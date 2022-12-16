|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . 1 . . .
|Last bat : Khaya Zondolbw b Scott Boland0(2b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:27/4 (11 Ovs)
|11.6 : Pat Cummins to Temba Bavuma, No run.
|11.5 : Pat Cummins to Kyle Verreynne, 1 run.
|11.4 : Pat Cummins to Kyle Verreynne, On a good length this time and just outside off. Kyle VerreynneÂ tucks this towards short mid on.Â
|11.3 : Pat Cummins to Temba Bavuma, Lucky! It could've been worse for the Proteas. It is a length ball, on off. Bavuma opens the face and guides it towards backward point. Green is quick to get to ball as he tries to restrict a single here. Kyle Verreynne is long way down the middle but Green throws it at the wrong end. In the end, South AfricaÂ get a single through overthrow.
|11.2 : Pat Cummins to Temba Bavuma, A length ball, pitching outside off, jags back in a bit. Temba BavumaÂ gets it to the off side off the outer half.
|10.6 : Kyle VerreynneÂ is the new batter out in the middle with South AfricaÂ in all sorts of trouble.
|11.1 : Pat Cummins to Temba Bavuma, Full length, wide of off, left alone.
|10.6 : Scott Boland to Khaya Zondo, OUT! LBW! Scott BolandÂ appeals for lbw and the finger goes up in a flash. Khaya ZondoÂ though takes the review. Coming to the delivery, it is on a length, outside off, shaping in off the deck. Khaya ZondoÂ is caught insde his crease. He tries to block it away but misses and takes a blow high on his pads. The on-field umpire thinks Boland has got his man here. The Snicko later confirms that no bat is involved. The Ball Tracking shows that it is umpire's call on
|10.4 : DRINKS! The umpires have decided to take a refreshment break. South AfricaÂ are in all sorts of trouble as they have lost their top three batters in the first hour itself and have loads of work to do if they are to claw their way back into this game. AustraliaÂ will be thrilled with their decision at the toss as their three fast bowlers have all chipped in with one wicket each. Khaya ZondoÂ has made his way out to the middle and he will have to build a partnership with Temba Bavuma.
|10.5 : Scott Boland to Khaya Zondo, A length ball, coming in from outside off. Zondo hangs back and defends it to covers. No is the call straightaway.
|10.4 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, OUT! CAUGHT AT GULLY! The crowd at the Gabba is on its feet here. This is exceptional bowling from the hosts and South AfricaÂ lose their third wicket inside the first hour of the morning session. Bolan dishes it full, on fourth stump. Sarel ErweeÂ tries to drive it through covers but gets a thick outside the edge. The ball stays very low and goes to the left of gully. Cameron GreenÂ keeps his eyes on the ball, get low down to his left in a flash and gathers th
|10.3 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, Good length, on fourth stump, extracts some extra bounce. Sarel ErweeÂ shoulders his arms at it.
|10.2 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, Two dots on the trot! Overpitched once again, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ watches the ball sail past him.
|10.1 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, Boland goes full, wide outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ lets it be.Â
|9.6 : Pat Cummins to Temba Bavuma, Back of a length this time and outside off, Temba BavumaÂ goes on his backfoot and looks to fend this away. Gets beaten all ends up.Â
|9.5 : Pat Cummins to Temba Bavuma, Goes fuller this time and outside the off stump. Temba BavumaÂ mistimes his drive straight to the short cover fielder.Â
|9.4 : Pat Cummins to Temba Bavuma, Bangs this in slightly short in line with the stumps, Temba BavumaÂ looks to defend but gets squared up and the ball comes off his gloves to hit his body.Â
|9.3 : Pat Cummins to Temba Bavuma, Bowls this one closer to the stumps on a good length. Temba BavumaÂ eases this towards short mid on.Â
|9.2 : Pat Cummins to Temba Bavuma, Another lovely delivery first up to Temba Bavuma! Bowls this slightly full and outside off. Temba BavumaÂ looks to defend on his backfoot and gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.0 : Temba BavumaÂ is the new man in.
|9.1 : Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! AustraliaÂ have their second and their decision to bowl first is paying dividends! Pat CumminsÂ claims his first wicket and Rassie van der Dussen's short stay at the wicket comes to an end. This is bowled on a good length and just outside the off stump. Rassie van der DussenÂ looks to push at the ball and decides against it at the last moment. The ball takes a faint knick and goes through to the keeper. Alex CareyÂ takes a regulation
|8.6 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, What a jaffa to end the over! Bowls this one on a good length and outside off stump. Sarel ErweeÂ feels for this one but is nowhere near the ball.Â
|8.5 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, This is full as well and close to the off pole. Sarel ErweeÂ blocks this firmly towards short mid off.Â
|8.4 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, Another dull delivery outside the off stump, Sarel ErweeÂ reaches for it and slices it towards backward point.
