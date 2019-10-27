|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the first T20I between Australia and Sri Lanka. Australia's preparation for next year's home T20I gets underway. After impressing in the ODI World Cup in England, Finch and co. would like to put on a show for the home fans in the shortest format of the game. Underestimating the visitors can prove to be fatal for the hosts as the Islanders proved that they are no pushovers after humiliating the worlds no.1 T20I side at their own backyard. The Aussies will have to be at their
|TOSS - We are all set for the toss. Australian skipper, Aaron Finch and Sri Lankan skipper, Lasith Malinga are out in the middle. The Aussie skipper has the coin in hand. Up it goes and it comes down in favour of Lasith Malinga. SRI LANKA OPT TO BOWL!
|SRI LANKA PLAYING XI - Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Perera (WK), Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga (C).
|AUSTRALIA PLAYING XI - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.
|We are all set to begin. The Sri Lankan players are in a huddle with their skipper, Lasith Malinga having a final word with his troops before they take to the field. Australian skipper, Aaron Finch walks out with the birthday boy, David Warner to open the innings for Australia. Lasith Malinga to start the proceedings with the new ball. Two slips in place for him.
|0.1 : L Malinga to A Finch, Lasith Malinga starts with a good length ball outside off, Finch plays it to point but straight to the fielder.
|0.2 : L Malinga to A Finch, FOUR! The Australian skipper is off the mark in style. Malinga is guilty of giving width outside off. Finch makes the most of it and slams it through covers. The ball was in the air for a while but it was right in the gap.
|0.3 : L Malinga to A Finch, Good comeback. Length delivery closer to the off pole. Finch looks to defend but the ball shapes away in the end beating the outside edge of Finch's bat.
|0.4 : L Malinga to A Finch, In the air but in the gap. Outside off on a length, Finch hits it hard and uppishly towards third man for a single.
|0.5 : L Malinga to D Warner, Misfield and the birthday boy is off the mark. Fuller on off, Warner guides it towards backward point. Gunathilaka moves to his right and looks to save it with a dive but misses allowing Warner to get a couple.
|0.6 : L Malinga to D Warner, WIDE! Close call this. Length ball just outside leg, Warner comes down the track and looks to flick but misses. It has been signalled as a wide.
|L Malinga to D Warner, Full and swinging in, Warner pushes it wide of mid off and gets a single. He keeps the strike. 9 off the first. Good start for the hosts.
|Kasun Rajitha to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : K Rajitha to D Warner, Rajitha starts with a length ball on the pads, Warner flicks it wide of short fine leg and calls for two straightaway. He gets it with ease.
|1.2 : K Rajitha to D Warner, On the pads once again, Warner tucks it to the on side and gets to the other end.
|1.3 : K Rajitha to A Finch, Play and a miss. Good length ball outside off, Finch looks to drive it on the up but the ball moves away beating the outside edge.
|1.4 : K Rajitha to A Finch, FOUR! That went like a tracer bullet! Rajitha gives too much width outside off, Finch flat-bats it with power over covers for a boundary. It was once again in the air but no one had a chance of getting it.
|1.5 : K Rajitha to A Finch, Beaten. Better from Rajitha. He comes closer to the off pole and makes it swing. Finch looks to push it to the off side but misses.
|1.6 : K Rajitha to A Finch, FOUR! Exquisite! Rajitha gives a little bit of width and Finch is quick to pounce on it. Outside off, Finch punches it through covers. This one goes all along the ground and races away to the fence. Expensive start for Rajitha. 11 off his first.
|2.1 : L Malinga to D Warner, Fuller on off, Warner punches it wide of mid off with gentle hands and gets a single.
|2.2 : L Malinga to A Finch, Back of a length ball on off, Finch blocks it off his back foot.
|2.3 : L Malinga to A Finch, Length ball on middle, Finch turns it to mid-wicket.
|2.4 : L Malinga to A Finch, Slight misfield and they take a single. Fuller on off, Finch drives it to the right of cover. The fielder there dives on that side but fails to gather it cleanly allowing them to take a single.
|2.5 : L Malinga to D Warner, Full again on off, Warner strokes it to point.
|2.6 : L Malinga to D Warner, Pulls his length back a bit but once again Warner cannot get past the man at point. Good over from Malinga. Just 2 off it.
