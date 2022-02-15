|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 2 2 4 1 . . | . 0wd . . . 0wd 4 2
|Last bat : Pathum Nissankac Daniel Sams b Glenn Maxwell16(21b2x40x6) SR:76.19, FoW:40/4 (7.2 Ovs)
|15.5 : Daniel Sams to Dasun Shanaka, Four!
|15.4 : Daniel Sams to Dinesh Chandimal, 1 run.
|15.3 : Daniel Sams to Dasun Shanaka, 1 run.
|15.2 : Daniel Sams to Dasun Shanaka, Nicely done! Slower delivery, very full and close to the off pole. Dasun ShanakaÂ makes room but gets undone by the lack of pace on the ball.
|15.1 : Daniel Sams to Dinesh Chandimal, Fullish delivery, on the pads. Chandimal looks to work it behind square on the leg side but gets an inside edge down to short fine leg for a run.
|14.6 : Daniel SamsÂ (2-0-7-0) is back on.
|Josh Hazlewood to Dasun Shanaka, FOUR! A boundary after 35Â balls! Much-needed for Sri Lanka! Length ball, on off. Dasun ShanakaÂ this time manages to scoop it to fine leg for a boundary.Â
|14.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Dasun Shanaka, Well bowled! Dasun ShanakaÂ moves to the off side early and Josh HazlewoodÂ sees that. He bowls it short and on off, Dasun ShanakaÂ tries to scoop it over the keeper but misses.Â
|14.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Dinesh Chandimal, Short of a length, on middle. Dinesh ChandimalÂ pulls it to deep square leg. There is a fielder stationed there and will only get a single.
|14.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Dinesh Chandimal, Swing and a miss! Back of a length, outside off. Dinesh ChandimalÂ went for the pull but fails to connect.Â
|14.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Dinesh Chandimal, Outside off, on a length. Dinesh ChandimalÂ throws the kitchen sink at it. The ball was in the air for sometime but it lands safe towards sweeper cover. The batter gets a couple of runs.Â
|14.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Dinesh Chandimal, On a good length, outside off. Dinesh ChandimalÂ steps out and jabs it to the off side.Â
|0.0 : Is that a stumping? Matthew WadeÂ seems really interested. The caught behind will also be checked and UltraEdge shows that there's no bat involved. On the first side-on replay, it seems close but Dinesh ChandimalÂ has a bit of his back foot inside the crease. The third umpire confirms the same and it's NOT OUT!
|13.6 : Ashton Agar to Dinesh Chandimal, On the pads, Chandimal just flicks it past square leg to make it a fourth single in a row.
|13.5 : Ashton Agar to Dasun Shanaka, This is angled in from around off. Shanaka strokes it through cover-point for a run.
|13.4 : Ashton Agar to Dinesh Chandimal, Quicker one, fired in outside off. Chandimal taps it towards point for a single.
|13.3 : Ashton Agar to Dasun Shanaka, On middle, Shanaka pushes it back past the bowler for a run.
|13.2 : Ashton Agar to Dasun Shanaka, There is a bit of grip in the surface. On off, Shanaka looks to turn it through mid-wicket but the ball just doesn't come on and the leading edge is found. The ball tickles away towards short third man.
|13.1 : Ashton Agar to Dinesh Chandimal, NOT OUT! Flatter ball, down the leg side. Dinesh ChandimalÂ gets down on one knee and looks to sweep but misses. Matthew WadeÂ collects the ball and whips the bails off. He is interested and appeals for stumping. The umpire signals it as wide and takes it upstairs. The third umpire checks for caught behind as well. There is nothing on UltraEdge. Replay shows that Dinesh Chandimal's feet were inside the crease. So, it will be just wide then!Â
|Ashton Agar to Dinesh Chandimal, Quicker and shorter, on middle. Chandimal eases it down to long on for a single.
