|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 4 1 0wd 3 0wd 4 . | w 1 . 4 4 1
|Last bat : Johnson Charlesb Josh Hazlewood3(2b0x40x6) SR:150.00, FoW:14/1 (1.1 Ovs)
|3.2 : Cameron Green to Kyle Mayers, Wide!
|Cameron Green to Kyle Mayers, WIDE! Back of a length, angled across the left-hander. Kyle MayersÂ goes back looking to make some room but eventually is unable to get to the ball. The umpire signals it as a wide.
|3.1 : Cameron Green to Kyle Mayers, Green spills it full and wide outside off. It could've been a wide but Mayers reaches out and helps it towards point.
|2.6 : Pat Cummins to Brandon King, FOUR! A fortunate boundary for King this time. This boundary surely spoils the over. It is a length ball, on off. King stays back and looks to flick it away. The ball takes the outside edge and flies past Matthew WadeÂ behind the sticks. There is no slip in place and hence it runs down to the third man fence.
|2.5 : Pat Cummins to Brandon King, Two dots on the trot now! A length ball, in the channel. King hangs back and guides it behind point.
|2.4 : Pat Cummins to Brandon King, A sharp bouncer this time, around off. Brandon KingÂ lets it be.
|2.3 : Pat Cummins to Kyle Mayers, Kyle MayersÂ tucks it off his pads towards square leg. They cross for one.
|2.2 : Pat Cummins to Kyle Mayers, Cummins goes full now, around middle. Mayers gets it to the leg side yet again off the inner half.
|2.1 : Pat Cummins to Kyle Mayers, A length ball, on middle and leg. Mayers inside-edges it to the man at short fine.
|1.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Kyle Mayers, DROPPED! Kyle MayersÂ has the lady luck on his side. A short ball, on the bodyline. Mayers is left with no room. He swivels on the back foot and pulls it to deep square leg. Mitchell StarcÂ in the deep moves in front, dives forward but is unable to gather the ball. The batters take one.
|1.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Mayers now. It is a good-length ball, around off, on top of the stump. Kyle MayersÂ opens his front leg up and hammers it through mid-wicket for four more.
|1.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Incredible shot. Fraction short, outside off. Mayers shuffles and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.Â
|1.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Kyle Mayers, Play and a miss! A length ball, outside off, shaping away. Mayers looks to steer it late but misses.
|1.1 : Brandon KingÂ is the new man in.
|1.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Brandon King, Touch fuller, on off. King pushes it gently towards covers and they take a single.
|1.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Johnson Charles, OUT! TIMBER! Josh HazlewoodÂ comes into the attack and strikes instantly. Johnson CharlesÂ walks back to the dugout for just three runs. Josh HazlewoodÂ serves it on a length, outside off. It nips in a touch off the deck. Johnson CharlesÂ looks to ride the bounce and tries to heave it across the line. He misses it completely. The ball goes through to rattle the stumps.Â
|0.6 : Josh HazlewoodÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Mitchell Starc to Kyle Mayers, Starc now serves a yorker-length delivery, around off, Mayers blocks it back to the bowler watchfully. A great start for West Indies, 14 runs off it.
|0.5 : Mitchell Starc to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Boundaries are coming in thick and fast for West IndiesÂ now. It is half-volley, outside off. Kyle MayersÂ extends his arms and creams it through the gap at covers for four.
|Mitchell Starc to Kyle Mayers, WIDE! Starc now spills it down leg. Kyle MayersÂ misses his flick. Wide called.
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to Johnson Charles, Great shot! It is full, angled across the right-hander, too much width on offer. Johnson CharlesÂ stays back and cruches it through covers. David WarnerÂ gives it a chase and keeps it down to three.
|Mitchell Starc to Johnson Charles, WIDE! Mitchell StarcÂ now dishes it wide of off, moving away the tramline as well. Charles leaves it alone. Wided.
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to Kyle Mayers, Mitchell StarcÂ goes full and attacks the pads this time. Mayers hangs back and flicks it through square leg for a single.
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! A bit fortunate this time. Kyle MayersÂ and West IndiesÂ are off the mark. Fuller in length, wide outside off. Kyle MayersÂ throws his blade at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes past the slip cordon. Into the third man fence.
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to Kyle Mayers, Full length, attacking the stumps straightaway. Kyle MayersÂ hangs back and defends it to the leg side.
|0.0 : The match is set to begin. AustraliaÂ players make their way out on the middle. Followed by Kyle MayersÂ and Johnson CharlesÂ who walk out to open for West Indies. Mitchell StarcÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (C/ WK), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.
|AustraliaÂ (Playing XI) - David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch (C), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam ZampaÂ and Josh Hazlewood.
|TOSS - AustraliaÂ have won the toss and elected toÂ FIELD.
|West Indies haven't been clinical enough in their recent runs in T20Is. They lost their two previous T20I series against India and New Zealand. Although, they would hope their players are in good shape and in the right mindset post the CPL 2022. Also, a huge blow for West Indies as Hetmyer was omitted from the travelling squad after he missed his flight for Australia. This will certainly affect his preparations for the World Cup. A series where both the teams would be looking to gather the momen