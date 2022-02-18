|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 2 . . 1 . 1 | . 1 1 1 4
|Last bat : Kusal Mendisrun out (Glenn Maxwell)27(21b1x42x6) SR:128.57, FoW:76/2 (10.3 Ovs)
|15.1 : Jhye Richardson to Charith Asalanka, 1 run.
|14.6 : Ashton AgarÂ is done with his spell. Jhye RichardsonÂ (2-0-9-0) comes back in to replace him.
|Adam Zampa to Pathum Nissanka, No run.
|14.5 : Adam Zampa to Charith Asalanka, 1 run.
|14.4 : Adam Zampa to Pathum Nissanka, A fuller delivery on middle.Nissanka tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|14.3 : Adam Zampa to Charith Asalanka, Another late-sut to this flatter delivery on off. This time just a single towards the short third man fielder.
|14.1 : Adam Zampa to Charith Asalanka, FOUR! Ohh...so a misfield finally gives away a boundary! A fuller delivery on middle. Charith AsalankaÂ sweeps it towards the backward square leg region and Ben McDermottÂ recahes the ball but ends up making a mess of it and it goes away for a boundary.
|14.2 : Adam Zampa to Charith Asalanka, FOUR! One brings two now! A flatter delivery around off. Charith AsalankaÂ waits for it and late-cuts it fine as he beats the short third man fielder for a boundary/
|13.6 : Ashton Agar to Charith Asalanka, Shorter around leg and Charith AsalankaÂ sweeps it to short fine leg for a single.
|13.5 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, They are dealing in singles at the moment! A fuller delivery on middle. Nissanka skips down the track and pushes it to long off for a single.
|13.4 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, Dot ball now! Quicker on middle. Pathum NissankaÂ looks to reverse-sweep it but misses and the ball goes through to the keeper.
|13.3 : Ashton Agar to Charith Asalanka, Slightly on the shorter side this time on off. Asalanka late-cuts it to short third man for a single.
|0.0 : Ashton AgarÂ (3-0-9-1) comes back in to finish his spell. The on-air commentators are bringing up a stat that Agar has only gone for singles in this whole series. Not even twos or threes, let alone a boundary.Â If that is true, then it is a staggering stat.
|13.2 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, Another single now! A tossed up delivery on middle. Nissanka comes charging down the track and hits this hard to long on for a single.
|13.1 : Ashton Agar to Charith Asalanka, A tossed up delivery on middle. Charith AsalankaÂ skips down the track and heaves it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
|12.6 : Adam Zampa to Charith Asalanka, Loopy delivery on off this time. Charith AsalankaÂ works it to mid-wicket for a single.
|12.5 : Adam Zampa to Pathum Nissanka, Tossed up on off. Nissanka skips down the track and pushes it to long on for a single.
|12.4 : Adam Zampa to Charith Asalanka, A fuller delivery on middle. Charith AsalankaÂ works it to mid-wicket for a single.
|12.3 : Adam Zampa to Pathum Nissanka, Flatter on off. Nissanka goes back and cuts it to deep point for a single.
|12.2 : Adam Zampa to Charith Asalanka, On off and quicker this time. Charith AsalankaÂ late cuts it to short third man for a single.
|0.0 : Adam ZampaÂ (1-0-6-0) comes back in to replace Ashton Agar.
|12.1 : Adam Zampa to Charith Asalanka, Zampa pulls his length back and seves this on off. Charith AsalankaÂ looks to reverse sweep but misses. The ball hits him on his thigh and there is a slight appeal but no damage done.
|11.6 : Daniel Sams to Charith Asalanka, Again Sams bangs this short on middle. This time Charith AsalankaÂ pulls it to fine leg for a single.
|11.5 : Daniel Sams to Charith Asalanka, Shorter and angling into the body now. Charith AsalankaÂ looks to pull but misses and gets hit on his body.
|11.4 : Daniel Sams to Charith Asalanka, Back of a length, around off. Charith AsalankaÂ blocks it out towards the off side.
|11.3 : Daniel Sams to Charith Asalanka, FOUR! Charith AsalankaÂ gets into the act now! A fuller slower delivery outside off. Charith AsalankaÂ gets low and gets under it. He smashes this straight down the ground for a boundary.
|11.2 : Daniel Sams to Charith Asalanka, Sams bowls this on a length again but on the off stump line now. Asalanka blocks it out.
