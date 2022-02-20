|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . 1 1 . . | . . . 1 1 1
|Last bat : Glenn Maxwellc Dushmantha Chameera b Lahiru Kumara29(21b2x41x6) SR:138.10, FoW:82/5 (12.5 Ovs)
|12.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Matthew Wade, 2 runs.
|12.5 : Daniel SamsÂ is the new man in.
|Lahiru Kumara to Glenn Maxwell, OUT! c Dushmantha Chameera b Lahiru Kumara.
|12.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Glenn Maxwell, Slower ball, around the pads, tad shorterÂ Glenn MaxwellÂ tucks it towards square leg for a brace.Â
|12.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Matthew Wade, LEG BYE! Back of a length, on the thigh pads. Matthew WadeÂ misses his flick and the ball brushes off his thigh pads and goes towards fine leg for a leg bye.
|12.2 : Matthew WadeÂ comes in.
|12.1 : Is that a clean catch? Marcus StoinisÂ is already walking back. Just one replay is needed to confirm it.
|12.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Marcus Stoinis, OUT! CAUGHT! WOW! Chamika KarunaratneÂ has taken a stunner! Marcus StoinisÂ could not believe it, but he does walk back. A slower ball, fuller and outside off. Marcus StoinisÂ tries to go over mid off, but miscues his shot and ends up just chipping it in front of mid off. Chamika KarunaratneÂ there, runs forward, dives ahead, and takes a spectacular catch. AustraliaÂ lose their fourth now.Â
|11.6 : Change. Lahiru KumaraÂ is back into the attack.
|12.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Glenn Maxwell, An off-pace delivery, short in length, down the leg side. Glenn MaxwellÂ waits for it and pulls it towards fine leg for a single.Â
|11.6 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Glenn Maxwell, Slower through the air now, fuller and outside off. Glenn MaxwellÂ leans and pushes it towards cover for a single. He retains the strike!
|11.5 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Marcus Stoinis, Shorter now, around off. Marcus StoinisÂ knocks it down to long off for a single.Â
|11.4 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Marcus Stoinis, FOUR! WOW! What a shot! Quicker, outside off, tad fuller. Marcus StoinisÂ punches this past cover off the back foot for a cracking boundary.Â
|11.3 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Glenn Maxwell, Tad fuller, outside off. Glenn MaxwellÂ taps it towards cover for a single.Â
|11.2 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Marcus Stoinis, Quicker now, flatter and outside off. Marcus StoinisÂ stays in the crease and cuts it towards sweeper cover and rotates the strike.Â
|0.0 : Spin back into the action as Praveen JayawickramaÂ is back on.Â
|11.1 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Glenn Maxwell, Shorter ball, on middle. Glenn MaxwellÂ swivels and pulls it towards the fielder at deep square leg for a single.Â
|10.6 : Chamika Karunaratne to Marcus Stoinis, Shorter ball, around middle, shaping back in. Marcus StoinisÂ looks to pull this but gets beaten on the inside edge.Â
|10.5 : Chamika Karunaratne to Marcus Stoinis, Back of a length, around off. Marcus StoinisÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicketÂ for a couple of runs.Â
|10.4 : Chamika Karunaratne to Marcus Stoinis, SIX! BANG! Full delivery now, around off. Marcus StoinisÂ muscles this over mid off for a biggie! He makes it look so easy!
|10.3 : Chamika Karunaratne to Marcus Stoinis, Slower ball now, on a length, and on the pads. Marcus StoinisÂ taps it towards the vacant mid-wicket region for a brace.Â
|10.2 : Chamika Karunaratne to Marcus Stoinis, Good-length delivery, outside off. Marcus StoinisÂ stays in his crease and tries to pushÂ this away, but gets an inside edge onto his pads.Â
|10.1 : Chamika Karunaratne to Glenn Maxwell, On a length, on the pads. Glenn MaxwellÂ tucks it towards square leg for a single.Â
|9.6 : Chamika KarunaratneÂ is back into the attack. He went for 4 runs in his first over!
