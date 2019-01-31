|0.0 : A momentous occasion as the Manuka Oval hosts it first-ever Test match. This is the perfect chance for a hopeful Australian side to win their first Test series since the Sandpaper Gate. They are going to most likely face a depleted Sri Lankan side and with Suranga Lakmal's availability in doubt, there's a good chance the visitors will place an inexperience bowling attack. In the first game, the hosts steamrolled the Lions, handing them an innings defeat. They will field an unchanged XI, while th
|TOSS - Australia win the toss and elect to bat first!
|TEAM CHANGES - As already announced, Australia are going in with the same XI. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have four changes - Lahiru Kumara, Roshen Silva, Dushmantha Chameera and Suranga Lakmal miss out due to injuries and Kusal Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Chamika Karunaratne (debut) replace them.
|The Sri Lankan players have made their way out after a team huddle. The Australian openers, Joe Burns and Marcus Harris, will take center stage in a Test debut for the Manuka Oval. Kasun Rajitha will bowl the first over of the match. Three slips in place. Let's play!!!
|0.1 : K Rajitha to Harris, Not the ideal start for Sri Lanka. Rajitha comes in from over the wicket and lands it way down the leg side. Harris leaves it alone.
|0.2 : K Rajitha to Harris, Some swing for Kasun. So a good sign for them. He however, serves another one down leg. It flicks off the pads and goes to the keeper. The cordon was excited for sometime.
|0.3 : K Rajitha to Harris, Australia are off the mark. Fuller ball in line of the stumps. Harris flicks it away through mid-wicket and comes back for a brace.
|0.4 : K Rajitha to Harris, Full again on middle and leg. Harris plays it towards mid-wicket.
|0.5 : K Rajitha to Harris, On a good length around off, Harris defends the ball off his back foot.
|0.6 : K Rajitha to M Harris, Low full toss on off, Harris plays it with a straight bat through to mid off. It doesn't go all the way but enough to come back for the third.
|Vishwa Fernando to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : V Fernando to Harris, Shaping away from around off, on a good length, Harris lets it be.
|1.2 : V Fernando to Harris, Landed on a good length in the channel outside off, moves away again, Marcus Harris makes another leave.
|1.3 : V Fernando to Harris, Three in a row. Hurled too far outside off, the southpaw shoulders arms to it.
|1.4 : V Fernando to Harris, Short of a good length with room on offer outside off, Harris cuts but can't get it past point.
|1.5 : V Fernando to Harris, Full ball, well outside off, comfortably let through to the keeper.
|1.6 : V Fernando to Harris, Makes the batsman play. Fernando bowls it full and keeps it around off, it swings away late as Marcus defends off the front foot.
|2.1 : K Rajitha to Burns, First ball of the day for Joe Burns. He stays inside his crease and defensively pushes the outswinging full ball outside off to covers.
|2.2 : K Rajitha to Burns, On the fifth stump line, Burns covers the line, raises his bat skywards and lets it go.
|2.3 : K Rajitha to Burns, Leaving the batsman, from a fullish length around off, Joe comes ahead and meets it with the full face.
|2.4 : K Rajitha to Burns, Too far outside off to make the batsman play, it's left alone.
|2.5 : K Rajitha to Burns, Pitches it full and down leg, a flick and a miss from the right-hander.
|2.6 : K Rajitha to Burns, Back of a length quite close to off, Joe Burns stays right behind the line and blocks it out.
|3.1 : V Fernando to Harris, Angling in at first, but then straightening up a shade as it lands around off. Harris is on the back foot as he defends.
|3.2 : V Fernando to Harris, Full delivery wide outside off, driven to the man at covers.
|3.3 : V Fernando to Harris, Nice shape on this, a good length ball around off, it's played off the outer half to point.
|3.4 : V Fernando to M Harris, FOUR! Cuts and cuts hard... first boundary of the day for Harris and Australia. Width offered outside off, the left-hander throws everything at it. Gets it over the slip cordon and away to the third man fence for a boundary.
|3.5 : V Fernando to Harris, Works this off his hips down towards fine leg. Harris runs the first one hard and calls for the second. Completes it with ease too.
|3.6 : V Fernando to Harris, OUT! One shot too many. Harris departs and that's an early breakthrough for Sri Lanka. Fernando celebrates, along with his teammates. Full and wide outside off, shapes away further, Harris reaches out to it unnecessarily and hands a sharp catch to debutant Chamika Karunaratne at point.
|Usman Khawaja walks in at no.3.
|4.1 : K Rajitha to Burns, Beauty from Rajitha! Yikes... Joe Burns barely survives. This is bowled around off, on a length and it moves away late. Burns plays at it and almost nicks it behind. The line almost undid him.
|4.2 : K Rajitha to Burns, FOUR! Sweet timing from Joe Burns. Just leans into the drive and caresses it through the covers. Was a little too full outside off, which helped the opener get close to the pitch and find the gap.
|4.3 : K Rajitha to Burns, Length delivery on off, blocked with a straight bat.
|4.4 : K Rajitha to Burns, Late movement away after angling in, a length ball on off, Burns opens the face and dabs it in front of point.
|4.5 : K Rajitha to Burns, In the corridor of uncertainty, Joe has nothing to do with that.
|4.6 : K Rajitha to Burns, Back of a length delivery around off, firmly blocked into the off side.
|5.1 : V Fernando to Khawaja, Serves it on the sixth stump line, left alone for the keeper to collect.
|5.2 : V Fernando to Khawaja, The batsman has played it to the point region. No run taken.
|5.3 : V Fernando to U Khawaja, OUT! Sri Lanka are off a great start here. Second wicket down already and it's of the solid Usman Khawaja. A poor shot, really. Maybe a lapse in concentration. Full and well outside off, swinging away, Khawaja plays well away from his body without any foot movement. It goes off the edge and flies to Kusal Mendis at second slip who takes a safe catch.
|Marnus Labuschagne is the next batsman in.
|5.4 : V Fernando to Labuschagne, Shout for a leg before, turned down. Pitching outside leg probably, missing the leg stump too from the looks of it. Length delivery coming back in, catches Labuschagne on the pads as he misses his flick. It rolls away on the leg side as the batsmen take a leg bye.
|5.5 : V Fernando to Burns, Cutting back in from a good length, very close to off and it cramps Burns for room. He still manages to force it down in front of covers.
|5.6 : V Fernando to Burns, Angling across from a good length, left alone by Burns. End of another successful over from Fernando, who has picked up his second wicket of the innings in this over.
|6.1 : K Rajitha to Labuschagne, Comfortably outside off, seaming away further, Labuschagne leaves it alone.
|6.2 : K Rajitha to Labuschagne, And Marnus is away in this Test match. He leans ahead to this full ball and drives it past point. A couple of runs taken.
|6.3 : K Rajitha to Labuschagne, Easy leave. On a length outside off, left alone.
|6.4 : K Rajitha to Labuschagne, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|6.5 : K Rajitha to Labuschagne, Doing the sensible thing here. With the ball moving under overcast conditions, Labuschagne doesn't do anything silly. Makes another leave.
|6.6 : K Rajitha to Labuschagne, Rajitha brings it in closer, around off, blocked watchfully.
|7.1 : V Fernando to Burns, FOUR! Puts that away. That's a good shot. Wide outside off, angling across, Joe Burns plants his front foot forward and cracks the drive through cover-point for a boundary.
|7.2 : V Fernando to Burns, Wide outside off, the opener doesn't flirt with it, unlike his two fallen brothers.
|7.3 : V Fernando to Joe Burns, Full delivery swinging back in, flicked straight to short leg. Seeing the batsman a step out of his crease, the fielder throws it at the striker's end but misses.
|7.4 : V Fernando to Burns, Coming back in and angling down, the batter misses his flick.
|7.5 : V Fernando to Burns, Too straight in line, goes off the pads as Burns looks to flick. No run taken.
|A slip comes out and moves to square leg.
|7.6 : V Fernando to Burns, A needless shy which leaks unnecessary runs. Burns flicks it to the fielder at square leg. Dimuth Karunaratne the man there. He throws it at the striker's end but misses. Nobody backing up and the batsmen take two.
|Debutant Chamika Karunaratne is into the attack now.
|8.1 : C Karunaratne to M Labuschagne, FOUR! Edged and away! Fuller length delivery outside off, slight movement away, Labuschagne is forward to play and gets a thick edge. It goes between the slip cordon and gully for a boundary.
|8.2 : C Karunaratne to Labuschagne, Close. This one nips back in, Labuschagne leaves as the ball whiskers past the off pole.
|8.3 : C Karunaratne to Labuschagne, Back of a length around off, defended well.
|8.4 : C Karunaratne to Labuschagne, OUT! Edged and gone! First wicket in Test cricket for debutant Chamika Karunaratne. This is an encouraging start for him and Sri Lanka. Australia in a spot of bother here. This is a good delivery. Chamika keeps it in the off stump channel, on a length, Labuschagne has no choice but to play at it. The ball moves away late, induces the edge and Dickwella behind takes an easy catch diving to his right.
|Travis Head to bat next.
|8.5 : C Karunaratne to Head, Angles it across on a good length, Head covers the line and shoulders arms.
|8.6 : C Karunaratne to Head, Pitched too far outside off, easy leave for Head. A wonderful first over from Chamika Karunaratne comes to an end.
|A leg gully is in place for Joe Burns. Interesting.
|9.1 : V Fernando to Burns, Quite straight in line, Burns flicks it off the pads past that leg gully fielder for a single. The ploy is clear for him it seems.
|9.2 : V Fernando to Head, Angles it down the leg side, Head tries to tickle it fine but fails to do so.
|9.3 : V Fernando to Head, Travis Head nudges it off the hips and places it behind square leg for a run. He's opened his account.
|9.4 : V Fernando to Burns, Bumper outside off, Burns initially winds up for the pull but then opts out of it.
|9.5 : V Fernando to Burns, Same ball, around off, Burns once again thinks about taking the pull shot on but then doesn't at the last moment.
|9.6 : V Fernando to Burns, Cutting back in from a good length, tucked straight to the square leg fielder.
|10.1 : C Karunaratne to Head, Hurls it full and just outside off, Head plays it with soft hands on the off side.
|10.2 : C Karunaratne to Head, FOUR! Nicely timed. Coming back in from a fuller length, on middle stump, Travis Head flicks it by leaning forward and finds the gap through mid-wicket. The fielder tries chasing it down but fails, even with the dive.
|10.3 : C Karunaratne to Head, On the sixth stump line, angling across, the left-hander has nothing to do with it.
|10.4 : C Karunaratne to Head, Wristed away square on the leg side. Head calls for it and steals a quick single.
|10.5 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Brings it into the batsman, a good length delivery on off, it is blocked with the full face of the bat.
|10.6 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Full ball aiming the base of off stump, Burns gets behind the line and meets it with a defensive blade in response.
|11.1 : V Fernando to Head, Goes full and attacks the off stump, driven towards short extra cover where skipper Chandimal dives to his left to stop it.
|11.2 : V Fernando to Head, Coming in at first and then seaming away late, Head is a bit squared up as he opens the face and pats it towards point.
|11.3 : V Fernando to Head, Well outside off, left alone by the batsman this time.
|11.4 : V Fernando to Head, FOUR! Decent effort from the debutant out in the deep. Poor line from the bowler though and Head puts it away. The southpaw flicks it fine down the leg side as it's around leg. Chamika moves to his left, stops it first but goes over the rope with the momentum. Tries to stop it with a second attempt but fails in doing so. The replays confirm it. Boundary.
|11.5 : V Fernando to Head, Outside off on a good length, no shot offered by the batter.
|11.6 : V Fernando to Head, This full delivery is driven to mid on by Head. The batsmen take two. That's the end of the over.
|12.1 : C Karunaratne to Burns, FOUR! Shortish delivery well outside off, Burns sticks on the back foot, waits for it and plays it a little late as he cuts this through cover-point for a boundary.
|12.2 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Moving away off the seam, a length ball around off, left alone.
|12.3 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Angling in from around off, Joe comes half-forward and defends.
|12.4 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Gone right through! Burns is lucky that he hasn't dragged it back on or even hit the stumps directly. Comes back in sharply from a good length, from around off, Burns plays away from the body and it sneaks past the inside edge.
|12.5 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Drives this full ball and finds the man positioned at covers.
|12.6 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Places it just wide of the cover fielder and takes a single.
|Drinks are on the field. Hands down Sri Lanka's hour. They have got off to the best start possible with three early wickets. Fernando bagged two dismissing Harris and Khawaja, while the debutant got his first Test in Labuschagne. The wicket gets better for batting later on, but there's still time left for that. Still some task left for the Australian middle order to do this morning. Also, Kasun Rajitha is back into the attack.