|12.6 : Daniel Sams to Dasun Shanaka, Full and slower, on off. Dasun ShanakaÂ makes room and drives it to cover.Â
|12.5 : Daniel Sams to Dasun Shanaka, Back of a length, on leg. Dasun ShanakaÂ tries to pull but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|12.4 : Daniel Sams to Dinesh Chandimal, Outside off, on a length. Dinesh ChandimalÂ has an ugly heave at that one. The ball goes off the outside edge to third man for a single.
|12.3 : Daniel Sams to Dinesh Chandimal, Short and on middle, Dinesh ChandimalÂ pulls it to deep square leg. Josh HazlewoodÂ from deep backward square leg runs to his left while Ben McDermottÂ from deep mid-wicket is also charging for the ball. He puts in a dive but fails to stop. Josh HazlewoodÂ then did well to flick the ball back in. Two runs taken.
|12.2 : Daniel Sams to Dasun Shanaka, Slower delivery, on the pads. Dasun ShanakaÂ tickles it to fine leg for a run.
|12.1 : Daniel Sams to Dinesh Chandimal, Short of a length, on leg. Pulled to deep square leg for a single.
|11.6 : Daniel SamsÂ (1-0-2-0) is brought back into the attack.
|Ashton Agar to Dasun Shanaka, Just short! Tosses it up nicely, outside off, turning away. Dasun ShanakaÂ steps out and gets a leading edge to short cover. Aaron FinchÂ dives forward but the ball falls just short of him.
|11.5 : Ashton Agar to Dinesh Chandimal, On the pads, clipped behind square on the leg side for a single.
|11.3 : Ashton Agar to Dasun Shanaka, Loopy ball, on middle. Dasun ShanakaÂ misses his nudge. He gets hit on the thigh pad.
|11.4 : Ashton Agar to Dasun Shanaka, Flighted ball, full and on middle. Dasun ShanakaÂ clears his front leg and pushes it to long on for a single.
|11.2 : Ashton Agar to Dinesh Chandimal, Floats it up, on off. Pushed to the covers for a single.Â
|11.1 : Ashton Agar to Dinesh Chandimal, Flatter ball, angling in, on middle. Dinesh ChandimalÂ prods and keeps it out.Â
|10.6 : Kane Richardson to Dasun Shanaka, Fuller in length, outside off. Dasun ShanakaÂ hits it hard but straight into the hands of Aaron FinchÂ at extra cover.Â
|10.5 : Kane Richardson to Dinesh Chandimal, Slower ball, outside off. Kane RichardsonÂ guides it through backward point and rotates the strike.
|10.4 : Kane Richardson to Dasun Shanaka, Good-length ball, on middle. Dasun ShanakaÂ flicks it to backward square leg. He crosses ends.
|10.3 : Kane Richardson to Dinesh Chandimal, On a length, on off. Dinesh ChandimalÂ steers it down to third man for one.
|10.2 : Kane Richardson to Dinesh Chandimal, Good-length ball, outside off. Dinesh ChandimalÂ pushes it straight to point.Â
|10.1 : Kane Richardson to Dasun Shanaka, On a length, outside off. Dasun ShanakaÂ works it to deep square leg for a single.
|9.6 : Ashton Agar to Dasun Shanaka, Flatter this time, on middle. Dasun ShanakaÂ turns it through square leg for a run. Just the three singles off it.
|9.5 : Ashton Agar to Dinesh Chandimal, A tad bit short, on off. Dinesh ChandimalÂ jabs it down to long off for one more.
|9.4 : Ashton Agar to Dinesh Chandimal, On middle, this is worked away to mid-wicket.
|9.3 : Ashton Agar to Dasun Shanaka, Quicker and darted into off. Dasun ShanakaÂ hangs deep and chops it towards sweeper cover for a single.
|9.2 : Ashton Agar to Dasun Shanaka, On a nagging length, around off. Shanaka stays solid in defense.
|9.1 : Ashton Agar to Dasun Shanaka, Nicely flighted, outside off. Shanaka takes a couple of steps forward and defends it out.
