
|36.6 : Murtagh to Rashid Khan, no run, pushes it to the mid off fielder.
|36.5 : Murtagh to Najibullah Zadran, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
|36.4 : Murtagh to Najibullah Zadran, two runs, works it through backward square leg
|36.3 : Murtagh to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR, swings it nicely through mid wicket for a boundary
|36.2 : Murtagh to Najibullah Zadran, no run, defends it towards short cover
|36.1 : Murtagh to Najibullah Zadran, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: AFG 137/6 (Najibullah Zadran 16, Rashid Khan 7)
|35.6 : McBrine to Rashid Khan, no run, tries to sweep but misses.
|35.5 : McBrine to Najibullah Zadran, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
|35.4 : McBrine to Najibullah Zadran, two runs, sweeps it towards fine leg for two runs
|35.3 : McBrine to Najibullah Zadran, two runs, cuts it towards deep cover for two runs
|35.2 : McBrine to Najibullah Zadran, no run, tries to sweep but misses
|35.1 : McBrine to Rashid Khan, one run, drives it to the deep cover fielder
End of over: AFG 131/6 (Najibullah Zadran 11, Rashid Khan 6)
|34.6 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, no run, pushes it to the point fielder.
|34.5 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, no run, defends it towards cover
|34.4 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, no run, ducks under the bouncer
|34.3 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, wide, down the leg side
|Chase to Rashid Khan, one run, drives it through backward square leg
|34.2 : Chase to Rashid Khan, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|34.1 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, one run, pulls it towards deep square leg
End of over: AFG 128/6 (Najibullah Zadran 10, Rashid Khan 5)
|33.6 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a single.
|Drinks Break
|33.5 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, no run, turns it towards short fine leg
|Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, no run
|33.4 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, no run, defends it towards cover
|33.3 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, two runs, cuts it towards deep cover
|33.2 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, no run, turns it towards mid wicket
|33.1 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: AFG 125/6 (Najibullah Zadran 7, Rashid Khan 5)
|32.6 : Chase to Rashid Khan, FOUR, slices it between the keeper and wide slip fielder. The ball rolls into the third man fence.
|32.5 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, one run, drives it towards deep extra cover for a single
|32.4 : Chase to Rashid Khan, one run, chops it down towards third man for a single
|32.3 : Chase to Mohammad Nabi, OUT, no run, looks to swing it across the line but gets an inside edge back onto the stumps
|32.2 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, one run, works it through backward square leg
|32.1 : Chase to Najibullah Zadran, no run, drives it towards point
End of over: AFG 118/5 (Najibullah Zadran 5, Mohammad Nabi 25)
|31.6 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, one run, turns it through square leg for a single.
|31.5 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, no run, defends it on the pitch
|31.4 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, no run, drives it towards cover
|31.3 : Stirling to Mohammad Nabi, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
|31.2 : Stirling to Mohammad Nabi, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|31.1 : Stirling to Mohammad Nabi, FOUR, sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary
End of over: AFG 112/5 (Najibullah Zadran 4, Mohammad Nabi 20)
|30.6 : McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
|30.5 : McCarthy to Mohammad Nabi, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|30.4 : McCarthy to Mohammad Nabi, no run, pushes it towards cover
|30.3 : McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, one run, works it towards fine leg
|30.2 : McCarthy to Mohammad Nabi, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|30.1 : McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, one run, turns it through backward square leg
End of over: AFG 108/5 (Najibullah Zadran 2, Mohammad Nabi 18)
|29.6 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, one run, works it through square leg.
|29.5 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, no run, defends it
|29.4 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, no run, cuts it towards point
|29.3 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, five wides, down the leg side. Keeper can't collect it and it goes for 5 wides
|Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, no run, cuts it to the cover fielder
|29.2 : Stirling to Najibullah Zadran, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|29.1 : Stirling to Mohammad Nabi, one run, pushes it towards point
End of over: AFG 101/5 (Najibullah Zadran 1, Mohammad Nabi 17)
|28.6 : McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|28.5 : McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, no run, defends it towards square leg
|28.4 : McCarthy to Mohammad Nabi, one run, drives it through cover for a single
|28.3 : McCarthy to Mohammad Nabi, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|28.2 : McCarthy to Najibullah Zadran, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
|28.1 : McCarthy to Asghar Stanikzai, OUT, no run, pulls the short ball towards deep square leg and gets caught in the deep. Dockrell the substitute fielder takes the catch
End of over: AFG 99/4 (Asghar Stanikzai 32, Mohammad Nabi 16)
|27.6 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, punches it to the long on fielder.