|13.1 : K Rajitha to Burns, On a good length on middle and leg, Burns taps it in front of him.
|13.2 : K Rajitha to Joe Burns, Short ball outside off, Burns goes for the pull and hits it straight to square leg.
|13.3 : K Rajitha to Burns, Outside off, Burns tries to run it down but gives it for the gully fielder to collect.
|13.4 : K Rajitha to Burns, Closer to the stumps, Joe plays it with a straight bat towards mid off.
|13.5 : K Rajitha to Burns, Fuller this time in line of the stumps, squares Burns up. He gets an outside edge which falls short of the man at gully.
|13.6 : K Rajitha to Burns, Maiden. In the off stump channel, Joe blocks it out.
|14.1 : C Karunaratne to Head, Good from Chamika. Angles this away from Head who shoulders his arms to it.
|14.2 : C Karunaratne to Head, A bit short outside off, Head leaves it alone.
|14.3 : C Karunaratne to Head, Comes in from round the wicket and lands this outside off. Head is happy to leave it alone.
|14.4 : C Karunaratne to Head, Around off, Head drives it to mid off. Dot ball.
|14.5 : C Karunaratne to Head, FOUR! One of the few short balls Sri Lanka have bowled this morning. Head waits for it and punches it through cover-point for a boundary. The first runs after the break.
|14.6 : C Karunaratne to Head, Full and just outside off, Head drives it past mid off and gets a couple of runs for it.
|15.1 : K Rajitha to Burns, Nice balance from Burns. Overpitched on middle and leg. Burns flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder hares towards the ball and just stops it near the fence. The batsmen in the meantime, take four running runs.
|15.2 : K Rajitha to Burns, Better from Rajitha. Good length ball on off, Burns feels for it but the ball beats his bat.
|15.3 : K Rajitha to Burns, Similar channel just outside off, Burns this time sees it go through to the keeper.
|15.4 : K Rajitha to Burns, On the leg side, Joe tucks it away past backward square leg for a brace.
|15.5 : K Rajitha to Burns, Good drive for nothing. Burns drives but finds the man at covers.
|15.6 : K Rajitha to Burns, Joe Burns lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|Dilruwan Perera to roll his arm over.
|16.1 : D Perera to Head, A b it short on middle, jags back into the left-hander who plays it back to the bowler.
|16.2 : D Perera to Head, Outside off, width on offer. Head cuts it but the man at point dives and saves runs for his side. Couldn't prevent the batsmen from taking one.
|16.3 : D Perera to Burns, On the leg side, turned away around the corner.
|16.4 : D Perera to Burns, In line of the stumps, Burns stonewalls it.
|16.5 : D Perera to Burns, FOUR! An attacking shot from Burns and a good one. Tossed up ball on middle, Burns steps out of his crease and lofts this over mid on for a boundary.
|16.6 : D Perera to Burns, On the pads, Burns flicks it away with a wristy shot. The man at deep backward square leg dives and keeps it to two.
|17.1 : K Rajitha to Head, On leg, worked away around the corner.
|17.2 : K Rajitha to Head, On off, taped to the off side.
|17.3 : K Rajitha to Head, Good length ball on the leg side, Head plays it towards mid-wicket.
|17.4 : K Rajitha to Head, Back of a length on the body of Head who bunts it down well.
|17.5 : K Rajitha to Head, Some swing for Kasun. Head flicks it away through square leg for a couple of runs.
|17.6 : K Rajitha to Head, Around off, Head punches it to the off side. The Aussies finally looking a little comfortable now.
|18.1 : D Perera to Burns, On off, Burns blocks it towards short leg.
|18.2 : D Perera to Burns, On off again, Burns gives it to the man at short leg on a bounce.
|18.3 : D Perera to Burns, Burns stays back and punches it back to the bowler.
|18.4 : D Perera to Burns, Down the leg side, flicked away towards square leg for one.
|18.5 : D Perera to Head, Quicker one spins in. Head rocks back and punches this to mid off.
|18.6 : D Perera to Head, Around off, Head gets to the pitch of the ball and plays it towards mid on.
|19.1 : K Rajitha to Burns, Outside off, not enough swing for Rajitha. Burns opens the bat face and guides it through gully for another couple.
|19.2 : K Rajitha to Head, Bouncer! Head ducks under it in time.
|19.3 : K Rajitha to Head, Back of a length ball into the body of Head. He misses his tuck to get hit high on the thigh pad.
|19.4 : K Rajitha to Head, Back of a length, Head tucks this one to square leg.
|19.5 : K Rajitha to Head, Travis has worked it off his pads behind square. One run added to the total.
|19.6 : K Rajitha to Burns, Around off, Burns defends this from within his crease.
|20.1 : C Karunaratne to Head, On the pads of Head who flicks it away for a single.
|20.2 : C Karunaratne to Burns, FOUR! He likes this shot very much. Short ball on off, Burns picks up the length quickly and dispatches this wide of mid on for a boundary.
|20.3 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Length outside off, Burns watchfully leaves it alone.
|20.4 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Length closer to the stumps. Not enough for Burns to play at it.
|20.5 : C Karunaratne to Burns, A bit fuller outside off, Burns points his bat skywards and lets it be.
|20.6 : C Karunaratne to Burns, This one is full on off, Burns drives but to the man at covers.
|21.1 : D Perera to Head, Outside off, fraction short. Head punches this through mid off and gets two for it.
|21.2 : D Perera to Head, Head gets to the pitch of the ball and blocks it out.
|21.3 : D Perera to Head, Fuller ball in line of the stumps, Head gives it back to the bowler.
|21.4 : D Perera to Head, Outside off, Perera gives room to Head who cuts it towards third man. They come back for the third to bring up the 50-run stand between these two.
|21.5 : D Perera to Burns, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|21.6 : D Perera to Joe Burns, DROPPED! You wait for an edge all day. When it comes you drop it. Ahhh! Too close to cut. Burns gets an outside edge to Dhananjaya at first slip. De Silva gets his hands to it but fails to hold on to it. The ball goes further to third man where they take three.
|22.1 : C Karunaratne to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns taps it in front of him.
|22.2 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|22.3 : C Karunaratne to Burns, FOUR! Burns is really looking good. His eyes lit up seeing width and cuts it through point for a boundary. Making up for a slow start.
|22.4 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Outside off, Burns let's it go.
|22.5 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Joe shoulders arms to let that one through.
|22.6 : C Karunaratne to Joe Burns, FOUR! Second of the over. Another ball outside off, Burns waits for it and cuts this through point. The ball runs to the fence.
|23.1 : D Perera to Head, FOUR! Comes down the track and takes it on the full. Head hits it neatly through mid-wicket and finds the fence. Australia getting a move on now, boundaries flowing for them.
|23.2 : D Perera to Head, Sliding in on leg, going further down, Head looks to flick but is caught on the pads.
|23.3 : D Perera to Head, Stays back and guards the spinning ball out safely.
|23.4 : D Perera to Head, Seeing the flight on it, Head steps out of his crease and blocks by getting close to the pitch.
|23.5 : D Perera to Head, Slider coming in on the pads, worked to the man at square leg.
|23.6 : D Perera to Head, Fuller and well outside off, cut to the man at point.
|24.1 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Full on off, Burns goes for a drive but gets an inside edge towards backward square leg. They cross.
|24.2 : C Karunaratne to T Head, Full on off, Head drives it to mid off.
|24.3 : C Karunaratne to Head, Back of a length outside off, Head bunts it down towards the slip cordon.
|24.4 : C Karunaratne to Head, Good length ball outside off, Head leaves it alone.
|24.5 : C Karunaratne to Head, FOUR! These two are having plenty of time to pick their spot. Short ball on off, not much pace. Head pulls it in front of square through mid-wicket and earns another boundary to his name.
|24.6 : C Karunaratne to Head, Travis flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|25.1 : D Perera to Head, Darts this full. Head comes down and pushes it to mid on.
|25.2 : D Perera to Head, Over the stumps, Head goes back and cuts it through cover-point. Enough to collect two.
|25.3 : D Perera to Head, Quicker one in line of the stumps, again Head uses his feet but gives it back to the bowler.
|25.4 : D Perera to Head, Down the track again on off, Head gives it towards mid on.
|25.5 : D Perera to Head, Tossed up on middle, Head blocks it out.
|25.6 : D Perera to Head, On the leg side, Head turns his bat to the leg side. THAT WILL BE LUNCH.
|Good fightback from the Aussies. They have shown some application in the last hour and ensured their food gets digested a bit smoothly.
|The two left-handers in Harris and Khawaja threw their wickets away at the start. Labuschagne didn't last long either but Burns and Head have settled in quite well, the former in particular. The two have an unbeaten 75-run stand and will want to go on for as long as possible.
|Sri Lanka made the most of the morning session. When the ball was talking, they got the Australian top order to play at some and pegged them back at 28/3. Fernando with a brace and debutant Chamika Karunaratne got his maiden scalp. They had an opportunity to get Burns too later in the session but Dhananjaya didn't hold on to one. Overall a decent session for them. They will need to be patient come the afternoon session as the wicket will get better for batting. Join us in a bit for that.
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the second session. Burns and Head will continue from where they left. The duo now know that they have seen out the tricky part and just need to spend time out there. Sri Lanka will hope to get the ball in the right areas and start this afternoon session like they did in the morning. Kasun Rajitha will bowl the first over for them post Lunch.
|26.1 : K Rajitha to Burns, Some late swing. Fuller ball around off. Burns blocks it out to the off side.
|26.2 : K Rajitha to Burns, On a good length, in line of the stumps, Burns plays it with a straight bat towards mid on.
|26.3 : K Rajitha to Burns, On that off stumps channel on a fuller length. Joe lets it through.
|26.4 : K Rajitha to Burns, Goes even further on the pads. Burns looks to flick it but misses it. The ball hits his pads down leg. A stifled appeals dies down.
|26.5 : K Rajitha to Burns, Around off, Burns taps it towards point.
|26.6 : K Rajitha to Burns, Good length ball shaping away from Burns who leaves it alone.
|Vishwa Fernando to bowl from the other end.
|27.1 : V Fernando to Head, Good length ball on that off pole line. Head gets behind it and blocks it.
|27.2 : V Fernando to Head, Good ball. Pitched up outside off. Head thinks of going for a drive with no feet movement but then watches it go through.
|27.3 : V Fernando to Head, This one is way outside off for Travis to play at it.
|27.4 : V Fernando to Head, Good again. Comes in from over the wicket and gets in to come back to the southpaw. Head blocks it well.
|27.5 : V Fernando to Head, Not too much wrong with this length ball on middle. Head stands tall and punches it through covers. Good fielding keeps it to two.
|27.6 : V Fernando to Head, Pitches it up further on middle and off. Head blocks it in front of him.
|28.1 : K Rajitha to Burns, Length ball outside off, keeps going away from Burns who has an easy leave.
|28.2 : K Rajitha to Burns, Slightly leave outside off. Another comfortable leave for the Aussie.
|28.3 : K Rajitha to Burns, Full again on off. Burns with soft hands taps it to the off side.
|28.4 : K Rajitha to Burns, Back of a length on leg, Burns tucks it away on the leg side. Dot ball.
|28.5 : K Rajitha to Burns, Pitches it up in search of swing. Not much on offer. Burns drives it to mid off.
|28.6 : K Rajitha to Burns, Around off, Burns plays it to the off side.
|29.1 : V Fernando to Head, Length delivery around off, Head goes across and works it towards mid-wicket.
|29.2 : V Fernando to Head, Angles in a length ball on off stump, Head leans inside and defends.
|29.3 : V Fernando to Head, FOUR! Shot. Not the length to be bowling on this kind of surface. Short ball which sits up for Head, he rocks back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|29.4 : V Fernando to Head, Back of a length delivery and it is kept out safely.
|29.5 : V Fernando to Head, Bumper pounded in, Head ducks and evades.
|29.6 : V Fernando to Head, Behind a good length, around off, it's defensively pushed towards mid off.
|30.1 : K Rajitha to Burns, Full delivery on off stump, driven down the ground towards mid off.
|30.2 : K Rajitha to Burns, Shaping back in from a good length, defended from the crease towards mid on.
|30.3 : K Rajitha to Burns, In the channel outside off, Burns leaves it alone.
|30.4 : K Rajitha to Burns, Once again it's pitched outside off, a length ball, Joe watchfully lets it go.
|30.5 : K Rajitha to Joe Burns, Fraction straight in line, slightly fuller in length, worked in front of mid-wicket.
