|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the coverage of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan. It is a Day/Night Test and the hosts have a perfect record in this form of the longest format of the game. Tim Paine and co. would look to make it 6 wins out of 6 and complete a whitewash. Pakistan, on the other hand, are on a 13 game losing streak against Australia in Australia. A few changes are expected to ring in for this game with the confirmed news of Mohammad Abbas being slotted back in. Skipper, Azhar Al
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it comes down in the favour of the hosts. Australia OPT TO BAT!
|AUSTRALIA (PLAYING XI)(UNCHANGED) - David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (WK/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq (IN for Haris Sohail), Azhar Ali (C), Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa (DEBUT) (IN for Naseem Shah), Mohammad Abbas (IN for Imran Khan Jr.).
|There will be a 10 minute delay. The covers are coming off as we have had some early shower. It is not raining now and let's hope this is the only delay. The groundstaff are roping out the outfield and trying to make the outfield as dry as they can.
|After a slight delay we are all set to begin. The Pakistan players who were waiting are out on the field. Australian openers, David Warner and Joe Burns stride out to the middle to open the innings for the hosts. The floodlights are on straightaway. Mohammad Abbas to start the proceedings with the new ball for Pakistan. Two slips and a gully to begin with.
|0.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Abbas starts with a fuller delivery outside off. Not much movement first up. Warner carefully watches it and leaves it alone.
|0.2 : M Abbas to Warner, Abbas pulls his length back and hits the deck hard around off, Warner hops and defends it towards cover. He calls a loud no to his partner.
|0.3 : M Abbas to Warner, Length ball outside off, it goes away with the angle. Warner leaves it alone.
|0.4 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length ball outside off, Warner lets it carry to the keeper.
|0.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Full on off, Warner gets on his front foot and defends it strongly off his front foot.
|0.6 : M Abbas to Warner, Another consistent line from Abbas to end the over. It is on the fourth stump line. Warner shoulders his arms to this one. Maiden to begin this Test.
|Shaheen Afridi to partner Mohammad Abbas from the other end.
|1.1 : S Afridi to Burns, Beauty! Shaheen starts with a gem of a delivery. Full outside off, the ball zips back in. Burns goes hard at it first up and looks to drive. The ball cuts him in half on its way to the keeper.
|1.2 : S Afridi to Burns, Another good ball. Good length ball around off, this one goes away from the right hander. Burns looks to defend but gets beaten again.
|1.3 : S Afridi to Burns, Length ball away from the off pole, Burns does not attempt playing that.
|1.4 : S Afridi to Burns, Good length ball on top of off, Burns defends it with a straight bat. First time he has got bat on ball and this will give him some confidence as this has come right off the meat.
|1.5 : S Afridi to Burns, On the fourth stump line, Joe shoudlers arms to it.
|1.6 : S Afridi to Burns, Maiden for Shaheen as well. Fuller on off, Burns pushes it to the left of point. The fielder there dives on that side and saves runs for his side. Watchful start from the hosts.
|2.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length ball on off, it zips away from the southpaw. Warner reads it well and defends it towards point.
|2.2 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length ball outside off, David is in no hurry and shoulders arms to it.
|2.3 : M Abbas to Warner, Abbas gets lucky here. Length ball way outside off, very close to the tramline. David leaves it alone. The umpire feels it is inside the tramline and does not signal a wide.
|2.4 : M Abbas to Warner, FOUR! Warner and Australia are underway! In a streaky way but Warner won't mind. Good length ball around off, Warner lunges forward to defend but the ball shapes away from him. It takes the outside edge and goes wide of gully and to the fence. Abbas won't mind this.
|2.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Fuller on off, David blocks it off the front foot.
|2.6 : M Abbas to Warner, Abbas targets the stumps, DW calmly blocks it to get through the over.
|3.1 : S Afridi to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns defends it off the back foot.