|8.6 : Mitchell Starc to Dinesh Chandimal, FOUR! Finds the gap perfectly doesÂ Chandimal. Around the hips, this is whipped away behind square on the leg side for a welcome boundary.
|8.5 : Mitchell Starc to Dinesh Chandimal, Back of a length, around off.Â Chandimal looks to cut it off the back foot but only manages to get a bottom edge on it.
|8.4 : Mitchell Starc to Dasun Shanaka, Full, around middle. This is pushed down towards long on for a single.
|8.3 : Mitchell Starc to Dasun Shanaka, Shorter delivery, around off and this has a bit of pace behind it. Dasun ShanakaÂ looks to slash it over short third man but doesn't connect.
|8.2 : Mitchell Starc to Dinesh Chandimal, Back of a length, angling across the right-hander.Â Chandimal guides it through backward point for one.
|8.1 : Mitchell Starc to Dinesh Chandimal, A length ball, around leg.Â Chandimal stands tall and drills it back towards the bowler. Mitchell StarcÂ with good reflexes gets down low in time to make the stop.
|7.6 : Glenn Maxwell to Dasun Shanaka, Tries to get funky here does Shanaka. On off, Shanaka gets inside the line of the ball to scoop but misses and gets hit on the body.
|7.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Dasun Shanaka, Nicely tossed up, around off. Shanaka keeps it out.
|7.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Dinesh Chandimal, Full and straight, Chandimal drills it down to long on for a run.
|7.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Dasun Shanaka, Cheeky! Around off, Dasun ShanakaÂ gets inside the line of the ball and paddles it towards short fine leg for a single.
|7.2 : Dasun ShanakaÂ walks out to bat.Â
|Glenn Maxwell to Pathum Nissanka, OUT! TAKEN! Daniel SamsÂ with a brilliant piece of fielding and the dangerman Pathum NissankaÂ departs. Tosed up, around middle.Â Nissanka gets in a good position to sweep and does so well. But the ball goes aerially towards the square leg fence. Sams moves swiftly to his right from the mid-wicket fence and puts in the dive to take a two-handed stunner. He knew exactly where the rope was and Glenn MaxwellÂ has a wicket in his first over.
|7.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Dinesh Chandimal, Angled across off, Chandimal drives it through cover-point for a single.
|6.6 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, Shorter and quicker, outside off.Â Nissanka looks to cut it off the back foot but gets a bottom edge back onto the turf.
|6.3 : Dinesh ChandimalÂ is the new batsman in.
|6.5 : Ashton Agar to Dinesh Chandimal, Tossed up, around off. Chandimal leans in and strokes it through covers for one.
|6.4 : Ashton Agar to Dinesh Chandimal, Angled into middle and leg. Chandimal presses forward to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|6.3 : Ashton Agar to Kusal Mendis, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Really soft dismissal and Kusal MendisÂ will be thoroughly disappointed here. This is tossed up, on a length and around off. The ball holds a bit in the surface as well. Mendis with a nothing shot as he looks to work it leg side but closes the face of the bat way too early. The ball loops up off the leading edge and Ashton AgarÂ has an easy catch to take.Â
|0.0 : Time for some spin now! Ashton AgarÂ is brought into the attack.
|6.2 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, On middle, turned towards mid-wicket for a single.
|6.1 : Ashton Agar to Pathum Nissanka, A bit too high. Flatter one, darted into middle and leg.Â Nissanka looks to nudge it on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. Agar appeals but the umpire is unmoved.
|5.6 : Mitchell Starc to Kusal Mendis, A well-directed bumper, around leg. Mendis just looks to dangle his pace and get it over the keeper but misses. Sri LankaÂ are 37/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
|5.5 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, Easy three in the end. A bit of width on offer andÂ Nissanka just guides it through the point region. Daniel SamsÂ chases it down and just pulls it back towardsÂ Kane RichardsonÂ who overruns it and the batters come back for the third.
|5.4 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, Full, around leg and this is heaved straight to mid-wicket.
