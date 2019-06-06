|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 0nb 1 . . 1 | 1 . . 2 . 1
|Last bat : Glenn Maxwellc Shai Hope b Sheldon Cottrell0(2b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:38/4 (7.4 Ovs)
|7.5 : S Cottrell to M Stoinis, Good length and on middle, Stoinis keeps it out.
|7.4 : Marcus Stoinis is the next batsman in.
|S Cottrell to G Maxwell, OUT! In the air... taken! Maxwell is bounced out! This is vintage pace bowling from the Windies bowler. Australia in dire straits at the moment. This is short and outside off, Maxwell is done in by the pace. He is late on the pull. The ball goes off the top edge to the left of the keeper who moves there and takes it.
|7.3 : S Cottrell to G Maxwell, Back of a length and on off, Maxwell keeps it out.
|7.2 : S Cottrell to S Smith, Back of a length and outside off, Smith hits it through point. Third man runs to his right and keeps it down to one. The third man seems to be very square for Simth. They know he is strong through there. West Indies have done their homework well.
|S Cottrell to S Smith, WIDE! Short and down the leg side. It has been wided.
|7.1 : S Cottrell to S Smith, Back of a length on middle, Smith works it towards mid-wicket.
|6.6 : Glenn Maxwell is the new batsman in.
|A Russell to U Khawaja, OUT! WHAT A CATCH! We saw de Kock taking a blinder yesterday, today Shai Hope grabs one. Khawaja's uncomfortable stay out there comes to an end. He looks to break free by stepping out and thrashing the full ball through covers. The ball takes the outside edge and goes between first slip and the keeper. It is dying on Hope who dives to his left and takes it with one hand. Three down are Australia in Powerplay 1. The Windies are pumped. End of another successful over f
|6.5 : A Russell to U Khawaja, OUCH! Khawaja is not comfortable against the short balls here. It is a bumper and on the body of Khawaja. He looks to pull but gets hit on the hand and the ball rolls towards the off side.
|6.4 : A Russell to U Khawaja, A half-chance! The plan of bowling short to Khawaja almost worked. Short and on the body, Khawaja pulls it by taking his eyes off. It goes upppishly and past backward short leg and towards fine leg for two.
|6.3 : A Russell to U Khawaja, Loose stroke! Full and wide outside off, UK throws his hands at it away from the body but gets beaten.
|6.2 : A Russell to U Khawaja, Good length and on middle, Khawaja goes back and defends it out.
|6.1 : A Russell to S Smith, Shortish and outside off, Smith stands tall and plays it towards third man for one.
|5.6 : Andre Russell is into the attack.
|S Cottrell to U Khawaja, Once again, continues bowling it on a length and around off, Khawaja blocks it out. Just the single from the over. Excellent from Cottrell.
|5.5 : S Cottrell to U Khawaja, Another back of a length ball on off, Khawaja defends it off the back foot. So West Indies have bowled with a lot of control after the first two overs.
|5.4 : S Cottrell to S Smith, Well played! This pitches on off and then shapes away a little. Smith opens the face of the bat at the end and guides it down to third man for one.
|5.3 : S Cottrell to S Smith, Another back of a length ball on off, Smith gets right behind the line and keeps it out.
|5.2 : S Cottrell to S Smith, Another one shorter in length and on off, Smith taps it towards cover. Khawaja wants a run but is sent back.
|5.1 : S Cottrell to S Smith, Bends his back on this one and bowls it shorter on off, Smith stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
|4.6 : O Thomas to U Khawaja, FOUR! Good shot. Thomas bowls a short ball on leg, Khawaja pulls it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|4.5 : O Thomas to U Khawaja, On a good length on off, Khawaja looks to defend but gets a bottom edge on this one.
|4.4 : O Thomas to S Smith, Length delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through square leg. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen take a single but there was a second run on offer for the batsmen.
|4.3 : O Thomas to U Khawaja, Good length delivery outside off, Khawaja looks to fend at this one but misses it due to the away movement on this one. It goes towards Shai Hope who fumbles and concedes a run to the batsmen. The umpire gives it as a bye.
|4.2 : O Thomas to U Khawaja, Full on off, Khawaja looks to drive but it goes off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket.
|4.1 : O Thomas to U Khawaja, On a good length on middle, Khawaja defends it off the back foot.
|3.6 : Steve Smith is the new batsman in.
|S Cottrell to D Warner, OUT! There goes another! Cottrell strikes this time. Brilliant, brilliant from the West Indies bowlers. They started off really badly but their second overs have been excellent. Both the openers back in the hut for Australia and they are in trouble here. It is on a length and outside off. Warner is guilty of going hard at it. He plays at the ball ahead of his body. It goes off the outer half and into the hands of point where Hetmyer takes a dolly.
|S Cottrell to D Warner, WIDE! Yes, it is an extra but it is a good bumper. Bounces just above the batsman's head.
|3.5 : S Cottrell to U Khawaja, Another one on the pads, Khawaja flicks it but towards deep square leg only for one.
|3.4 : S Cottrell to U Khawaja, Back of a length and on middle, Khawaja hops and keeps it out.
|3.3 : S Cottrell to D Warner, Very full but on the pads, Warner clips it through square leg and takes one.
|3.2 : S Cottrell to D Warner, Good length and on off, Warner keeps it out.