|Dushmantha Chameera to Glenn Maxwell, On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
|9.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Glenn Maxwell, Wide! Full ball, way down the leg side. Maxwell tries to help it away but misses. Wided.
|Dushmantha Chameera to Glenn Maxwell, Length ball, outside off, this is hit to point.
|9.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Glenn Maxwell, Lovely delivery! Short of a length, on off, nipping back in. Glenn MaxwellÂ is squared up as he looks to push and gets beaten on the inside edge.Â
|9.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Marcus Stoinis, Length and on middle, Stoinis hits it to mid-wicket and takes a single.Â
|9.2 : Marcus StoinisÂ comes to the crease now.Â
|Dushmantha Chameera to Josh Inglis, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED!Â Short of a length, on off. Inglis is hurried as he tries to pull. He seems to miss it but the ball lobs up near the stumps and Chameera runs forward to take the catch. He takes it and appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Review taken after some conversation with the skipper. The replay shows that Inglis gets hit on the helmet. Hotspot confirms the same but guess what, SnickoÂ shows a spike as the ball brushes the gloves. The third u
|Review! Sri LankaÂ have reviewed a caught and bowled decision! The replay rolls in. Hotspot shows no mark as the ball passes through the bat. Snicko shows a spike as the ball passes through the gloves! The decision has been overturned. A successful review for Sri Lanka! Josh InglisÂ is not happy with that one. He walks back to the hut.Â
|9.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Josh Inglis, FOUR! Over mid off! A length ball, angling on middle. Inglis steps down and across and thumps it over mid off for a boundary. Smart batting as mid off was up.Â
|8.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Glenn Maxwell, SIX! BANG! This is full and on middle, was slower as well but Glenn MaxwellÂ creates all the power to launch it over long on for a biggie. Much needed for Australia. 50 up as well!
|8.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Josh Inglis, Flatter, slower and on off. Inglis sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
|8.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Glenn Maxwell, Another single as Glenn MaxwellÂ works it to deep mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Maheesh Theekshana (2-0-4-0)Â is back on!
|8.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Josh Inglis, Shorter and on off. Inglis hits it uppishly and to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|8.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Glenn Maxwell, A loopy ball, outside off, driven through the fielder at point for a single.Â
|8.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Josh Inglis, Flatter and on middle, tucked on the leg side for a single.Â
|7.6 : Chamika Karunaratne to Josh Inglis, Length ball, outside off. Inglis drives it to sweeper cover for a single.Â
|7.5 : Chamika Karunaratne to Josh Inglis, A length ball, just around off at 133 clicks. Inglis shuffles across and tries to paddle it but fails to get any bat there. Wow, the replay shows there was a little bit of deviation but there was no appeal from Sri Lanka.Â
|7.4 : Chamika Karunaratne to Glenn Maxwell, Length ball, on middle. Maxwell gets cramped for the room but drills it to long on for a single.
|7.3 : Chamika Karunaratne to Glenn Maxwell, On a length, on off. Maxwell steps across and taps it to point.Â
|7.2 : Chamika Karunaratne to Josh Inglis, Short in length, on off. Inglis mistimes his pull to deep square leg for a single.
|7.1 : Chamika Karunaratne to Glenn Maxwell, On a length, on off. Punched to deep covers for a single.
|6.6 : Bowling change! Chamika KarunaratneÂ comes into the attack now.Â
|Praveen Jayawickrama to Josh Inglis, FOUR! 14 coming off the over! AustraliaÂ taking the charge now! This is full and on off. Josh InglisÂ lifts it over covers for another boundary.Â
|6.5 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Josh Inglis, A slider, around off. Inglis looks to work it away on the leg side but gets an inside edge, past the leg stump and to fine leg for a brace.Â
|6.4 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Josh Inglis, FOUR! Well played! Tossed up, full and on off. Inglis goes inside out, over covers and bags a boundary.Â
|6.3 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Glenn Maxwell, Flatter and on off. Glenn works it to mid on for a single.
