|4.1 : Richard Ngarava to Aaron Finch, Good length, outside off. Finch gets on his toes and pushes it to covers.
|3.6 : Victor Nyauchi to David Warner, A maiden this time for Victor Nyauchi! Fuller in length, outside off. Warner leaves it alone for the keeper.
|3.5 : Victor Nyauchi to David Warner, Five does on the trot! It is a length ball, at 119 clicks, outside off. Warner has no shot to offer.
|3.4 : Victor Nyauchi to David Warner, Nyauchi hits the length hard this time, around off. Warner gets it to cover off the outer half.
|3.3 : Victor Nyauchi to David Warner, Make it three! It is full, angled across the left-hander. David WarnerÂ gets on his front foot but leaves it alone for the keeper in the end.
|0.0 : David WarnerÂ looks unhappy with the bottom part of his bat and has asked for a bat change.
|3.2 : Victor Nyauchi to David Warner, Two dots to start with! David WarnerÂ punches this length ball to point on his back foot. Not in the gap though.
|3.1 : Victor Nyauchi to David Warner, Length ball, outside off, left alone by Warner.
|2.6 : Richard Ngarava to Aaron Finch, Aaron FinchÂ shuffles across and taps this length delivery to point. Another good over from Richard Ngarava, just a boundary off it.
|2.5 : Richard Ngarava to Aaron Finch, Good-length ball, outside off, angled across. Finch has no shot to offer this time.
|2.4 : Richard Ngarava to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Exquisite shot! Aaron FinchÂ gets his first boundary of the innings. It is full, outside off. Aaron FinchÂ gets on his front foot and creams it through covers for four.
|2.3 : Richard Ngarava to Aaron Finch, Good length, around off. Finch hops and eases it to covers.
|2.2 : Richard Ngarava to Aaron Finch, This one lands on a length, on middle and comes back in. Finch looks to flick it away from inside the crease but gets hit high on his thigh pads.
|2.1 : Richard Ngarava to Aaron Finch, Full length, wide of off, angled across the right-hander. Finch leaves it alone.
|1.6 : Victor Nyauchi to David Warner, Just a single of the over then. Victor NyauchiÂ ends his first over on a great note. It is on a length, on off, shaping away from the left-hander. David WarnerÂ is caught inside his crease. He looks to defend it out but gets beaten.
|1.5 : Victor Nyauchi to David Warner, A length ball, this time, around off. Warner stays on his back foot and looks to punch it away. It takes the inside edge and hits him on the pads. Warner is quick to keep the ball away from the stumps.
|1.4 : Victor Nyauchi to David Warner, It is angled across, full and outside off. Warner presses forward and defends it to covers.
|1.3 : Victor Nyauchi to Aaron Finch, The Australian skipper gets off the mark now. A length ball, on middle and leg. Finch flicks it to square leg and scampers across for a quick single.
|1.2 : Victor Nyauchi to Aaron Finch, Length ball, on off, with some extra bounce. Finch is taken aback and works it to point.
|1.1 : Victor Nyauchi to Aaron Finch, Nyauchi starts with a dot ball as well! Good length, on fifth stump. Finch shuffles across and shoulders his arms at it.
|0.6 : Victor NyauchiÂ to bowl with the second new ball.
|Richard Ngarava to David Warner, A great over by Richard NgaravaÂ to start with. Full length, on off. Warner hangs back and blocks it out watchfully. Just 4 runs off the over.
|0.5 : Richard Ngarava to David Warner, On a length, outside off. Warner defends it to the off side.
|0.4 : Richard Ngarava to David Warner, FOUR! David WarnerÂ gets off the mark in fine manner. It is pitched up, sliding down leg. Warner stays back and glances it down to fine leg for four. Not a lot of swing on offer for the left-hander.
|0.2 : Richard Ngarava to David Warner, This one is full, drifting down leg. Warner hangs back and clips it to mid-wicket.
|0.3 : Richard Ngarava to David Warner, Three dots in a row! Fuller, on off stump. Warner presses forward and defends it back to the bowler.
|0.1 : Richard Ngarava to David Warner, Richard NgaravaÂ starts with a length ball, on top of middle. It bounces a bit too much than anticipated. Warner hangs back and blocks it into the deck.
|0.0 : The game is set to begin. Zimbabwe players stride out to the middle. Followed by Aaron FinchÂ and David WarnerÂ who walk out to open for Australia. Richard NgaravaÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Takudzwanashe Kaitano (In place of Innocent Kaia), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (C/ WK), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi (In for Luke Jongwe).
|Australia (Unchanged playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.Â
|TOSS - ZimbabweÂ have won the toss and elected to BOWL first.
|Chakabva will be expecting his side to step up and rise to this occasion. Wesley Madhevere did well in the first ODI and he will be hoping to do the same now. The side will be hoping for some good performance from Sikandar Raza as well. Will the visitors bounce back? Or will the hosts continue to dominate them? We shall find out together. Toss and team news are around the corner.