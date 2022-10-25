|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0.6 : Pat CumminsÂ to speed in from the opposite end.
|1.1 : Pat Cummins to Kusal Mendis, No run.
|0.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka, Continues bowling full and outside the off stump, Pathum NissankaÂ knocks this straight to the cover fielder. 2 runs have come from the first over.Â
|0.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka, Goes full this time and well outside the off pole, Pathum NissankaÂ swings at this but misses as the ball goes through to the keeper.Â
|0.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka, Nice movement in the air for Josh HazlewoodÂ as he bowls this on a good length and outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ hangs his bat out to dry but is beaten.Â
|0.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Kusal Mendis, This is served full and swinging away after pitching just outside off, Kusal MendisÂ gets a thickish edge towards third man through the slip cordon to take a single and get off the mark as well.Â
|0.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka, Bowls this on a good length and angled into the pads, Pathum NissankaÂ tucks this down to wide fine leg and takes a single to get off the mark.Â
|0.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Pathum Nissanka, Josh HazlewoodÂ begins with a full delivery just outside off, Pathum NissankaÂ pushes at the ball and gets an inside edge towards mid-wicket where the fielder fumbles but no run is taken.Â
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match formalities and it is now time to get play underway. The two umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Australia. Pathum NissankaÂ and Kusal MendisÂ are the openers for Sri Lanka. Josh HazlewoodÂ has been handed the new ball and he is raring to go. Let's play...
|Aussie quick Mitchell StarcÂ is down for a quick chat.Â Starc says that in the previous game it wasn't their best performance in any department and there has been a chat about going back to basics and focusing on the next game. On being asked about Adam Zampa, Starc says that he has mild symptoms and with still four games left, it gives Ashton AgarÂ to play on his home ground. Reckons that the wicket here is quick and bouncy but they haven't played here of late. Tells the facility here is brilli
|We are minutes away from the start of play but first, the two sets of players come out to the middle and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of Sri LankaÂ first followed by the Australian national anthem.
|Sri Lankan skipper, Dasun ShanakaÂ says that they are well prepared and are looking forward to playing here. Adds that the camp is very confident since the Asia Cup and they are able to chase down good totals. Informs that Pathum NissankaÂ is back and everything else remains the same.
|Aaron Finch, the Australian skipper says that bowling first will be the best strategy on this wicket. Feels that they can't look into the future and need to stay in the present. Reckons that it's a good wicket with enough grass on it. Informs that Adam ZampaÂ is out due to Covid and will be replaced by Ashton Agar.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka (In for Ashen Bandara), Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara andÂ Binura Fernando,
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Ashton Agar (In for Adam Zampa), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc andÂ Josh Hazlewood.
|TOSS - AustraliaÂ have won the toss and they will have a BOWL first.