|0.0 : So, after the first T20I was abandoned due to rain, It's now time for the 2nd T20I between Australia and Pakistan which is going to be played at Canberra. It is the first ever T20I which is going to be played at the Manuka Oval. So far, Australia have been decimating opponents at home. First, it was Sri Lanka, who were thrashed 3-0 in the T20I series. Australia were way better than them in all departments and the same story continued in the first T20I between Pakistan and the hosts as they were
|TOSS - We are all set for the spin of the coin. Australian skipper, Aaron Finch has the coin in hand. Up it goes and it comes down in favour of Babar Azam. PAKISTAN OPT TO BAT!
|Australia (Unchanged Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.
|Pakistan (Unchanged Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan.
|We are all set to begin! The Australian players walk out onto the field with their skipper leading them. Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam walks out with Fakhar Zaman to open the innings. The left-arm pace of Mitchell Starc to start the proceedings with the ball. The Pakistan skipper will face the first ball. Here we go!
|0.1 : M Starc to B Azam, Starc starts with a terrible ball first up. It is a full toss on middle and off, Babar does not expect it and he ends up just pushing it towards mid on. Real let off for Starc first up.
|0.2 : M Starc to B Azam, In the air but in the gap. Starc corrects his line and bowls a full ball outside off, Babar drives it uppishly through backward point for a single.
|0.3 : M Starc to F Zaman, Direct hit and Babar would have been back to the hut. Full inswinging ball on middle and leg, Fakhar looks to flick. All he gets is a thin inside edge onto the pads. He comes out looking for a run but then decides against it. Babar was half way out and had to go back. The fielder at mid-wicket gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end. Babar puts in a desperate dive but if it was a direct hit, this would have been it.
|0.4 : M Starc to F Zaman, This time flicks it but straight to mid-wicket.
|0.5 : M Starc to F Zaman, Full ball outside off, Zaman drives it past the diving point fielder for a single.
|0.6 : M Starc to F Zaman, Full and fast down the leg side, Fakhar looks to flick but the ball clips his boot and goes behind to Carey. 3 off the first over. Nice start for Australia.
|Kane Richardson to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : K Richardson to B Azam, FOUR! Classic Babar cover drive. Beautiful shot this. Good length ball on off, Babar gets on his front foot and drives it on the up through covers for a boundary.
|1.2 : K Richardson to B Azam, FOUR! This time off the back foot! Another beautiful shot. Back of a length around off, Babar gets on his back foot and punches it through covers for another boundary. Not an ideal start for Kane here.
|1.3 : K Richardson to B Azam, Comes closer to the off pole, Babar defends it with a horizontal bat off his back foot.
|1.4 : K Richardson to B Azam, Around the pads, Babar flicks it with ease through mid-wicket for a couple.
|1.5 : K Richardson to B Azam, Another one on the pads, Babar glances it to the on side and gets to the other end.
|1.6 : K Richardson to F Zaman, Dot to finish the over but an expensive start for Richardson. 11 off his first. Length ball on off, Babar hits it off the back foot with no foot movement straight to cover. Solid start for Pakistan.
|2.1 : M Starc to B Azam, FOUR! Off like a bullet train! Length ball outside off, Babar gets on his back foot and smashes his punch through covers. And in a blink of an eye the ball is off to the fence.
|2.2 : M Starc to B Azam, Another beautiful shot but this one is straight to cover. Good length ball on off, Babar punches this hard too but this time to the man at cover.
|2.3 : M Starc to B Azam, On off, Azam punches it to cover-point.
|2.4 : M Starc to B Azam, FOUR! Geez this is beautiful batting. Around the hips of Babar, he shows his class and picks it with ease over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|2.5 : M Starc to B Azam, Good ball. Starc steams in a very full and pacy ball on off at over 147 kph. Babar manages to squeeze it to backward point.
|2.6 : M Starc to B Azam, Babar is angry at himself. Length ball around off, Babar smashes it hard but to the right of point. Steve Smith there manages to stop it. Babar grunt out a loud shout as he knew he should have scored a boundary there.
