Hungary in Austria, 3 T20I Series, 2022

Austria vs Hungary Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Hungary in Austria, 3 T20I Series, 2022, June 4, 2022

HUN 17/1 (3)
Live
CRR: 5.67
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : 1 . . 1 1 . | 0wd 0nb 0wd 1 . 1 . 1 .
Last bat : Zeeshan Kukikhellbw b Ahsan Yousuf4(7b0x40x6) SR:57.14, FoW:9/1 (2.1 Ovs)
Commentary :
2.6 : Ahsan Yousuf to Stan Ahuja, Four.
2.5 : Ahsan Yousuf to Stan Ahuja, No run.
2.4 : Ahsan Yousuf to Stan Ahuja, No run.
2.3 : Ahsan Yousuf to Stan Ahuja, No run.
2.2 : Ahsan Yousuf to Stan Ahuja, Four.
2.1 : Ahsan Yousuf to Zeeshan Kukikhel, OUT! The batter has missed the ball and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for LBW and it is given.
1.6 : Sahel Zadran to Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, No run.
1.5 : Sahel Zadran to Zeeshan Kukikhel, 1 run.
1.4 : Sahel Zadran to Zeeshan Kukikhel, No run.
1.3 : Sahel Zadran to Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, 1 run.
1.2 : Sahel Zadran to Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, No run.
1.1 : Sahel Zadran to Zeeshan Kukikhel, 1 run.
Sahel Zadran to Zeeshan Kukikhel, Wide.
Sahel Zadran to Zeeshan Kukikhel, No ball.
Sahel Zadran to Zeeshan Kukikhel, Wide.
0.6 : Ahsan Yousuf to Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, No run.
0.5 : Ahsan Yousuf to Zeeshan Kukikhel, 1 run, played towards square leg.
0.4 : Ahsan Yousuf to Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, 1 run, played towards point.
0.3 : Ahsan Yousuf to Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, No run, played towards mid wicket.
0.2 : Ahsan Yousuf to Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, No run.
0.1 : Ahsan Yousuf to Zeeshan Kukikhel, 1 run, played towards covers.