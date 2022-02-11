|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 2 1 . 1 . | 1 . 1 3 . .
|Last bat : Aaron Finch (C)b Wanindu Hasaranga8(12b0x40x6) SR:66.67, FoW:30/1 (4.5 Ovs)
|8.3 : Ashton AgarÂ is having a word now. He jokes that the team is joking about Zampa's farm in the dressing rooms! Adds that he grows a lot of stuff on his farm and it is a pretty nice place. About the game, Agar says that being only 1 wicket is a good thing for them. Informs that Marcus StoinisÂ gave Josh InglisÂ his cap before the game and says that Inglis loves cricket and loves batting. Agar adds that when Inglis started playing for Western Australia, he was very mature and he is smart cricketer.
|Adam Lewis, the head of the groundstaff is having a word with the broadcasters. HeÂ says that we should get going pretty soon. Informs that they will need around 15 minutesÂ to clear up things after the rain stops. Okay, it looks like the covers are being peeled off slowly.Â
|While we wait for the rain to ease out, you could switch tabs and enjoy the match between West Indies and India. The Windies have got a good start as they have snipped 3 early wickets. The commentators here are speculating how much some of the Aussie players would fetch in the auction of the Indian T20 League which is to be held over the weekend. 2.5-3 Million USD reckons Shane Warne for David Warner!
|Update 2:21 pm IST (8:51 am GMT) -Â Uh oh, here comes the drizzle! A light one though. The players are walking off. Two members of the groundstaff, who got popular during the Ashes Test here for entertaining the crowd with their races during the rain breaks, sprint out again! Patty and MaxÂ are their names if my memory serves me right.Â The umpires wait for a moment near the boundary ropes as it is a light drizzle. Shane Warne, on air, informs us that we have about 25 minutes before we start los
|Dasun Shanaka to Josh Inglis, On middle, this is pushed through mid-wicket for one.
|4.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Aaron Finch, OUT! BOWLED! Through the gate! This is why Wanindu HasarangaÂ is so highly rated, he gets big wickets for his captain! Googly again, this lands on middle. Aaron FinchÂ looks to drive it straight down the ground but leaves a big gap between his bat and pad. The ball lands, turns back in, goes through the gate and hits the leg pole!
|8.2 : Dasun Shanaka to Josh Inglis, Goes uppish but with not much timing! Fuller and outside off, Inglis lifts it over covers for two.
|8.1 : Dasun Shanaka to Josh Inglis, Brilliant running! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket with soft hands. Two taken.
|7.6 : Dasun ShanakaÂ is on now.
|Chamika Karunaratne to Josh Inglis, No it does not! On middle, Inglis works it to mid on and takes one. A good start by Chamika Karunaratne!
|Chamika Karunaratne to Josh Inglis, WIDE! Down the leg side, Inglis looks to whip it but misses. A good over so far but will the extra ball cost Chamika?
|7.5 : Chamika Karunaratne to Josh Inglis, A slower one on off, Inglis looks to guide it down to third man but gets it from the bottom part of the bat. The keeper dives to his right and stops it on the bounce.
|7.4 : Chamika Karunaratne to Ben McDermott, Leading edge but one! Angled in on middle, Ben McDermott looks to work it on the leg side, this one holds its line, takes the leading edge and goes past backward point. Single then.
|7.3 : Chamika Karunaratne to Josh Inglis, A single! Short and slower, this is pulled through square leg for one. 50 up for the Aussies. Slow going so far.
|7.1 : Chamika Karunaratne to Josh Inglis, Inglis goes for the ramp but Chamika KarunaratneÂ bowls it short and outside off, it hits the glove and goes on the bounce to the keeper. Good adjustment by the bowler.
|7.2 : Chamika Karunaratne to Josh Inglis, Good pace there! Shorter and outside off, Inglis looks to pull but this one takes off after landing. Inglis is beaten. Uh oh, a miss by Sri Lanka. UltraEdge shows a big spike as the ball goes past the bat. There was no appeal whatsoever. Not even a mild one.
|6.6 : Change. Chamika KarunaratneÂ has been brought on now.