|3.2 : S Afridi to Burns, FOUR! Burns is off the mark in style. Slightly overpitched around off by Shaheen. Burns gets on his front foot and creams his drive through covers for a boundary. Solid way to get off the mark.
|3.3 : S Afridi to Burns, OUT! Caught! Pakistan draw first blood. Solid comeback from the young Pakistani bowler. He was hit for a boundary in the previous ball. Shaheen hits the deck hard and pulls his length back. It is on the channel of uncertainty around off. Brilliant bowling this from Shaheen. Only one ball nipped back in and that was the first ball that Burns played. He expects this one to come in as well but it does not. Joe looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge to the keeper. The
|Marnus Labuschagne is the new batsman in.
|3.4 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, There is a sound but is it off the ball hitting the edge of the bat or just hitting the surface? Surface feels the umpire and Hot Spot later on confirms that the umpire was indeed correct. Full length delivery outside off, Labuschagne goes for a big drive first up. He is a bit late in his drive. There is a big sound as the ball goes to the keeper. Shaheen Afridi and the keeper go up in a confident appeal. Rizwan thinks they have their man but after a brief discussio
|3.5 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Back of a length ball outside off, Labuschagne lets it be but then practices the pull as the ball goes past him.
|3.6 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, On the fourth stump line, Marnus leaves it alone.
|4.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|4.2 : M Abbas to Warner, On a good length on off, David defends it out.
|4.3 : M Abbas to Warner, Outside off, Warner shoulders arms to this one.
|4.4 : M Abbas to Warner, On a good length on middle, Warner tucks it to mid-wicket.
|4.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery on middle, Warner keeps it out.
|4.6 : M Abbas to Warner, On a good length on middle, David blocks it well.
|5.1 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good length delivery on off, Labuschagne blocks it off the back foot.
|5.2 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, On a good length and outside off, Labuschagne looks to leave but plays at it at the last moment and gets a bottom edge on this one.
|5.3 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Outside off, Marnus offers no shot to this one.
|5.4 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Bowls a bouncer, Labuschagne lets it sail through to the keeper.
|5.5 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Marnus looks to defend but misses it.
|5.6 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Outside off, Marnus does not bother to play at that.
|6.1 : M Abbas to Warner, On a good length and outside off, Warner leaves it alone.
|6.2 : M Abbas to Warner, Outside off, David lets it go.
|6.3 : M Abbas to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
|6.4 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, FOUR! Labuschagne is off the mark. Just like all the batters in this innings so far. Marnus too gets going with a boundary. Full around off, Labuschagne shuffles across and flicks it with pure timing through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|6.5 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Good length delivery on off, Marnus defends it off the back foot.
|6.6 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, On a good length on middle, Marnus looks to flick but gets a leading edge on this one. It goes towards covers safely.
|7.1 : S Afridi to Warner, On a length on off, Warner taps it towards covers and takes a quick single. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the keeper's end but misses it.
|7.2 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Outside off, Marnus lets it go.
|7.3 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Outside off again, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|7.4 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good length delivery on off, Labuschagne defends it off the front foot.
|7.5 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Marnus drives it back towards the bowler.
|7.6 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Outside off, Labuschagne does not bother to play at that.
|The umpires are having a word with Marnus Labuschagne. Looks like it is because he is running on the danger part of the pitch.
|8.1 : M Abbas to Warner, FOUR! Excellent shot. Full delivery outside off, Warner drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
|8.2 : M Abbas to Warner, Length delivery on middle, Warner flicks it through square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|8.3 : M Abbas to Warner, Outside off, David leaves it alone.
|8.4 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner blocks it off the back foot.
|8.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Outside off, Warner lets it go.
|8.6 : M Abbas to Warner, Outside off again, Warner leaves it alone.
|9.1 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, On a good length and outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|9.2 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Outside off, Marnus lets it go.
|9.3 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good length delivery on middle, Labuschagne defends it off the front foot.
|9.4 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, On a good length on middle, Marnus defends it off the back foot.
