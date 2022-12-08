|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 3 . . . . 1 | . 1 . . . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|3.6 : Jason Holder to David Warner, Good length outside off, David WarnerÂ leaves it alone towards the keeper.
|3.5 : Jason Holder to David Warner, FOUR! Excellent timing. Slightly shorter one, David WarnerÂ rocks back and pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary!
|3.4 : Jason Holder to David Warner, Bowls a fuller one on off, David WarnerÂ defends it to short covers.
|3.3 : Jason Holder to David Warner, Slightly shorter one, outside off. David WarnerÂ shoulders arms at it.
|3.2 : Jason Holder to David Warner, Another dot ball as David WarnerÂ lets this one go as well.
|3.1 : Jason Holder to David Warner, On a length and just outside off, David WarnerÂ reads it well and makes a tight leave.
|2.6 : Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, Fuller and outside off, David WarnerÂ pushes it to point for a quick single.
|2.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Usman Khawaja, On a length and down leg, Usman KhawajaÂ looks to flick it but gets his pads as the ball rolls towards square leg. They cross for a leg bye.
|2.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Usman Khawaja, Good length shaping it away from the batter, Usman KhawajaÂ lets it go.
|2.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Usman Khawaja, Touch fuller and on off, Usman KhawajaÂ flicks it to square leg for a brace.
|2.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Usman Khawaja, Slightly shorter one with some extra bounce, Usman KhawajaÂ doesn't read it well and gets a hit on his wrist as the ball bounces off the deck.
|2.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Usman Khawaja, On a length and on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ defends it solidly.
|1.6 : Jason Holder to David Warner, Just a run of the over. This one lands outside off, David WarnerÂ shoulders arms at it.
|1.5 : Jason Holder to David Warner, On a length and just outside off, David WarnerÂ leaves it alone.
|1.4 : Jason Holder to David Warner, Another one angling it into the batter, David WarnerÂ fends it to short mid-wicket. Dot again.
|1.3 : Jason Holder to David Warner, Good length and on off, shaping it in. David WarnerÂ defends it to short covers.
|1.2 : Jason Holder to Usman Khawaja, Fuller and on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ flicks it to backward square leg for one.
|1.1 : Jason Holder to Usman Khawaja, An outswinger outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ leaves it alone towards the keeper.
|0.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Usman Khawaja, Good length angling it into the batter, Usman KhawajaÂ eases it to square leg for one. He gets off the mark. It looks like the new ball will be shared by Jason HolderÂ as he is being called to bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Usman Khawaja, Another dot ball as Usman KhawajaÂ leaves this one as well.
|0.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Usman Khawaja, Slightly shorter this time and outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ shoulders arms at it. Three dots now.
|0.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Usman Khawaja, Another one shaping it away from the batter, Usman KhawajaÂ lets it go.
|0.0 : We are set for the game to begin. The umpires have made their way out to the middle followed by the West IndiesÂ players who take their position on the field. David WarnerÂ and Usman KhawajaÂ will open the inning for Australia. The players take a knee in support of the BLM movement. Alzarri JosephÂ has been handed the new ball and he will begin proceedings. Let's play...Â
|0.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Usman Khawaja, Good length shaping it away from the batter, Usman KhawajaÂ looks to block it but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.1 : Alzarri Joseph to David Warner, Starts with a length ball outside off, 133.9 kph. David WarnerÂ knocks it to extra covers. The fielder has a long chase to do. They collect three runs.Â
|0.0 : West Indies (Playing XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shamarh Brooks (In for Nkrumah Bonner), Jermaine Blackwood, Devon Thomas (In forÂ Kyle Mayers), Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip (In for Kemar Roach), Marquino Mindley (In for Jayden Seales).
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Michael Neser (In for Josh Hazlewood), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland (In for Pat Cummins).Â
|TOSS - AustraliaÂ have won the toss and will BAT first.