|Pat Cummins replaces Kane Richardson after just one over bowled by the latter.
|3.1 : Pat Cummins to F Zaman, Cummins starts with a full ball on middle and leg, Fakhar taps it back to the bowler.
|3.2 : Pat Cummins to F Zaman, OUT! Caught! Cummins strikes in his very second ball of the first over! Fakhar Zaman's poor run in T20Is continues. Full on off, Fakhar looks to hit a short-arm jab over mid off. The ball rises a bit higher than he anticipated and it comes off the upper half of his bat. He does not get the elevation and the ball goes to the left of mid off. David Warner there slides to that side and takes a good low catch.
|Haris Sohail is the next man in.
|3.3 : Pat Cummins to H Sohail, Fuller on off, Haris starts his innings with a watchful defense.
|3.4 : Pat Cummins to H Sohail, Bouncer! Cummins peppers Haris with a short one. Sohail keeps his eyes on the ball and ducks under it.
|3.5 : Pat Cummins to H Sohail, Haris is off the mark. On the pads, Sohail flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a couple to get his scorecard ticking.
|3.6 : Pat Cummins to H Sohail, Length ball on top of off, Haris punches it to the right of mid off and keeps the strike. Brilliant start for Cummins. 3 runs and a wicket off his first.
|Change of ends for Kane Richardson.
|4.1 : K Richardson to H Sohail, On the pads, Haris whips it towards square leg and gets a single.
|4.2 : K Richardson to B Azam, Good length ball on off, Babar nudges it to the right of point and eases to the other end.
|4.3 : K Richardson to H Sohail, Length ball on top of middle, Haris pushes it to cover.
|4.4 : K Richardson to H Sohail, Slower ball on top of middle and leg, Haris guides it towards backward point and looks for a single but does not get it and rightfully so as all it would have been was a suicidal run out.
|4.5 : K Richardson to H Sohail, In the air but in no man's land. Full on off and middle, Haris comes down and looks to go over covers. He does not time it well but there is no man in the deep there so he gets a couple as the man from sweeper cover cleans it up.
|4.6 : K Richardson to H Sohail, OUT! Caught and Bowled! Richardson makes a strong comeback after going for 11 in his first over. Richardson hits the deck hard on middle and off, Haris clears his front leg and looks to play a big pull over mid-wicket. He is a bit early in his short as the ball takes the top edge and goes high in the air. It comes down where silly point would have been placed. Richardson calls for the catch and takes it with ease. Two down Pakistan and their good start has not last
|Mohammad Rizwan comes out to bat now with Pakistan in a spot of bother.
|5.1 : Pat Cummins to B Azam, Good length ball on off, Azam pushes it wide of mid on for a single.
|5.2 : Pat Cummins to M Rizwan, Good length ball on off, Rizwan starts off with a back foot defense.
|5.3 : Pat Cummins to M Rizwan, Good length ball on middle, it zips in off the deck. Rizwan does well to defend it.
|5.4 : Pat Cummins to M Rizwan, Cummins bowling with some venom here. Good length ball on middle and leg, Rizwan looks to defend but gets an inside edge. The ball goes towards point after deflecting of his boot. He looks for a quick single but his skipper says no.
|5.5 : Pat Cummins to M Rizwan, Quick single. Nervy way to get off the mark. Good length ball on middle, Rizwan pushes it to the right of mid on and calls for a quick single. Warner quickly gets to the ball but fails to gather it cleanly. That helps Rizwan's case and he gets to the other end with relative ease.
|5.6 : Pat Cummins to B Azam, Length ball on off, Azam defends it with soft hands off his back foot to the off side and gets a single. Another good over from Cummins. Just 3 from this one as well. Only 6 runs off Cummin's two so far. Pakistan after a flashy start have tailed off and are 32/2 at the end of Powerplay.
|Spin time! Adam Zampa into the attack.
|6.1 : A Zampa to B Azam, Shortish and wide outside off, Azam cuts it towards point and takes one.
