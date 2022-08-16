|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 0wd . 4 . . 1 | . . 0wd . 1 . .
|Last bat : David Mathiasb Sayed Monib30(22b4x41x6) SR:136.36, FoW:111/5 (16.4 Ovs)
|17.6 : Edson Silva to Haider Ali Butt, Wide.
|17.5 : Edson Silva to Imran Anwar, 3 runs, played towards mid on.
|17.4 : Edson Silva to Imran Anwar, Four! Played towards square leg.
|17.3 : Edson Silva to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards covers.
|17.2 : Edson Silva to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
|17.1 : Edson Silva to Haider Ali Butt, Four! Played towards mid off.
|16.6 : Sayed Monib to Imran Anwar, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|16.5 : Sayed Monib to Imran Anwar, Four! Played towards third man.
|16.4 : Sayed Monib to David Mathias, OUT! Cleaned up! The batterhad no answer to that one.
|16.3 : Sayed Monib to David Mathias, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|16.2 : Sayed Monib to David Mathias, No run.
|16.1 : Sayed Monib to David Mathias, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|15.6 : Edson Silva to David Mathias, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|15.5 : Edson Silva to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|15.4 : Edson Silva to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
|15.3 : Edson Silva to David Mathias, 1 run, played towards third man.
|15.2 : Edson Silva to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|15.1 : Edson Silva to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
|14.6 : Shiraz Khan to David Mathias, No run, played towards point.
|14.5 : Shiraz Khan to David Mathias, No run.
|14.4 : Shiraz Khan to David Mathias, No run, played towards point.
|14.3 : Shiraz Khan to David Mathias, No run, played towards mid on.
|14.2 : Shiraz Khan to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|14.1 : Shiraz Khan to David Mathias, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|13.6 : Mohammed Aslam to David Mathias, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|13.5 : Mohammed Aslam to David Mathias, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|13.4 : Mohammed Aslam to David Mathias, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|13.3 : Mohammed Aslam to David Mathias, Six! Played towards mid off.
|13.2 : Mohammed Aslam to David Mathias, No run, played towards covers.
|13.1 : Mohammed Aslam to David Mathias, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|12.6 : Shiraz Khan to David Mathias, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.5 : Shiraz Khan to David Mathias, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|12.4 : Shiraz Khan to David Mathias, No run, played towards mid on.
|12.3 : Shiraz Khan to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|12.2 : Shiraz Khan to David Mathias, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|12.1 : Shiraz Khan to David Mathias, No run, played towards mid off.
|11.6 : Mohammed Aslam to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards mid off.
|11.5 : Mohammed Aslam to Sikder Billah, OUT! The fielder disturbs the bails and appeals for a run out. No need to go upstairs. Given out on the field.
|11.4 : Mohammed Aslam to Sikder Billah, Six! Played towards square leg.
|11.3 : Mohammed Aslam to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|11.2 : Mohammed Aslam to Sikder Billah, 1 run, played towards third man.
|11.1 : Mohammed Aslam to Sikder Billah, No run.
|10.6 : Shiraz Khan to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards third man.
|10.5 : Shiraz Khan to Sikder Billah, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.4 : Shiraz Khan to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|10.3 : Shiraz Khan to Sikder Billah, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|10.2 : Shiraz Khan to Sikder Billah, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|10.1 : Shiraz Khan to Sikder Billah, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.6 : Mohammed Aslam to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards covers.
|9.5 : Mohammed Aslam to Sikder Billah, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|9.4 : Mohammed Aslam to Sikder Billah, No run, played towards covers.
|9.3 : Mohammed Aslam to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|9.2 : Mohammed Aslam to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards mid off.
|9.1 : Mohammed Aslam to Haider Ali Butt, No run.
|8.6 : Yasin Patel to Sikder Billah, Four! Played towards third man.
|8.5 : Yasin Patel to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards point.
|8.4 : Yasin Patel to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards covers.
|8.3 : Yasin Patel to Sikder Billah, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|8.2 : Yasin Patel to Sikder Billah, Four! Played towards mid off.