|30.6 : K Rajitha to Burns, FOUR! 5th Test fifty for Joe Burns and what a way to bring it up! Back of a length delivery outside off, Burns cuts it through cover-point and sends it across the boundary line. He's got his eye in and looks set. Will surely want to convert it into a big one. Perfect opportunity for him to do so given the conditions as well.
|31.1 : V Fernando to Head, FOUR! Head moves to 49. Good shot. He has some room on offer outside off, the southpaw cuts this behind point and finds the fence with ease.
|31.2 : V Fernando to Head, Angling in from a good length, around off, blocked from the inner half to the left of the bowler.
|31.3 : V Fernando to Head, Comes from wide of the crease and angles it a full ball on off stump, Head moves inside the line and works it to mid on.
|31.4 : V Fernando to Head, Fifty for Travis Head, consecutive ones for him. 5th in this format. He taps this to the covers. Is a bit hesitant as the bowler attempts to get to the ball but can't. The batter takes off seeing that and completes the run. Well played.
|31.5 : V Fernando to Burns, FOUR! Intentional. Nicely controlled. Angling across, Burns just opens the face a little and runs it down to the third man fence.
|31.6 : Fernando to Joe Burns, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Joe Burns. This has come in a streaky manner but he won't mind. Short ball and Joe looks to take the pull shot on. It goes off the top edge and over the keeper's head. 13 runs off the over. A big one for Australia.
|32.1 : K Rajitha to Head, Good length delivery thrown across, Head opens the face and dabs it towards backward point.
|32.2 : K Rajitha to Head, Way wide outside off, Head doesn't even bother with it.
|32.3 : K Rajitha to Head, Extremely full and just outside off, drilled but straight to short extra cover.
|32.4 : K Rajitha to Head, In the off stump channel, on a length, Travis Head withdraws his bat and watches as the ball goes past him.
|32.5 : K Rajitha to T Head, FOUR! Beautifully played. There was a shout for catch it from the keeper but there never was a chance, played it all along the carpet. A little bit of width and Head cuts it across the third man boundary. Brings up the 100-run stand with that too.
|32.6 : K Rajitha to Head, Short of a good length, angling in from around off, the southpaw rises on his toes and taps it down in front of covers.
|Chamika Karunaratne comes back on.
|33.1 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Back of a length outside off, Burns slaps the cut to the cover fielder.
|33.2 : C Karunaratne to Burns, No ball! First of the game. The debutant oversteps as he bowls a length ball around off, Burns cuts it through the off side for a single.
|C Karunaratne to Head, No ball! Chamika again oversteps. Second of the over and the game. Shortish delivery in line of the stumps, worked in front of square leg for one more.
|C Karunaratne to Burns, Length delivery just outside off, Burns plants his front foot forward and drives it in the bowler's direction.
|33.3 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Sprays it on the pads, flicked through the vacant square leg area. Big gap out there, so the batsmen are easily able to take two.
|33.4 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Back of a length outside off, the cut is slapped straight to cover.
|33.5 : C Karunaratne to Burns, On the fuller side of things, defended with the full face of the bat.
|33.6 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Takes a big stride forward to this one and pushes it towards the covers. End of the over.
|Dilruwan Perera is brought back on.
|34.1 : D Perera to Head, From around the wicket, drifting in on middle and off, Head comes out of his crease and defends.
|34.2 : D Perera to Head, Tossed up delivery around off, defended by coming well forward.
|34.3 : D Perera to Head, Uses his feet again and wrists it wide of Mendis at mid on. A quick run is stolen.
|34.4 : D Perera to Burns, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|34.5 : D Perera to Burns, Tossed up delivery on middle and leg, Burns gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|34.6 : D Perera to Burns, Floated on middle and leg, worked to mid-wicket.
|35.1 : C Karunaratne to Head, Cutting back in from a good length, worked in front of square leg for a single.
|35.2 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Wide outside off, Joe reaches out and cuts it towards cover-point.
|35.3 : C Karunaratne to Burns, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|35.4 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Length delivery going away off the seam, left alone.
|35.5 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Comes forward to this full ball and drives it to the covers.
|35.6 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Jags back in, from a good length, takes the inside edge and thuds onto the batsman's pads.
|36.1 : D Perera to Head, Turning away from around off, left alone by the batsman.
|36.2 : D Perera to Head, Jumps out of the crease to this floated ball and hits it back down the track.
|36.3 : D Perera to Head, Not much spin on this occasion, around off. Travis defends it from within his crease.
|36.4 : D Perera to Head, Short, flat and around off, Head pats it wide of cover and gets to the other end.
|36.5 : D Perera to Burns, FOUR! Flatter ball outside off, Burns moves across his stumps and crashes it through the gap in the covers. Once it's past the infield, the fielders have no chance to stop it.
|36.6 : D Perera to Burns, Dabs this in front of covers. Wants the single but then decides against it.
|37.1 : C Karunaratne to Head, FOUR! Shot. All about the timing on that. Length delivery around off, Head offers a firm punch down the ground and sends it across the boundary line.
|37.2 : C Karunaratne to Head, Back of a length on middle and off, Travis moves inside the line and works it front of square on the leg side. Single taken.
|37.3 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Fuller and outside off, Joe Burns looks to drive but fails to make connection.
|37.4 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Hangs on the back foot and keeps it out safely.
|37.5 : C Karunaratne to Burns, No ball! For overstepping. Fuller outside off, Burns hits it hard through the covers. Rajitha out in the deep moves to his right and dives to make a good stop. Two runs taken.
|C Karunaratne to Burns, Incredible save from Kusal Perera. Stops a certain boundary. Joe Burns hammers this to the covers off the front foot, but Perera there dives full stretch to his right and stops it. Only a single taken.
|37.6 : C Karunaratne to Head, Length ball on the stumps, it goes off the inner portion and away on the leg side.
|38.1 : D Perera to Burns, Quicker delivery darted across, pushed into the off side.
|38.2 : D Perera to Burns, Loopy and full on middle and leg, blocked by coming well forward.
|38.3 : D Perera to Burns, FOUR! Takes the aerial route and gets the desired result. This is a well controlled shot. Joe Burns gives the charge, gets close to the pitch and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|38.4 : D Perera to Burns, Quicker through the air, around off, kept out from inside the crease.
|38.5 : D Perera to Burns, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|38.6 : D Perera to Head, Travis stays leg side, steps out and drives it past short extra cover, towards mid off, and takes a single.
|Drinks break. As expected, Burns and Head have done well to take full advantage of the conditions on offer. 55 runs have been scored in this hour and they don't look like stopping. Sri Lanka need to, at the very least, control the run flow for the moment. Big hour ahead of them. Also, Dhananjaya de Silva is brought into the bowling attack.
|39.1 : de Silva to Head, Flatter and on middle, Head pushes it to mid on.
|39.2 : de Silva to Head, Uses his feet and strokes it to mid on.
|39.3 : de Silva to Head, Fires it on off, Head goes back and pushes it to covers.
|39.4 : de Silva to Head, Uses his feet again and strokes it back to the bowler.
|39.5 : de Silva to T Head, Extremely full outside off, Head jams it out towards covers.
|39.6 : de Silva to Head, Slower through the air on middle, it is driven back to the bowler.
|Vishwa Fernando is back on.
|40.1 : V Fernando to Joe Burns, FOUR! That has been hit with disdain! Short and it sits up to be hit. Bruns goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|40.2 : V Fernando to Burns, Another shorter delivery outside off, Burns guides it through point for a single.
|40.3 : V Fernando to Head, Better line and length this time! On off and on a length, it is kept out.
|40.4 : V Fernando to Head, Back of a length on off, Head pushes it to mid off.
|40.5 : V Fernando to Head, On the shorter side again, angles it into the batsman. Head pushes it through mid on and the batter takes three.
|40.6 : V Fernando to Burns, From around the wicket, it is angled into the batsman. Burns stays back and defends it onto the ground.
|41.1 : de Silva to Head, Dances down the track, does not get to the pitch of it and keeps it out.
|41.2 : de Silva to Head, Flatter and around middle, Head pushes it to mid on.
|41.3 : de Silva to Head, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
|41.4 : de Silva to Head, This time gets to the pitch of the ball and then strokes it to covers.
|41.5 : de Silva to Head, On the stumps, Head keeps it out.
|41.6 : de Silva to Head, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|42.1 : V Fernando to Joe Burns, FOUR! Cracked away! Too easy for Burns at the moment. Slightly short, he picks he length early, Burns swivels and pulls it through backward square leg. Once again Fernando's over starts with a boundary.
|42.2 : V Fernando to Burns, FOUR! This time though the second ball too goes for a boundary. This is better than the last one. Full and outside off, Burns caresses it through covers and you need not run for those. 14 away from a century now.
|42.3 : V Fernando to Joe Burns, On the shorter side of things, it is cut through point for a single.
|42.4 : V Fernando to Head, Short and it is down the leg side, Head evades it.
|42.5 : V Fernando to Head, FOUR! Third boundary in the over and it is the best of the lot. Head joins the party. Slightly fuller in length and on off, Head takes his front foot towards the pitch of the delivery, leans into the stroke and then times it through extra cover.
|42.6 : V Fernando to T Head, Keeps strike for the next over by guiding it through point. 14 from the over, an expensive one.
|43.1 : de Silva to Head, Slightly short and on off, Head punches it through covers for a run.
|43.2 : de Silva to Burns, On the stumps, Burns lunges and keeps it out.
|43.3 : de Silva to Burns, Gets of 87 with a sweep shot towards deep square leg. A single.
|43.4 : de Silva to T Head, Angles this one into the off pole, Head goes back and cuts it to point.
|43.5 : de Silva to Head, Uses his feet but does not get to the pitch of the ball, he pads it away.
|43.6 : de Silva to Head, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|44.1 : V Fernando to Burns, Length delivery, it is angled away. Burns shuffles across and keeps it out.
|44.2 : V Fernando to Joe Burns, Into the 90s is Burns. Full and outside off, it is stroked square on the off side. The fielder in the deep does well to slide and keep it down to two.
|44.3 : V Fernando to Burns, Slightly fuller in length on off, Burns strokes it to mid off.
|44.4 : V Fernando to Burns, On off, Burns is solid in defense.
|44.5 : V Fernando to Burns, Attacks the off stump again, JB defends it onto the ground.
|44.6 : V Fernando to Burns, Looks to drag his pull from outside off, hits it well but finds the man at square leg.
|45.1 : de Silva to T Head, Makes use of the feet once again and drives it a little wide of mid off for a run.
|45.2 : de Silva to Burns, Slower through the air on middle, it is defended back to the bowler.
|45.3 : de Silva to Burns, Flatter and on middle, Burns drops it towards cover for a single.
|45.4 : de Silva to Head, On the shorter side, Head goes back and punches it back to the bowler.
|45.5 : de Silva to Head, On the shorter side, Head goes back and punches it back to the bowler.
|45.6 : de Silva to Burns, Works it against the angle to the man at mid-wicket. A dot to end the over.
|Dilruwan Perera is back on.
|46.1 : D Perera to Head, Flatter and on a decent length, Head first is not sure whether to play it off the back foot or the front. He ends up defending it by staying rooted to his crease.
|46.2 : D Perera to Head, FOUR! This time he is pretty sure he wants to play it off the back foot as it is a short ball. Head goes back and cuts it through point for a boundary.
|46.3 : D Perera to Head, Works it through mid-wicket for a single.
|46.4 : D Perera to Burns, On off, Burns pushes it to covers.
|46.5 : D Perera to Burns, Slower through the air on middle, it is worked with the turn to mid-wicket.
|46.6 : D Perera to Burns, A little too straight, it is tucked around the corner for a single.
|47.1 : de Silva to Burns, On the pads, it is flicked through square leg for a single.
|47.2 : de Silva to Head, Flighted ball outside off, Head makes a leave.
|47.3 : de Silva to Head, Slightly shorter but it is too close to the off pole, Head cuts it to point.
|47.4 : de Silva to Head, Hesitation but safe in the end! Short and outside off, Head chops it towards covers. The batsmen first set off for a run, both hesitate but then eventually go for it and make it.
|47.5 : de Silva to Burns, Tosses it above the eye line, Burns strokes it back to the bowler.
|47.6 : de Silva to Burns, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|48.1 : D Perera to Head, Flighted ball on off, it is defended.
|48.2 : D Perera to Head, The batsman has driven that ball straight back.
|48.3 : D Perera to Head, Uses his feet and flicks it through square leg for a run.