|6.2 : A Zampa to M Rizwan, Again shortish on middle and off, Rizwan pulls this one towards long on and takes a couple.
|6.3 : A Zampa to M Rizwan, Rizwan comes down the track and pushes it towards cover for one.
|6.4 : A Zampa to B Azam, Floated on off, Azam pushes this one towards mid off and rotates the strike.
|6.5 : A Zampa to M Rizwan, On the pads of Rizwan, he flicks this one wide of mid-wicket for a single.
|6.6 : A Zampa to B Azam, Shortish outside off, Azam cuts this one but straight to the man at point. 6 off the over and Australia on top.
|Spin from both ends. The left arm spin of Ashton Agar into the action now.
|7.1 : A Agar to M Rizwan, Beautiful work from Ashton Agar! He floats one on middle and off. Rizwan comes down the track and tries to push it towards mid off but Agar dives to his left and gathers the ball. He quickly gets up and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Carey collects the ball and dislodges the bails as Rizwan puts in the dive. The umpire refers it upstairs but Rizwan's dive has saved him.
|7.2 : A Agar to M Rizwan, On the pads of Rizwan, he flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|7.3 : A Agar to B Azam, Azam flicks this one fine down the leg side for one.
|7.4 : A Agar to M Rizwan, Beautiful shot from Rizwan. He dances down the track and lofts it inside out over covers but gets just a single.
|7.5 : A Agar to B Azam, Azam flicks this one off the back foot towards square leg for a single.
|7.6 : A Agar to M Rizwan, On leg, Rizwan tries to flick this one but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards third man and the batters take a leg bye.
|8.1 : A Zampa to M Rizwan, FOUR! Nicely played! Rizwan premiditates what he wanted to do. He moves away as Zampa comes in. Zampa sees it and bowls it a bit wide. Mohammad though drags his sweep and hits it wide of long on for a boundary. Much needed one for him.
|8.2 : A Zampa to M Rizwan, Follows it up with a single by gently dabbing it to short third man.
|8.3 : A Zampa to B Azam, FOUR! SMASHED! Babar Azam steps down the track and smashes this one back past the bowler for a boundary. Azam oozing in confidence.
|8.4 : A Zampa to B Azam, Floated on middle and leg, Azam pushes this one down to long on and takes a couple.
|8.5 : A Zampa to B Azam, Floated on off, Azam looks to push it towards the off side but the ball goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket and the batters take one.
|8.6 : A Zampa to M Rizwan, Rizwan comes down the track but does not time it. He manages to just milk it down to long off off the lower half of his bat for a single. Good over for Pakistan. They needed it. 13 from it.
|9.1 : A Agar to M Rizwan, A slight hesitation between the batters but they survive. Rizwan comes down the track and pushes this one towards cover. He wants the single but there is slight hesitation between the two and Rizwan puts in a dive at the end which saves him.
|9.2 : A Agar to B Azam, FOUR! Flicked away! On the pads, Azam flicks this one in front of square and the ball races to the fence. McDermott in the deep dives to save the boundary but fails to do so.
|9.3 : A Agar to B Azam, Azam looks to flick this one but is hit on the pads.
|9.4 : A Agar to B Azam, On the pads of Azam, he flicks this one towards the leg side and takes one.
|9.5 : A Agar to M Rizwan, OUT! STUMPED! Rizwan's struggles have come to an end. Agar floats one ball on middle and leg. Rizwan comes down the track to attack the ball but misses it completely. The ball sneaks through his bat and pad. Carey collects it and whips the bails off with Rizwan way out of his crease. Pakistan struggling to get going as they are now 62/3.
|Asif Ali walks out to bat now.
|9.6 : A Agar to A Ali, Floated on off, pushed to the off side by Ali.
|Cummins was about to bowl but Finch has then decided to give it back to Zampa.
|10.1 : A Zampa to B Azam, Floated on middle and leg, Babar flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|10.2 : A Zampa to A Ali, Quicker on middle. Bowled at 98.0 kph. Asif glances it to the on side for a single.
