vs Live Cricket Score, 1st T20, Austria and Germany in Netherlands, 2 T20 International Series, 2023, June 29, 2023

AUT 22/2 (4.4)
Germany elected to field
Live
CRR: 4.71
Recent overs : . 4 . . w 1 | . . . . . .
Last bat : Mark Simpson-Parkerb Rasul Ahmadi7(8b1x40x6) SR:87.50, FoW:19/2 (3.4 Ovs)
4.6 : Sahir Naqash to Armaan Randhawa, No run, played towards mid on.
4.5 : Sahir Naqash to Armaan Randhawa, No run, played towards third man.
4.4 : Sahir Naqash to Armaan Randhawa, No run.
4.3 : Sahir Naqash to Armaan Randhawa, No run.
4.2 : Sahir Naqash to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, played towards third man.
4.1 : Sahir Naqash to Razmal Shigiwal, No run.
3.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Armaan Randhawa, 2 runs, played towards covers.
3.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Armaan Randhawa, No run, played towards mid off.
3.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, OUT! b Rasul Ahmadi.
3.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Mark Simpson-Parker, 2 runs, played towards third man.
3.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
3.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Dieter Klein to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run, played towards mid off.
2.5 : Dieter Klein to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, played towards third man.
2.4 : Dieter Klein to Razmal Shigiwal, Four! Played towards point.
2.3 : Dieter Klein to Razmal Shigiwal, Four! Played towards covers.
2.2 : Dieter Klein to Razmal Shigiwal, No run.
2.1 : Dieter Klein to Mark Simpson-Parker, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.6 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards point.
1.5 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards mid off.
1.4 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run, played towards point.
1.3 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run.
1.2 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run.
1.1 : Rasul Ahmadi to Razmal Shigiwal, No run.
0.6 : Dieter Klein to Razmal Shigiwal, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
0.5 : Dieter Klein to Iqbal Hossain, OUT! b Dieter Klein.
0.4 : Dieter Klein to Mark Simpson-Parker, Leg bye.
0.3 : Dieter Klein to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.
0.2 : Dieter Klein to Mark Simpson-Parker, Four! Played towards third man.
0.1 : Dieter Klein to Mark Simpson-Parker, No run.