|8.3 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, FOUR! Sarel ErweeÂ gets his second boundary! Scott BolandÂ continues bowling full and just outside the off pole. Sarel ErweeÂ strokes this towards long off and gets four more runs.Â
|8.2 : Scott Boland to Sarel Erwee, Goes 'round the wicket now to the southpaw and bowls this full, attacking the stumps. Sarel ErweeÂ clips this towards mid-wicket.Â
|8.1 : Scott Boland to Rassie van der Dussen, Scott BolandÂ is right on the money straightaway! Bowls this one full and angling into the stumps from just outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ looks to block but gets an inside edge towards backward square leg and they take a single.Â
|7.6 : Change. Scott BolandÂ comes into the attack now.
|Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, FOUR! That is the first time the ball goes beyond the boundary line! Pat CumminsÂ goes 'round the wicket and bowls this full, into the stumps. Sarel ErweeÂ punches this with a straight bat down to long on for a lovely boundary.Â
|7.5 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Keeps bowling on a good length but this is bowled in line with the stumps. Sarel ErweeÂ strokes this straight to short mid on.Â
|7.4 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Continues bowling on a good length and pitching on an off stump line. Sarel ErweeÂ makes a really good leave as the ball swings away from the off pole and misses it by a fraction.Â
|7.3 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, On a good length this time but still outside the off stump. Sarel ErweeÂ knocks this towards mid off.Â
|7.2 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Bowls this one back of a length and outside the off pole. Sarel ErweeÂ stands tall and looks to play at this but gets beaten by the lateral movement away from the bat.Â
|7.1 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Pat CumminsÂ decides to go over the wicket to the left-hander this time and bowls this on a good length, outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ is solid in defense as he blocks this towards cover.Â
|6.6 : Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen, Bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Rassie van der DussenÂ shoulders his arms to this one as well.Â
|6.5 : Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen, Continues bowling full and outside the off pole. Rassie van der DussenÂ chooses to leaves this one alone.Â
|6.4 : Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen, FOUR RUNS! Great timing from Rassie van der Dussen! Mitchell StarcÂ bowls this full and outside the off stump. Rassie van der DussenÂ gets his front foot forward and leans into the shot. He knocks this towards deep cover and Marnus LabuschagneÂ gives chase. He does well to stop the ball from getting to the ropes but the batters run four irrespective.Â
|6.3 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, Delivers this one slightly short as well and angled into leg. Sarel ErweeÂ goes on the back foot and tucks this to the left of mid-wicket for a single.Â
|6.2 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, Bowls this one back of a length and just outside off, Sarel ErweeÂ gets on his toes and blocks this ball towards cover.Â
|6.1 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, Mitchell StarcÂ bowls this on a fuller length and angled into the stumps. Sarel ErweeÂ knocks this towards mid on.Â
|5.6 : Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen, That's a beauty from Pat Cummins! Bowls this on a good length and just outside the off pole. Gets the ball to move away slightly and beats the outside edge of Rassie van der Dussen's bat as he hangs it out to dry.Â
|5.5 : Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen, Goes over the wicket to the right-hander and bowls this on a good length outside off. Rassie van der DussenÂ gets squared up as he looks to block and gets the ball towards point from the outside half of his bat.Â
|5.4 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Sarel ErweeÂ is off the mark after facing 18 dot balls. Pat CumminsÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Sarel ErweeÂ taps this towards cover and takes a quick single.
|5.3 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Pulls his length back slightly and gets it into the batter from outside off, Sarel ErweeÂ judges the line well and leaves the ball alone.Â
|5.2 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Bowls this one on a good length as well and outside off, gets this one to move away from the left-hander. Sarel ErweeÂ feels for the ball and gets beaten all ends up.
|5.1 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Pat CumminsÂ continues from 'round the wicket and serves this on a good length, just outside off. The ball nips back in sharply and there is some extra bounce off the surface. Sarel ErweeÂ looks to fend but gets an inside edge into his groin area.Â
|4.6 : Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen, Goes full, angling across the right-hander. Rassie van der DussenÂ strides forward and shoulders his arms at it. A good leave to end the over. A wicket-maiden for the left-handed seamer now.
|4.5 : Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen, A sharp bouncer, on off. Rassie van der DussenÂ lets it be.
|4.4 : Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen, This is much fuller, on off, swinging back in late. Rassie van der DussenÂ closes the face and nudges it to mid-wicket.
|4.3 : Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen, Outside off, no shot to offer yet again.