|Nuwan Pradeep is into the attack.
|3.1 : N Pradeep to A Finch, Pradeep starts with Finch's kryptonite. The inswinging ball. It is on a length around middle and leg. Finch looks to play it on the leg side with little top no foot movement. There is a stifled appeal but nothing from the umpire. Looked to be missing leg.
|3.2 : N Pradeep to A Finch, Comes down the track to negate the swing now. Good length ball outside off, Finch hits it straight to mid off.
|3.3 : N Pradeep to A Finch, FOUR! Does not time it well but times it good enough to get the desired result. On middle and leg, Finch glances it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.4 : N Pradeep to A Finch, FOUR! That was hit with power. Length ball on middle, Finch slogs it wide of deep mid-wicket and the ball bounces just inside the ropes and goes away.
|3.5 : N Pradeep to A Finch, Length ball on off, Finch punches it to the off side and gets a single.
|3.6 : N Pradeep to D Warner, Good length ball on off, Warner tries to push it on the off side but it goes back to the bowler off the inner half of his bat.
|Kasun Rajitha has a change of ends. 1-0-11-0 are his figures so far.
|4.1 : K Rajitha to A Finch, Good length ball on middle and leg, Aaron glances it towards square leg for a single.
|4.2 : K Rajitha to D Warner, FOUR! Warner goes aerial now. Full on off, Warner frees his arm and whacks it over mid-wicket. The ball just bounces inside the ropes and goes away to the fence.
|4.3 : K Rajitha to D Warner, NO BALL AND FOUR! Now Warner goes to the off side. Fuller around off, Warner slashes it over third man and gets a boundary. Rajitha has overstepped too. Free Hit to follow.
|K Rajitha to D Warner, SIX! Warner makes the most of the Free Hit. Good length ball on off, Warner pulls it over square leg for the first maximum of the day.
|4.4 : K Rajitha to D Warner, On middle and leg, Warner tucks it to the on side and gets a single.
|4.5 : K Rajitha to A Finch, FOUR! Rajitha is being taken to the cleaners here. Length ball outside off, Finch likes the width. He says thank you very much and slashes it over covers for a boundary. 21 off the over so far. 50-run partnership also comes up between the two.
|4.6 : K Rajitha to A Finch, Dot to finish the over but still an expensive over from Rajitha. Slower ball on off, Finch looks to flat-bat it to the off side but it goes back to the bowler off the inner half of his bat.
|5.1 : N Pradeep to D Warner, Warner shuffles so Pradeep goes wide of the off pole. David manages to squeeze it towards point and gets a single.
|5.2 : N Pradeep to A Finch, Slower ball which is full outside off. Finch looks to play it towards cover but he gets a bottom edge which goes to the side of the pitch on the on side for a single.
|5.3 : N Pradeep to D Warner, Hit hard but straight to the fielder. Fuller on off, Warner drives it hard but straight to mid off. Finch shouts good shot from the other end, encouraging his partner.
|5.4 : N Pradeep to D Warner, Fuller on middle, Warner pushes it towards mid on and gets a single.
|5.5 : N Pradeep to A Finch, Fuller on middle, Finch strokes it wide of mid on and gets to the other end.
|5.6 : N Pradeep to D Warner, Length ball on off, Warner punches it to the off side and keeps the strike. Australia 57/0 at the end of Powerplay.
|Bowling change. Spin into the attack. Lakshan Sandakan to bowl now.
|6.1 : L Sandakan to D Warner, Sandakan starts with a short ball outside off, Warner pulls it wide of mid-wicket and gets a couple. The fielder gets to the ball quickly. Warner sees that and puts a good dive to get in his crease.
|6.2 : L Sandakan to D Warner, Flighted on the pads, Warner sweeps it towards backward square leg and gets a couple.
|6.3 : L Sandakan to D Warner, Flatter outside off, Warner looks to cut but is unable to do so. The ball lobs off the keeper's glove and goes to the right of the keeper. The man at slip puts in a dive to get to the ball but cannot reach there in time.
|6.4 : L Sandakan to D Warner, On the pads, Warner sweeps but straight to square leg.
|6.5 : L Sandakan to D Warner, Another one on the pads, Warner flicks it to square leg.