|27.5 : McBrine to Mohammad Nabi, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|27.4 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, turns it towards square leg
|27.3 : McBrine to Mohammad Nabi, leg bye, tries to sweep but misses and off the pad the ball goes towards short third man
|27.2 : McBrine to Mohammad Nabi, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|27.1 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, turns it towards short fine leg
End of over: AFG 94/4 (Asghar Stanikzai 29, Mohammad Nabi 15)
|26.6 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, pulls the short ball towards deep square leg.
|26.5 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, flicks it to the mid wicket fielder
|26.4 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|26.3 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|26.2 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pad
|26.1 : Chase to Mohammad Nabi, one run, punches it towards deep cover
End of over: AFG 92/4 (Asghar Stanikzai 28, Mohammad Nabi 14)
|25.6 : McBrine to Mohammad Nabi, one run, drives it to the long off fielder.
|25.5 : McBrine to Mohammad Nabi, no run, looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards point
|25.4 : McBrine to Mohammad Nabi, SIX, swings it high and long over the long on fielder for SIX
|25.3 : McBrine to Mohammad Nabi, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|25.2 : McBrine to Mohammad Nabi, no run, sweeps it to the square leg fielder
|25.1 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
End of over: AFG 84/4 (Asghar Stanikzai 27, Mohammad Nabi 7)
|24.6 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, chops it down towards third man for a single.
|24.5 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|24.4 : Chase to Mohammad Nabi, one run, turns it through backward square leg
|24.3 : Chase to Mohammad Nabi, no run, defends it towards short cover
|24.2 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, drives it through point for a quick single
|24.1 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: AFG 81/4 (Asghar Stanikzai 25, Mohammad Nabi 6)
|23.6 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single.
|23.5 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, pushes it towards short mid wicket
|23.4 : McBrine to Mohammad Nabi, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|23.3 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, cuts it towards deep cover for a single
|23.2 : McBrine to Mohammad Nabi, one run, drives it towards long off
|23.1 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single
End of over: AFG 76/4 (Asghar Stanikzai 22, Mohammad Nabi 4)
|22.6 : O'Brien to Mohammad Nabi, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|22.5 : O'Brien to Mohammad Nabi, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for two runs
|22.4 : O'Brien to Mohammad Nabi, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|22.3 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, cuts it to the deep cover fielder
|22.2 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|22.1 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, FOUR, comes down the track and pulls it through square leg for a boundary
End of over: AFG 69/4 (Asghar Stanikzai 17, Mohammad Nabi 2)
|21.6 : Stirling to Mohammad Nabi, no run, drives it back to the bowler.
|21.5 : Stirling to Mohammad Nabi, no run, looks to defend but misses
|21.4 : Stirling to Mohammad Nabi, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|21.3 : Stirling to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, turns it towards square leg
|21.2 : Stirling to Mohammad Nabi, one run, drives it towards cover. The fielder dives and deflects the ball towards mid off
|21.1 : Stirling to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, turns it towards square leg
End of over: AFG 66/4 (Asghar Stanikzai 15, Mohammad Nabi 1)
|20.6 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards square leg.
|20.5 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, looks to defend but gets an inside edge towards square leg
|20.4 : O'Brien to Mohammad Nabi, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|20.3 : O'Brien to Mohammad Nabi, no run, comes forward and defends it to the cover fielder
|20.2 : O'Brien to Mohammad Nabi, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|20.1 : O'Brien to Rahmat Shah, OUT, no run, full ball on the stumps, Shah looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad in-front of middle and off stump. Appeal for LBW and the umpire raises the finger in a flash
|
O'Brien gets a wicket in his 100th ODI
End of over: AFG 64/3 (Rahmat Shah 30, Asghar Stanikzai 15)
|19.6 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, drives it back to the bowler.
|19.5 : McBrine to Rahmat Shah, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single
|19.4 : McBrine to Rahmat Shah, no run, tries to cut it off the back foot but misses
|19.3 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, pushes it through cover for a single
|19.2 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, turns it to the square leg fielder
|19.1 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
End of over: AFG 62/3 (Rahmat Shah 29, Asghar Stanikzai 14)
|18.6 : O'Brien to Rahmat Shah, no run, looks to work it towards the leg side but gets a slight leading edge towards cover.