|10.3 : A Zampa to B Azam, Flighted on middle, Babar milks it to long on for another single.
|10.4 : A Zampa to A Ali, Tossed up on middle and leg, Asif whips it behind square on the leg side for a run.
|10.5 : A Zampa to B Azam, Floated on middle and leg, Babar comes down the track and nudges it to long on and rotates the strike.
|10.6 : A Zampa to A Ali, Tossed up on middle again, Asif strokes it wide of long on. Babar calls for two straightaway and they get it.
|11.1 : A Agar to B Azam, Floated on middle and leg, Azam hits it down the ground towards long on. Azam sets off for a couple but Asif Ali does not want the second. Azam is agitated as he thought there was a second on offer.
|11.2 : A Agar to A Ali, OUT! CAUGHT! The single has cost them as Ali has to depart now. Floated ball on middle and leg, Ali plays the slog sweep after getting his front foot out of the way. The ball goes high towards wide long on but does not have enough power on it to go all the way. Cummins in the deep takes an easy catch. Pakistan losing wickets in a heap here and not gathering any momentum.
|Iftikhar Ahmed is the new man in. His skipper is fighting a lone battle from the other end. Can he be the one to support him and provide this innings the much needed impetus it needs?
|11.3 : A Agar to I Ahmed, Floated on middle and leg, Ahmed pushes this one towards mid on and takes a single.
|11.4 : A Agar to B Azam, On the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|11.5 : A Agar to I Ahmed, Ahmed pushes this one back towards the bowler.
|11.6 : A Agar to I Ahmed, On the pads of Iftikhar, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket and will keep strike for the next over.
|Cummins is back on. He was excellent in his first spell. 6 runs and a wicket off his first 2 overs.
|12.1 : Pat Cummins to I Ahmed, On the pads of Ahmed, he uppishly flicks this one towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|12.2 : Pat Cummins to B Azam, Length ball this time, Azam pulls this one towards deep mid-wicket and rotates strike.
|12.3 : Pat Cummins to I Ahmed, Length ball on middle and off, pushed back towards the bowler.
|12.4 : Pat Cummins to I Ahmed, Length ball on middle again, this time Ahmed rocks back and pulls this one in front of square for a couple.
|12.5 : Pat Cummins to I Ahmed, Good length ball on off, Ahmed looks to flick this one towards the leg side but gets a leading edge towards point. He wants a single but is sent back by his skipper.
|12.6 : Pat Cummins to I Ahmed, Bouncer by Cummins down the leg side. Ahmed pulls this one towards backward square leg and takes a single to end the over.
|Zampa to bowl out from the other end now. 3-0-27-0, his figures so far.
|13.1 : A Zampa to I Ahmed, Floated on middle, Ahmed looks to defend but gets an inside edge on it towards the leg side. The batters scamper for a quick single.
|13.2 : A Zampa to B Azam, Zampa drags this one and it is pulled away by Azam for a single towards square leg.
|13.3 : A Zampa to I Ahmed, Ahmed opens the face of the bat and guides this one towards third man.
|13.4 : A Zampa to I Ahmed, Zampa drags this one back again. Ahmed rocks back and plays this one towards point for one.
|13.5 : A Zampa to B Azam, Azam has played the square drive. The batters have run through for a single.
|13.6 : A Zampa to I Ahmed, On the pads of Ahmed, he flicks it towards square leg and takes a single.
|Richardson is back on. 2-0-15-1, his numbers.
|14.1 : K Richardson to I Ahmed, Length ball on off, Ahmed looks to cut this one but misses. Whizzes past the outside edge.
|14.2 : K Richardson to I Ahmed, Another length ball on off, Ahmed pushes this one towards the man at cover.
|14.3 : K Richardson to I Ahmed, FOUR! Length ball on off again, this time Ahmed predicts it early and lofts this one over extra cover for a boundary.
|14.4 : K Richardson to I Ahmed, SIX! Iftikhar taking the attack to the Aussies now. Short of a length on the body, Ahmed pulls this one over mid-wicket for a biggie. First of the game.