|6.6 : L Sandakan to D Warner, FOUR! Double hit from Warner. Short on the pads, Warner pulls it but it hits his bat twice and goes fine down the leg side for a boundary. Birthday boy having some lady luck go in his favour. 8 off Sandakan's first.
|Wanindu Hasaranga is into the attack.
|7.1 : W Hasaranga to A Finch, Starts with a full delivery outside off, Finch drives it towards the cover region and crosses over for a single.
|7.2 : W Hasaranga to D Warner, Full delivery on the pads, Warner works it uppishly towards deep square leg and takes a single. The fielder collects it on the bounce.
|7.3 : W Hasaranga to A Finch, Short delivery outside off, Fich cuts it towards backward point for nothing.
|7.4 : W Hasaranga to A Finch, SIX! Magnificent shot! Floated ball on off, Finch moves towards the leg side and plays a lovely lofted shot over the extra cover region for the second maximum.
|7.5 : W Hasaranga to A Finch, SIX! Back-to-back maximums for Finch! Flighted delivery on the middle stump line, Aaron lofts this over the mid-wicket region for another maximum. The fielder there thought to catch it for a moment but it goes over his head.
|7.6 : W Hasaranga to A Finch, Flighted ball on middle, Finch flicks it towards the leg side for a single. Hasaranga runs after it and collects. He has a shy at the stumps but misses. Had he hit, Finch was a goner.
|8.1 : L Sandakan to A Finch, Flighted delivery outside off, Finch looks to play it on the off side but misses.
|8.2 : L Sandakan to A Finch, Flatter delivery outside off, Finch pushes it towards the point region and crosses for a single.
|8.3 : L Sandakan to D Warner, Flighted ball on middle and leg, Warner looks to flick it but gets hit on the pads. The Sri Lankan players appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|8.4 : L Sandakan to D Warner, FOUR! Excellent batting this from Warner. Full delivery on middle, David bends on his knees and plays a lovely reverse sweep over the point fielder and into the fence.
|8.5 : L Sandakan to D Warner, Short delivery on middle, Warner pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|8.6 : L Sandakan to A Finch, Full delivery on off, Finch pushes it to the cover region and will keep strike for the next over.
|Kasun Rajitha is back on. He has been expensive in his two overs. 32 runs off his two overs.
|9.1 : K Rajitha to A Finch, Good length delivery on middle, Finch flicks it towards the mid-wicket region and immediately calls Warner for a couple. Excellent running between the wickets from the duo.
|9.2 : K Rajitha to A Finch, SIX! FIFTY for AARON FINCH! He brings up the fifty in style. He has looked good since the start of this innings and will look to play am even bigger knock here. Full delivery on middle and leg, Aaron lofts this over the deep mid-wicket region for another maximum.
|9.3 : K Rajitha to A Finch, Another full delivery on middle, Aaron drives it to mid on and takes off for a single.
|9.4 : K Rajitha to D Warner, SIX! What a shot from Warner! Rajitha bowls another full delivery outside off, Warner, who is on the front foot, plays a lofted extra cover drive and it hits flush on the ropes. The umpires check whether it is a six or a boundary. A maximum is signalled. 100 up for Australia.
|9.5 : K Rajitha to D Warner, SIX! FIFTY! Just like Finch, Warner also gets to his half-century in style. This is absolute mayhem from Australia and David Warner! Another full delivery on middle and leg, David lofts this nonchalantly over the deep mid-wicket region for the third maximum of the over. Sri Lanka need a wicket from somewhere to get back into this game.
|9.6 : K Rajitha to D Warner, FOUR! Exquisite timing! Low full toss outside off, Warner just pushes this past the cover fielder and into the fence. Rajitha has been taken to the cleaners in this over. 25 runs have come from it.
|10.1 : L Sandakan to A Finch, FOUR! It looks like there is no fielder in the ground. Everything these two are hitting is finding the ropes. Floated around off, Finch uses his feet brilliantly. He takes it as a full toss and whacks it through mid on for a boundary.
|10.2 : L Sandakan to A Finch, Around middle, Finch comes down the track and flicks it towards mid-wicket for one.
|10.3 : L Sandakan to D Warner, Tossed up on middle, Warner milks it towards long on for a single.
|10.4 : L Sandakan to A Finch, FOUR! Short around the body, Finch pulls it wide of short fine leg. Malinga moves a step and thinks he is not going to get there so does not take much effort.
