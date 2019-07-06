|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . 1 1 . . | . . . 1 1 . | w 1 2 1 . 4
|Last bat : Marcus Stoinisrun out (Kagiso Rabada)22(34b4x40x6) SR:64.71, FoW:95/3 (18.3 Ovs)
|18.3 : I Tahir to D Warner, OUT Marcus Stoinis run out (Kagiso Rabada). Australia have lost their third wicket.
|18.2 : Is that a run out? Stoinis is the man in question. Seems like he has made it. It is referred upstairs. Wait a minute. Looks like Stoinis is gone!
|I Tahir to D Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|18.1 : I Tahir to D Warner, FOUR! Pulled over mid-wicket.
|17.6 : C Morris to M Stoinis, Outside off, played straight to point.
|17.5 : C Morris to M Stoinis, FOUR! Nicely done. A short ball, down the leg side, pulled towards long leg for a boundary!
|17.4 : C Morris to D Warner, Outside off, dabbed to third man for a run.
|17.3 : C Morris to M Stoinis, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
|17.2 : C Morris to D Warner, HALF CENTURY FOR WARNER! His 4th in this World Cup. Gets there with a gentle push towards mid off.
|17.1 : C Morris to D Warner, Outside off, played straight to point.
|16.6 : I Tahir to D Warner, Full and around off, Warner works it towards long on for one more.
|16.5 : I Tahir to D Warner, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|16.4 : I Tahir to D Warner, On middle and leg, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
|16.3 : I Tahir to M Stoinis, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
|16.2 : I Tahir to D Warner, Outside off, played through point for a single.
|16.1 : I Tahir to D Warner, Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
|15.6 : DRINKS BREAK. Is the chase done and dusted? Warner may not think so. But South Africa are all over Australia. Marcus Stoinis is still having some issues with his hamstring and the physio was having a long chat.
|C Morris to D Warner, Morris bowls a back of a length delivery and Warner slightly arches back and guides it uppishly to third man and crosses over for a run.
|15.5 : C Morris to M Stoinis, Stoinis flicks this length delivery on the stumps to mid-wicket and takes a single.
|15.4 : C Morris to D Warner, Sensible from Warner. He just drives this length ball through covers and gets off strike.
|15.3 : C Morris to D Warner, SIX! Vintage Warner! Morris bowls one back of a length and Warner camping on the backfoot reads the length early and smokes it to mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|15.2 : C Morris to D Warner, Warner goes on the back foot and defends this length delivery to backward point.
|15.1 : C Morris to D Warner, BUMPER! Morris peppers Warner with a bouncer outsaide off, Warner just sways away from the line of the delivery.
|14.6 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Carbon copy of the previous ball.
|14.5 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Outside off, this time Marcus gets right behind that ball and defends it solidly.
|14.4 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, FOUR! Outstanding timing. Around off, coming in, Stoinis punches this wide of mid on and finds the gap and the boundary!
|14.3 : D Pretorius to D Warner, Outside off, David comes forward and pushes it behind point for a single.
|14.2 : D Pretorius to D Warner, FOUR! Nice chip shot. Full and around middle, Warner lofts it over the bowler and beats mid on. Once the ball lands, it races down the slope.
|14.1 : D Pretorius to D Warner, Landed outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|13.6 : C Morris to M Stoinis, Stoinis is showing no intent to score. He is happy defending. This time though he pushes this length ball straight to the man at mid off.
|13.5 : C Morris to M Stoinis, Stoinis comes right behind the line of the delivery and defends this length delivery off his back foot.
|13.4 : C Morris to M Stoinis, Stoinis now flicks this fuller one on the stumps but finds short mid-wicket to perfection.
|13.3 : C Morris to D Warner,Warner now flicks a length ball on the pads through square leg for a single.
|13.2 : C Morris to D Warner, Morris is right on the money. He keeps it on a length and outside off, Warner once again pushes it to covers.
|13.1 : C Morris to D Warner, On a length and outside off, Warner pushes it to short cover.
|12.6 : D Pretorius to D Warner, Around middle and leg, tucked through square leg for a run. 11 from the over.
|12.5 : D Pretorius to D Warner, EDGED, FOUR! On a length outside off, Warner pushes at it but is beaten by pace. The ball takes the outside edge and flies through the vacant slip cordon to the third man fence!
|12.4 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Around middle and off, flicked through square leg for a single.
|12.3 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, FOUR! CLASSY! On a length outside off, Stoinis gets on top of the bounce and punches it sweetly through the covers!
|12.2 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. Stoinis starts to run but then clutches his right hamstring and goes back.
|12.1 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Outside off, punched straight to cover.
|D Pretorius to M Stoinis, A short ball outside off, Stoinis bails out of the pull shot. WIDE signalled a touch belatedly.
|11.6 : C Morris to D Warner, Warner hops back on this length ball and defends it onto the ground.
