|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . . . . . | . . 2 . 3 .
|Last bat : Sarel Erweec Usman Khawaja b Scott Boland18(31b3x40x6) SR:58.06, FoW:29/1 (10.4 Ovs)
|14.1 : Scott Boland to Theunis de Bruyn, No run.
|13.6 : Nathan Lyon to Theunis de Bruyn, Theunis de BruynÂ gets off the mark now! This is short and on middle, Theunis de BruynÂ moves onto his back foot quickly and pulls it towards deep square leg for a run.
|13.5 : Nathan Lyon to Theunis de Bruyn, Flighted, full and on middle, Theunis de BruynÂ leans on and defends it down the pitch.
|13.4 : Nathan Lyon to Theunis de Bruyn, Tossed up, full and outside off, Theunis de BruynÂ offers no shot at it.
|13.3 : Nathan Lyon to Dean Elgar, Darts this one full and on the pads, Dean ElgarÂ tucks it through square leg for a single.
|13.2 : Nathan Lyon to Dean Elgar, Floated, short and on off, Dean ElgarÂ blocks it out.
|13.1 : Nathan Lyon to Theunis de Bruyn, Flatter, short and on middle, grips and turns a long way to the leg side, Theunis de BruynÂ leaves it alone and the leg slip parries it behind the keeper. A bye is taken.
|12.6 : Scott Boland to Dean Elgar, BEATEN! Scott BolandÂ bowls this on a hard length and around off, straightens a bit after hitting the deck, Dean ElgarÂ gets squared up and gets beaten on the outside edge.
|12.5 : Scott Boland to Dean Elgar, On a length and on off, Dean ElgarÂ defends it towards point.
|12.4 : Scott Boland to Dean Elgar, Back of a length and on off, Dean ElgarÂ pushes it towards covers.
|12.3 : Scott Boland to Dean Elgar, FOUR! Nice shot! Scott BolandÂ serves this full again and on off, Dean ElgarÂ stays there and drives it well wide of short covers and towards the long off fence for a boundary.
|12.2 : Scott Boland to Dean Elgar, This is pitched up, on off, Dean ElgarÂ drills it wide of short covers where the fielder dives to his right to make a one-handed stop.
|12.1 : Scott Boland to Dean Elgar, Oh..this is close! Scott BolandÂ bowls this back of a length and on middle, angling in, Dean ElgarÂ looks to block it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls towards the stumps. It just kisses the bottom of the off pole, but there is not enough power to knock the bails off. Elgar survives.
|11.6 : Nathan Lyon to Dean Elgar, A single to end the over as this short delivery is forced to the left of point by Elgar.
|11.5 : Nathan Lyon to Dean Elgar, Shortish and on off again, Dean ElgarÂ knocks it off the back foot towards point.
|11.4 : Nathan Lyon to Dean Elgar, Nathan LyonÂ continues with his shorter length, on off, Dean ElgarÂ steers it towards point.
|11.3 : Nathan Lyon to Dean Elgar, Shorter again and outside off, Dean ElgarÂ goes on his back foot and cuts it through cover-point for a brace.
|11.2 : Nathan Lyon to Dean Elgar, Floated, short and on off, turning away a bit, Dean ElgarÂ blocks it to the off side.
|0.0 : Change. Time for some spin now as Nathan LyonÂ comes into the attack.
|11.1 : Nathan Lyon to Dean Elgar, Nathan LyonÂ starts with a tossed up delivery, short and on off, Dean ElgarÂ leaves it alone.
|10.6 : Scott Boland to Theunis de Bruyn, Fuller one, on middle, swinging in, Theunis de BruynÂ misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards the leg side. End of a successful over for the Aussies!
|10.4 : Drinks break! South AfricaÂ started well with the blade, but could not remain unscathed in the opening hour of the morning session to spoil their progress so far. AustraliaÂ would be hoping to restrict the opposition to build partnerships. It will be Theunis de BruynÂ to come in at number 3. `
|10.5 : Scott Boland to Theunis de Bruyn, On a length and on off, Theunis de BruynÂ guides it with the outer half of his bat towards point.
