|Recent overs : . 4 . . w 1 | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Mark Simpson-Parkerb Rasul Ahmadi7(8b1x40x6) SR:87.50, FoW:19/2 (3.4 Ovs)
|4.6 : Sahir Naqash to Armaan Randhawa, No run, played towards mid on.
|4.5 : Sahir Naqash to Armaan Randhawa, No run, played towards third man.
|4.4 : Sahir Naqash to Armaan Randhawa, No run.
|4.3 : Sahir Naqash to Armaan Randhawa, No run.
|4.2 : Sahir Naqash to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, played towards third man.
|4.1 : Sahir Naqash to Razmal Shigiwal, No run.
|3.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Armaan Randhawa, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|3.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Armaan Randhawa, No run, played towards mid off.
|3.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, OUT! b Rasul Ahmadi.
|3.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|3.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|3.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Dieter Klein to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run, played towards mid off.
|2.5 : Dieter Klein to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, played towards third man.
|2.4 : Dieter Klein to Razmal Shigiwal, Four! Played towards point.
|2.3 : Dieter Klein to Razmal Shigiwal, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.2 : Dieter Klein to Razmal Shigiwal, No run.
|2.1 : Dieter Klein to Mark Simpson-Parker, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|1.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards point.
|1.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards point.
|1.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run.
|1.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run.
|1.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run.
|0.6 : Dieter Klein to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|0.5 : Dieter Klein to Iqbal Hossain, OUT! b Dieter Klein.
|0.4 : Dieter Klein to Mark Simpson-Parker, Leg bye.
|0.3 : Dieter Klein to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.
|0.2 : Dieter Klein to Mark Simpson-Parker, Four! Played towards third man.
|0.1 : Dieter Klein to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.