|11.5 : C Morris to D Warner, This time Morris pitches one on middle and Warner flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
|11.4 : C Morris to D Warner, Warner once again defends this length ball outside off to covers.
|11.3 : C Morris to D Warner, Warner defends a length ball outside off to covers
|11.2 : C Morris to D Warner, A play and a miss! Warner looks to push this length delivery outside off through the off side but gets beaten for pace.
|11.1 : C Morris to D Warner, FOUR! FOUR! Morris goes short and outside off. Warner takes full toll of it by Slashing it through the cover region . 50 up for Australia not the start they were expecting.
|10.6 : Chris Morris into the attack now.
|D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Outside off, well kept out.
|10.5 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. Marcus takes a start for the single but then changes his mind.
|10.4 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Around off, nicely played out.
|10.3 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.
|10.2 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, A short ball again, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple. Good stop by Rassie van der Dussen.
|10.1 : D Pretorius to D Warner, A short ball, around middle, pulled towards deep mid-wicket for a single. South Africa will not mind that. They now have 5 balls to bowl at to Marcus Stoinis.
|9.6 : POWERPLAY 2 time. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over, if the match lasts till then.
|K Rabada to M Stoinis, FOUR! Finally Stoinis gets one away. Outside off, Marcus gets on top of the bounce and punches it through the covers! 44/2 at the end of Powerplay 1. South Africa were 73/0.
|9.5 : K Rabada to M Stoinis, Landed outside off, punched towards cover where the fielder leaps and makes a brilliant stop.
|9.4 : K Rabada to M Stoinis, Outside off, punched straight to cover.
|9.3 : K Rabada to M Stoinis, Around off, watchfully blocked out.
|9.2 : K Rabada to M Stoinis, Outside off, punched straight to cover.
|9.1 : K Rabada to D Warner, Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|8.6 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Outside off, left alone.
|8.5 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|8.4 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Full and straight again, watchfully defended. The bat came down late, almost at the last moment.
|8.3 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Full and outside off, Marcus looks to defend but the ball jags back in off the seam, hits the pads and up goes Pretorius in an appeal. Inside edge cuts him short.
|8.2 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Outside off, punched straight to cover.
|8.1 : D Pretorius to D Warner, Down the leg side, Warner hops and looks to tuck it towards square leg but misses. The ball goes off his thigh pads and a leg bye is taken.
|7.6 : BREAKING NEWS - India have crushed Sri Lanka in Leeds by 7 wickets to go on top of the table. Looking at the way this game is going, we are going to have an Ashes semi-final...
|K Rabada to M Stoinis, Around off, solidly defended.
|7.5 : K Rabada to D Warner, Around off, worked through the leg side for a run.
|7.4 : K Rabada to D Warner, TOP EDGE, FOUR! A short ball, around middle and leg, Warner looks to pull but gets a top edge. Dwaine Pretorius runs back from short fine leg but the ball evades him. Bounces once before meeting the fence.
|7.3 : K Rabada to D Warner, Outside off, played straight to point.
|7.2 : K Rabada to D Warner, On a length around off, angling away, pushed straight to cover. That one held off the surface a touch.
|7.1 : K Rabada to D Warner, Outside off, played straight to point.
|6.6 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Full and outside off, Marcus looks to drive but plays all around it. The ball moves away late and beats the outside edge. What an over - A boundary and a wicket from the over!
|6.5 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Outside off, punched straight to cover.
|6.4 : D Pretorius to M Stoinis, Around off, solidly defended.
|6.3 : Marcus Stoinis walks in at number 5, replacing Smith.
|D Pretorius to S Smith, OUT! LBW! Smith is gone as well! Oh dear... Australia are hastening downhill pretty quickly. A length ball, outside off, Steve gets across to flick but misses and is hit high on the left thigh, above the knee roll. Pretorius appeals, umpire Dharmasena thinks for a while and then raises his finger! Smith stands there in disappointment, then walks across to his partner, has a chat but then decides to go off. Would not have mattered even if he had reviewed. Ball Tracker
|6.2 : D Pretorius to S Smith, FOUR! WALLOP! That is vintage Steve Smith. A short ball, outside off, Smith swivels and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary!
|6.1 : D Pretorius to S Smith, Outside off, punched straight to cover.
|5.6 : Dwaine Pretorius is the first change.
|K Rabada to D Warner, Around off, solidly defended
|5.5 : K Rabada to D Warner, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|5.4 : K Rabada to D Warner, SIX! VIOLENCE! Short and outside off, Warner pulls it over mid-wicket for a flat hit!
|5.3 : K Rabada to S Smith, ANOTHER RUN OUT MISSED! Around middle and off, worked through mid-wicket. Smith takes a couple and then Warner calls for the third. It is a late call and Smith takes off late. The throw comes in to de Kock with Smith halfway down. The keeper fires it to Rabada who tries to deflect it onto the stumps but misses! Steve's dive would not have saved him.