|0.0 : That seems to be a Run-Out! The umpire nods his head but takes it upstairs just to be sure. The batters try to push for two but take on the wrong fielder. Glenn MaxwellÂ runs in from deep mid-wicket, hasÂ a bullet of a throwÂ and the stumps at the bowler's end are shattered. The replay shows that Kusal MendisÂ is nowhere in the frame. OUT!
|11.1 : Daniel Sams to Pathum Nissanka, On a length, on middle. Nissanka works it to fine leg for a single.
|10.6 : Daniel SamsÂ (1-0-8-0) is back into the attack.
|Ashton Agar to Charith Asalanka, Shorter and on off this time. Asalanka blocks it out.
|10.5 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, A fuller delivery on off. Nissanka knocks it down to long off for a single.
|10.4 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, A flatter delivery on off. Nissanka drives it to covers.
|Charith AsalankaÂ is in at number 4.
|10.3 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, OUT! RUN OUT! Mendis is on his way and he will be disappointed with that! A fuller delivery on middle. Nissanka works it towards mid-wicket with soft hands and the batters try to steal a second run. However, Maxwell comes charging in and collects it quickly. He fires a driect hit at the bowler's end and Mendis though puts in a dive, is out of his crease. The replays confirm it and Sri Lanka lose their second.
|10.2 : Ashton Agar to Kusal Mendis, Quicker around leg again. Mendis works it towards the leg side for a single.
|10.1 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, Darted on middle and leg. Nissanka works it to square leg for a single.
|9.6 : Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis, SIX! Kusal MendisÂ with another big hit. Short of a length, on off. Mendis seems to be waiting for it and he clears the front leg and has a swat at it. The ball comes off the higher part of the bat but carries all the way over the long on fence.
|9.5 : Kane Richardson to Pathum Nissanka, Drop and run! Back of a length, on off.Â Nissanka hops and bunts it on the off side for a sneaky single.
|9.4 : Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis, Shorter and slower, outside off. Mendis fetches it and pulls it down towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|9.3 : Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis, Length this time, angled into middle. Mendis keeps it out.
|9.2 : Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis, Banged in short, over off. Mendis pulls it straight down to mid-wicket.
|9.1 : Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis, Extra run! A length ball, outside off. Mendis leans in and drives it towards extra cover for a quick single. The fielder over there has a shy at the bowler's end but there's no one backing up and the batters get an extra run.
|8.6 : Adam Zampa to Kusal Mendis, A sixth single to finish the over! This is quicker and is bowled fuller, on middle and leg. Mendis pushes it through mid on for one more.
|8.5 : Adam Zampa to Pathum Nissanka, Just knocking it into the gaps at the moment. On middle,Â Nissanka works it through mid-wicket for a single.
|8.4 : Adam Zampa to Kusal Mendis, Fuller in length, this is driven through mid on for one.
|8.3 : Adam Zampa to Pathum Nissanka, Out comes the leggie. On a length and outside off.Â Nissanka cuts it through cover-point for a run.
|8.2 : Adam Zampa to Kusal Mendis, Around middle and leg, tucked away 'round the corner for one more.
|0.0 : Adam ZampaÂ is into the attack now. He replaces Ashton Agar.
|8.1 : Adam Zampa to Pathum Nissanka, Some turn on offer from Zampa right from the off. Flatter, around off and spinning into the right-hander.Â Nissanka watchfully turns it on the leg side for a single.
|7.6 : Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Mendis, SIX! Kusal MendisÂ takes Maxwell on and sends the ball into orbit. Tossed up, around middle. Mendis gets low and smokes it over the wide long on fence for a biggie. Really positive start this from Sri Lanka.
|7.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka, Around leg stump, flicked away off the back foot for a single.
|7.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka, Excellent running! Shorter, around leg.Â Nissanka turns it through mid-wicket and sets his eyes on a couple straightaway. He gets it in the end with ease.
|7.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Mendis, These two are just keeping the scoreboard ticking over at the moment. On the pads, tucked 'round the corner for one more.
|7.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka, Shorter and angled well across off.Â Nissanka looks to punch it off the back foot but mistimes it towards cover. Single taken.
|0.0 : Glenn MaxwellÂ is back on. He went for 9 runs in his first over.
|7.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Kusal Mendis, Angled across the off pole. Mendis hangs deep and cuts it late towards short third man for a quick single.