|48.4 : D Perera to Burns, On the pads, it is clipped to mid-wicket.
|48.5 : D Perera to Burns, Flatter and on off, Burns goes back and keeps it out.
|48.6 : D Perera to Burns, OHHHH! Just outside off and it is flatter, Burns tries to play it late but gets beaten.
|49.1 : de Silva to Head, Head gets behind the ball and blocks it out.
|49.2 : de Silva to Head, Back of a length over the stumps. Head punches it back to the bowler.
|49.3 : de Silva to Head, On the pads, Head turns it to the leg side.
|49.4 : de Silva to Head, FOUR! Outside off, Head rocks back and cuts it through point. The ball races away to the fence and the 200 is up for the home team.
|49.5 : de Silva to Head, In line of the stumps, Travis stonewalls it.
|49.6 : de Silva to Head, Around off, Head defends it off his front foot.
|Kasun Rajitha is back on.
|50.1 : K Rajitha to Burns, A little too straight on middle, it is worked through wide mid on for a couple. The bowler has overstepped so it has been signaled as a no ball.
|K Rajitha to Burns, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground.
|50.2 : K Rajitha to Burns, On the pads, Burns misses the flick and gets hit on the pads.
|50.3 : K Rajitha to Burns, FOUR! Onto 99! Short and bounces at a good height for the batsman. Burns rocks back and pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
|50.4 : K Rajitha to Joe Burns, Good length delivery outside off, Burns strokes it crisply but to the man at covers.
|50.5 : K Rajitha to Burns, On middle, Burns strokes it to mid on.
|50.6 : K Rajitha to Burns, Wants a quick single and he gets it! 100 for Burns, his 4th and Australia's first this summer in Tests. A very delightful knock this one, very pleasing to the eye. He was cautions at the start when the Lankan bowlers were doing well but then got into his own and started dictating terms. He drops this towards point and takes a single to get to the milestone. Takes his helmet off, kisses it and raises the bat to soak in the applause by the crowd. He would now want to make
|51.1 : D Perera to Burns, Fuller on off, Burns blocks it.
|51.2 : D Perera to Burns, Similar line, Burns get to the ball and defends another one.
|51.3 : D Perera to Burns, A bit short on off, Burns punches it towards mid off and gets one.
|51.4 : D Perera to Head, Full on the pads, flicked away through square leg for one more.
|51.5 : D Perera to Burns, Loopy ball on off, Burns pushes it to the off side.
|51.6 : D Perera to Burns, Off spinner on middle and leg, turned to the on side for nothing.
|52.1 : K Rajitha to Head, Down the leg side, Head misses the flick.
|52.3 : K Rajitha to T Head, EDGED BUT DROPPED! That was there for the taking! Yes, it did go to him quickly but that should have been taken. Slightly short and outside off, Head goes for a half-hearted cut shot. The ball flies off the outside edge towards Dilruwan at gully. He tries to take it with two hands but the ball bursts through and goes down towards backward point for a run. 87 almost proved to be unlucky for Head. Sri Lanka needed that to be taken as they needed a wicket.
|52.4 : K Rajitha to Burns, FOUR! Short, wide and put away! It sits up to be hit, Burns slaps it through covers and it races to the fence.
|52.5 : K Rajitha to Burns, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|52.6 : K Rajitha to Head, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|53.1 : D Perera to Head, Head has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|53.2 : D Perera to Head, Down the leg side, Head paddles it fine and the ball towards fine leg. They come back for the third.
|53.3 : D Perera to Burns, On the legs of Burns who plays it towards mid-wicket.
|53.4 : D Perera to Burns, Darts this full on middle, flicked to short mid-wicket.
|53.5 : D Perera to Burns, Outside off, Burns punches this through covers. They run the first one hard and mange to somehow get back for the second. Head looked slow but the throw from the deep helped him.
|53.6 : D Perera to Burns, Burns strides forward and bunts this one to end this session. TEA, DAY 1.
|Do I even need to mention who this session belongs to? It is not only a wicket-less session for them but they have also scored at a very brisk rate. They entered this session in a spot of bother but ended it in a commanding position. Head and Burns have added 192 runs with the latter scoring a ton and the former nearing one. The left-hander has had luck on his side as he was given a reprieve but take nothing away from his knock. Australia will hope the two continue. Sri Lanka, on the other hand,
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|We are back for the final session of the day. Joe Burns and Travis Head to continue. Kasun Rajitha will start off with the ball. Let's go...
|54.1 : K Rajitha to Head, Length delivery outside off, left alone.
|54.2 : K Rajitha to Head, Cutting back in from a good length, worked off the pads for a single.
|54.3 : K Rajitha to Burns, Touch straight in line, flicked to the man in front of square leg.
|54.4 : K Rajitha to Burns, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Burns slashes hard at it. Places it behind point off the outer half and gets a boundary to his name.
|54.5 : K Rajitha to Burns, Drives this full ball to the mid on area. Won't get any run for it though.
|54.6 : K Rajitha to Burns, Good length delivery outside the line of off stump, dabbed with an open face to point.
|Dilruwan Perera will bowl from the other end.
|55.1 : D Perera to Head, Floats it up from around the wicket, Head gives the charge and hits it back to the bowler.
|55.2 : D Perera to Head, Comes out again and pushes it wide of mid off. A quick single is taken.
|55.3 : D Perera to Burns, Over the wicket to Burns. Fuller on the pads, worked to the leg side. Dot ball.
|55.4 : D Perera to Burns, The off break around off, turning in, defended by coming well forward.
|55.5 : D Perera to Burns, Goes deep inside the crease, plays with the spin and turns it to the leg side.
|55.6 : D Perera to Burns, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|56.1 : K Rajitha to Head, Too far outside off, the batsman lets it be.
|56.2 : K Rajitha to Head, Full in length, seaming away from around off, driven towards mid off where Chandimal makes a diving stop.
|56.3 : K Rajitha to Head, Banged in short but down the leg side, Travis ducks and lets it sail over his head.
|56.4 : K Rajitha to Head, Short of a length around off, angling across, the punch is forced on the off side.
|56.5 : K Rajitha to Head, Full outside off, Head leans into it and drives it sweetly to the covers. Dhananjaya there dives to his left and stops it.
|56.6 : K Rajitha to Head, Stays inside the crease and keeps it out off the back foot.
|57.1 : D Perera to Burns, Straighter one around off, shorter in length, Burns moves inside the line and works it down on the leg side.
|57.2 : D Perera to Burns, The 200-run partnership is up with this. Burns moves inside the line and tickles it fine down the leg side. The batsmen take three. They are going along without any problem whatsoever.
|57.3 : D Perera to Head, Meets the flatter ball with the full face of the bat.
|57.4 : D Perera to T Head, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Travis Head rocks back and cuts it off the outer half down to third man. A boundary results.
|57.5 : D Perera to Head, Sliding in on middle and leg, the southpaw goes deep inside the crease and flicks it on the leg side.
|57.6 : D Perera to Head, Flat and short on off, punched back to the bowler off the back foot.
|58.1 : K Rajitha to Burns, No ball! A false start from the pacer. Length delivery around off, blocked by Burns comfortably.
|K Rajitha to Burns, Length delivery outside off, dabbed to point for a single.
|58.2 : K Rajitha to Head, Banged in short, the batter has nothing to do with it.
|58.3 : K Rajitha to Head, A bit slower in pace, a back of a length ball on the stumps, Head is on his toes as he whips it to mid-wicket.
|58.4 : K Rajitha to Head, Switches to around the wicket and angles in a length ball on middle, Head uses the angle and works it to deep square leg. Moves to 98 with a single.
|58.5 : K Rajitha to Burns, Hurls it down the leg side, Joe lets it go.
|58.6 : K Rajitha to Burns, Ahead of a good length, around off, defends it by coming half-forward.
|59.1 : D Perera to Head, FOUR! Maiden Test hundred for Travis Head! Australia, after having gone almost the entire summer without anyone getting to the triple-figure mark, have two in a single game. When it rain it pours, eh? He gets to the milestone by leaning forward and driving it through mid off for a boundary. Travis takes his helmet off, celebrates and acknowledges the support from the crowd after kissing the emblem on his helmet. It was a long time coming, he's done it today finally.
|59.2 : D Perera to Head, Short and flat outside off, punched square through the off side for a brace.
|59.3 : D Perera to Head, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|59.4 : D Perera to Burns, Comes forward to this full ball and defends.
|59.5 : D Perera to Burns, Loopy and full, attacking the stumps, forces Joe Burns to press forward and dead-bat it.
|59.6 : D Perera to Burns, Similar ball, similar delivery. Solidly kept out.
|60.1 : C Karunaratne to T Head, FOUR! Full delivery aiming the base of off stump, Head drives it through the vacant mid on region and finds the fence.
|60.2 : C Karunaratne to Head, Short of a length outside off, kept out off the back foot.
|60.3 : C Karunaratne to Head, Short of a good length, around off, blocked from the back foot once more.
|60.4 : C Karunaratne to Head, Leans into the full ball and drives it to mid off.
|60.5 : C Karunaratne to T Head, Edged but short. Outside off, rising off the deck from a back of a length. Head is taken by surprise and it goes off the edge behind. Mendis at first slip dives to his left, a little forward but it falls just short.
|60.6 : C Karunaratne to Head, Full on the stumps, driven to mid on to end the over.
|61.1 : D Perera to Burns, Joe Burns has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|61.2 : D Perera to Burns, Stays right behind the line and blocks it out safely.
|61.3 : D Perera to Burns, Good length delivery on off stump, blocked with the full face of the bat.
|61.4 : D Perera to Burns, FOUR! Good use of the feet from Burns. He jumps out to this length ball and flicks it neatly through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|61.5 : D Perera to Burns, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|61.6 : D Perera to Burns, A touch straight in line, worked away off the pads for a single.
|62.1 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Full length delivery targeting the off stump, blocked.
|62.2 : C Karunaratne to Burns, FOUR! All too easy for this pair at the moment. Joe Burns leans into this full delivery and drives it through the covers for a boundary.
|62.3 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Angling in on middle and off, the batter moves inside the line and defends it to the leg side.
|62.4 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Short of a good length outside off, Burns places the punch wide of cover for one.
|62.5 : C Karunaratne to Head, Shortish and well outside off, Head cuts it square, through the gap and crosses over.
|62.6 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Skidding off the deck a bit, a length ball on off, Burns looks to block but is caught on the pads. Maybe an inside edge on that?
|63.1 : D Perera to Head, In the air and just wide! Wasn't far away at all. Head skips down the track and flicks it uppishly just wide of the diving short mid-wicket fielder. Three runs are taken.
|63.2 : D Perera to Burns, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|63.3 : D Perera to Head, Stays right behind the line and keeps it out without any problem.
|63.4 : Perera to Head, SIX! Right off the meat! That's a very good shot from Travis Head. Puts Dilruwan under pressure by using his feet. Gets close to the pitch and smokes it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
|63.5 : D Perera to T Head, FOUR! Turning to be an expensive over. The offie provides too much width outside off, Travis Head shifts his weight on the back foot and cuts it fiercely through point for a boundary.
|63.6 : D Perera to Head, Out of the crease again as he pushes it to mid off. A single is taken. 15 runs from this over.
|64.1 : C Karunaratne to Head, Back of a length outside off, worked into the leg side for one.
|64.2 : C Karunaratne to Burns, FOUR! Beautiful. The debutant goes too full, fires it on off, Burns plants his front foot forward and drives it through the covers for a boundary. The partnership between these two reaches 250. Doesn't look like anything is going to stop them any time soon.
|64.3 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Full delivery well outside off, shaping away, Joe reaches out to it and creams it through cover-point. Deep point moves to his right and stops it. Single to the total.
|64.4 : C Karunaratne to Head, Too straight in line, it's worked off the hips down to fine leg for a run.
|64.5 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Short ball which is pulled away through mid-wicket. There is protection in the deep so the batsmen only get one run.
|64.6 : C Karunaratne to Head, FOUR! Ends the over in fine style. Travis Head waits for the short ball to come, plays it late and upper cuts it over the slip cordon for a boundary. 12 runs from this one. 27 from the last two.
|Dhananjaya de Silva to roll his arm over.
|65.1 : de Silva to Burns, FOUR! From around the wicket, it's pitched across outside off, Burns camps back and cracks it through the covers for a boundary. This is now the highest partnership for Australia against Sri Lanka for any wicket.
|65.2 : de Silva to Burns, Spinning in on middle and leg, flicked wide of the square leg fielder for a run.
|65.3 : de Silva to Head, Makes room and eases this tossed up delivery to mid off. One run to the total.
