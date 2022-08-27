|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 1 1 . | 1 . . . . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|4.2 : Mitchell Starc to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Shorter and on middle, Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to defend but it hits the splice.
|4.1 : Mitchell Starc to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Length and on middle, kept out.
|3.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Innocent Kaia, Almost! Length and on off, this one comes back in. Kaia looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|3.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Innocent Kaia, Length and outside off, Kaia swings but he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|3.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Lands safe! Tadiwanashe Marumani steps out and this is banged short. He looks to slash at it, it goes more off the toe-end but lands safe in the point region for one.
|3.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Another one on a length and outside off, not played at.
|3.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Innocent Kaia, This one lands outside off and jags back in, Innocent Kaia looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and goes down to third man for one. Leg bye.
|3.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Uppish but wide! Length and on off, Tadiwanashe Marumani hits it on the up, it goes more off the splice down the ground towards long off for three.
|2.6 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, Another leave as this too is well outside off.
|2.5 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, Angling away from the off pole, left alone.
|2.4 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, Solid from Innocent Kaia! Length again and on middle, this is played back to the bowler.
|2.3 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, Yet another one on a length and around off, this lands and angles away. Innocent Kaia is beaten as he tries to defend.
|2.2 : Mitchell Starc to Tadiwanashe Marumani, EDGED BUT WIDE OF SECOND SLIP! Length and on off, this lands and straigthens. Tadiwanashe Marumani looks to defend, this goes off the outside edge wide of the second slip fielder and down to the third man fielder for one.
|2.1 : Mitchell Starc to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Just outside off, on a length. Left alone.
|1.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Innocent Kaia, Tidy start from Josh Hazlewood! Length and on off, this is pushed to covers.
|1.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Innocent Kaia, Angled into the pads, Innocent Kaia looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Going down leg.
|1.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Innocent Kaia, Back of a length and on off, Kaia stays back and defends it.
|1.3 : A short leg in place now, probably because of the extra bounce on offer.
|Josh Hazlewood to Innocent Kaia, Another one on a length and around off, this one takes off again after landing. Innocent Kaia looks to defend but it hits the splice of the bat.
|1.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Innocent Kaia, Extra bounce again! On middle, angled into the batter. Kaia looks to defend but misses to get hit near the box.
|1.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Nicely played in the end! Length and on off, this lands and then takes off. Tadiwanashe Marumani does well to take one hand off the handle as he tries to defend, it goes down to third man for one.
|0.6 : Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end!
|Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, This lands just short! On middle, going away with the angle. Innocent Kaia looks to flick but this goes off the leading edge but lands short of mid off.
|0.5 : Mitchell Starc to Tadiwanashe Marumani, Starc has not got it right so far! Strays on the pads, this is clipped down to fine leg and a run is taken.
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, A yorker outside off, this is jammed down to third man for one.
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to Tadiwanashe Marumani, That is a stylish stroke but only for one! On the pads, this is clipped down to fine leg for one. Tadiwanashe Marumani are also off the mark.
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, Zimbabwe and Innocent Kaia are underway! On middle, tails back in a little. Innocent Kaia looks to defend but it goes off the inside edge towards fine leg for one.
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to Innocent Kaia, Starts off with a full one, looking to bring it back in but it goes on with the angle. Ends by being a delivery well wide outside off. Innocent Kaia looks to drive but misses.
|0.0 : Time for the action to begin! The Australian players make their way out to the middle. Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani are the openers for the visitors. Mitchell Starc to bowl the first over with the first new ball. Here we go...
|ZIMBABWE (PLAYING XI) - Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (WK/C), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi.
|AUSTRALIA (PLAYING XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|TOSS - Australia have won the toss and ELECTED TO FIELD!
|Time for yet another ODI series and this can be termed as a battle between David and Goliath. It is Australia taking on Zimbabwe in the formerâs den. Not many teams come here and get a positive result and you do not expect Zimbabwe to do so. It will be a massive surprise if they come even close against an Australian side which has most of its top players. Are we in for a surprise?