|Wanindu Hasaranga to Ben McDermott, On the stumps, this is played back to the bowler. A dot to end but the damage was done earlier on.
|6.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Josh Inglis, Flatter, on off. Josh stays in the crease and tucks it past mid-wicket for a single.
|6.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Josh Inglis, FOUR! Australia are now getting a move on. 11 from the over with two balls to go. On middle, the reverse sweep is out, it goes through point for a boundary. Nicely executed by Josh Inglis.
|6.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ben McDermott, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|6.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ben McDermott, SIX! The slog sweep is out and it is really well hit! The longer part of the ground but Ben McDermott does not care. He goes down on one knee and hits it just over the mid-wicket fence. A big challenge for this pair to play someone like Wanindu Hasaranga.
|6.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ben McDermott, The leg spinner, this lands on middle and then spins away. Defended.
|5.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Josh Inglis, FOUR! Short and put away! Outside off, Inglis waits and then cuts it behind square on the off side for a boundary. His first and that ends the Powerplay. A good one for Sri Lanka. Australia are 37 for 1.
|5.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, On off, this is pushed to mid off for a quick run.
|5.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, Close! Fires it outside off, Ben looks to sweep but misses. It goes just past the off pole.
|5.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, Ben McDermott misses out! A full toss on the pads, Ben McDermott is slightly early in the flick, it goes off a soft leading edge towards cover for no runs.
|5.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Josh Inglis, Josh Inglis is off the mark! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|5.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, Flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|4.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Josh Inglis, Googly, outside off. Inglis gets forward and blocks it well.
|4.5 : Josh InglisÂ walks out to bat.
|4.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ben McDermott, Shorter, on off. Ben McDermottÂ mistimes it towards mid on for one.
|4.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Aaron Finch, Fuller, around off. Finch drags it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
|4.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ben McDermott, Darted on the pads. Ben McDermottÂ gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls past square leg. Leg bye taken.
|4.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ben McDermott, SIX! Just over! A poor ball and Ben McDermottÂ gets a maximum. Shorter, on off. He rocks back and pulls it high in the air. Huge shouts of 'catch it' but it goes over the fielder at deep mid-wicket.
|3.6 : Wanindu HasarangaÂ is brought on now.
|Binura Fernando to Aaron Finch, A huge appeal ut turned down! A run out chance also goes abegging! A yorker on the pads, Finch fails to jam it out. It hits the pad and goes on the off side. Finch wants a single but is sent back. The fielder at short third man has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. The impact was down leg.
|3.5 : Binura Fernando to Aaron Finch, Very well bowled again! A yorker on middle, this is played out to mid off.
|3.4 : Binura Fernando to Ben McDermott, Another yorker on off, Ben McDermott looksÂ to go big but in the end, he jams it out towards mid off and gets to the other end.
|3.3 : Binura Fernando to Ben McDermott, Very full, almost a yorker, it is jammed back to the bowler.
|3.2 : Binura Fernando to Aaron Finch, Finch comes down the track and makes it into a low full toss, it is worked through square leg for one.
|3.1 : Binura Fernando to Ben McDermott, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|2.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, Now follows the boundary with one as he pushes it to mid off. A good over then for the Aussies. But this has been a good bowling start by Sri Lanka.
|2.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, FOUR! Pulled away! First boundary and it is off the bat of Ben McDermott! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for a boundary.
|0.0 : Review! Sri LankaÂ have reviewed this for LBW. Hotspot suggests that there is no bat on it. UltraEdge confirms the same. Umpire's call on impact and Aaron FinchÂ is safe! It wasÂ hitting the stumps but Finch is saved due to umpire's call.
|2.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, Shorter and on off, Ben pushes it through covers for two. Still no boundary.
|2.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Ben McDermott, On middle, this is pushed to covers.
|2.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Aaron Finch, NOT OUT! Impact, umpire's call! Not a bad review. It could have gone either way. This lands outside off and it turns back in a little. Finch looks to play the paddle scoop but misses. He gets hit on the pads. An appeal as the ball rolls towards the leg side. The batters go for one as the umpire shakes his head. Sri Lanka review and replays show that it is hitting middle but the impact was outside off. Just a leg bye then.