|10.4 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, OUT! TAKEN! Scott BolandÂ draws first blood! The crowd is going absolutely berserk over here. Scott BolandÂ bowls another good-length delivery, outside off, shaping away again, Sarel ErweeÂ this time goes for the drive away from his body, but gets an outside edge towards the slip cordon where Usman KhawajaÂ takes a sharp low catch. Sarel ErweeÂ is not happy with himself as he could have easliy left this one alone. South AfricaÂ lose their first!
|10.3 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, BEAUTY! Scott BolandÂ serves this on a hand length and on the sixth stump line, shaping away a shy bit, Sarel ErweeÂ looks to block it out, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|10.2 : Scott Boland to Dean Elgar, Goes a touch fuller and around leg, Dean ElgarÂ nudges it towards fine leg for a single.
|10.1 : Scott Boland to Dean Elgar, This is on a good length just outside off, Dean ElgarÂ lifts his bat up and lets it go to the keeper.
|9.6 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, A length ball, coming in from outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ gets pinged high on his pads.
|9.5 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, FOUR! Sarel ErweeÂ moves to 18. Very full, wide outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ gets on his front foot and drives it through the gap at covers for a boundary.
|9.4 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, Overpitched, wide of off. Dean ElgarÂ drives it through covers for a single.
|9.3 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, Short ball, going down leg. Dean ElgarÂ gets inside the line and tries to chase it but misses.
|9.2 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, Full length, on off. Elgar blocks it back to Pat Cummins.
|9.1 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, Good length, anglded into the batter, on off. Dean ElgarÂ defends it out on his front foot.
|8.6 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, Fuller, shaped back into the batter. Sarel ErweeÂ knocks it back to the bowler. A tidy start by Boland.
|8.5 : Scott Boland to Dean Elgar, Slightly short, on off. Elgar taps it to cover and scampers across for a quick single. It could've been a risky run.
|8.4 : Scott Boland to Dean Elgar, Good length, wide of off. Left alone.
|8.3 : Scott Boland to Dean Elgar, Full and on off, pushed to extra covers.
|8.2 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, A single now as Sarel ErweeÂ knocks this full ball into covers.
|8.1 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, Scott BolandÂ comes 'round the wicket and goes short, wide of off. Sarel ErweeÂ cuts it to point but straight to the fielder.
|7.6 : Scott BolandÂ replaces Mitchell Starc.
|Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, Pat CumminsÂ records his first maiden of the innings, Good length, on off. Dean ElgarÂ keeps his eyes on the ball and defends it out.
|7.5 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, Too straight, attacking the pads. Elgar pushes it out to safety.
|7.4 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, Fuller, on off. Dean ElgarÂ drives it to the right of the bowler.
|7.3 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, Pat CumminsÂ angles this into the pads. Dean ElgarÂ looks to tuck it away but he gets a thick inside edge on his pads.
|7.2 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, Around off, defended out.
|7.1 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, Pat CumminsÂ dishes a length ball, on fifth stump, nips in a bit late. Dean ElgarÂ trusts the bounce and makes a solid leave.
|6.6 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, Just a single off the over. Fraction short, wide outside off. Elgar has no shot to offer.
|6.5 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, This is in the channel, swinging away. Sarel ErweeÂ shoulders his arms at it.
|6.4 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, Length ball, on top of off. Sarel ErweeÂ gets on his front foot and defends it out solidly.
|6.3 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, Good length, outside off, moving away. Sarel ErweeÂ lets it be.
|6.2 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, Outside off, on a length,Â left alone.
|6.1 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, This is full and on off. Elgar pushes it to cover for one.
|5.6 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, A loud appeal for caught behind is turned down. There was surely some noise on the way. It is a length ball, in the channel. It shapes away a touch and Erwee gets beatan on the outside edge.
|0.0 : We are all set for someÂ Boxing Day Test action! The Australian players are in a huddle just outside the boundary ropes and now they are taking their respective field positions. They are followed by the two South AfricanÂ openers,Â Dean ElgarÂ and Sarel ErweeÂ who are making their way out in the middle. The new ball has been handed over to Mitchell StarcÂ and he is raring to go. Let's play...
|5.5 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! It is touch full, on leg. Sarel ErweeÂ stays back and clips it over mid-wicket for another boundary.
|5.4 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, FOUR! This one flies past the keeper. Fraction short, sliding down leg. Sarel ErweeÂ stays back and pulls it past the diving keeper for four runs.