|65.4 : de Silva to Joe Burns, Loopy and full on leg stump, Joe clears his front leg and pushes it to short mid-wicket.
|65.5 : de Silva to Burns, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|Vishwa Fernando is brought back.
|65.6 : de Silva to Burns, Joe Burns works this full ball towards mid on and takes off. There is a throw at the striker's end which misses and the fielder backing up can't do it properly. So, the batsmen steal an extra run.
|66.1 : V Fernando to Head, FOUR! The runs are coming quick. Full and wide outside off, Head strides forward and drives this with ease through cover-point. A boundary results.
|66.2 : V Fernando to Head, Hit hard. Fuller ball again outside off. Head drives but finds the man at mid off.
|66.3 : V Fernando to Head, Short ball outside off, Head tries to play the upper cut but fails to make any contact.
|66.4 : V Fernando to Head, Wide! Another attempted bouncer and Head tries playing a similar cut. He misses but the umpire deems it as a wide.
|V Fernando to Head, Outside off a bit on the shorter side. Head punches it through the off side and gets to the other end.
|66.5 : V Fernando to Burns, 300 up for Australia. Full on leg, Burns flicks it with a wristy shot and gets one for it.
|66.6 : V Fernando to Head, Outside off, Head punches it through covers for a single.
|67.1 : de Silva to Head, Loopy ball on middle, Head bunts it down.
|67.2 : de Silva to Head, Fraction short outside off, Head pushes it towards the mid off region and collects one.
|67.3 : de Silva to Burns, The batsman plays the Square-Cut. They pick up a single.
|67.4 : de Silva to Head, Outside off, Head gets it past the inner field on the off side and gives his partner the strike.
|67.5 : de Silva to Head, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.
|67.6 : de Silva to Burns, Defended off the front foot by Burns presenting the full face of the bat.
|68.1 : V Fernando to Head, Back of a length outside off, Head punches it through cover-point. The ball doesn't go all the way but enough to get two.
|68.2 : V Fernando to Head, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Head rocks back and cuts this through point. The fielders in the deep are wide and cannot get close to it. Boundary.
|68.3 : V Fernando to Head, Wide! An attempted bouncer which is well over head height. Travis leaves it alone. Wide given by the umpire.
|V Fernando to Head, Fuller on the pads, Travis flicks it off his pads.
|68.4 : V Fernando to Head, Fernando bangs it short, Head goes for the hook but doesn't make any contact.
|68.5 : V Fernando to Head, Errs down leg, Head covers his stumps and leaves it alone.
|68.6 : V Fernando to Head, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|69.1 : de Silva to Head, Short ball outside off, Head cuts but finds the man at backward point.
|69.2 : Silva to Head, NOT OUT! Head survives and the on-field call has to be overturned. A bit short, closer to the stumps, Head still tries to cut it. He gets a bottom edge and the ball bounces off his shoe and lobs towards Mendis at first slip. Kusal dives forward and takes it with one hand. Sri Lanka celebrate. The umpires have a chat and give the soft signal as out. However, replays show us that the ball touched the ground before settling into the hands of Mendis. The visitors celebration exc
|69.3 : de Silva to Head, Camps back and punches this through covers to get to the other end.
|69.4 : de Silva to Burns, Joe has nudged the ball fine down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|69.5 : de Silva to Head, Over the off pole. Head punches this towards long off and takes a run.
|69.6 : de Silva to Head, Uses his feet and milks it through mid on for one. That's 150 for Travis Head.
|70.1 : V Fernando to Head, Full ball on off stump, driven wide of mid off for a single.
|70.2 : V Fernando to Burns, Outside off on a good length, left alone.
|70.3 : V Fernando to Burns, Once again it's outside the line of off stump Joe Burns lets it be.
|70.4 : V Fernando to Joe Burns, FOUR! Edged, short and through the fielder as well. Everything going Australia's way today. Short of a length outside off, Burns cuts and gets an edge. It falls short of Mendis at slip and goes through him for a boundary.
|70.5 : V Fernando to Burns, Shaping back in on middle and leg, worked with the angle down to fine leg for one.
|70.6 : V Fernando to Head, Wide! Banged in short but it's too short, wide called.
|V Fernando to Head, Angles it down the leg side, the batsman has no trouble leaving it alone.
|Drinks break. Australia scoring runs freely, too freely in fact. The rub of the green is going their way too and it seems like there isn't anything Sri Lanka can do about it. They seem clueless as to how to break this partnership. More of the same to follow in this final hour? Or will something change?
|71.1 : de Silva to Burns, Flighted ball on the pads, it is clipped around the corner for a run.
|71.2 : de Silva to Head, On the pads again, Head looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|71.3 : de Silva to Head, FOUR! In the gap! Dances down the track, takes it on the full and hits it away from short mid-wicket and also the fielder in the deep. A boundary.
|71.4 : de Silva to Head, Dropped! A sharp chance but once again it should have been taken! Head comes down the track again and smashes it uppishly towards the bowler, he gets two hands to it but spills it. He maybe could not react in time. Another life for Head.
|71.5 : de Silva to Head, The batsman drives this through the covers. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|71.6 : de Silva to Burns, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|72.1 : V Fernando to Head, FOUR! Nothing seems to stop them from scoring. Back of a length ball around off, head stays inside and punches this back past the bowler for a boundary.
|72.2 : V Fernando to Head, Outside off, Head goes back and pushes it through covers. They cross.
|72.3 : V Fernando to Joe Burns, Short ball on off, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.
|72.4 : V Fernando to Head, Bouncer! Travis ducks under the bouncer at the last moment.
|72.5 : V Fernando to Head, Wide down leg, Head covers his stumps and leaves it alone.
|72.6 : V Fernando to Head, OUT! PLUMB! That's it. The partnership is finally broken. 308 runs added by these two. What a knock from Head. Came in at a tough time and steadied the ship. Fernando comes in from round the wicket and lands this on a length on middle and leg. Head misses his flick and gets rapped on his pads. After an appeal, the umpire doesn't hesitate to raise his finger. Travis has a chat with his partner and walks. Can Sri Lanka capitalize on this?
|Kurtis Patterson comes out to bat.
|73.1 : de Silva to Burns, Flatter and on the pads, it is worked to square leg.
|73.2 : de Silva to Burns, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|73.3 : de Silva to Burns, Fired on the leg stump, it is defended.
|73.4 : de Silva to Burns, 150 for Burns as he drops it towards point for a quick run.
|73.5 : de Silva to Patterson, DROPPED! Sri Lanka are just not in the mood to catch the ball today. This one is a sitter. The straighter one by Dananjaya on middle, Kurtis plays outside the line, the ball goes off the inner half, onto the pads and then balloons to short leg. Thirimane there tries to grab it but spills it. Went at it with hard hands. A life off the first ball for Kurits. can he make most of the chance like Head and Burns.
|73.6 : de Silva to Patterson, Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
|74.1 : V Fernando to Burns, Length ball outside off, Burns leaves it alone.
|74.2 : V Fernando to Burns, Back of a length on middle and leg. Burns looks to tuck it away but misses it. The ball goes on and hits him high on the pads.
|74.3 : V Fernando to Burns, Pitches this up further on the pads, Burns flicks it away through square leg for one.
|74.4 : V Fernando to Patterson, Short ball outside off, Patterson sways away from it.
|74.5 : V Fernando to Patterson, Pushed to the cover region by Patterson. The batsmen have run through for a single. Kurtis is off the mark.
|74.6 : V Fernando to Burns, Fuller in line of the stumps, Burns gets his front leg forward and plays it towards mid-wicket.
|75.1 : de Silva to Patterson, Loopy ball around off, Patterson uses his feet and plays this on the on side.
|75.2 : de Silva to Patterson, Full on middle, Patterson flicks it to mid-wicket.
|75.3 : de Silva to Patterson, Outside off, Patterson goes back and pushes it to the off side.
|75.4 : de Silva to Patterson, Full in line, Patterson plays it back to the bowler.
|75.5 : de Silva to Patterson, Kurtis works it down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|75.6 : de Silva to Burns, Tossed up on off, Burns pushes it off his back foot and gets one.
|Debutant Chamika Karunatatne brought back.
|76.1 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Played to the point region by Burns. They pick up a single.
|76.2 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, Outside off, Patterson stands tall and blocks it out.
|76.3 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, FOUR! First for Patterson. Another back of a length ball around off. Kurtis waits for it and punches another one through cover-point for a boundary.
|76.4 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, Corrects his length on the leg side. Patterson flicks it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|76.5 : C Karunaratne to Burns, Outside off, Burns inside his crease blocks it out.
|76.6 : C Karunaratne to Burns, FOUR! Pitched up outside off, Joe gets to the pitch of it and creams it through covers. The second one of the over.
|77.1 : de Silva to Patterson, Flighted ball on middle, Patterson flicks it through mid on and jogs to complete the run.
|77.2 : de Silva to Burns, On the pads again, turned to the on side.
|77.3 : de Silva to Burns, Darts this on off, Burns pushes it through mid off and rotates strike.
|77.4 : de Silva to Patterson, Strays on the pads again, Patterson clips it in front of square for a single.
|77.5 : de Silva to Burns, Burns gets behind this one and blocks it out.
|77.6 : de Silva to Burns, Covers his stumps, and stonewalls this.
|Dilruwan Perera is back on.
|78.1 : D Perera to Patterson, Flatter and on the stumps, blocked.
|78.2 : D Perera to Patterson, Comes down the track, strokes it to mid on and takes a quick run.
|78.3 : D Perera to Burns, Good use of the wrists there! It was on the stumps, Burns moves away and then guides it behind point for a couple.
|78.4 : D Perera to Joe Burns, On middle, it is kept out.
|78.5 : D Perera to Burns, Stump-to-stump line, the bastman is solid in defense.
|78.6 : D Perera to Burns, Floats it on middle, Burns blocks it out.
|79.1 : de Silva to Patterson, Short ball outside off, Patterson goes back and cuts it but finds the fielder at covers.
|79.2 : de Silva to Patterson, Short again on off, played back to the bowler.
|79.3 : de Silva to Patterson, Wide outside off, cut away to the man at backward point.
|79.4 : de Silva to Patterson, Patterson takes this on the full and drives it to the man at mid off. Dot ball.
|79.5 : de Silva to Patterson, Over the off pole, Patterson goes back and pushes this to the man at cover-point.
|79.6 : de Silva to Patterson, Full on middle and leg, Patterson comes down the track and eases it to long on to keep strike for the next over.
|The second new ball is available now. And taken as well. The fact that Fernando needed to stretch out his hamstring gave the team enough time and incentive to go for it quickly.
|80.1 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Pitches it up in search of swing outside off. Not much movement. Patterson guides it to backward point.
|80.2 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Fuller ball, this one moves in the air. Patterson turns it to the on side.
|80.3 : K Rajitha to Burns, Full tailing into Burns. He misses his flick and gets hit down the leg side on his pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire stays unmoved.
|80.4 : Rajitha to Burns, Yorker in line of the stumps. Burns does well to put bat on that.
|80.5 : K Rajitha to Burns, Another ball pitched up on that fourth stump channel. Burns drives it but for the man at covers to collect.
|80.6 : K Rajitha to Burns, Full pitched ball on middle and leg, Burns turns his bat to short mid-wicket. One run of the first over with the new ball.
|Vishwa Fernando returns to the attack.
|81.1 : V Fernando to Patterson, Slower ball but well outside off. Patterson thinks of playing at it but then leaves it alone.
|81.2 : V Fernando to Patterson, Angles this full into the legs of Kurtis. Patterson gets behind it and flicks it through mid-wicket. The square leg fielder runs to his right and keeps it to two.
|81.3 : V Fernando to Patterson, Full outside off, easy leave for Patterson.
|81.4 : V Fernando to Patterson, Outside off again, too far to make Patterson play.
|81.5 : V Fernando to Patterson, Full and wide. KP doesn't bother playing at it.
|81.6 : V Fernando to Patterson, Where is the patience? He left three balls outside off and now goes after one. Well wide outside off, Patterson still goes after it and almost gets an outside edge back to the keeper.
|82.1 : K Rajitha to Joe Burns, Fuller ball on the off stump line, Joe plays it with a straight bat back to the bowler.
|82.2 : K Rajitha to Burns, FOUR! Stand and deliver! Doesn't move a bit. Overpitched around off, Burns drives it through covers and doesn't bother running. Boundary.
|82.3 : K Rajitha to Burns, FOUR! Top class batting. Not afraid to go after the new ball. Similar line and length. Burns stays inside, strides ahead and creams this through the same region. The fielder goes to the boundary only to retrieve the ball back.