|9.5 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Bowls a bouncer, Labuschagne watches it sail through to the keeper.
|9.6 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good length delivery outside off, Marnus does not bother to play at that.
|First bowling change of the game. Debutant Muhammad Musa into the action now. He will bowl his first over in Test cricket. Let's see what we have in store.
|10.1 : M Musa to Warner, Musa starts with a fuller delivery on off, Warner pushes it to cover. Not a lot of movement first up for the debutant.
|10.2 : M Musa to Warner, Pulls back his length and bowls it around off. Warner hops and pushes it towards cover off his back foot and calls for a quick single.
|10.3 : M Musa to Labuschagne, No Ball! This is a very good ball from Musa. Length ball bowled at around 143 kph. It is just outside off and zips away. Labuschagne is aware of his off stump and offers a good leave. Musa though has overstepped his line and it has been called a no ball.
|M Musa to Labuschagne, Fuller on off, Labuschagne defends it off the front foot.
|10.4 : M Musa to Labuschagne, On the stumps, Marnus defends it with a straight bat.
|10.5 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Very full on middle, Labuschagne flicks it to the right of mid-wicket. The fielder there does well to save runs with a dive.
|10.6 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Marnus leaves it alone and then practices a late pull. He has been doing that a lot in this game.
|11.1 : S Afridi to D Warner, Short delivery on middle, Warner pulls it through mid-wicket. The fielder chases the ball and does well to stop it. The batsmen get three runs.
|11.2 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, On a good length on off, Marnus defends it off the front foot.
|11.3 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Bowls a bouncer, Labuschagne ducks under it.
|11.4 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good ball. Short ball around the body. Marnus takes his eyes off the ball and awkwardly looks to get away from it. It could have been dangerous but luckily it goes just over his shoulder.
|11.5 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good length delivery on off, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|11.6 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, On a good length on middle, Marnus keeps it out.
|Drinks! Good start to the session for the visitors. Shaheen Afridi has looked very good and has a wicket rightfully to his name. Abbas has been consistent not giving away anything. Australia have made a cautious start but would hope Warner and Labuschagne can see off the period and then build on it.
|12.1 : M Musa to Warner,FOUR! Crunched away! Musa is guilty of overpitching around off, Warner with the form that he is in is not going to miss that. David gets on his front foot and slashes his drive through covers for a boundary.
|12.2 : M Musa to Warner, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Warner. Musa after being hit for a boundary gives a typical fast bowler's respone. He bangs it in short. Warner is ready for it and he upper cuts it over the third man region for a boundary.
|12.3 : M Musa to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|12.4 : M Musa to Warner, Full delivery outside off, Warner drives it to point where Imam-ul-Haq makes a fine stop.
|12.5 : M Musa to Warner, Bowls a bouncer outside off, Warner watches it sail through to the keeper.
|12.6 : M Musa to Warner, Bowls a bumper, David does well to duck under it.
|Mohammad Abbas is back on. 5-2-15-0, his figures so far.
|13.1 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|13.2 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Good length delivery outside off, Marnus leaves it alone.
|Keeper is up now. Labuschagne has been standing well outside his crease for Abbas. So Rizwan has decided to stand up so that Marnus has to come back inside the crease.
|13.3 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Marnus flicks it to mid-wicket.
|13.4 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Outside off, Labuschagne offers no shot to this one.
|13.5 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Good length delivery on off, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|13.6 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, FOUR! Nice shot. Full delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
|14.1 : M Musa to Warner, Short delivery outside off, Warner cuts it towards point where the fielder tries to stop it but it goes through him. The batsmen get two runs.
|14.2 : M Musa to D Warner, FOUR! Slammed! Length ball outside off, there is width on offer. Warner transfers his weight onto his back foot and cuts it through backward point for a boundary.
|14.3 : M Musa to Warner, Follows the boundary with a calm leave to this length ball outside off.
|14.4 : M Musa to Warner, Bowls a bumper, Warner does well to duck under it.
