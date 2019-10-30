share
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20, Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019, October 30, 2019

SL 117/10 (19)
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
AUS 118/1 (13)
Match over