|82.4 : K Rajitha to Burns, Full on middle and leg, played to the mid-wicket region for one.
|82.5 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Outside off, Patterson shoulders arms to let that one through.
|82.6 : K Rajitha to Patterson, PEACH! Beauty from Rajitha. Serves this on a good length around off. Patterson offers a straight bat but gets beaten.
|83.1 : V Fernando to Burns, Full outside off, Burns drives it to the man at mid off.
|83.2 : V Fernando to Burns, Length outside off, Burns chooses to leave it alone.
|83.3 : V Fernando to Burns, Closer to the stumps, Joe pushes it to the cover region.
|83.4 : V Fernando to Burns, Full on middle and leg, pushed to the man at mid on and gets to the other end.
|83.5 : V Fernando to Patterson, Full and on off, moves away a bit. Patterson gets behind it but drives it to cover-point.
|83.6 : V Fernando to Patterson, Full and outside off, Patterson offers no shot to it.
|84.1 : K Rajitha to Burns, Length ball on middle and leg, Burns taps it near the bowler. Dot ball.
|84.2 : K Rajitha to Burns, Similar length and line, this time Burns taps it wide of short mid-wicket and hares to complete the run. This is now his highest Test score.
|84.3 : K Rajitha to K Patterson, SIX! Pulls and pulls really well. Enormous shot. First of the day. Short ball on middle and leg. Patterson waits for it and pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|84.4 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Outside off, Patterson leaves it alone.
|84.5 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Closer to the stumps, Patterson gets behind it and blocks it.
|84.6 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Another ball outside off, Patterson has an easy leave.
|85.1 : V Fernando to Burns, Fuller ball on off, Burns drives it to mid off.
|85.2 : V Fernando to Burns, Full again on middle, eased away through square leg for one.
|85.3 : V Fernando to Patterson, Outside off, Patterson watches it go through to the keeper.
|85.4 : V Fernando to Patterson, Outside off, Patterson defends it off his back foot.
|85.5 : V Fernando to Patterson, On his pads, Patterson turns his bat to the on side.
|85.6 : V Fernando to Patterson, Length ball on off, Patterson gets it past the off side and takes one.
|Dilruwan Perera to possibly bowl the last over of the match.
|86.1 : D Perera to K Patterson, Quicker one on middle and leg, Patterson plays it towards mid on.
|86.2 : D Perera to Patterson, Full in line of the stumps, Patterson is solid in his defense.
|86.3 : D Perera to Patterson, Tossed up on middle, Kurtis bunts it down.
|86.4 : D Perera to Patterson, Bowls this quicker on off, Patterson gives it back to the bowler.
|86.5 : D Perera to Patterson, FOUR! Misfield and a boundary. Flighted ball around off, Patterson takes it on the full and drives it towards covers. A misfield there and the ball runs to the fence.
|86.6 : D Perera to Patterson, Darts this on middle, Patterson defends it from within his crease. THAT IS STUMPS ON DAY 1. AUSTRALIA END WITH 384/4.
|It would have appeared that Australia would be stuck between a rock and a hard place after that shaky start, but two heroes in the form of Joe Burns and Travis Head arose to bail their team out of what could have been an embarrassment. The Australians had have a tough summer, but this will surely give them something to smile about.
|Fernando's double strike and debutant Karunaratne took the top order apart, but Burns and Head saw out the tricky period under overcast conditions and took control of things in the second session. Sri Lanka's inexperience in attack showed and they couldn't control the run flow. Even Dilruwan got taken apart. The Burns-Head duo added a record 308 runs, thereby handing the day to the hosts without question.
|The Lankans are staring down the barrel of a big first innings total, unless they pick up a couple of quick wickets early on Day 2. Those multiple dropped chance have surely haunted them already, but could cause further damage still. Could be a long day for the visiting side. Will we see Australia broaden their dominance? Join us at 1030 local (2330 GMT, previous day) for all the action. See you then!
|... Day 2, Morning Session ...
|Welcome for the second day from the Manuka Oval. The opening day was one which all Australian fans must have been craving for. The Lankan bowling attack did threaten to bring the hosts' worst nightmares to reality, but Joe Burns and Travis Head put all fears to rest. The entire day belonged to them. They scored 308 runs between them. Burns scored his fourth Test hundred and the first of the Australian summer, while Head got to his maiden Test ton. There's a big score on the board already and one
|We are ready to begin. The overnight batsmen, Joe Burns and Kurtis Patterson, walk out to the middle. Vishwa Fernando will take the ball, which is relatively new, first up. Two slips and a gully in place.
|87.1 : V Fernando to Burns, Goes full and swings it in on middle and leg, Burns looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads. It rolls to square leg and a single is taken.
|87.2 : V Fernando to Patterson, Good length delivery in the channel outside off, shapes away a bit, Patterson lets it be.
|87.3 : V Fernando to Patterson, Wasn't far away from the off stump. Cuts back in from a good length, Patterson shoulders arms. He probably didn't expect it to come in so much though.
|87.4 : V Fernando to Patterson, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|87.5 : V Fernando to Patterson, Full in length, outside off, pushed to the cover area for a quick single. Both batsmen open their account for the day.
|87.6 : V Fernando to Burns, Angling across from a good length, outside off, tapped down on the off side with an open face.
|Kasun Rajitha will bowl from the other end.
|88.1 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Just ahead of a length, close to off, Kurtis defends it from inside his crease.
|88.2 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Quite full and coming back in on off, driven past the bowler, towards mid off and the batsmen take a single.
|88.3 : K Rajitha to Burns, Beaten! Absolute peach from Rajitha. Lands it around off, it comes in and then shapes away late. Burns is squared up a bit as he looks to defend. The ball whiskers past the outside edge.
|88.4 : K Rajitha to Burns, Hurled outside off, left alone by Joe.
|88.5 : K Rajitha to Burns, Further outside off on this occasion, Joe Burns makes another leave.
|88.6 : K Rajitha to Burns, Short of a good length around off, moving away off the seam, defended down under his nose.
|89.1 : V Fernando to Patterson, On the fuller side of the length, outside the line of off stump, arms are shouldered.
|89.2 : V Fernando to Patterson, Angles in and then leaves the batsman, Kurtis lets it be.
|89.3 : V Fernando to Patterson, Too far outside off, easy leave for the batsman.
|89.4 : V Fernando to Patterson, Fourth leave in a row. Patterson isn't bothering himself with the deliveries which are outside off.
|89.5 : V Fernando to Patterson, Brings it in closer, a length ball around off, worked in front of square leg off the inner half.
|89.6 : V Fernando to Patterson, Served on a length, on the fifth stump line, left alone.
|90.1 : K Rajitha to Burns, Good length delivery around off, making the batsman play, Burns defends it from inside the crease.
|90.2 : K Rajitha to Burns, Short of a good length into the body, Joe flicks it to the square leg area for a single.
|90.3 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Angling across from a good length, Patterson meets it with a straight bat in response.
|90.4 : K Rajitha to Patterson, FOUR! Streaky runs! Going away from around off, a length delivery which rises off the deck. Patterson cuts it past the diving gully fielder for a boundary.
|90.5 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Outside off on a good length, no shot offered by the batsman.
|90.6 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone.
|91.1 : V Fernando to Burns, Good length delivery just around off, not much movement on it, Burns defends it with soft hands on the off side.
|91.2 : V Fernando to Burns, Fuller from Fernando on this occasion, blocked down the track with the full face.
|91.3 : V Fernando to Burns, Too wide outside off, no chance Joe Burns bothers himself with that.
|91.4 : V Fernando to Burns, Positions himself well behind the line and blocks it rather comfortably.
|91.5 : V Fernando to Burns, Short and wide, Joe cuts it through cover-point and manages to come back for the second.
|91.6 : V Fernando to Burns, Beaten! Good shape on that. A little fuller, around off and moving away late, Joe looks to drive down the ground but misses.
|92.1 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Full delivery around off, pushed towards mid off without much power.
|92.2 : K Rajitha to Patterson, No ball and FOUR! Short ball and it's pulled away. Don't want to bowl it to Patterson there. He rocks onto the back foot quickly and hits it over mid-wicket for a boundary. No ball signalled as well as the bowler overstepped his line.
|K Rajitha to Patterson, Full on the pads, flicked down to fine leg for a single.
|92.3 : K Rajitha to Burns, FOUR! Too full and too straight, easy enough for Joe Burns to flick it through the mid-wicket region. He gets his first boundary of the morning.
|92.4 : K Rajitha to Burns, Fuller on off stump, pushed back down the track.
|92.5 : K Rajitha to Joe Burns, OUT! Dragged on! How unfortunate. Of all the ways he could have gotten out. Joe Burns walks back dejected as he misses out on a double ton, but the crowd gives him a standing ovation. What a knock. Length delivery around off, Burns loosely plays at it and gets a big inside edge which crashes back into the stumps. A well-deserved wicket for Rajitha and Sri Lanka. This is just the start they'd have hoped for today.
|Skipper Tim Paine walks in next.
|92.6 : K Rajitha to Paine, Good length delivery around off, Tim Paine comes half-forward and blocks it well.
|93.1 : V Fernando to Patterson, Back of a length around off, Patterson defends from inside the crease.
|93.2 : V Fernando to Patterson, Fraction straight in line, worked off the inner half to square leg for one.
|93.3 : V Fernando to Paine, Roaring appeal from Fernando, but it's shut down. Pitching outside leg and Chandimal probably knows that. Hence, doesn't opt for the review when Fernando looks towards him. Full ball which catches Paine on the pads, in front of the stumps, as he misses his flick. Nothing doing though.
|93.4 : V Fernando to Paine, Ahead of a good length, around off, defended in front of covers by coming ahead.
|93.5 : V Fernando to Tim Paine, Keeps a little low, around off and moving away, Paine plays away from his body and gets it off the outer half towards gully on the bounce.
|93.6 : V Fernando to Paine, Served across the batsman, on a length, he doesn't play at it.
|94.1 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Short of a good length on middle and off, Kurtis stays back to block but is caught on the thigh pad.
|94.2 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Throws it down the leg side, the southpaw looks to flick but misses.
|94.3 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Outside off, arms are shouldered to this one.
|94.4 : K Rajitha to Patterson, A little too straight in line, it's nudged fine down the leg side. A couple of runs are easily collected.
|94.5 : K Rajitha to K Patterson, Switches the angle to around the wicket and bangs it in short outside off. It angles in as Patterson looks to punch it on the off side. Gets an inside edge instead which thuds onto his pads.
|94.6 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Full delivery aiming the top of off stump, driven straight to the man at mid off.
|First change of the morning. Chamika Karunaratne is into the attack.
|95.1 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Good length ball outside the line of off stump, Tim Paine lets it through.
|95.2 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Too far outside off, Paine goes after it but fails to connect.
|95.3 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Needs to bring it in closer. A length delivery outside off, the Aussie skipper lets it go.
|95.4 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Full delivery attacking the stumps, driven to mid on. Dot ball.
|95.5 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|95.6 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Lovely timing on that from Paine. He leans into the full ball and pushes it nicely past mid off. It won't go all the way, but it's enough to fetch him three runs. Chandimal does the chasing work.
|96.1 : K Rajitha to Paine, Behind a good length, around off, kept out from the back foot.
|96.2 : K Rajitha to Paine, FOUR! A little bit of width on offer and Paine latches on to it quickly. Short and wide outside off, the Australian captain cuts it fiercely through point for a boundary.
|96.3 : K Rajitha to Paine, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|96.4 : K Rajitha to Paine, Moving away off the seam, a length ball around off, it's patted down in front of point.
|96.5 : K Rajitha to Paine, Stays right behind the line to this one and blocks it out.
|96.6 : K Rajitha to Paine, Fullish in length and outside off, pushed defensively to the cover region.
|97.1 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, Angling across from a good length, Kurtis defends it from within his crease.
|0.0 : Rajitha has gone off the field for the time being as he seems to have injured his finger.
|97.2 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, No ball! Outside off and it's left alone. No ball signalled as the bowler overstepped.
|C Karunaratne to Patterson, Going away from the batsman, around off, defended.
|97.3 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, Outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|97.4 : C Karunaratne to K Patterson, FOUR! Shot. Bumper on middle and leg, Patterson swivels and pulls it through fine leg for a boundary.
|97.5 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, Served too far outside off, left alone.
|97.6 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, Once again it's well outside off, Kurtis Patterson watchfully lets it go past him.
|Vishwa Fernando back on to bowl.