|5.3 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, Shorter and a bit slower, well outside off.Â Nissanka hops and looks to uppercut it over backward point but gets undone by the lack of pace.
|5.2 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball, around leg. This is angled across andÂ Nissanka looks to flick it away. He misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|5.1 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! A fullish delivery, on off.Â Nissanka makes a bit of room leg side and thumps it right back past the bowler and past the fielder at mid on for a boundary.
|4.6 : Mitchell StarcÂ (1-0-8-0) is back on.
|Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka, Short of a length, outside off. Pathum NissankaÂ dabs it to third man for a run.
|Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka, WIDE! Length ball down the leg side. Pathum NissankaÂ misses his tuck. Wided.Â
|4.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Mendis, Short ball, on middle. Kusal MendisÂ pulls it to deep square leg again without any timing. The ball lands well short of the fielder though and a single is taken.
|4.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Mendis, Length ball, on middle. Kusal MendisÂ heaves it through mid-wicket. There was no timing on that one but still gets two.Â
|4.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Mendis, Length ball, on off. Kusal MendisÂ taps it to point.Â
|4.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Mendis, On a length, on off. Kusal MendisÂ punches it to the off side.Â
|4.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Mendis, Good-length ball, on middle, hurries onto the batter. Kusal MendisÂ went for the pull but got an inside edge near the box.Â
|3.6 : Daniel Sams to Kusal Mendis, Slower delivery, on middle. Kusal MendisÂ pushes it to mid off and retains the strike.Â
|3.5 : Daniel Sams to Kusal Mendis, Short ball, on leg. Kusal MendisÂ looks to pull but misses.Â
|3.4 : Daniel Sams to Kusal Mendis, On a good length, outside off, nipping away. Kusal MendisÂ is defeated all ends up and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|3.3 : Daniel Sams to Pathum Nissanka, Short of a length, on middle. Pathum NissankaÂ mistimes his pull to mid on for a single.
|3.2 : Daniel Sams to Pathum Nissanka, On a length, on leg. Pathum NissankaÂ tries to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.Â
|0.0 : Daniel SamsÂ is into the attack now.
|3.1 : Daniel Sams to Pathum Nissanka, Daniel SamsÂ starts with a back-of-a-length ball, on middle. Pathum NissankaÂ stands on his toes and keeps it out.Â
|2.6 : Kane Richardson to Kusal Mendis, On a good length, outside off. Kusal MendisÂ leaves it for the keeper to collect. A successful first over for Kane Richardson. Two wickets and 6 runs from it.
|2.5 : Kane Richardson to Charith Asalanka, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Perfect comeback from Kane Richardson! On a good length, outside off, nipping away a bit. Charith AsalankaÂ with no feet movement has a poke at it. The ball kisses the outside edge and Matthew WadeÂ makes no mistake behind the stumps. AustraliaÂ right on top!Â
|Kusal MendisÂ is the new man in.
|2.4 : Kane Richardson to Charith Asalanka, SIX! In the slot and punished! What a shot! On middle, Charith AsalankaÂ picks the bones of that one and hammers it all the way over long on for a biggie. That made a cracking sound off the bat!Â
|2.3 : Kane Richardson to Charith Asalanka, Back of a length, on middle. Charith AsalankaÂ blocks it out.Â
|2.2 : Kane Richardson to Charith Asalanka, Well bowled! Good-length ball, outside off, angling away. Charith AsalankaÂ looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.0 : Charith AsalankaÂ is in at number 3.
|2.1 : Kane Richardson to Danushka Gunathilaka, OUT! TAKEN! Kane RichardsonÂ strikes on his first ball. Danushka GunathilakaÂ tries to take him on but perishes. Kane RichardsonÂ with a half-volley, on leg. Danushka GunathilakaÂ shuffles across and tries to scoop it over. The ball goes off the bottom half and straight into the hands of Josh Hazlewood at short fine leg. He takes the simplest of catches there and Danushka GunathilakaÂ has to depary early yet again.