|2.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Aaron Finch, Flatter and on off, Finch plays it to point.
|1.6 : Maheesh TheekshanaÂ will bowl now. Interesting move.
|Binura Fernando to Ben McDermott, A swing and a miss! A dot to end another tidy over. Ben McDermott seems to have hurt himself. Goes short and on the body, Ben McDermott looks to pull, he tries to break the shackles but is hit on the hand.
|1.5 : Binura Fernando to Aaron Finch, Still no boundary conceded! On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
|1.4 : Binura Fernando to Aaron Finch, This is a really good start by the Lankan bowlers! Outside off, seems to be a slower one, stays a touch low. Finch looks to push but misses.
|1.3 : Binura Fernando to Ben McDermott, Off the edge again! This time a leading one. Ben McDermott has not started off that well. On middle, Ben looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early. It goes off a soft leading edge towards mid off for one.
|1.2 : Binura Fernando to Ben McDermott, Two off the inside edge! Length and outside off, Ben looks to push at it with no foot movement. This goes off the inside edge towards deep backward square leg for two.
|1.1 : Binura Fernando to Aaron Finch, That is a good sharp ball! Sees Finch walk down the track and bangs it short and on the body, Finch looks to nudge it on the leg side but this goes off the glove and on the leg side for one.
|0.6 : Binura FernandoÂ will start from the other end.
|Dushmantha Chameera to Ben McDermott, A good start then by Chameera! Fuller and on middle, Ben McDermott drives it back firmly. Chameera gets down and stops it.
|0.5 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ben McDermott, BEATEN! Very well bowled! Length and on off, this lands and then moves away. Ben is beaten as he tries to block.
|0.4 : Dushmantha Chameera to Aaron Finch, Shot! Three! Fuller and on middle, Finch strokes it past the bowler through mid on. Wanindu Hasaranga gives it chase and keeps it down to three.
|0.3 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ben McDermott, Uppish but wide of the fielder and Ben McDermott is underway! Length and on off, Ben looks to push it on the up but it flies off the outer edge down to third man for one.
|0.2 : Dushmantha Chameera to Ben McDermott, Solid! Good length and on off, Ben McDermott plays it to mid off.
|0.1 : Dushmantha Chameera to Aaron Finch, Australia and Finch are underway! Fuller and on middle, a little bit of shape into the batter, this is pushed to mid on for one.
|0.0 : Folks, we are set for the clash! Sri Lanka have taken the field. Aaron FinchÂ and Ben McDermottÂ walk out to bat for Australia. Dushmantha ChameeraÂ will start with the ball. Here we go...
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando.
|Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.Â
|Toss - The news from the middle is that Sri LankaÂ have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
|Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be without the services of Kusal Mendis as he has tested positive for Covid-19. The side may be a bit depleted but they have a few quality players in their ranks. Pathum NissankaÂ and Charith AsalankaÂ are two exciting batters while Wanindu HasarangaÂ is probably one of the best all-rounders going around in T20 cricket. So, this side can give Australia a run for their money. An exciting clash is coming our way, so stay tuned for all the updates.
|... Match Day ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the first T20I between AustraliaÂ and Sri Lanka. The defending champions of the T20 World Cup are taking the field for the first time since that final against New Zealand and they come up against a team that is still in the rebuilding phase. Sri LankaÂ did not have the best of times at the T20 World Cup but they do have some good players in their side. The next edition of the T20 World Cup is less than a year away so expect these sides to experiment along their way.
|AustraliaÂ have decided to rest Mitchell Marsh and David Warner - two players who played a key role in them winning the T20 World Cup. Ben McDermott, who had a great Big Bash League, is set to open with Aaron Finch and he would be eager to prove his mettle. The same goes for Josh InglisÂ who is set to bat at number 3.Â It is also the first time since the first Ashes Test in Brisbane that Mitchell Starc, Pat CumminsÂ and Josh HazlewoodÂ will take the field together so that should be exciting for