|6.6 : Ashton Agar to Kusal Mendis, Another single to end the over. Shorter again, on off. Mendis makes room and works it through covers for one.
|6.5 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, Short and wide, this is slapped away to deep point for a single.
|6.4 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, Here comes the change, 103 clicks and darted into middle.Â Nissanka does well to keep it out.
|6.3 : Ashton Agar to Kusal Mendis, Risky single! Around off and turning away a bit. This is driven towards cover-point for a quick single.
|6.2 : Ashton Agar to Kusal Mendis, A bit of flight there, outside off and on a length. Mendis looks to drive but ends up getting an outside edge.
|6.1 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, Shorter and outside off. Nissanka backs away and strokes it to deep cover for a single.
|5.6 : Jhye Richardson to Kusal Mendis, A dot to end the Powerplay and Sri LankaÂ are 41/1! This is angled into middle and leg. Mendis nudges it on the leg side.
|5.5 : Jhye Richardson to Kusal Mendis, FOUR! Beautifully timed! Length again, just a bit of width on offer. Kusal MendisÂ lets the ball come onto the bat and caresses it through the point region for a boundary.
|5.4 : Jhye Richardson to Kusal Mendis, A length ball, on off. Mendis wirts it away and the ball falls just short of mid-wicket.
|5.3 : Jhye Richardson to Kusal Mendis, Fullish delivery, over 140 clicks again and on off. Mendis is pushed on the back foot and is able to defend it out.
|5.2 : Jhye Richardson to Kusal Mendis, Right on the money at 144.3 kph. Mendis pushes it out towards the cover region.
|5.1 : Jhye Richardson to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length, around 141 clicks and skimming off the surface. Nissanka dabs it down on the off side for a single.
|4.6 : Jhye RichardsonÂ (1-0-4-0) is back on.
|Ashton Agar to Kusal Mendis, Very full on off this time. Mendis blocks it out this time,
|4.5 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, Ohh...in the air but just over Agar there! A slower delivery on middle. Nissanka is early on his clip shot there and the ball finds the leading edge of his blade. It goes in the air but just over the bowler's head for a single. Agar jumps to catch it but fails to get a finger on it.
|4.3 : Kusal MendisÂ walks in at number 3.
|4.4 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, Fuller and just outside off. Nissanka pushes it toward the off side.
|4.3 : Ashton Agar to Danushka Gunathilaka, OUT! CAUGHT! This is poor batting, there was no need for this big shot but he goes for it and perishes! A fuller delivery on middle. Danushka GunathilakaÂ goes for a big slog-sweep but gets an outside edge this time. The ball loops up in the air towards the point region and Aaron FinchÂ running behind takes a good catch. Agar provides the first breakthrough.
|4.1 : Ashton Agar to Danushka Gunathilaka, A fuller delivery on off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ makes room and slams it hard back to the bowler.
|4.2 : Ashton Agar to Danushka Gunathilaka, Shorter and following Danushka GunathilakaÂ this time. On middle and leg. Danushka GunathilakaÂ punches it back to the bowler.
|3.6 : Spin from both ends now. Ashton AgarÂ is getting ready to bowl.
|Glenn Maxwell to Danushka Gunathilaka, Shorter on off this time. Danushka GunathilakaÂ punches it to long off for a single. Good start this for Sri Lanka.
|3.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Danushka Gunathilaka, Short and a bit of width on offer this time. Danushka GunathilakaÂ cuts it through point for three runs. Good running.
|3.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Danushka Gunathilaka, On middle and slower in the air. Danushka GunathilakaÂ looks to sweep but gets hit on his shoulders.
|3.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka, Flatter on middle now. Nissanka works it to mid-wicket for a single.
|3.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Nissanka on the charge now! A tossed up delivery on off. Nissanka gets low and gets under it to tonk it over mid on for a boundary.
|3.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Danushka Gunathilaka, Quicker and flatter delivery around leg. Danushka GunathilakaÂ looks to work it towards the leg side but gets a leading edge towards the off side.
|2.6 : Glenn MaxwellÂ is into the attack now.
|Kane Richardson to Danushka Gunathilaka, Change of pace this time! Shorter on middle. Danushka GunathilakaÂ is early on pull but manages to pull it uppishly towards backward square leg for a single.