|18.5 : O'Brien to Rahmat Shah, FOUR, glances it off his pads into the fine leg fence
|18.4 : O'Brien to Rahmat Shah, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|18.3 : O'Brien to Rahmat Shah, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|18.2 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single
|18.1 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, drives it to the point fielder
End of over: AFG 57/3 (Rahmat Shah 25, Asghar Stanikzai 13)
|17.6 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, works it towards square leg.
|17.5 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, turns it to the mid wicket fielder
|17.4 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, reverse sweeps it to the backward point fielder
|17.3 : McBrine to Rahmat Shah, one run, works it through square leg for a single
|17.2 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
|17.1 : McBrine to Rahmat Shah, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
End of over: AFG 53/3 (Rahmat Shah 23, Asghar Stanikzai 11)
|16.6 : Stirling to Rahmat Shah, one run, punches it to the long on fielder.
|16.5 : Stirling to Rahmat Shah, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|16.4 : Stirling to Rahmat Shah, FOUR, looks to drive but gets an outside edge that rolls into the third man fence
|16.3 : Stirling to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a quick single
|16.2 : Stirling to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|16.1 : Stirling to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, defends it to the point fieleder
End of over: AFG 47/3 (Rahmat Shah 18, Asghar Stanikzai 10)
|15.6 : McBrine to Rahmat Shah, no run, gives the charge and looks to drive but misses and gets hit on the pad.
|Drinks Break
|15.5 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, works it through square leg
|15.4 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, turns it towards square leg
|15.3 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|15.2 : McBrine to Rahmat Shah, one run, gives the charge and drives it to the long on fielder
|15.1 : McBrine to Rahmat Shah, no run, drives it back to the bowler
End of over: AFG 45/3 (Rahmat Shah 17, Asghar Stanikzai 9)
|14.6 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
|14.5 : O'Brien to Rahmat Shah, one run, drives it towards mid wicket for a single
|14.4 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|14.3 : O'Brien to Rahmat Shah, one run, pushes it towards mid on for a quick single
|14.2 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
|14.1 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, defends it to the point fielder
End of over: AFG 41/3 (Rahmat Shah 15, Asghar Stanikzai 7)
|13.6 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, turns it through square leg for a single.
|13.5 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, turns it towards square leg
|13.4 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, punches it back to the bowler
|13.3 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, wide, down the leg side
|McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, turns it towards square leg
|13.2 : McBrine to Rahmat Shah, one run, punches it down towards long on for a single
|13.1 : McBrine to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
End of over: AFG 37/3 (Rahmat Shah 14, Asghar Stanikzai 5)
|12.6 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, goes back and cuts it towards third man.
|12.5 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|12.4 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|12.3 : O'Brien to Rahmat Shah, one run, drives it through point for a single
|12.2 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, cuts it towards deep cover for a single
|12.1 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, tries to cut but gets a bottom edge that rolls towards the keeper
End of over: AFG 34/3 (Rahmat Shah 13, Asghar Stanikzai 3)
|11.6 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, turns it towards backward square leg.
|11.5 : Chase to Rahmat Shah, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single
|11.4 : Chase to Rahmat Shah, no run, looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge towards point
|11.3 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single
|11.2 : Chase to Rahmat Shah, one run, turns it towards square leg for a single
|11.1 : Chase to Rahmat Shah, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: AFG 30/3 (Rahmat Shah 11, Asghar Stanikzai 1)
|10.6 : O'Brien to Rahmat Shah, one run, steers it towards third man for a single.
|10.5 : O'Brien to Rahmat Shah, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|10.4 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single
|Shah changes his bat
|10.3 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|10.2 : O'Brien to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|10.1 : O'Brien to Rahmat Shah, one run, drives it through point for a single
End of over: AFG 27/3 (Rahmat Shah 9, Asghar Stanikzai 0)
|9.6 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, pushes it to the point fielder.