|10.5 : L Sandakan to A Finch, OUT! Finch holes out! Finally something to cheer about for the Lankans. The Finchy show is over. Slower through the air on off, Finch looks to slog this over deep mid-wicket. He does not time it well and ends up getting a lot of height but not the distance. Kusal Mendis in the deep there, keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a very good catch. These ones are not as easy as they look. End of a brutal innings from the Aussie skipper. He has laid the platform for others
|Glenn Maxwell walks out at number 3.
|10.6 : L Sandakan to D Warner, On the pads, Warner turns it to square leg and gets a single.
|Wanindu Hasaranga is back into the attack.
|11.1 : W Hasaranga to D Warner, Flighted delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|11.2 : W Hasaranga to G Maxwell, Fullish delivery on middle, Maxwell gets off the mark with a flick towards the mid-wicket region.
|11.3 : W Hasaranga to D Warner, Floated ball on middle, David flicks it towards mid on. The bowler comes around and cleans it up. No run taken.
|11.4 : W Hasaranga to D Warner, Flatter delivery on middle, David pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and crosses over for a single.
|11.5 : W Hasaranga to G Maxwell, Flat delivery on middle, Maxwell works it towards the leg side region and crosses over for a single.
|11.6 : W Hasaranga to D Warner, Loopy ball on off, Warner plays the reverse sweep but finds the cover-point fielder. The batters cross over for a single.
|12.1 : L Sandakan to D Warner, WIDE! Sandakan strays down the leg side, Warner looks to sweep but misses. The keeper fails to collect it cleanly and the ball rolls towards short fine leg. The batters steal a bye.
|L Sandakan to G Maxwell, FOUR! Maxwell joins the act now! Lakshan bowls a flighted delivery on middle, Glenn plays a nicely timed reverse sweep towards the cover-point region for a boundary.
|12.2 : L Sandakan to G Maxwell, FOUR! Another boundary for Glenn! Floated delivery outside off, Maxwell goes inside out and times his lofted extra cover drive over the extra cover fielder for a boundary.
|12.3 : L Sandakan to G Maxwell, Flighted delivery outside off, Maxwell looks to play the reverse sweep but it goes off the bottom edge towards short third man for a single.
|12.4 : L Sandakan to D Warner, Flighted delivery on middle, Warner drives it towards the long on region for a single. He thinks of a couple but it is not there as the fielder comes across quickly to clean it up.
|12.5 : L Sandakan to G Maxwell, Floated ball on middle, Maxwell looks to sweep this one but it goes off the top edge towards deep square leg. By the time the fielder comes around to collect it, the batters take a couple.
|12.6 : L Sandakan to G Maxwell, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
|13.1 : W Hasaranga to G Maxwell, Short ball on middle, Maxwell rocks on his back foot and plays a lovely pull shot towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder runs in from deep mid-wicket and tries to make a diving stop but he has touched the ropes with his leg. The umpires check and it confirms the same.
|13.2 : W Hasaranga to G Maxwell, SIX! Flighted delivery on middle, Glenn goes on his knees and slog sweeps this one over the deep mid-wicket region for a huge maximum. Sri Lanka go deeper and deeper into trouble now.
|13.3 : W Hasaranga to G Maxwell, Flatter delivery outside off, Maxwell cuts it towards the point region and takes a single.
|13.4 : W Hasaranga to D Warner, SIX! Poor ball this from Hasaranga. Full toss on middle, Warner will not miss out on these. He just slogs this away towards the deep square leg region for a huge maximum.
|13.5 : W Hasaranga to D Warner, FOUR! Now a boundary. Full delivery on the middle stump line, Warner plays a lofted shot over the bowler's head and into the fence. This is turning out to be an another excellent over for the Aussies.
|13.6 : W Hasaranga to D Warner, Full delivery outside off, Warner pushes it towards the cover region and takes a single. 22 runs have come from it.
|The skipper is back on. Lasith Malinga to try and get a wicket and apply some brakes on the run barrage. 2-0-11-0, his figures so far.
|14.1 : L Malinga to D Warner, Good length ball outside off, Warner cuts it towards backward point and gets a single as the fielder fumbles a bit.