|6.2 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Glenn Maxwell, Good running! Short again and Maxwell pulls it to the longer side of the ground, to mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs.Â
|6.1 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Josh Inglis, Shorter and on off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|5.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! So, a good end to the Powerplay by the Aussies but stillÂ Sri LankaÂ will be happy with it. Short of a length, outside off. Maxwell ramps it away, no third man there and the ball races away to the fence.Â
|5.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Misfield! A full ball, on off. Maxwell powers it to the left of mid off and the fielder there dives but only half-stops. The ball still has legs to roll all the way to the fence.Â
|5.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Glenn Maxwell, A length ball, on middle. Maxwell defends it towards mid on.Â
|5.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Josh Inglis, On middle, on a length, this is nudged to square leg for a single.
|5.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Josh Inglis, Short of a length, around off and extra bounce as well. Inglis tries to ramp it away but gets beaten by the pace there. Sri LankaÂ onÂ top here.
|5.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Josh Inglis, A full ball, on off. Inglis blocks it out.
|4.6 : Change. Lahiru KumaraÂ is back on.
|Praveen Jayawickrama to Josh Inglis, An arm ball, coming with the angle, on middle. Inglis tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.Â
|4.5 : The man in form, Glenn MaxwellÂ walks out now.
|Praveen Jayawickrama to Ben McDermott, OUT! TAKEN! Praveen JayawickramaÂ also strikes in his first over! A dream start this for Sri Lanka! Ben McDermottÂ fails to go big once again. Tosses this one up, full and around off. Ben McDermottÂ looks to heave this one the leg side, but gets a thick outside edge towards cover-point, Pathum NissankaÂ and Charith Asalanka, both run for the catch. They collide in the process, but Pathum NissankaÂ holds on to the catch safely, also no harm has been don
|4.4 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Josh Inglis, Much slower through the air now, full and around middle. Josh InglisÂ leans and taps it towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|4.3 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Josh Inglis, Back of a length again, turning it away around off. Josh InglisÂ cuts it to the fielder at cover. No run there!
|4.2 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Josh Inglis, Another shorter one, around middle. Josh InglisÂ stays back and pushes it towards cover once again. Dot ball!
|0.0 : Change. Praveen JayawickramaÂ is introduced now to bowl.
|4.1 : Praveen Jayawickrama to Josh Inglis, Praveen JayawickramaÂ begins with a shorter ball, outside off. Josh stays back and cuts it towards cover-point.Â Â
|3.5 : Josh InglisÂ is the new batter in.
|3.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ben McDermott, Length ball, outside off. Ben McDermottÂ looks to drive but misses. Another good over for Sri Lanka!Â
|3.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Aaron Finch, OUT! CAUGHT! Dushmantha ChameeraÂ strikes in his first over and he draws first blood! Aaron FinchÂ once again decides forÂ the aerial route, but holes out this time. Another fuller ball, around middle, it nips away a touch as well. Aaron FinchÂ steps down the wicket, and lifts it over mid on, but he does so with the bottom half of his bat andÂ there is no timing on that shot. Lahiru KumaraÂ runs backward and takes a sharp catch. A really good catch there
|3.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Aaron Finch, Aaron FinchÂ takes the aerial route but it lands safely! A fuller ball, around off. Aaron FinchÂ lifts it over mid off for a brace.Â
|3.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Aaron Finch, Swing and a miss! A length ball, outside off. Aaron FinchÂ stays back and looks to cut but misses.Â
|3.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ben McDermott, Length ball, outside off. Ben McDermottÂ opens the face of the bat and guides it towards point. A single taken!Â
|0.0 : First change in bowling sees Dushmantha ChameeraÂ into the attack.
|3.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Aaron Finch, Back of a length, outside off. Aaron FinchÂ looks to cut this away but gets an under edge towards point for a single.Â
|2.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, Short, on middle. Ben McDermott, on back foot, defedns it out. Just 1 runÂ off the over! What a start for Sri Lanka!
