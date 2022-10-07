|0.0 : West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (WK), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein (In for Raymon Reifer), Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah andÂ Obed McCoy (In for Sheldon Cottrell).
|Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith (In for Mitchell Marsh), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa andÂ Josh Hazlewood.
|TOSS - West IndiesÂ have won the toss and have elected to BOWL first.