|3.1 : S Cottrell to U Khawaja, This is angled into the pads, Khawaja works it through backward square leg for one.
|2.6 : O Thomas to U Khawaja, Very good follow up delivery by Oshane Thomas. Length delivery on off, Khawaja plays it towards point for a single. An interesting over from Oshane Thomas. 7 runs and a wicket have come from the over.
|2.5 : O Thomas to U Khawaja, NASTY! Brute of a delivery that. Short and it is very well-directed. It is at 140 KPH. Khawaja looks to fend at it awkwardly but is hit on the helmet.
|The physio is out to have a look! Khawaja seems fine to continue though.
|O Thomas to U Khawaja, WIDE! Bowls a bouncer, Khawaja does well to duck under it. The umpire signals wide for height.
|2.4 : O Thomas to U Khawaja, FOUR! Nice shot. Full on middle, Khawaja pushes it through mid on for a boundary.
|2.3 : O Thomas to U Khawaja, Length delivery on off, Khawaja plays it to point.
|O Thomas to U Khawaja, WIDE! Bowls a short delivery down the leg side, Khawaja offers no shot to this one.
|2.2 : Usman Khawaja is the new batsman in.
|O Thomas to A Finch, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Oshane Thomas bowls an absolute beauty to get rid of the Aussie skipper. He lands this on off and then gets it to straighten. Finch is squared up as he tries to defend. The ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the hands of the keeper. Early breakthrough for West Indies.
|2.1 : O Thomas to A Finch, BEATEN! Thomas bowls it on a good length and outside off, Finch looks to drive but misses it due to lack of foot movement on this one.
|1.6 : S Cottrell to A Finch, Good short one on middle, Finch looks to pull but it hurried into the shot. He mistimes it towards square leg for one.
|1.5 : S Cottrell to A Finch, Well bowled! Back of a length on off, Finch guides it to point.
|1.4 : S Cottrell to A Finch, A full toss on off, Finch hits it onto the ground, gets it over point for a couple. This is a very wayward start by the Windies bowlers.
|1.3 : S Cottrell to D Warner, Slips this on the pads, Warner looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken.
|1.2 : S Cottrell to D Warner, Back of a length on off, Warner stands tall and defends it out.
|1.1 : S Cottrell to A Finch, Full ball and tailing back in on the pads, Finch flicks it nicely and on the bounce to the deep square leg fielder. One taken.
|0.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to bowl from the other end.
|O Thomas to A Finch, Three good deliveries to end a very good one first over for Australia. On a length and around off, Finch pushes it towards mid off for a quick run.
|0.5 : O Thomas to A Finch, Another good ball! Back of a length and on off, Finch looks to force it through the off side but is beaten by the extra bounce.
|0.4 : O Thomas to A Finch, Better! Gets his length right and lands it outside off, Finch lets it be.
|0.3 : O Thomas to D Warner, Well fielded! Short and on middle, Warner pulls it hard towards mid on. Brathwaite there dives to his left, spills the catch but saves four. Had he taken it, it would not have made a difference as it was a Free Hit. Just the single from the freebie.
|O Thomas to D Warner, NO BALL! Thomas has overstepped! This is not a good start for the West Indies. This is a good ball though. Full and tailing back in on middle, Warner looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Free Hit coming up!
|0.2 : O Thomas to A Finch, Finch is off the mark too! Oshane goes full and outside off, Finch reaches out for it but the ball goes off the outer half towards third man for one.
|0.1 : O Thomas to D Warner, Warner is underway! Back of a length on off, Warner guides it down to third man. The fielder there fumbles but does not concede the second.
|O Thomas to D Warner, FIVE WIDES! Dreadful start for West Indies. Bonus for Australia. Oshane bowls this down the leg side, it swings away further. Warner looks to flick but misses by a long way. Hope dives to his right but can only get a hand to it. It races to the fine leg fence.
|0.0 : Done and dusted with the National Anthems! We are all set for the game to begin! The Australian openers, Aaron Finch and David Warner, make their way out to the middle. The left-hander will take strike and he will be facing Oshane Thomas who has the new ball in hand. Here we go...
|It is time for the National Anthems! The two teams make their way out for it.
|Australia (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.
|Aaron Finch says he wanted to bat first as it looks a dry wicket and he hopes it spins later. States there is more confidence in the group and people have stepped up when needed and it has made a difference. Mentions the team has changed completely and today it is about turning up. Informs they have no changes.
|Jason Holder says it is a good wicket, there should be something for the pacers early on and he hopes to get early wickets. Mentions the wicket should not change a lot and they need to be disciplined in all the departments. Stresses they need to be aggressive like they were in the first game. Informs Evin Lewis comes in for Darren Bravo. Ends by saying it was a tough choice but Evin has been an important part of the team and hence, he comes in.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of West Indies. They will bowl first.
|PITCH REPORT - Michael Holding says there is a little bit of grass on the surface. Mentions it is a used pitch but the cracks have not opened up. States it looks a belter. Reckons the ball should come onto the bat nicely.
|A warm welcome to Match 10 of the 2019 World Cup between Australia and West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Both the teams enter this game on the back of a win. However, the sides are probably in for a tougher test today. Australia are favourites but judging by how the Windies played in the first game, you can't rule them out. Let us hope for another exciting encounter.