|98.1 : V Fernando to Paine, FOUR! Beautiful. He's looking in good touch already. Full delivery just outside off, Paine leans into the drive and caresses it through mid off for a boundary.
|98.2 : V Fernando to Paine, Beaten! Angling across, on a good length, Paine pokes inside the line and gets beaten.
|98.3 : V Fernando to Paine, Back of a length around off, kept out from the back foot.
|98.4 : V Fernando to Paine, Seeing the ball go well across, the batter lets it go.
|98.5 : V Fernando to Paine, Some room for Paine to work with. It's a bit short, so he cuts it through point for a brace.
|98.6 : V Fernando to Paine, Fuller length delivery, curling in on middle and leg, Tim attempts to flick but misses. It goes off his pads on the leg side and the batsmen take a leg bye.
|Dilruwan Perera to have a go with the ball.
|99.1 : D Perera to Paine, Fuller and straighter outside off, Paine prods forward and keeps it out.
|99.2 : D Perera to Paine, Another straighter delivery, around off, another defensive shot on offer.
|99.3 : D Perera to Paine, Spinning in on the pads, nudged square on the leg side for a single.
|99.4 : D Perera to Patterson, From around the wicket, it's drifting in on middle and leg, Patterson defends from deep inside the crease.
|99.5 : D Perera to Patterson, Comes down the track to this floated ball and pushes it back to the bowler.
|Direct hit. Don't think it would matter though, as Patterson seems to have made it in comfortably.
|99.6 : D Perera to Patterson, Safe. Patterson drives it towards mid on and sets off. There is a direct hit at the bowler's end but Kurtis is in. Replays confirm the same.
|100.1 : V Fernando to Patterson, Banged in short and angling down, Patterson pulls and misses.
|100.2 : V Fernando to Patterson, Bumper on middle and leg, pulls it to fine leg. A single is taken.
|100.3 : V Fernando to Paine, Short of a good length around off, cramping the batsman for room. Tim defends with soft hands.
|100.4 : V Fernando to Paine, Opens the face slightly and dabs it to point. No run taken.
|100.5 : V Fernando to Paine, Short delivery into the body, Paine picks up the length early and pulls it with a little swivel behind square leg. The batsmen take two.
|100.6 : V Fernando to Paine, Hangs on the back foot and meets the ball with a defensive blade in response.
|Drinks! Decent first hour for both sides. Sri Lanka have the all-important wicket of the centurion Joe Burns while Australia have added 47 runs to their overnight total. Seems like whatever the ball was doing early on, has started to fade away. Could be something similar to Day 1.
|101.1 : D Perera to Patterson, Floats it up on middle, it is defended.
|101.2 : D Perera to Patterson, Flatter and on off, the batsman goes back and pushes it to mid off.
|101.3 : D Perera to Patterson, Quicker again and it is bowled on off, Patterson punches it to covers.
|101.4 : D Perera to Patterson, This is angled into the batsman, KP goes back and whips it but the fielder at short leg comes in the way.
|101.5 : D Perera to Patterson, Uses his feet does the batsman, Perera spots it and bowls it short. Kurtis adjusts and keeps it out.
|101.6 : D Perera to Patterson, On the stumps once again, Patterson easily defends it.
|102.1 : V Fernando to Paine, Since the swing is now gone, the bowler decides to go around the wicket and angles it into the batter, it is worked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|102.2 : V Fernando to Patterson, Back to over the wicket to the left-hander, the ball however is on the pads once again, Kurtis flicks it through mid-wicket and takes a run.
|102.3 : V Fernando to Paine, Back of a length on off, Paine goes back and keeps it out.
|102.4 : V Fernando to Paine, On the off pole, Paine leans forward and defends it out.
|102.5 : V Fernando to Paine, Goes fuller in length around off, no swing available. Paine strokes it to mid off.
|102.6 : V Fernando to Paine, Full again on off, TP once again drives it crisply but finds mid off.
|103.1 : D Perera to Patterson, Uses his feet but the length is short, Kurtis adjusts and defends it out.
|103.2 : D Perera to Patterson, Dances down the track once again, gets closer to the ball this time but works it to mid on for no runs.
|103.3 : D Perera to Patterson, Steps down the wicket for the third ball in a row but is not to the pitch of the delivery again, it is pushed back to the bowler.
|103.4 : D Perera to Patterson, Stays in his crease this time, Perera bowls it on the stumps, blocked.
|103.5 : D Perera to Patterson, Moves onto 49! Makes good use of his feet this time, manages to flick it in the gap in the mid-wicket region. The fielder from mid on runs after it and saves a run for his side as he dives and pushes the ball back in before it crosses the ropes.
|103.6 : D Perera to Paine, A dot to end as Paine works it to the man at mid-wicket.
|Chamika Karunaratne is back on.
|104.1 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, Fifty for Kurtis, his maiden Test fifty. It has been a very controlled knock from him. Yes, he was given a repreive when he was on not but since then, he has looked very fluent and classy. He works this around the corner and takes a run to get to the milestone. He would now want to make it big.
|104.2 : C Karunaratne to Paine, On off, defended.
|104.3 : C Karunaratne to Tim Paine, Works it with the angle to the mid-wicket fielder.
|104.4 : C Karunaratne to Paine, On the shorter side, Paine goes back and blocks it.
|104.5 : C Karunaratne to Tim Paine, Goes full and outside off, Paine creames it but straight to the man at covers.
|104.6 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Looks to drive it on the up but the ball hits the toe end and goes to the fielder at cover.
|105.1 : D Perera to Patterson, On the shorter side, Kurtis pushes it to mid off.
|105.2 : D Perera to Patterson, Very full on middle, Kurtis plays it across the line to mid on. Since there is no turn, it is not a risky shot.
|105.3 : D Perera to Patterson, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|105.4 : D Perera to Patterson, Uses his feet but is unable to get close to the pitch of it, defends it.
|105.5 : D Perera to Patterson, Fires it into the pads, it is clipped to mid-wicket.
|105.6 : D Perera to Patterson, Slower through the air this time, KP lunges and keeps it out.
|106.1 : C Karunaratne to Paine, BEATEN! Too close to play that shot! It is just outside off, Paine looks to cut but misses. Not a clever shot that, he could have easily chopped it on.
|106.2 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Similar line to the last delivery, Paine leaves it alone this time.
|106.3 : C Karunaratne to Paine, On the off pole around off, Paine keeps it out.
|106.4 : C Karunaratne to Paine, On the shorter side and it is outside off, Paine goes back and punches it, it is in the gap through the cover region and the batsmen take three.
|106.5 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, Full and on middle, Kurtis strokes it past the mid on fielder and collects another brace.
|106.6 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, FOUR! A good end to the over! An expensive one. 9 from it. Full and outside off, Kurtis at the very end, opens the face of the bat and guides it square on the off side and it races away to the fence.
|107.1 : D Perera to Tim Paine, Steps down the wicket and works it to mid on.
|107.2 : D Perera to Paine, Flatter on off, it drifts away a little, Paine goes back and keeps it out.
|107.3 : D Perera to Paine, Charges down the track and works it to mid on. Sets off for a run and completes it.
|107.4 : D Perera to Patterson, Stump-to-stump line, Kurtis lunges and keeps it out.
|107.5 : D Perera to K Patterson, He is really using his feet well to the spinner, does so again and manages to flick it to mid on.
|107.6 : D Perera to Patterson, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|108.1 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Outside off, left alone.
|108.2 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman, it is clipped to mid-wicket.
|108.3 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Good line and length! Just behind a driving length and lands it around off, Paine keeps it out by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|108.4 : C Karunaratne to Paine, FOUR! Easy pickings! Full and on the pads, Paine says thank you very much, he keeps good balance and flicks it through mid-wicket. It races away.
|108.5 : C Karunaratne to Paine, On the shorter side of things, Paine rocks back and pushes it to point.
|108.6 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Well fielded by Karunaratne! It is full and outside off, Paine drives it to the right of the fielder, he dives and saves atleast a couple for his side.
|109.1 : D Perera to Patterson, From over the wicket, lands it on leg, wants it to spin away, the ball though goes straight on. Patterson manages to block it with ease.
|109.2 : D Perera to Patterson, On middle this time, it is once again defended with ease.
|109.3 : D Perera to Patterson, Gives it a little more air but the length is a little too full, the batter pushes it to mid off and gets to the other end.
|109.4 : D Perera to Paine, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|109.5 : D Perera to Paine, Another floated delivery on off, Paine strokes it to mid on.
|109.6 : D Perera to Paine, On the off pole, it is pushed to covers.
|Dhananjaya de Silva is on now.
|110.1 : de Silva to K Patterson, Edgy runs! Flatter and outside off, Kurtis looks to punch but gets an outside edge through short third man for a couple. Brings up the 50-run stand between the two.
|110.2 : de Silva to Patterson, Good running! Steps down the track and hit it towards mid on and gets to the other end.
|110.3 : de Silva to Paine, On middle, Paine goes back and keeps it out.
|110.4 : de Silva to Tim Paine, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|110.5 : de Silva to Patterson, Floats it up on off, Patterson defends it onto the ground.
|110.6 : de Silva to Patterson, Another defensive stroke to end the over.
|111.1 : D Perera to Paine, Flatter and around off, Paine lunges and keeps it out.
|111.2 : D Perera to Paine, Flighted ball on off, Tim pushes it to mid off.
|111.3 : D Perera to Paine, Steps down the track this time and works it to mid on.
|111.4 : D Perera to Paine, Uses his feet again but does not get to the pitch of it, pads it away.
|111.5 : D Perera to Paine, Second time in the over the ball has been played to the fielder at mid on.
|111.6 : D Perera to Paine, A single to end as it is worked with the turn towards mid-wicket.
|112.1 : de Silva to Paine, A little bit of turn there. On middle and it turns into the batsman. Paine looks to flick but misses, it goes off his pads towards short fine leg. A leg bye is taken.
|112.2 : de Silva to Patterson, UPPISH BUT FOUR! Patterson uses his feet, he does not get to the pitch of it but due to the width offered outside off, he goes ahead with the shot. It is uppish but in the gap through covers for a boundary.
|112.3 : de Silva to Patterson, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|112.4 : de Silva to Patterson, This is stroked to mid on but for no runs.
|112.5 : de Silva to Patterson, Advances down the track and keeps it out.
|112.6 : de Silva to Patterson, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|113.1 : D Perera to Paine, Dances down the track and pushes it to the right of the bowler.
|113.2 : D Perera to Paine, Spinning in from around off, Paine comes half-forward and blocks it out.
|113.3 : D Perera to Paine, Skips down the track again and pushes it back to Perera.
|113.4 : D Perera to Paine, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|113.5 : D Perera to Paine, Short and wide outside off, cut hard square on the off side. Straight to the fielder.
|113.6 : D Perera to Paine, Drifting in on middle and leg, Tim Paine closes the face and flicks it to short mid-wicket.
|114.1 : de Silva to Patterson, Turning away from outside off, Patterson has nothing to do with it.
|114.2 : de Silva to Patterson, Tossed up delivery around off, met with the full face of the bat.
|114.3 : de Silva to Patterson, Looped up outside off, pushed to the cover region for one.
|114.4 : de Silva to Paine, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
|114.5 : de Silva to Paine, Uses the depth of the crease to go back and works it to mid-wicket.
|114.6 : de Silva to Paine, Short and flat, spinning in from outside off, Tim is on the back foot as he punches it in the bowler's direction.
|Kasun Rajitha is back on.
|115.1 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Fullish and on off, it is hit to covers.
|115.2 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Slightly short and around middle and off, Kurtis flicks it uppishly but well short of mid on.
|115.3 : K Rajitha to Patterson, On the shorter side around off, Kurtis strokes it to covers.
|115.4 : K Rajitha to Patterson, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|115.5 : K Rajitha to Patterson, FOUR! Hammered! Short and it does not get high enough. Patterson rocks back and pulls it with disdain through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|115.6 : K Rajitha to Patterson, On the shorter side, the batsman goes back and punches it to covers for a run.
|116.1 : D Perera to Patterson, Dances down the wicket and works it back to the bowler.
|116.2 : D Perera to K Patterson, Hits it with the angle towards mid on.
|116.3 : D Perera to Patterson, FOUR! Beautiful! Excellent placement, that! Makes use of his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and then drives it. It first beats the fielder at short cover and then the dive of the fielder at mid off and into the fence.
|116.4 : D Perera to Patterson, Pulls his length back and attacks the stumps, Patterson keeps it out.
|116.5 : D Perera to Patterson, On the stumps once again, it is blocked out.
|116.6 : D Perera to Patterson, Takes a few steps ahead and then works it to mid-wicket.