|4.2 : Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen, This is very full, angled across the right-hander, close to the tramline. Left alone.
|0.0 : Rassie van der DussenÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3.
|4.1 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! AustraliaÂ strike early and they will surely be happy to see the back of Dean ElgarÂ right away as he walks back on just three runs. The ploy of going down leg finally does the trick for the hosts. This is a good-length ball, angling down leg. It extracts some extra bounce off the deck as well. Dean ElgarÂ hangs back and tries to flick it away. The ball takes the inside edge and flies to the right of the keeper. Alex CareyÂ dives to that sid
|3.6 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Good length, wide of off, shaping in late. Erwee covers his stumps and lets it be. A second maiden for Cummins here.
|3.5 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, This one comes in with the angle, on a length from outside off. Sarel ErweeÂ tries to leave it alone but takes a blow high on his pads. No appeal made as it looks quite high.
|3.4 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, On off, blocked out.
|3.3 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Good carry! Back of a length, wide of off, shaping away this time. Sarel ErweeÂ keeps his blade to himself.
|3.2 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Good length, on fourth stump, seaming in late. Sarel ErweeÂ shoulders his arms at it.
|3.1 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, This is angled in, full and on off. Erwee opens the face and guides it to Lyon at point.
|2.6 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, Fuller, on fourth stump. Elgar taps it to point but straight to the fielder.
|2.5 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, A low full toss bowled outside the off stump. Dean ElgarÂ works this to deep point and takes a couple of runs.Â
|0.0 : The umpires have gone upstairs to check for a bump ball. The soft signal is not out and replays show that the ball seems to have gone below the bat. Hotspot confirms that the ball has missed the bat as itÂ grazes against the floor.
|2.4 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, This is on a length, angling down leg. Dean ElgarÂ looks to play it around the corner but misses.
|2.3 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, It is full, on middle. Elgar flicks it to mid on.
|2.2 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, NOT OUT! The ball has not touched the bat at all and the onfield decision stays. It is an outswinging delivery, full and outside off. Dean ElgarÂ tries to drive it away but does not connect and the ball goes under the bat. The ball seems to have it a footmark as it deviates after bouncing beyond the batÂ before it goes to the keeper but the slip cordon thinks it is an edge. The on-field umpire does not raise his finger. They take it upstairs and give not out as
|2.1 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, This is much quicker, on a length, angling down leg. Dean ElgarÂ stays back and looks to nudge it away but misses.Â
|1.6 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Four dots on the trot to end the over! It is slightly short, wide of off. Sarel ErweeÂ lets it sail past him.Â
|1.5 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, This is on a good length, wide of off. Erwee has no shot to offer.
|1.4 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Very full, moving away. Erwee gets it to Lyon at point.Â
|1.3 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, Outside off, left alone.
|1.2 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, FOUR LEG BYES! A repeat dose! Cummins continues to come 'round the wicket. Goes down leg once again. Erwee gets inside the line but misses his clip. It brushes his pads and races away to the fine leg fence.Â
|1.1 : Pat Cummins to Sarel Erwee, FOUR LEG BYES! A length ball, sliding down leg. Sarel ErweeÂ gets caught on his thigh padÂ as he fails to glance it around the corner. Nonetheless, it races away to the fine leg fence.
|0.6 : Pat CumminsÂ the captain of AustraliaÂ has decided to share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
|Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, LEG BYE! A yorker-length delivery, angling down leg. Sarel ErweeÂ tries to flick it away but misses and slips on the ground. It goes to short fine off the pads. They collect a leg bye. This has been a tidy start for Australia.
|0.5 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, Outside off, jagging away. Erwee leaves it alone.
|0.0 : We are all set to commence this highly anticipated series. The umpires make their way out to the middle and theÂ Australian players are in a huddle beyond the boundary line. They disperse to take their respective positions on the field as the South African openers stride out towards a really green looking pitch. Dean ElgarÂ and Sarel ErweeÂ will look to get their team off to a steady start but will be facing Mitchell StarcÂ first up and he will begin proceedings with the new ball. Let's play...
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to Sarel Erwee, Good length, around the hips. Erwee flicks it to the right of shrt midwicket. Travis HeadÂ dives to that side and makes a sharp stop.
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, Elgar and South AfricaÂ are off the mark. It is a length ball, sliding down leg. Dean ElgarÂ hops and clips it to square leg. One taken.Â
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, Much fuller this time, on off. Elgar presses forward and defends it to covers.
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to Dean Elgar, Mitchell StarcÂ starts with a length ball, around middle, shaping away from the batter. Dean ElgarÂ squares up as he blocks it out awkwardly.
|0.0 : Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
|South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar (C), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Australia. They have elected to BOWL first.