|1.6 : An early change in the bowling. Kane RichardsonÂ comes in to replace Mitchell Starc.
|Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka, Length ball, outside off. Pathum NissankaÂ chops it back to the keeper.Â
|1.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka, Back of a length, on off. Pathum NissankaÂ hops and taps it to point.
|1.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Danushka Gunathilaka, On a good length, outside off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ taps it to point for a run.
|1.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Danushka Gunathilaka, FOUR! Shot! Length ball, outside off. Danushka GunathilakaÂ this time smacks it over mid on for a boundary.Â
|1.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Danushka Gunathilaka, In the air.....but safe! Good-length ball, on middle. Danushka GunathilakaÂ tries to heaveÂ it across the line and ends up getting a top edge. The ball goes high up in the air towards the mid on region. The fielder there tracks back and puts in a dive but fails to get a handÂ on it. Two runs taken!Â
|1.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Danushka Gunathilaka, Danushka GunathilakaÂ gets off the mark straightaway! Length ball, outside off, angling away. Danushka GunathilakaÂ leans and drives it through covers for a couple of runs.Â
|0.6 : Josh HazlewoodÂ to share the new ball with Mitchell Starc.
|Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, Outside off, on a length. Pathum NissankaÂ drives it through covers. It came off the toe end of the bat but will still fetch a couple of runs. A decent first over from Mitchell Starc. 8 runs off it!Â
|0.5 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, FOUR! Pathum NissankaÂ gets off the mark with a boundary! It is short again, outside off. Pathum NissankaÂ was ready for it. He picks it beautifully andÂ pulls it to deep mid-wicket for the first boundary of the innings.Â
|Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, WIDE! Short of a length, down the leg side. Pathum NissankaÂ looks to pull it away but misses. Wide given.Â
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, A low full toss, on off, Pathum NissankaÂ drives it to mid on.Â
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, On a good length, pushed wider, Pathum NissankaÂ has a slash at it but fails to connect.Â
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, A full toss, outside off, shaping away. Pathum NissankaÂ leaves that one alone.Â
|Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, WIDE! Length ball sprayed down the leg side. Pathum NissankaÂ missed his flick. Wided. With this, Sri LankaÂ get underway!Â
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The Australian players are out in the middle and so are the Lankan openers, Pathum NissankaÂ and Danushka Gunathilaka. Mitchell StarcÂ is ready to steam in with the new ball. Let's go...
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to Pathum Nissanka, Mitchell StarcÂ starts with an inswinging yorker, on middle. Pathum NissankaÂ watches it closely, clears his front leg and squeezes it out.Â
|0.0 : Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Daniel Sams (In place of Steven Smith), Ashton Agar (In place of Adam Zampa), Mitchell Starc (In place of Pat Cummins), Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.Â
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (In place of Avishka Fernando), Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay (In place of Wanindu Hasaranga), Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and lands in the favor of Australia. They have elected to BOWL first.Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the third T20I between Australia and Sri Lanka live from Canberra. A match that holds significant importance in terms of the series as the Aussies could seal the series right tonight and tinker with their side for the next couple of matches. The Lankans on the other hand need to win this match in order to stay alive in the series.
|Australia seemed to be set up for an easy win in the last match but little did they know that they would be pushed all the way. The Aussies will be thankful to Josh HazlewoodÂ for getting them out of jail in the Super Over and he was brilliant throughout the match. Surprisingly the fielding was a huge let down for the hosts last time around and they would want to better that aspect tonight.
|Sri Lanka will take that last defeat with a grain of salt. They looked down and out but then the likes of Nissanka and the skipper, Shanaka made them believe. In the end, the tailenders almost got them over the line but it wasn't meant to be. Another big setback for the visitors is that marquee player Wanindu HasarangaÂ has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight's clash but Kusal MendisÂ is available for selection. So, will the Aussies seal the deal tonight? Or will Sri Lanka make th