|14.5 : K Richardson to I Ahmed, This time a couple. Good batting by Iftikhar. He creams this one towards the cover region where David Warner from sweeper cover puts in a dive and saves a couple of runs for his team.
|14.6 : K Richardson to I Ahmed, Another couple and Pakistan gaining some momentum finally. Fuller delivery on the pads, Ahmed slams this one down the ground. McDermott from long on parries it towards Finch who comes from long off and the batters are able to take two.
|Agar to bowl out. He has been brilliant. 2/14 off his 3 overs.
|15.1 : A Agar to B Azam, Flatter on middle and off, Babar comes down the track but gets an inside edge. The ball deflects to the off side off his pad. They take a single.
|15.2 : A Agar to I Ahmed, Iftikhar comes down the track and hits it hard but there is a man in deep at mid-wicket so just a single.
|15.3 : A Agar to B Azam, Floated on middle and leg, Babar comes down the track and milks it to long on for another single.
|15.4 : A Agar to I Ahmed, FOUR! Iftikhar took his time but now he is going after them. Floated on off, Iftikhar goes aerial and lofts it over covers for a boundary.
|15.5 : A Agar to I Ahmed, Now squeezes it to sweeper cover for a single.
|The umpire has gone upstairs for a run out. It looks out to the naked eye after some brilliant work from David Warner.
|15.6 : A Agar to B Azam, RUN OUT! It looked out to the naked eye and it is indeed out! Babar Azam gets to his fifty and goes out in the same ball. Excellent from David Warner. He has got this wicket out of nowhere. Floated on middle and leg, Babar Azam flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket and looks for two. Warner gets to the ball in a flash and has a shy at the keeper's end. He hits bull's eye. Babar puts in a dive but looks to be short. The square leg umpire goes upstairs to check and replay shows
|Imad Wasim is the new man in. Pat Cummins has also returned to bowl his final over of the match.
|16.1 : Pat Cummins to I Ahmed, On the pads of Iftikhar Ahmed, he flicks this one in front of square for a single.
|16.2 : Pat Cummins to I Wasim, Length ball on off, Wasim cuts this one towards point and takes a run.
|16.3 : Pat Cummins to I Ahmed, FOUR! Ahmed finds the gap! Length ball outside off, Ahmed rocks back and cuts this one through backward point for a boundary.
|16.4 : Pat Cummins to I Ahmed, Length ball on off, Ahmed defends this one off the back foot.
|16.5 : Pat Cummins to I Ahmed, DROPPED! Life given to Iftikhar Ahmed! On the pads of Ahmed, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket. The ball goes uppishly with Steven Smith running towards it. He puts in a slide to his right, gets two hands to it but drops it in the end. A routine catch for a fielder of his caliber but Steven has dropped it and the batters take one. Will this come back to bite them?
|16.6 : Pat Cummins to I Wasim, Length ball on off, cut by Wasim towards point for one.
|Mitchell Starc is back. Looks like he will bowl the 18th and the final over. 2-0-11-0, his figures so far.
|17.1 : M Starc to I Wasim, Good length ball outside off, Imad swings his bat but misses.
|17.2 : M Starc to I Wasim, Fuller on middle, Imad strokes it wide of long on and gets a couple.
|17.3 : M Starc to I Wasim, Full toss but Imad cannot make the most of it. It is on middle and off, Imad clears his front leg but just manages to hit back at Starc.
|17.4 : M Starc to I Wasim, This is smart bowling from Starc. Bowls a slower one by rolling his fingers on this one. Imad looks to go hard at it but once again just hits it back to Mitchell.
|17.5 : M Starc to I Wasim, FOUR! This time Imad manages to connect and find the gap. Full and wide outside off, Imad clears his front leg and smashes it through mid off and cover for a boundary.
|17.6 : M Starc to I Wasim, Good over from Starc at this stage of the game. Just 6 off it he will take it. Good length ball on top of middle and leg, Imad looks to ramp by moving away from the stumps. He misses it though.