|14.2 : L Malinga to G Maxwell, FOUR! Maxwell is throwing kitchen sink at it and everything is going to the rope. Full on middle and leg, Maxwell looks to slog it over square leg but the ball takes the top edge and goes over the keeper's head and to the fence.
|14.3 : L Malinga to G Maxwell, WIDE! Maxwell was looking to play the scoop shot. Malinga saw it and tried to go to the leg side with his full toss but Lasith though misses his mark and sends it way down the leg side. Maxwell goes chasing but cannot get there.
|L Malinga to G Maxwell, Very full on middle, almost a yorker. Maxwell turns it towards square leg for a single.
|14.4 : L Malinga to D Warner, Full on middle, Warner comes down the track but hits it straight back to the bowler. Malinga tries to gather the ball and have a shy at the keeper's end but he cannot gather the ball.
|14.5 : L Malinga to D Warner, FOUR! Cut and cut away nicely. Length ball outside off, Warner makes room anc cuts it wide of point. The fielder puts in a dive but had no chance stopping that. Malinga is unhappy with the effort but in all honesty that was a bad ball.
|14.6 : L Malinga to D Warner, Length ball around off, Warner once again cuts it but this time gets just a couple.
|Nuwan Pradeep is back into the attack. His figures are 2-0-14-0 so far.
|15.1 : N Pradeep to G Maxwell, Full delivery on middle, Maxwell shovels this towards the deep mid-wicket region and takes a single. Maxwell has not played a dot so far in this innings.
|15.2 : N Pradeep to D Warner, Slower delivery around off, Warner checks his shot and defends this towards the mid off region.
|15.3 : N Pradeep to D Warner, Yorker length outside off, Warner looks to dig it out but fails to get any bat on it.
|15.4 : N Pradeep to D Warner, Short delivery on the pads, Warner looks to pull it but it goes off the inside edge and onto his thigh pad. Warner crosses over for a single.
|15.5 : N Pradeep to G Maxwell, FOUR! That's some innovation from Glenn Maxwell. Fullish delivery outside off, Maxwell plays a reverse scoop towards the third man region for a boundary.
|15.6 : N Pradeep to G Maxwell, On a length outside off, Maxwell rocks on his back foot and pushes this towards deep cover for a single. Good over for Sri Lanka though despite the boundary.
|16.1 : L Malinga to G Maxwell, Fullish delivery on middle, Glenn pushes this towards the long on region and calls Warner for a couple.
|16.2 : L Malinga to G Maxwell, FOUR! Nicely played! Full delivery outside off, Maxwell lofts this over the extra cover region and pierces the two fielders in the deep. The ball races to the fence. He moves to 42 off just 17 balls.
|16.3 : L Malinga to G Maxwell, Full delivery outside off, Maxwell looks to play the reverse sweep but fails to put any bat on it. First dot ball for Maxwell in this innings.
|16.4 : L Malinga to G Maxwell, Full delivery outside off, Glenn crunches his cover drive but finds the fielder at deep cover. The batters take a single.
|16.5 : L Malinga to D Warner, Full delivery on the pads, David flicks it towards the deep square leg region and takes a couple.
|16.6 : L Malinga to D Warner, FOUR! Brilliant timing from Warner! Full delivery outside off, David drives it beautifully past the diving cover fielder and into the fence. Moves to 86 with that.
|17.1 : K Rajitha to G Maxwell, Yorker length on the pads, Maxwell looks to flick it but it goes in between the legs and into the keeper's gloves.
|17.2 : K Rajitha to G Maxwell, Good length delivery on middle, Maxwell flicks it towards the leg side and crosses over for a single. 200 up for Australia.
|17.3 : K Rajitha to D Warner, FOUR! Nicely played! Rajitha bowls a yorker outsideoff, Warner pushes this towards the cover-point region for another boundary. The fielder from deep cover tries to reach it but fails to do so. Warner moves into the 90s now. 2
|17.4 : K Rajitha to D Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards the deep mid-wicket region and takes a single. He reaches his highest score in T20Is with that.
|17.5 : K Rajitha to G Maxwell, SIX! Seventh T20I fifty for Maxwell. It has come off just 22 balls. This has been a magical knock from the big show! Rajitha bowls a full toss on the pads, Maxwell makes room for himself towards the leg side and lofts this over the long on fielder for a maximum.