|14.5 : M Musa to Warner, Bowls a bouncer again, David lets it sail through to the keeper.
|14.6 : Musa to Warner, Excellent ball. Yorker from Musa on off. Warner jams it out. He is unaware where the ball is. It is on the leg side on the pitch. Warner feels that it might go onto hit the stumps but he misses his kick of the ball and ends up getting himself nutmegged.
|15.1 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Good length delivery on off, Marnus looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|15.2 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Outside off, Marnus shoulders arms to this one.
|15.3 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, On a good length on off, Labuschagne defends it off the front foot.
|15.4 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, On a good length on middle, Marnus defends it out.
|15.5 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Length delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it to mid-wicket.
|15.6 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, On a good length on off, Marnus blocks it well.
|16.1 : M Musa to Warner, Short of a length delivery, Warner pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|16.2 : M Musa to Labuschagne, On a good length and outside off, Labuschagne taps it to point.
|16.3 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|16.4 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Outside off again, Marnus leaves it alone.
|16.5 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Short delivery on middle, Labuschagne pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|16.6 : M Musa to Warner, On a good length delivery on off, Warner taps it to point.
|17.1 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Length delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it through square leg. The batsmen take a single.
|17.2 : M Abbas to Warner, Outside off, Warner offers no shot to this one.
|17.3 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery outside off, Warner covers the line of the stumps and lets it go.
|17.4 : M Abbas to Warner,FOUR! Excellent hand-eye coordination from Warner. Abbas bowls it short outside off, Warner gets on his back foot and punches it right under his eye line through covers. The outfield is slow but the ball still beats the chasing fielder to the fence.
|17.5 : M Abbas to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner keeps it out.
|17.6 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery on middle, Warner blocks it off the back foot.
|18.1 : M Musa to M Labuschagne, Uppish but safe. Short ball around off, Labschagne pulls it uppishly. There is a man in the deep at mid-wicket but luckily for Marnus it falls short of him.
|18.2 : M Musa to D Warner, FOUR! Warner starting to find the fence more frequently now. Loose delivery from Musa. Length ball outside off, Warner waits for it and cuts it through backward point for a boundary.
|18.3 : M Musa to Warner, Good length ball around off, Warner late cuts it to third man for one.
|18.4 : M Musa to M Labuschagne, FOUR! Labuschagne brings up the 50-run stand in style. Back of a length ball around off, Marnus pulls it with disdain through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|18.5 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Fuller outside off, Marnus leaves it alone.
|18.6 : M Musa to Labuschagne, No Ball. Musa oversteps again. Full on off, Marnus flicks it to the on side for one.
|M Musa to Warner, No Ball. Musa oversteps again. He needs to be careful here. Good length ball outside off, Warner leaves it alone.
|M Musa to Warner, Hits the deck hard around off. The ball nips back in. David looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|What would Azhar Ali be thinking right now? Whether his communication skills are good enough or not. If he keeps a field for full balls, so that his bowlers can try and swing the strawberry, they bowl short. And if he keeps the field back, the short length is too short, not even coming up to chest height. And here is one important stat - Off all balls that Mohammad Abbas has bowled today, NOT ONE would have hit the stumps. He has been consistent with his line but a fraction too short. Having sai
|19.1 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, On a length on off, Labuschagne drives it towards covers. The batsmen take a quick run.
|19.2 : M Abbas to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner defends it to covers.
|19.3 : M Abbas to Warner, Outside off, Warner leaves it alone.
|19.4 : M Abbas to Warner, Again outside off, Warner offers no shot to this one.
|19.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery outside off, David shoulders arms to this one.
|19.6 : M Abbas to Warner, Outside off, David lets it go.
|Shaheen Afridi is back. 6-3-8-1, his numbers so far.
|20.1 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Length delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|20.2 : S Afridi to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner blocks it off the back foot.
|20.3 : S Afridi to Warner, Outside off, Warner offers no shot to this one.