|Richardson to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
|18.1 : K Richardson to I Ahmed, SIX!Bang! Perfect start to the over for Pakistan. Good length ball on off, Iftikhar waits for it and demolishes it over the long off fence for a biggie.
|18.2 : K Richardson to I Ahmed, In the air but safe! Full on off, Iftikhar looks to go over covers but does not time it well. Luckily for him it falls short of the man in the deep. Single taken.
|18.3 : K Richardson to I Wasim, Full on off, Imad strokes it to long off and gives Iftikhar the strike.
|18.4 : K Richardson to I Ahmed, TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Back of a length ball on off, Iftikhar looks to go for the pull but he gets a top edge on it. The ball goes over jumping Carey for a boundary! Harsh game for the bowlers.
|18.5 : K Richardson to I Ahmed, FOUR! This is brilliant batting. Full outside off, Iftikhar creams it over point for a boundary. Richardson under the pump. Fifty for Iftikhar Ahmed. His first in T20Is and what a knock this has been! Pulled his side out of the ashes here.
|18.6 : K Richardson to I Ahmed, IN THE AIR BUT OVER THE ROPES. Fuller on middle and leg, Iftikhar heaves it over long on. Ben McDermott there almost pulls a stunning catch. He gets his hands to it but fails to keep it in. Will go down as a drop but that is harsh to call it as a drop. 22 off Richardson's last. Spoils his figures. He ends with the figures of 4-0-51-1.
|19.1 : M Starc to I Wasim, Good length ball on off, Imad hits it straight. Too straight as the ball goes onto hit the stumps at the other end. Just a single.
|19.2 : M Starc to I Ahmed, Fuller on middle and leg, Ifthikhar flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|19.3 : M Starc to I Wasim, Fuller on off, Imad drives it towards sweeper cover for a single. Australia and Starc won't mind singles off the last over.
|19.4 : M Starc to I Ahmed, OUT! RUN OUT! Imad looked to be short and he is short. Low full toss on middle and off, Iftikhar hits it wide of long off and looks for two. Smith gets to the ball quickly and releases a brilliant throw. Starc takes the bails off and Imad's dive sees him fall short.
|Wahab Riaz is the new man in.
|19.5 : M Starc to I Ahmed, Fuller on middle, Iftikhar hits it wide of long on and this time gets the couple he wants.
|19.6 : M Starc to I Ahmed, On the pads, Iftikhar flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a couple to end the innings. Good last over from Starc but cannot restrict Pakistan under 150. PAKISTAN FINISH OFF WITH 150 OFF THEIR 20 OVERS.
|Pakistan have reached a total of 150 and it is all due to one man, Iftikhaar Ahmed. He has played a gem of an innings and it is because of him that Pakistan have been able to put a competitive total on the board.
|The innings started positively for Pakistan as Babar Azam played some good strokes and got into his stride. However, Pat Cummins came into the attack and struck straightaway to dismiss Fakhar Zaman. After that, it was always about Pakistan gaining momentum and Australia stopping them. Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan and Asif Ali all struggled with Babar Azam trying to keep his side in the game. Azam scored 50 runs off 38 balls and laid the foundation for the finishers to come in and do their job.
|The Australian bowlers did well right until the death overs. It has been a problematic area for them and it proved again. Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins bowled well as they restricted the scoring in the middle overs and also kept chipping wickets in between. Kane Richardson, however, had a very bad day at the office and was smashed to all parts of the ground. He conceded 51 runs off his 4 overs and that has pushed Australia on the back foot somewhat.
|Ashton Agar is down for an interview. He says it looks a good wicket to bat on and he backs his batters to chase this down. On the run out of Azam, he says Warner was exceptional and he gives everything out there in the middle. States that Babar Azam's run out was crucial in the context of where Pakistan would finish.
|The target is 151 and looking at the Australian batting line up, it looks like they will be able to chase it down. However, one can never say what the Pakistani bowlers can come up with. Join us after the break for the chase.