|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 2 . 4 4 . | 3 . . . . 2
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|3.1 : Nuwan Thushara to Aaron Finch, No run.
|2.6 : Dasun ShanakaÂ has gone for the review for an LBW decision. The third umpire checks the replay and he is certain that there's no bat involved. Finch did move a long way across but Ball Tracker shows that the ball was just clipping the leg stump. Finch survives on umpire's call. NOT OUT!
|Maheesh Theekshana to Aaron Finch, NOT OUT!Â
|2.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Finch gets going as well! Floats it up, on leg. Aaron FinchÂ makes room, waits for the ball to come and steers it past point for a boundary.Â
|2.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, Flighted delivery, full and on off. Ben McDermottÂ looks to sweep. The ball goes off the inside edge to fine leg for a run.
|2.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, FOUR! Just beats the mid off fielder! Ben McDermottÂ makes room and Maheesh TheekshanaÂ bowls it full and on leg. Ben McDermottÂ lifts it past the diving mid off fielder for a boundary. Good power on that shot!Â
|2.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, Loopy ball, outside off. Ben McDermottÂ pats it back to the bowler.Â
|2.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Aaron Finch, Full and on off, Aaron FinchÂ nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.Â
|1.6 : A change in the bowling straight away. Maheesh TheekshanaÂ is on now.
|Nuwan Thushara to Ben McDermott, Slower delivery, outside off, at 116.8 kph. Ben McDermottÂ slices it over covers. He comes back for the second run and gets it comfortably. A good over from the debutant, just 5 runs from it.Â
|1.4 : Nuwan Thushara to Ben McDermott, Late swing there! Touch fuller, outside off. Ben McDermottÂ pushes it towards covers.Â
|1.5 : Nuwan Thushara to Ben McDermott, Full again, nipping away, on off. Ben McDermottÂ prods and drives it to mid on. He calls for a single but quickly decides against it.Â
|1.3 : Nuwan Thushara to Ben McDermott, Outside off, on a length. Ben McDermottÂ guides it to point.
|1.1 : Nuwan Thushara to Aaron Finch, Swing straightaway! Fuller, on off, swinging away. Aaron FinchÂ defends it back to the bowler.Â
|1.2 : Nuwan Thushara to Aaron Finch, Uppish but safe! Length ball, outside off, nipping away. Aaron FinchÂ looks to drive it on the up but drives it uppishly towards covers. It goes just past the diving cover fielder and the batters getÂ three runs. Finch is off the mark as well.Â
|0.6 : Nuwan Thushara, on debut to share the new ball with Chameera.
|0.0 : Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara (On debut) (In place of Binura Fernando).
|0.6 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ben McDermott, On a length, outside off. Ben McDermottÂ lets this one go. A good positive start from Australia. 10 runs from the first over.Â
|0.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ben McDermott, FOUR! This is even better! Ben McDermottÂ is looking very confident and is carrying his form from the last match. Length ball, outside off. Ben McDermottÂ creams his drive on the off side and it races away to the fence.Â
|0.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ben McDermott, FOUR! Lovely punch! First boundary of the innings! On a good length, on off. Ben McDermottÂ hops and punches it through covers. Times it very well and gets a boundary.Â
|0.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ben McDermott, Drags his length back a little, on middle. Ben McDermottÂ stands up on his toes and knocks it back to the bowler.Â
|0.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ben McDermott, AustraliaÂ and Ben McDermottÂ are underway! Good-length ball, outside off, with a bit of away movement. Ben McDermottÂ looks to punch. The ball goes off the outside edge to third man for a couple of runs.Â
|0.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ben McDermott, Dushmantha ChameeraÂ starts with a good-length ball, on off. Ben McDermottÂ keeps his eyes on the ball and defends it to the off side.Â
|0.0 : We are ready for play! The Lankan players stroll out to the middle and they are followed by the Aussie openers, Ben McDermottÂ and Aaron Finch. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ is ready to steam in with the new ball. Let's play...
|Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson (In place of Mitchell Starc), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and lands in the favor of Sri Lanka. They have elected to BOWL first.Â
|Sri Lanka bowlers are doing their job well and would want their batters to step up. They need to put a better performance in this match and need to fire together as a unit to bounce back. Accelerating while not losing wickets at regular intervals will be their main area of focus. They will hope that the bowling department can replicate the performance of the first match. Will Australia get another win? Or will Sri Lanka put up a show and level the series? We shall find out. Stay tuned for toss a
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello folks! Welcome to the coverage of the second T20I between Australia and Sri Lanka. The Aussies are already 1-0 up in the five-match series and would look to seal another win. While Sri Lanka would eye a better performance and try to level the series.
|Australia won the first T20I quite convincingly. They would be high on confidence but would want their batters to perform better. They are a well-balanced side and the T20 World champions have the winning momentum behind them as well. Their batting might be a little bit of concern but they are a champion side and would be backing themselves to come up stronger with the willow. They would lookÂ to further increase theirÂ lead and go 2-0 up in this encounter.