|20.4 : S Afridi to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner defends it to point.
|20.5 : S Afridi to Warner, Length delivery outside off, David pushes it towards point. The batsmen take a run.
|20.6 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, On a good length on off, Marnus defends it off the front foot.
|21.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery on middle, Warner blocks it off the back foot.
|21.2 : M Abbas to Warner, Outside off, David leaves it alone.
|21.3 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery outside off, David shoulders arms to this one.
|21.4 : M Abbas to D Warner, FOUR! Classic David Warner. Good length ball outside off, Warner gets on his front foot. He leans forward and drives it with ease right through the middle of his bat for a boundary. This is Warner at his best!
|21.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery on middle, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|21.6 : M Abbas to Warner, On a good length on middle, David defends it out.
|Early Tea has been called for here. Little drizzles has seen the umpires call for early Tea. A solid Test match session here in Adelaide. After opting to bat, the hosts got off to a poor start losing Joe Burns early. Warner and Labuschagne started off cautiously. The duo has found their feet and have started to get going especially the southpaw. They have added an unbeaten 62-run stand and will look to build on this.
|Pakistan got off to a good start with the ball. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers in this session. He was the only bowler to get into the wickets column. Abbas was good with the line and length but failed to hit the stumps with his bowling. Debutant Musa Khan has had a tough start, giving away 31 runs in his 5 overs. The visitors need to improve their efforts and need to find a way to get rid of this partnership. Will they be able to do it? Before that let's see what Shaheen Afridi has
|Shaheen Afridi is caught down for a quick chat. Shaheen says that the weather is good and there is a little bit of movement off the deck. On his first wicket in pink ball Test, Shaheen tells he is very happy with his effort.
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We do not have a good news to begin this second session. The covers are still on which means we will have a delayed start. Let's hope that the rain stops and we resume as soon as possible.
|Nothing positive to update. The covers are still firmly in place.
|Update 1643 Local (0613 GMT) - We have some good news! It has stopped raining and looks like the skies are clearing. Hopefully we should get started soon. Well, the second session will finally begin at 1700 Local (0630 GMT).
|Update 1700 Local (0630 GMT) - Finally second session of Day 1 is about to start. Warner and Labuschagne walk out to resume their innings. Wish I could say that. In fact there is a bad news, the covers are back on as the heavens have opened up again.
|Update 1719 Local (0649 GMT) - Bringing you some good news but this time with my fingers crossed. The covers are coming off and the outfield is being roped. We are optimistic so let's hope that we can finally start the second session.
|Update 1725 (0655 GMT) - The hide and seek with the rain continues. The covers come out again making it a painful sight for all the cricketing fans. We have started to lose overs for the day now but that can be covered up in the remaining days with early starts.
|Update 1803 Local (0733 GMT) - Seems like it is time for the covers to go off. They are off and this time we are praying that it does not come back on. If there is no more rain then we are expected to start at 1815 Local (0745 GMT).
|After a lengthy delay which looked like ages. We are finally about to start the second session of Day 1. The Pakistan players are in a huddle before they take their position in the field. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne walk out to resume their innings. Shaheen Afridi to bowl the first over of the second session.
|22.1 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Shaheen starts with a pacy delivery outside off on a length. Labuschagne leaves it in an unorthodox manner to start by.
|22.2 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good ball. Fuller around off it looks to be coming in but goes away after hitting the deck. Labuschagne looks to defend but gets beaten.
|22.3 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Outside off, Marnus leaves it this time.
|22.4 : S Afridi to M Labuschagne, Edged but safe. Fuller on off, Labuschagne looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge. It goes to the left of gully. Babar Azam there dives on that side and saves runs for his side.
|22.5 : S Afridi to M Labuschagne, Now Marnus pushes it to cover.
|22.6 : S Afridi to M Labuschagne, FOUR! Good length ball on off, Labuschagne looks to defend but the ball shapes away taking the outside edge of Marnus' willow. It squeezes between gully and second slip for a boundary. Streaky way to get the first runs of the session.