|117.1 : K Rajitha to Paine, A little too straight, the batter works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|117.2 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Down the leg side, Kurtis misses the flick.
|117.3 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Corrects his line and bowls it on off, KP defends it back to the bowler.
|117.4 : K Rajitha to Patterson, A little bit fuller than the last delivery, the line is similar. Patterson strokes it back to the bowler again.
|117.5 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Angles it into the pads, Kurtis works it to mid-wicket.
|117.6 : K Rajitha to Patterson, NO BALL! But a good surprise bouncer that one! Kurtis evades it at the last moment. The umpire has his one hand stretched sideways as the bowler has overstepped.
|K Rajitha to Patterson, Goes back to bowling length, Patterson negotiates it well. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 2!
|Another fine session for Australia. They scored 90 runs for the loss of just 1 wicket. Joe Burns was unfortunate to have missed out on a double ton, but Kurtis Patterson, who went on to score a fifty, and Tim Paine, cruised along without any trouble. The pair has added 70 runs so far. Sri Lanka once again squandered a good start. They got the opener early but couldn't capitalize on it from there. The second session is only going to get better for batting. Going to be another long day in the fiel
|... Day 2, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the afternoon session! Kurtis Patterson and Tim Paine will resume their innings. Dhananjaya de Silva will start the proceedings for the visitors. Here we go...
|118.1 : de Silva to Paine, Starts off with a full and quick delivery on middle, it is worked to the man at mid-wicket.
|118.2 : de Silva to Paine, Fires it on the pads again, it is once again clipped to mid-wicket.
|118.3 : de Silva to Paine, Slower through the ait this time, the line is outside leg.
|118.4 : de Silva to Paine, Uses his feet and then times it to mid off. Paine sets off for a run, the fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|118.5 : de Silva to Patterson, On the shorter side of things, Kurtis goes back and cuts it behind point. Only a run though, both the batsmen have now opened their account in this session.
|118.6 : de Silva to Tim Paine, A single to end as Tim Paine strokes this down to long on.
|Vishwa Fernando to bowl from the other end.
|119.1 : V Fernando to Paine, Short of a length delivery outside off, angling away, Paine chops it off the bottom half towards covers.
|119.2 : V Fernando to Paine, Comes from around the wicket and angles in a length ball on middle and leg, worked to mid-wicket by Tim Paine.
|119.3 : V Fernando to Paine, Goes full and attacks the stumps, Paine drives it to the man at mid on.
|119.4 : V Fernando to Paine, Banged in short, it's angling in, Paine rides the bounce and controls the pull well. Places it along the turf, towards fine leg, and takes a couple of runs.
|119.5 : V Fernando to Paine, Good length delivery in the off stump channel, left alone.
|119.6 : V Fernando to Paine, Shortish delivery outside off, Paine rises on his toes and taps it down in front of backward point.
|120.1 : de Silva to Patterson, Tossed up outside off, from around the wicket, Patterson is well forward as he pushes it square on the off side.
|120.2 : de Silva to Patterson, A hint of turn away, around off, no shot offered by the left-hander.
|120.3 : de Silva to Patterson, FOUR! Taking the attack to the part-timer. This is good batting. Patterson uses his feet, gets close to the pitch and drills it down the ground for a boundary.
|120.4 : de Silva to Patterson, Short and wide outside off, cut through point for an easy single.
|120.5 : de Silva to Paine, Turning in on middle and leg, worked off the back foot but short leg dives to his left and stops it.
|120.6 : de Silva to Paine, Paine plays this quicker delivery back to the bowler and ends the over.
|121.1 : V Fernando to Patterson, Wide! Short ball down the leg side, wide signalled by the umpire.
|V Fernando to K Patterson, Angling down leg once again, shortish delivery, Patterson looks to pull but it goes off the glove. The ball runs down to fine leg where the fielder runs to his left and puts in a good dive. Two runs are taken.
|121.2 : V Fernando to Patterson, Seeing the ball land on a length outside off, Patterson lets it through.
|121.3 : V Fernando to Patterson, Full delivery angling in on off, Kurtis brings a straight bat down in defense.
|121.4 : V Fernando to Patterson, Fraction straight in line, worked down in front of square leg with gentle hands.
|121.5 : V Fernando to Patterson, Kurtis Patterson has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|121.6 : V Fernando to Patterson, Moving away off the seam, a length ball outside off which keeps low. The southpaw leaves it alone.
|122.1 : de Silva to Paine, The off break around off, Paine plays it with the spin and turns it away on the leg side.
|122.2 : de Silva to Paine, Leans ahead into the tossed up delivery and knocks it to long on for one.
|122.3 : de Silva to K Patterson, Short and outside off, cut square through the off side for a single.
|122.4 : de Silva to Paine, Flighted delivery around off, Paine is well forward in defense.
|122.5 : de Silva to Paine, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
|122.6 : de Silva to Patterson, Positions himself well behind the line and defends it well.
|123.1 : V Fernando to Paine, Back of a length delivery which doesn't rise as much, Paine controls the pull as he places it behind square leg. The batsmen cross over.
|123.2 : V Fernando to K Patterson, Just sits up for Kurtis as it's pitched a bit short. He rocks back and nails the pull, but finds the man at short mid-wicket.
|123.3 : V Fernando to Patterson, FOUR! Too full from Fernando and he pays the price. Lands it outside off, Patterson drives the half-volley through the gap in the covers and finds the fence.
|123.4 : V Fernando to Patterson, Speared full once again, closer to off this time, driven straight back to the bowler.
|123.5 : V Fernando to Patterson, Good length ball on the fourth stump line, Kurtis Patterson stands tall and offers a defensive blade in response.
|123.6 : V Fernando to K Patterson, Quick single taken. The left-hander pushes it on the up wide of mid off and gets to the other end.
|Chamika Karunaratne is brought back on.
|124.1 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, FOUR! Patterson welcome the debutant with a boundary. Into the nervous 90s with that hit. Well in control of this shot though. It's short and he pulls it through backward square leg.
|124.2 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, Full on middle and leg, worked towards short mid-wicket. No run taken.
|124.3 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, FOUR! Second of the over! Back of a length outside off, Kurtis Patterson offers a firm punch through point and sends it across the boundary line. Just one hit away from his maiden ton.
|124.4 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, Connects well but only a single this time. Pulls it to deep mid-wicket and jogs across to get off strike. Also, the 100-run stand is up between these two as well.
|124.5 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Straightening off the seam after landing just outside off, Tim Paine meets it with the full face.
|124.6 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Full and well outside off, drilled straight to cover-point.
|Dilruwan Perera returns to the bowling attack.
|125.1 : D Perera to Patterson, Tossed up delivery from around the wicket, Kurtis plays it towards mid on.
|125.2 : D Perera to Patterson, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|125.3 : D Perera to Patterson, Full and straight, driven back to the bowler.
|125.4 : D Perera to Patterson, In the air and just short! Patterson surely would have had his heart in his mouth for a second. The ball grips and turns as Patterson skips down. It goes off the leading edge and falls short of the cover fielder.
|125.5 : D Perera to Patterson, Slower through the air, on off, Kurtis is well forward in defense.
|125.6 : D Perera to Patterson, Plants his front foot forward and pushes it to the cover area.
|126.1 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Cutting back in from a good length, worked in front of square leg by Paine to bring Patterson back on strike.
|126.2 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, Maiden Test hundred for Kurtis Patterson! Well done, lad! Has been a terrific knock so far, made the most of the opportunity given to him. He celebrates, his family in the stands is up in joy. What a moment for the southpaw. He gets there by leaning into the drive and places it through covers. Takes three runs as the fielder chases it down and stops it with a desperate dive just inside the rope. It's a no ball as well as the bowler overstepped.
|C Karunaratne to Paine, No ball! Chamika oversteps again. Full and outside off, driven to the cover area.
|C Karunaratne to Paine, On the fuller side of things, outside off, driven to the covers.
|126.3 : C Karunaratne to Paine, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs.
|126.4 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Remains steady in his crease and then defends solidly.
|126.5 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Attacks the stumps with a full length delivery, Paine driven it to mid off.
|126.6 : C Karunaratne to Tim Paine, Goes down the ground again, to the other side, and finds the fielder positioned at mid on.
|127.1 : D Perera to Patterson, Stays right behind the line and defends with a straight bat.
|127.2 : D Perera to Patterson, Short and flat around off, blocked out from the back foot.
|127.3 : D Perera to Patterson, This full ball is tamely pushed towards mid off.
|127.4 : D Perera to Patterson, Patterson has played it to the point region. No run on offer though.
|127.5 : D Perera to Patterson, Full ball in line of the stumps, driven wide of mid off for a brisk single.
|127.6 : D Perera to Paine, A little too straight in line as Dilruwan spills it on the pads, worked into the leg side by the Aussie skipper for a single.
|128.1 : C Karunaratne to Paine, On the shorter side, Paine goes back and pulls it all along the ground to the man at deep square leg for a run.
|128.2 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, On the shorter side on off, Kurtis pushes it to covers.
|128.3 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, Short again, Kurtis pulls it again, this time though it is closer to the man at deep square leg. Only a run.
|128.4 : C Karunaratne to Tim Paine, Good running! Taps this length ball towards the off side and takes off. The bowler is quick to get to the ball and then has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses.
|128.5 : C Karunaratne to Patterson, On the hip, Kurtis whips it to fine leg for a run. That was an opportunity to get a boundary, Patterson will be disappointed he did not get that away.
|128.6 : C Karunaratne to Paine, Length delivery on off, it is timed to mid off.
|129.1 : D Perera to Patterson, Uses his feet and then works it wide of silly mid on and down towards long on for a single.
|129.2 : D Perera to Paine, Now Paine uses his feet and then eases it to long on for a single.
|129.3 : D Perera to Patterson, Dances down the track and strokes it towards mid off for a quick run. The two have really used their feet well to the spinners.
|129.4 : D Perera to Tim Paine, Flighted ball on middle, Paine flicks it to mid on.
|129.5 : D Perera to Paine, Steps down the track but Perera shortens his length. It is tapped back to the bowler.
|129.6 : D Perera to Paine, Nicely played! Waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it through short third man for a brace.
|Kasun Rajitha is back on.
|130.1 : K Rajitha to K Patterson, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|130.2 : K Rajitha to Paine, On the pads, it is worked around the corner for an easy run.
|130.3 : K Rajitha to Patterson, FOUR! That went to the fence like a tracer bullet! He is playing with some freedom now. Outside off, it is not a full delivery. Patterson throws his bat at it, gets it off the middle and it races to the cover fence.
|130.4 : K Rajitha to Patterson, Goes after another one outside off, this time it is hit too close to sweeper cover. A single only.
|130.5 : K Rajitha to Paine, On the fuller side and on the stumps, it is hit down to mid on.
|130.6 : K Rajitha to Paine, Good length again around off, Paine lunges and times it to mid off.
|131.1 : D Perera to Patterson, Good running! Patterson dances down the track and whips it through mid-wicket. Runs the first one hard, goes for the second and completes it.
|131.2 : D Perera to Patterson, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
|131.3 : D Perera to Patterson, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|131.4 : D Perera to Patterson, Angled into the batsman, Kurtis uses the depth of the crease and then works it to square leg.
|131.5 : D Perera to Patterson, Skips down the wicket but does not get to the pitch of the ball. Defends it.
|131.6 : D Perera to Patterson, Comes down the track again, this time though also makes room and hence is able to hit it down to long off for a single.
|AUSTRALIA HAVE DECLARED! Well, did not see that coming, we thought they would have played a little more. However, a top, top effort by their batsmen as they have posted a huge first innings score. Excellent recovery by them especially after they were rocked early on Day 1. Reeling at 28 for 3, Sri Lanka would have felt they had a chance to bundle the hosts out for a low first innings score but that was not meant to be.
|Travis Head and Joe Burns then stitched a massive 308-run stand. Yes, they did receive reprieves but take nothing away from their knock. They played aggressively and both scored daddy tons. Kurtis Patterson who was also dropped on his very first ball, made the most of the chance he got and scored his maiden Test ton. The three hundreds saw Australia post a huge first innings score.
|The Lankan bowling was good to begin with on both the days. They were successful in using the early moisture in the wicket to their advantage but that was that. Once the wicket flattened out, their bowlers looked in effective. Fernando though was the pick a he finished with a three-fer but received very little support from the rest.
|Now then, a huge task awaits the Lankan batters. They were poor in the first Test and need to do a lot better here. Australia on the other hand, will look to bundle the Lankans out quickly and hope to not bat again. Will that happen? We will have to wait to see.