|5.2 : K Rabada to S Smith, On middle and off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|5.1 : K Rabada to S Smith, On a length outside off, pushed down to mid on.
|4.6 : I Tahir to D Warner, Full and down the leg side, DW looks to sweep but misses and is hit on the pads.
|4.5 : I Tahir to D Warner, Outside off, played straight to point.
|4.4 : Big moment in the game again. Usman Khawaja is not looking comfortable at all and is stretching his hamstring. In fact, he is WALKING OFF. Steve Smith comes in now.
|I Tahir to D Warner, On middle and leg, worked straight to mid-wicket.
|4.3 : I Tahir to U Khawaja, Gets down and sweeps it through square leg for a run.
|4.2 : I Tahir to U Khawaja, Full and outside off, reverse swept straight to point.
|4.1 : I Tahir to D Warner, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|3.6 : K Rabada to D Warner, Down the leg side, David tucks this towards long leg and charges for the single while Khawaja just jogs across.
|3.5 : K Rabada to D Warner, Around off, DW comes forward to defend but suddenly the ball shoots up. He checks his shot and awkwardly fends it towards cover.
|3.4 : K Rabada to D Warner, A sharp bouncer, around off, David lets it be.
|3.3 : K Rabada to D Warner, That is a jaffa. Already in just 21 balls, South African bowling is looking miles better than Australia's. They are hitting the right lengths and not spraying the ball around. Rabada lands this on a length around middle, Warner has a poke at it but at the last moment, the ball seams away and beats the outside edge.
|3.2 : K Rabada to D Warner, Around off, blocked from the crease.
|3.1 : K Rabada to D Warner, FOUR! Up and over! A length ball, outside off, Warner reaches out and lofts it over cover for a boundary!
|2.6 : Something wrong already? Khawaja is getting something bandaged around his left knee or hamstring.
|I Tahir to U Khawaja, FOUR! CARESSED! There comes the first boundary of the Australian run chase. Full and outside off, Khawaja leans and drives it wide of mid off for a boundary!
|2.5 : I Tahir to U Khawaja, Full and around off, watchfully defended
|2.4 : I Tahir to D Warner, Works this down the leg side, stutters a bit but eventually completes the single.
|2.3 : I Tahir to D Warner, A short ball, around middle, Warner pulls it away through mid-wicket. The ball races away but superman Aiden Markram dives to his left from deep mid-wicket and stops the ball! Just two runs taken.
|2.2 : I Tahir to U Khawaja, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single to get off the mark.
|0.0 : Usman Khawaja walks in at number 3, replacing his skipper.
|2.1 : I Tahir to A Finch, OUT! Caught! Straight to the man. Tahir is off on his marathon run! Outside off, Finch punches it uppishly through the covers and hits it straight to Aiden Markram. He takes a sharp catch going to his right. So South Africa have won half the battle. Got rid of the skipper. The win prediction has gone to 80 percent. Get Warner soon and that will be 100.
|1.6 : K Rabada to D Warner, A cracking short ball, around middle, DW hops and fends it towards the leg side. Warner wants a single but Faf du Plessis charges in quickly from point and has an under-arm shy at the striker's end but misses. David was in though.
|1.5 : K Rabada to D Warner, Whoa! Another jaffa. On a length around middle, cuts back in sharply, David is almost split into two as the ball goes past the inside edge over the stumps!
|1.4 : K Rabada to A Finch, On middle and leg, flicked through square leg for a run.
|1.3 : K Rabada to D Warner, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
|1.2 : K Rabada to D Warner, On a length outside off, Warner looks to push it towards third man but the ball seams away and beats the outside edge. Quinton de Kock dives to his left and parries it towards second slip.
|1.1 : K Rabada to A Finch, Outside off, Finch slashes hard but gets a thick outside edge towards third man. Tabraiz Shamsi is a bit slow to get off the blocks but don't think he could have got there in time for the catch even if he had picked the ball early. A single taken.
|0.6 : Kagiso Rabada now. Bowling with the second new ball. Can he make amends for that missed run out?
|I Tahir to D Warner, Outside off, watchfully defended. A decent start from Tahir but could have been better.
|0.5 : I Tahir to A Finch, Full and around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
|0.4 : I Tahir to D Warner, Outside off, pushed down the ground through mid off where the fielder dives to his left and makes a fine stop. A single taken to get Australia underway.
|0.3 : I Tahir to D Warner, RUN OUT MISSED! Warner was gone for all money. What a miss. Around leg stump, David worked it towards short fine leg and set off for the single. Finch responded but then stopped. Warner was halfway down when he saw Finch backing off. Had to turn around and go back but for some reason, Kagiso Rabada threw it to the bowler! Finch came back in easily.
|0.2 : I Tahir to D Warner, Around off, watchfully defended.
|0.1 : I Tahir to D Warner, Full and around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|0.0 : Welcome back for the chase. The Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch are out in the middle. The South African players have taken their positions. Imran Tahir will start things off to Warner.