|Mohammad Abbas will bowl from the other end.
|23.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Back of a length ball on middle, Warner hops and works it to square leg for a couple. The fielder from square leg hares after it and cleans it up.
|23.2 : M Abbas to Warner, On a length on middle, Warner pushes it back to the bowler.
|23.3 : M Abbas to Warner, Warner leaves this good length ball outside off alone.
|23.4 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length ball outside off, Warner does not bother to play at that one and lets it go to the keeper.
|23.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Another one on a length outside off, Warner shoulders arms to this one.
|23.6 : M Abbas to Warner, SIX OVERTHROWS! Warner gets to his fifty with some luck! He continues his form in this series. 154 in the first Test and now he has got a fifty. He would be looking to convert this into another big one. Back of a length ball on off, Warner hops and looks to glance it to the on side. It goes behind square on the leg side after getting a thick inside edge. They look for two. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. There is no one backing up and the fielder ch
|24.1 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, BEATEN! Beautiful bowling this from Shaheen Afridi! Good length ball on off moving away from the batsman, Labuschagne looks to defend this one but the ball beats the outside edge of this one and into the mitts of the keeper.
|24.2 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, On a length on off, Marnus, this time, gets bat on it and defends it to cover.
|24.3 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Marnus shoulders arms to this one.
|24.4 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Shaheen goes short this time on off, Marnus rocks on his back foot and pushes it to cover.
|24.5 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good length ball on the pads, Labuschagne works it to mid-wicket and shouts a loud 'wait on' to his partner.
|24.6 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Marnus punches this straight down the ground for a couple. Muhammad Musa from mid off races after it and cleans it up before it reaches the ropes.
|25.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Fullish delivery outside off, Warner leaves this one alone.
|25.2 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length ball on the pads, Warner flicks it to backward square leg and picks up a single.
|25.3 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, On a length on middle, Marnus pushes it back to the bowler.
|25.4 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, FOUR! Poor delivery but still had to be put away. Full delivery on the pads, Labuschagne will not miss out on these easy balls and he just flicks this in front of square for his fifth boundary of the innings.
|25.5 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Abbas bowls a good length ball on middle, Marnus defends it back to the bowler.
|25.6 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Labuschagne flicks this good length ball on middle to deep square leg for a single.
|26.1 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good length delivery which is closer to the off stump, Labuschagne covers his stumps and makes a good leave.
|26.2 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, On a length on middle, Marnus defends it out.
|26.3 : S Afridi to M Labuschagne, Short delivery on middle, Marnus pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and crosses over for a single.
|26.4 : S Afridi to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner tucks it to square leg and picks up another single.
|26.5 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, FOUR! Another poor delivery and Marnus Labuschagne makes full toll of it. Shaheen bowls a full delivery on middle and leg, Labuschagne whips it through mid-wicket for another boundary.
|26.6 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good length ball on off, Marnus looks to defend but it goes off the inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg and takes a single.
|27.1 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Fullish ball on middle, Labuschagne works it to mid-wicket.
|27.2 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Marnus, in an unorthodox manner, leaves this alone.
|27.3 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, On a length on off, Marnus blocks it out.
|27.4 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Fullish delivery outside off, Marnus does not fiddle with this one and lets the ball go to the keeper.
|27.5 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Labuschagne leaves the ball alone.
|27.6 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Labuschagne defends it towards the off side.
|28.1 : S Afridi to Warner, Back of a length ball on middle, Warner defends it onto the pitch.
|28.2 : Afridi to Warner, Very full delivery on middle, Warner pushes it to mid on. He wants the single but decides against it.
|28.3 : S Afridi to Warner, On a length on middle, Warner defends it back to Shaheen.
|28.4 : S Afridi to D Warner, Full delivery on middle, David works it to mid on for nothing.
