|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd 1 . 0wd . 0wd . . 2 | 1 . . . . 2
|Last bat : Innocent Kaiab Mitchell Starc2(8b0x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:13/1 (3 Ovs)
|3.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Tadiwanashe Marumani, No run.
|3.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Tadiwanashe Marumani, No run.
|2.6 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, OUT! TIMBER! Mitchell StarcÂ draws first blood!Â
|Who will walk out now?Â
|2.5 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, Decides to bowl on a good length and outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ stands tall and blocks it towards cover.Â
|2.4 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, Attempts a yorker but bowls a full toss outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ taps the ball towards cover-point.
|2.3 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, Goes full once again and outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ knocks this straight to the point fielder.Â
|2.2 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, This is a touch fuller and in line with the stumps, Innocent KaiaÂ clips this towards square leg.Â
|2.1 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, Mitchell StarcÂ bowls this on a good length and angles it away from the right-hander. Innocent KaiaÂ goes for the drive but can not connect.Â
|1.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Josh HazlewoodÂ goes back to bowling on a good length and outside off, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ pushes at this and gets a thick outside edge past the second slip fielder for a couple of runs to fine leg.Â
|1.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Tadiwanashe Marumani, What a jaffa! Slightly back of a length and outside the off stump, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ feels for this and gets beaten all ends up.
|1.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Tadiwanashe Marumani, FOUR LEG BYES! Straying onto the pads on a fuller length, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ gets pad on this as it runs away to fine leg for four leg byes.Â
|1.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Continues bowling on a good length and angling away from the left-hander. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ slashes at this but gets beaten as the ball is too close to cut.Â
|1.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Tadiwanashe Marumani, On a good length and outside the off stump, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ blocks this towards cover.Â
|1.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Innocent Kaia, Josh HazlewoodÂ begins with a good length delivery just outside off, Innocent KaiaÂ looks to block and gets a thick outside edge to third man for a single.Â
|0.6 : Mitchell Starc to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Goes full once again and angles the ball into the pads, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ clips this towards deep square leg and takes a couple of runs.Â
|Who will bowl from the other end?
|0.5 : Mitchell Starc to Tadiwanashe Marumani, This is a touch full and outside off, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ mistimes his shot towards covers.Â
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to Tadiwanashe Marumani, This is a fraction short and outside the off pole. Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ looks to cut this square but gets beaten by the bounce.Â
|Mitchell Starc to Tadiwanashe Marumani, WIDE! This is down leg side as well. The umpire indicates wide for the third time in this over.Â
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to Tadiwanashe Marumani, What a beauty! Bowls this on a good length and just outside off, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ feels for it and gets beaten all ends up.Â
|Mitchell Starc to Tadiwanashe Marumani, WIDE! Straying down leg this time on a fuller length. The umpire calls this wide as well.Â
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Mitchell StarcÂ serves this full and angling down leg, Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ looks to flick this but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a stifled appeal.Â
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, Goes full this time in line with the stumps, Innocent KaiaÂ clips this to deep backward square leg and gets off the mark with a single.Â
|Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, WIDE! Mitchell StarcÂ begins with a delivery served well outside off stump on a fuller length. This has been called wide by the umpire.Â
|0.0 : We are all set for the game. The players make their way out to the middle. Innocent KaiaÂ and Tadiwanashe MarumaniÂ are the openers for Zimbabwe and will be looking to get their team off to a good start. Mitchell StarcÂ will begin proceedings with the new ball.Â
|Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams (In place of Victor Nyauchi), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (C & WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava.
|Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar (In place of Mitchell Marsh), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|The visitors put on a steady batting performance to begin the innings after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. In recent times the middle order has been winning games for this side with Sikandar RazaÂ leading the charge. In the first game, there was a mini collapse as they lost their last six wickets for 15 runs. The side will be bolstered by the return of their experienced all-rounderÂ Sean Williams.Â They will be hoping to learn from their mistakes and play out the full quota of ove
|TOSS - The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Australia. They have elected to BOWL first once again.
|AustraliaÂ have loaded their team withÂ big-hitting all-rounders but have lost Mitchell Marsh to an injury. In the first encounter,Â Cameron GreenÂ took his maiden five-wicket haul and Glenn MaxwellÂ did what Glenn MaxwellÂ does best to take AustraliaÂ to the finish line. The two vital players that stand in the way of the visitors are Australiaâs stalwarts, David WarnerÂ and Steven Smith. With Adam ZampaÂ ripping throughÂ the top order, AustraliaÂ may consider going in with another spinner alt