|2.5 : Kane Richardson to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length, around off. Nissanka pushes it towards backward point for another single.
|1.4 : Jhye Richardson to Danushka Gunathilaka, On a length, on off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ pushes it to mid off and takes a quick single. Good running.
|Kane Richardson to Danushka Gunathilaka, BackÂ of a length, on off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ drops it onto the turf and takes a single.
|1.3 : Jhye Richardson to Danushka Gunathilaka, Goes fuller this time on middle. Danushka GunathilakaÂ plays it back to the bowler.
|Kane Richardson to Danushka Gunathilaka, SIX! BANG! Shorter length delivery on off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ dances down the track,Â makes room and slaps it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
|2.2 : Kane Richardson to Pathum Nissanka, On a length, around off. Nissanka dabs it to backward point for a single.
|2.1 : Kane Richardson to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Nissanka gets his second boundary now and a bit lucky this time. A good-length delivery around off. Nissanka goes pushing for it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball races away through the vacant slip corridor for a boundary.
|1.6 : A change in the attack straightaway. Kane RichardsonÂ comes on to bowl now.
|Jhye Richardson to Pathum Nissanka, A single to end the over! On a length, on midlde and leg. Nissanka works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|1.5 : Jhye Richardson to Pathum Nissanka, On a length, on off over 140 clicks. NissankaÂ blocks this off the front foot.
|0.6 : Daniel Sams to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! First boundary for Nissanka and Sri Lanka! On a length and this time drifting on the pads. Nissanka clips itÂ towards fine leg for a boundary. Good start for Sri Lanka.
|0.5 : Daniel Sams to Danushka Gunathilaka, On a length, on off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ pushes it to mid on and takes a quick single.
|1.2 : Jhye Richardson to Danushka Gunathilaka, Play and a miss this time! On a length and going across the left-hander this time. Danushka GunathilakaÂ throws his bat at that one but misses.
|1.1 : Jhye Richardson to Danushka Gunathilaka, On a length, on middle. Danushka GunathilakaÂ flicks it to deep square leg for a couple.Â
|0.6 : Jhye RichardsonÂ to share the new ball with Daniel Sams.
|0.4 : Daniel Sams to Pathum Nissanka, Sams bangs this short again on middle. Nissanka pulls it to square leg for a single.
|0.3 : Daniel Sams to Danushka Gunathilaka, Another delivery that is slightly shorter in length on middle. Danushka GunathilakaÂ gets the inside edge onto his pads as he looks to punch this. A single taken towards the leg side.
|0.2 : Daniel Sams to Danushka Gunathilaka, Back of a length, outside off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ blocks it out towards the off side.
|0.1 : Daniel Sams to Pathum Nissanka, Sams starts with back-of-a-length delivery around off. Nissanka dabs it to backward point and gets off the mark. Sri Lanka are underway.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! Australian players are out there in the middle. Pathum NissankaÂ and Danushka GunathilakaÂ are the openers for Sri Lanka. Can they set the tone tonight? Daniel SamsÂ will start with the ball for Australia. Here we go...
|Australia (Playing XI) - Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch(C), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(WK), Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson (In for Josh Hazlewood), Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa (In for Mitchell Starc).
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(WK), Dasun Shanaka(C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara (In for Nuwan Thushara).
|TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favour of Australia. They have elected to BOWL first.
|Sri Lanka have played some good cricket in patches but have been unable to put consistent pressure on the Aussies to produce positive results. Pathum NissankaÂ has shown his class at the top of the order but apart from him,Â the batting unit has struggled. The bowling unit has done decently but with Wanindu HasarangaÂ not available it will be a tough task for them to overpower Australia on their home turf. However, they do have quality in their ranks and if their batter can step up, we might see
|... MATCH DAY â¦
|Australia were always expected to win this series on their home turf and the Kangaroos have lived up to the expectations quite well. Though they would have loved some more runs from their batting unit, the bowlers have down their job quite well. On the batting front, Ben McDermottÂ and Josh InglisÂ have scored some runs but they would want to get some more runs under their belt before some of the senior players return back to the fold. We might see some experimentation from the Aussies in this g
|Hello and a warm welcome to the fourth T20I of this five-match T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka. The series is already sealed by the Aussies with an unassailable lead of 3-0 but given the T20 World CupÂ later this year Down Under,Â it is another opportunity for both these teams to fine-tune their preparation.