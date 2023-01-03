|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 1 4 | . . 1 . . .
|Last bat : David Warnerc Marco Jansen b Anrich Nortje10(11b2x40x6) SR:90.91, FoW:12/1 (3.4 Ovs)
|9.5 : Marco Jansen to Marnus Labuschagne, No run.
|9.4 : Marco Jansen to Marnus Labuschagne, Four!
|9.3 : Marco Jansen to Marnus Labuschagne, Another one angling across the off pole, not played at.
|9.2 : Marco Jansen to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, this is pushed to cover.
|9.1 : Marco Jansen to Marnus Labuschagne, Around off and angling across, left alone.
|8.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Marnus Labuschagne, Angled into the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one.
|8.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, A little too straight this time, Usman Khawaja looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|8.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Another one outside off, not played at.
|8.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Another one on the stumps, Khawaja blocks.
|8.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, That is a good leave! This one is angling across but comes back in, in the end. Khawaja does wellt o watch it till the end and leave it alone.
|8.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, On the stumps, on a length, kept out.
|7.6 : Anrich Nortje to Marnus Labuschagne, Tidy stuff from Anrich Nortje! Length yet again and around off, Marnus Labuschagne keeps it out.
|7.5 : Anrich Nortje to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length and on off, Marnus Labuschagne stays back and defends it.
|7.4 : Anrich Nortje to Marnus Labuschagne, Just outside off, it comes back in a touch, not enough though to make the batter play.
|7.3 : Anrich Nortje to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length and on off, defended.
|7.2 : Anrich Nortje to Marnus Labuschagne, Soft hands! Length and on off, Marnus Labuschagne lunges and defends, it goes more off the outside edge but along the ground to gully.
|7.1 : Anrich Nortje to Marnus Labuschagne, Yet another leave as this is a harmless ball outside off.
|6.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Slightly shorter in length, this is pulled but to mid-wicket.
|6.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Yet another one outside off, not played at.
|6.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, On the stumps, Usman Khawaja stays back and defends it.
|6.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Outside off, not played at.
|6.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Back of a length and on off, kept out.
|6.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Marnus Labuschagne, Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. Marnus Labuschagne is off the mark!
|5.6 : Anrich Nortje to Usman Khawaja, Good length and on off, Khawaja defends.
|5.5 : Anrich Nortje to Usman Khawaja, EDGY FOUR! Lucky boundary for Usman Khawaja! Length and on off, Usman Khawaja plays it late and with soft hands, this goes more off the outside edge past gully and down to the third man fence.
|5.4 : Anrich Nortje to Usman Khawaja, Slightly shorter and on middle, Usman Khawaja pulls it nicely but to square leg.
|5.3 : Anrich Nortje to Usman Khawaja, Angles this one away from around off, Khawaja lets it go to the keeper.
|5.2 : Anrich Nortje to Usman Khawaja, On the stumps, blocked.
|5.1 : Anrich Nortje to Usman Khawaja, Anrich Nortje continues with the line outside off, Usman Khawaja shoulders arms to this one.
|4.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Marnus Labuschagne, Makes the batter play again by bowling it on a length and around off, Marnus Labuschagne defends it right under his eyes.
|4.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Marnus Labuschagne, Just outside off, Marnus Labuschagne does not fiddle with it.
|4.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Marnus Labuschagne, Solid! Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the off pole, defended.
|4.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, On the shorter side and around off, this is pushed through covers for one.
|4.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Kagiso Rabada has just not been at his best so far! Another one outside off, not played at.
|4.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Good length and around off, moving away. Khawaja covers his off pole and leaves it.
|3.6 : Anrich Nortje to Marnus Labuschagne, Now angles it into the off pole, blocked. A successful over for Anrich Nortje!
|3.5 : Anrich Nortje to Marnus Labuschagne, Extra bounce! Length and outside off, this one lands and takes off. Marnus Labuschagne lets it be.
|3.4 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! That is a sharp, sharp catch from Marco Jansen! That went to him so quickly. Anrich Nortje gets the early breakthrough and it is of the dangerous David Warner! He continues bowling the line outside off but this time the length is fractionally short. Warner looks for the cut but the line and length was not the right one to play that shot. It flies off the outside edge to first slip where it is taken nicely. David Warner began really well a
|3.3 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Yet another delivery which lands on a length but the line is outside off, David Warner shoulders arms to this one.
|3.2 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Yet another one just outside off and slanting away. Not played at.
|3.1 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Decent delivery! Length and just outside off, angling across, left alone.
|2.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Another one outside off to end, not played at.
|2.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Good length and on off, Khawaja pushes it to covers.
|2.4 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Goes a lot fuller this time but no swing available. This is pushed wide of mid off for one.
|2.3 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Back of a length and on off, Warner looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. A lot better line and length on this delivery by Rabada.
|2.2 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Another harmless delivery, this is well outside off. Not played at.
|2.1 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, FOUR! Pulled away! Warner picks the length early, this is fractionally short, he gets into position quickly and then pulls it through square leg for a boundary. South Africa have been quite short so far in this game. They need to go fuller.
|1.6 : Anrich Nortje to Usman Khawaja, A little too short yet again and on middle, this is pulled but to square leg.
|1.5 : Anrich Nortje to Usman Khawaja, Just outside off, angling across, left alone.
|1.4 : Anrich Nortje to Usman Khawaja, Good length and on off, gets the line and length right this time. Defended.
|1.3 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Slightly shorter and on middle, this is nudged around the corner for one.
|1.2 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Back of a length and on off, defended.
|1.1 : Anrich Nortje to Usman Khawaja, Leg bye! On the pads, Usman Khawaja looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
|0.6 : TOSS - Australia have won the toss and elected to bat!
|Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, FOUR! Warner is off the mark in style! This is a gift for him first up! Shorter and outside off, this is cut through point for a boundary.
|0.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Australia and Usman Khawaja are underway! On the pads, a little too straight this time, this is clipped through square leg for one.
|0.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Fourth leave in a row! This is yet again well outside off, Usman Khawaja shoulders arms to this one.
|0.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Third leave in a row! This too is bowled outside off, not played at.
|0.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, Another one which is outside off, Usman Khawaja lets it be.
|0.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Usman Khawaja, On a length and outside off, left alone.
|0.0 : Welcome to the coverage of the third and the last Test between South Africa and Australia! The action now shifts to Sydney, it has been one-way traffic so far as the hosts have dominated with both bat and ball. They will look for a whitewash with another win here. South Africa on the other hand, have been extremely poor so far but would want to end on a high. Can we have a competitive game? We will find out.