|9.5 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|9.4 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
|9.3 : Chase to Asghar Stanikzai, no run, looks to defend it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|Again clash of words between the Afghanistan batsmen and Irish fielders. Slight delay in play
|9.2 : Chase to Gulbadin Naib, OUT, no run, looks to drive it but misses. The ball crashes into the off stump
|9.1 : Chase to Gulbadin Naib, no run, punches it to the cover fielder
|
Chase to Gulbadin Naib, wide, too far outside off stump
End of over: AFG 26/2 (Rahmat Shah 9, Gulbadin Naib 2)
|8.6 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|8.5 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, no run, punches it to the point fielder
|8.4 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|8.3 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|8.2 : Murtagh to Gulbadin Naib, one run, drives it through backward square leg for a single
|8.1 : Murtagh to Gulbadin Naib, no run, drives it back to the bowler
End of over: AFG 25/2 (Rahmat Shah 9, Gulbadin Naib 1)
|7.6 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|7.5 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, no run, looks to flick but misses
|7.4 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|7.3 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, no run, pushes it towards backward point
|7.2 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, no run, pushes it towards mid wicket
|7.1 : McCarthy to Gulbadin Naib, one run, pushes it towards short mid on for a quick single
End of over: AFG 24/2 (Rahmat Shah 9, Gulbadin Naib 0)
|6.6 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, two runs, drives it through mid wicket for two runs.
|6.5 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|6.4 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|6.3 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|6.2 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, no run, comes forward and pushes it to the point fielder
|6.1 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
End of over: AFG 22/2 (Rahmat Shah 7, Gulbadin Naib 0)
|5.6 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, one run, works it through square leg.
|5.5 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|5.4 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, no run, comes right behind the ball and blocks it
|5.3 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, two runs, goes on the back foot and cuts this short ball through backward point for two runs
|5.2 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, four leg byes, looks to glance but misses and off the pad the ball goes into the fine leg fence
|5.1 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for two runs
End of over: AFG 13/2 (Rahmat Shah 2, Gulbadin Naib 0)
|4.6 : Murtagh to Gulbadin Naib, no run, drives it back to the bowler.
|4.5 : Murtagh to Gulbadin Naib, no run, comes forward and defends it towards short cover
|4.4 : Murtagh to Gulbadin Naib, no run, pushes it to the mid off fielder
|4.3 : Murtagh to Gulbadin Naib, no run, looks to defend it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
|4.2 : Murtagh to Gulbadin Naib, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|4.1 : Murtagh to Javed Ahmadi, OUT, no run, opens the face of the bat and steers it into the hands of the gully fielder. Stirling takes the catch
End of over: AFG 13/1 (Javed Ahmadi 3, Rahmat Shah 2)
|3.6 : McCarthy to Javed Ahmadi, one run, drives it towards square third man for a single.
|3.5 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, one run, works it towards long leg for a single
|3.4 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, no run, looks to punch it through cover but gets an inside edge towards mid on
|3.3 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|3.2 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|3.1 : McCarthy to Rahmat Shah, no run, looks to defend it outside off stump but misses and gets beaten
End of over: AFG 11/1 (Javed Ahmadi 2, Rahmat Shah 1)
|2.6 : Murtagh to Javed Ahmadi, no run, decides to leave it at the last moment. The ball just goes over the off stump.
|2.5 : Murtagh to Javed Ahmadi, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|2.4 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, one run, drives it through cover for a single. Terry slides to stop the ball
|2.3 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, no run, defends it down the pitch
|2.2 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, no run, comes right behind the ball and defends it
|2.1 : Murtagh to Rahmat Shah, no run, defends it towards short mid off
End of over: AFG 10/1 (Javed Ahmadi 2, Rahmat Shah 0)
|1.6 : McCarthy to Javed Ahmadi, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|1.5 : McCarthy to Mohammad Shahzad, OUT, no run, slower ball, Shahzad swings and gets a leading edge. Chase takes the catch at mid off
|1.4 : McCarthy to Javed Ahmadi, one run, works it towards long leg for a single
|1.3 : McCarthy to Mohammad Shahzad, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single
|Few words exchanged between the batsmen and the fielding team. Umpires trying to calm down the situation
|Kevin O' Brien and Shahzad exchanges a few words again
|1.2 : McCarthy to Mohammad Shahzad, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|1.1 : McCarthy to Mohammad Shahzad, wide
|
McCarthy to Mohammad Shahzad, FOUR, goes after the short ball and gets a thick outside edge that flies into the third man fence
End of over: AFG 3/0 (Mohammad Shahzad 2, Javed Ahmadi 1)
|0.6 : Murtagh to Javed Ahmadi, no run, turns it to the square leg fielder.
|0.5 : Murtagh to Mohammad Shahzad, one run, looks to drives but gets a thick outside edge towards third man
|0.4 : Murtagh to Javed Ahmadi, one run, looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge towards third man
|0.3 : Murtagh to Javed Ahmadi, no run, defends it towards short cover
|0.2 : Murtagh to Javed Ahmadi, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|0.1 : Murtagh to Mohammad Shahzad, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
|0.0 : Welcome back