|2.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, Quicker and shorter, outside off. Ben McDermottÂ pushes it towards cover again, off the back foot. Another dot ball!
|2.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, Shorter ball, around off. Ben McDermottÂ pushes it towards cover. No run there!Â
|2.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, Sower through the air, very full, around middle. Ben McDermottÂ blocks it out.Â
|2.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, Oh, dear! What a beauty! A fuller ball, around the off pole. Ben McDermottÂ looks to heave this but misses. The ball was inches away from taking the off pole. Close call!Â
|2.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Aaron Finch, Flatter ball, around middle and leg. Aaron FinchÂ taps it towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|1.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Ben McDermott, Shorter ball, around off. Ben McDermottÂ ducks underneath it.Â
|1.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Ben McDermott, A length ball, around the leg pole. Ben McDermottÂ shuffles across and tries to scoop this but misses. Good take from the keeper diving to his left.Â
|1.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Aaron Finch, Shorter ball, around off. Aaron FinchÂ taps it towards point and scampers through to the other end.Â
|1.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Ben McDermott, Good-length delivery, on the thigh pads. Ben McDermottÂ tucks it towards fine leg for a single.Â
|1.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Ben McDermott, Length ball, on middle. Ben McDermottÂ pushes it back to the bowler.Â
|1.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Aaron Finch, Lahiru KumaraÂ begins with a fuller ball, on the pads. Aaron FinchÂ flicks and gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball goes towards mid-wicket for a single. There was an appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no!
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Lahiru KumaraÂ it is.
|0.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, DROPPED! Oh, dear! An early chance goes down! Maheesh TheekshanaÂ cannot believe it is put down! A shorter ball, around middle. Ben McDermottÂ pulls it uppishly towards mid-wicket. Janith LiyanageÂ jumps to catch that, gets his hands to it, but fails to grab it! You have to catch those. Will this prove costly? One run taken!Â
|0.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Aaron Finch, A flatter ball, much straighter, on the stumps. Aaron FinchÂ knocks it towards long on for a single. He retains the strike! 3 runs off the first over!
|0.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Aaron Finch, Fuller now, on middle. Aaron FinchÂ leans and taps it towards mid-wicket for a single. Aaron FinchÂ and AustraliaÂ are up and running!
|0.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Aaron Finch, Short again, turning it in on middle. Aaron FinchÂ pushes it back to the bowler off the back foot.Â
|0.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Aaron Finch, Maheesh TheekshanaÂ begins with a flat delivery, on the pads. Aaron FinchÂ looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards cover.Â
|0.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Aaron Finch, Shorter ball now, outside off. Aaron FinchÂ stays back and pushes it towards cover. Another dot ball.Â
|0.0 : All in readiness for the action. The players are out in the middle.Â Aaron FinchÂ comes back to open the batting along with Ben McDermott. Spin to start the proceedings as Maheesh TheekshanaÂ to start with the ball. Here we go ...
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Kamil Mishara (In for Danushka Gunathilaka),Â Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Janith Liyanage (WK) (In for Dinesh Chandimal), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama (In for Jeffrey Vandersay), Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.
|Australia (Unchanged Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.Â Â
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and lands in the favor of Australia. They have elected to BAT first.
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Sri LankaÂ did shuffle things up and tried Lahiru KumaraÂ in the previous game. He didn't disappoint much as he chipped in 2 wickets. Something similar can be expected in this game with Praveen JayawickramaÂ and Ramesh MendisÂ having a go. With the series in their hand, AustraliaÂ too can test their bench. Will Aaron FinchÂ and his menÂ whitewash Sri Lanka? Or will Sri Lanka end the series on a high? We will find out soon. Toss and teams news coming up shortly.
|Hello and a warm to what is the final T20I of the series between AustraliaÂ and Sri Lanka. The series has been already decided with the World Champions bossing the tour by going 4-0 up while nothing has ticked for the visitors so far who are still waiting for some positive outcome from this series. AustraliaÂ have a chance to clean sweep while Sri LankaÂ can try something different and test their bench.