|5.3 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Fuller in length, on off, pushed out.
|5.2 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erweee, This is outside off once again. Sarel ErweeÂ lets it be.
|5.1 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee,Â Good length, in the channel, left alone.
|4.6 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, On off, blocked out.
|4.5 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, Much fuller, on middle and leg. Elgar hangs back and tries to flick it away. He gets it back to the bowler off his pads.
|4.4 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, It is full and wide outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ leans in and drives it through the gap at covers for three runs.
|4.3 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, Mitchell StarcÂ makes a loud appeal once again. It is much fuller, on middle and leg. Erwee tries to flick it away but misses.
|4.2 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, A length ball, coming in from outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ takes a blow high on his pads. Mitchell StarcÂ appeals but the umpire shows no interest.
|4.1 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, Good length, around off. Erwee blocks it into covers.
|3.6 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, Length, on fourth stump. Elgar kets it be.
|3.5 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, DROPPED! A tough chance nonetheless. It is a full-length ball, on off. Dean ElgarÂ tries to flick it away but miscues it to the left of the bowler. It is in the air for a short while but Pat CumminsÂ could not make the most of it.
|3.4 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, Dean ElgarÂ blocks this length ball back to the bowler.
|3.3 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, Outside off, onf ifth stump, angling away. Dean ElgarÂ leaves it alone.
|3.2 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, This length ball is pushed to covers for one.
|3.1 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Touch fuller, on leg stump. Sarel ErweeÂ tries to flick it through the leg side but takes a huge blow high on his pads.
|2.6 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, Outside off, left alone by Elgar.
|2.5 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, BEATEN! An outswinger, wide of off. Dean ElgarÂ tries to block it out but gets beaten in the process.
|2.4 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, Sarel ErweeÂ opens his account with a single. It is full, on middle and leg. Sarel ErweeÂ plays the on drive and gets it to the right of mid on. Pat CumminsÂ moves to that side and makes a solid stop with a dive. The batters take one.
|2.3 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, Length, on leg. Elgar tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets across for a quick single.
|2.2 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, Shorter, wide of off. Elgar is happy with a sighter here as he leaves it alone.
|2.1 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, An outswinging delivery, fuller, wide of off. Dean ElgarÂ lets it sail past him.
|1.6 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Just a single off the over then! An excellent start by Cummins. It is a length ball, angled across outside off. The ball nips in a touch off the deck. Although, Sarel ErweeÂ reads the bounce well and makes the leave.
|1.5 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Sarel ErweeÂ is yet to get off the mark here. It is on a good length, on off. Erwee closes the face and blocks it to short leg.
|1.4 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Make that three! Pat CumminsÂ serves a short ball, down leg. Sarel ErweeÂ lets it be as it too far.
|1.3 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Two dots on the trot! This is on a good length, in the channel. Sarel ErweeÂ shoulders his arms.
|1.2 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, A dot now! Full and on off, angling across. Erwee blocks it out with a straight bat.
|1.1 : Pat Cummins to Dean Elgar, This is on a good length, on leg stump. This one skids through. Dean ElgarÂ gets it behind square off the outer half. They cross for one.
|0.6 : Pat CumminsÂ to share the attack with Mitchell Starc.
|Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, Mitchell StarcÂ ends his first over with a full delivery, around off, nipping away. Sarel ErweeÂ gets behind the line and blocks it out.Â
|0.5 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, This is full straying on the pads, Dean ElgarÂ stays back and clips it through the gap at mid-wicket. They take three before the fielder chases it down.
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, A length ball, outside off, moving away. Elgar has no shot to offer.
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, Dean ElgarÂ and South AfricaÂ are off the mark now! It is too full and straight down leg. Dean ElgarÂ clips it past Head at short leg. They take two with ease as the fielder at deep square leg cuts it out.
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, On a good length, width on offer. Dean ElgarÂ shuffles and shoulders his arms at it.
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, Shape and bounce straightaway for the left-arm seamer. It is full, wide of off, moving away with some extra bounce. Dean ElgarÂ keeps his bat to himself.
|0.0 : Australia (Unchanged Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.Â
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar (C), Sarel Erwee, Theunis de Bruyn (In for Rassie van der Dussen), Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
|TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and Pat CumminsÂ calls it right. AustraliaÂ have decided to BOWL first.