|17.6 : K Rajitha to G Maxwell, SIX! Another brilliant shot from Maxwell! Full delivery on middle and leg, Glenn has played a Dhoni like shot. A helicopter shot over the deep mid-wicket region for another maximum. This is mayhem going on at the Adelaide Oval. Kasun Rajitha has had a horror of a time. His figures read 4-0-75-0.
|Nuwan Pradeep to bowl the penultimate over. 3-0-21-0, his figures so far. The best bowler of the innings.
|18.1 : N Pradeep to D Warner, Smart bowling. Pradeep sees Warner making room by moving outside his off stump. So Nuwan goes wide of the stumps. Warner throws his bat at it but misses.
|18.2 : N Pradeep to D Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner cuts it towards deep point and gets a single.
|18.3 : N Pradeep to G Maxwell, Full on middle and off, Maxwell hits it hard but straight to mid off.
|18.4 : N Pradeep to G Maxwell, FOUR! This is outrageous. Full around off, Maxwell changes his grip and plays the reverse scoop over third man for a boundary. WOW!
|18.5 : N Pradeep to G Maxwell, Bouncer! The first one Maxwell has faced in this innings. He looks to play the upper cut but misses.
|18.6 : N Pradeep to G Maxwell, OVERTHROW. Sri Lanka have been subpar on the field. Length ball outside off, Maxwell strokes it towards backward point and takes a single. The throw at the keeper's end is a poor one. The keeper fails to gather it and they take another run.
|Dasun Shanaka will bowl the last over of the innings.
|19.1 : D Shanaka to D Warner, WIDE! Shanaka tries to go outside off but he is way too wide. It is outside the tramline. Warner throws his bat but misses. Wide signalled.
|D Shanaka to D Warner, FOUR! 4 runs away from a ton here is Warner. Agian full and wide outside off, Warner manages to connect this time and goes over third man for a boundary.
|19.2 : D Shanaka to D Warner, Full toss! Warner comes down the track a bit but hits it straight to deep point for a single.
|Review time! Maxwell has been given out caught behind. It looks out on naked eye. Let's see what happens.
|19.3 : D Shanaka to G Maxwell, OUT! CAUGHT! Australia lose their sole review. End of a brilliant innings from Maxwell. It was indeed a big show. Full outside leg. Maxwell looks to hit it on the leg side but the ball kisses his inside edge and goes between his legs into the mitts of Kusal Perera. The Sri Lankan players appeal. The umpire takes his time and then raises his finger. Maxwell has a thought about it and then signals the 'T'. Replay rolls in. Hot Spot is inconclusive but Ultra Edge show
|Ashton Turner is the new man in.
|19.4 : D Shanaka to A Turner, Good length ball on the pads, Turner turns it to square leg for a single.
|19.5 : D Shanaka to D Warner, Full on off, Warner lofts it over mid off and gets a single as the fielder from long off cleans it up. Warner moves to 99.
|19.6 : D Shanaka to D Warner, CENTURY FOR DAVID WARNER! His maiden T20I ton. What a gem of a knock this has been. He is pumped and why wouldn't he be? The birthday boy has made his special day even more special with a blistering hundred. He gets to the milestone by stroking this length ball towards deep point. He removes his helmet and pumps the air in joy as everyone gives him a well deserved applause. AUSTRALIA FINISH WITH 233/2.
|Wow! That was mayhem at the Adelaide Oval! Australia have raked up a huge score here. Aaron Finch and David Warner came out all guns blazing with the skipper reaching his half ton in no time. Warner joined him soon after and they stitched a brilliant partnership of 122 runs before Finch was holed out. Maxwell entered and whatever hopes Sri Lanka had of making a comeback vanished with Glenn playing a magical knock. Warner continued on his merry way and reached his maiden T20I century and helped
|Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were very poor with the ball and looked clueless against the attack by the Australian batsmen. Kasun Rajitha had a terrible day at the office giving away 75 runs in his 4 overs while others too were also taken apart by the batsmen. They have a huge task in front of them and would need to bat really well in order to have a chance of chasing this down.
|David Warner is down for an interview, he says that they have got enough on the board but they will still need to bowl well on this wicket. Further says that, when the ball is new, it skids on the wicket. Adds that the first six overs will be crucial.