|8.1 : Yasin Patel to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards covers.
|7.6 : Mohammed Aslam to Sikder Billah, No run, played towards covers.
|7.5 : Mohammed Aslam to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.4 : Mohammed Aslam to Sikder Billah, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|7.3 : Mohammed Aslam to Sikder Billah, No run, played towards covers.
|7.2 : Mohammed Aslam to Sikder Billah, No run.
|7.1 : Mohammed Aslam to Janaka Chaturanga, OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsmanâs defense.
|6.6 : Yasin Patel to Haider Ali Butt, No run, played towards point.
|6.5 : Yasin Patel to Haider Ali Butt, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|6.4 : Yasin Patel to Janaka Chaturanga, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|6.3 : Yasin Patel to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards third man.
|6.2 : Yasin Patel to Janaka Chaturanga, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.1 : Yasin Patel to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards point.
|5.6 : Sayed Monib to Janaka Chaturanga, No run, played towards point.
|5.5 : Sayed Monib to Janaka Chaturanga, No run.
|5.4 : Sayed Monib to Haider Ali Butt, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|5.3 : Sayed Monib to Janaka Chaturanga, 1 run, played towards third man.
|5.2 : Sayed Monib to Muhammad Younis, OUT! The fielder takes the bails off and appeals for the run out. The umpire raises the finger.
|5.1 : Sayed Monib to Muhammad Younis, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|4.6 : Yasin Patel to Muhammad Younis, 1 run, played towards covers.
|4.5 : Yasin Patel to Muhammad Younis, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|4.4 : Yasin Patel to Janaka Chaturanga, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|Yasin Patel to Janaka Chaturanga, Wide.
|4.3 : Yasin Patel to Janaka Chaturanga, No run, played towards mid off.
|4.2 : Yasin Patel to Muhammad Younis, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|4.1 : Yasin Patel to Umar Toor, OUT! The batter has missed the ball and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for LBW and it is given.
|3.6 : Mohammed Shafeeq to Janaka Chaturanga, Four! Played towards third man.
|3.5 : Mohammed Shafeeq to Janaka Chaturanga, Four! Played towards mid off.
|3.4 : Mohammed Shafeeq to Umar Toor, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|3.3 : Mohammed Shafeeq to Umar Toor, No run.
|3.2 : Mohammed Shafeeq to Janaka Chaturanga, 1 run, played towards third man.
|Mohammed Shafeeq to Janaka Chaturanga, Wide.
|3.1 : Mohammed Shafeeq to Janaka Chaturanga, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Yasin Patel to Umar Toor, No run, played towards covers.
|2.5 : Yasin Patel to Umar Toor, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.4 : Yasin Patel to Umar Toor, No run, played towards covers.
|2.3 : Yasin Patel to Janaka Chaturanga, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|2.2 : Yasin Patel to Janaka Chaturanga, No run.
|2.1 : Yasin Patel to Janaka Chaturanga, No run.
|1.6 : Mohammed Shafeeq to Umar Toor, No run.
|1.5 : Mohammed Shafeeq to Umar Toor, No run.
|1.4 : Mohammed Shafeeq to Janaka Chaturanga, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|1.3 : Mohammed Shafeeq to Janaka Chaturanga, No run, played towards third man.
|Mohammed Shafeeq to Janaka Chaturanga, Wide.
|1.2 : Mohammed Shafeeq to Janaka Chaturanga, No run.
|1.1 : Mohammed Shafeeq to Janaka Chaturanga, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.6 : Sayed Monib to Janaka Chaturanga, 1 run, played towards third man.
|0.5 : Sayed Monib to Janaka Chaturanga, No run.
|0.4 : Sayed Monib to Janaka Chaturanga, No run, played towards covers.
|0.3 : Sayed Monib to Janaka Chaturanga, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|0.2 : Sayed Monib to Janaka Chaturanga, 4 Leg byes.
|Sayed Monib to Janaka Chaturanga, Wide.
|0.1 : Sayed Monib to Umar Toor, 1 run, played towards third man.