|28.5 : S Afridi to Warner, Full delivery way outside off, Warner shoulders arms to this one.
|28.6 : S Afridi to Warner, Good length ball outside off, David shoulders arms to this one.
|29.1 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Marnus pushes it to mid off.
|29.2 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Short of a length outside off angling in, Labuschagne does not fiddle with it and lets it go to Rizwan.
|29.3 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Full delivery on the pads, Marnus works it through deep mid-wicket and gives Warner the strike.
|29.4 : M Abbas to Warner, Fullish ball outside off, David leaves it alone.
|29.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner pushes it to cover for nothing.
|29.6 : M Abbas to Warner, Full delivery outside off, Warner makes another leave to the keeper.
|Muhammad Musa is back into the attack. 5-0-31-0 are his figures so far.
|30.1 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Marnus looks to defend it but it goes off the outside edge towards gully. The fielder collects it on the bounce. No run.
|30.2 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Full delivery outside off, Labuschagne lets the ball go to the keeper.
|30.3 : M Musa to Labuschagne, On a length outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|30.4 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Back of a length ball outside off, Labuschagne punches this towards point for nothing.
|30.5 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Back of a length ball outside off, Marnus rocks on his back foot and punches this to cover.
|30.6 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Labuschagne pushes it to mid on. First maiden over for Muhammad Musa in international cricket.
|31.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Fullish ball outside off, David shoulders arms to this one.
|31.2 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length ball on middle and leg, Warner whips it to square leg and takes a single.
|31.3 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Shorter in length outside off, Marnus guides this to gully where Babar makes a good diving stop. Saves a few runs for his side.
|31.4 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Good length ball on middle and leg, Labuschagne tucks it to deep square leg and gives Warner the strike.
|31.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner defends it back to the bowler.
|With Warner and Labuschagne being unaffected by Abbas' consistent lines and lengths and settled with the pacers it should be about time when Azhar Ali goes to Yasir Shah. Having said that we have hardly seen spinners operate in the twilight period of a Day/Night Test.
|31.6 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length ball outside off, Warner shoulders arms to this one.
|32.1 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Fullish delivery outside off, Labuschagne lets it go back to the keeper.
|32.2 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Full delivery outside off, Marnus drives it but the bat turns in his hand and that took the pace off the ball. It goes through cover and two fielders hare after it from cover and point respectively and stop the ball from reaching the ropes. The batters take three.
|32.3 : M Musa to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner pushes it to mid off and takes a single.
|32.4 : M Musa to M Labuschagne, Short delivery on middle, Labuschagne pulls it with disdain towards deep mid-wicket. Imam-ul-Haq dives and makes a good stop but does not stop the batters from taking a couple.
|32.5 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Outside off, left alone by Marnus.
|32.6 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Good length delivery outside off, Marnus shoulders arms to this one.
|Finally leg spinner, Yasir Shah is introduced into the attack. Can the leggie spin his web and provide his skipper with a break through?
|33.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Yasir starts with a flighted leg spinner on the pads. Warner looks to flick but it goes off his thigh pad. Bit of purchase off the surface for him first up.
|33.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Flat one on the leg stump, Warner stands back and whips it towards fine leg.
|33.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Shorter in length on middle, Warner pulls it towards deep square leg. Shaheen runs across and fails to collect the ball cleanly. He recovers and stops the ball from reaching the fence. The batters take two and with this the 100-run stand is up between the two. After losing the wicket of Burns early on in the innings, these two have put in an excellent stand and are going comfortably at the moment.
|33.4 : Y Shah to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner plays it back to the bowler.
|33.5 : Y Shah to Warner, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|33.6 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Flighted ball on middle, Marnus works it to mid-wicket.
|34.1 : M Musa to Warner, Full delivery on off, Warner defends it to the off side.
|34.2 : M Musa to Warner, Full delivery on off, David pushes it to mid off and looks for a single but decides against it.
|34.3 : M Musa to Warner, BOUNCER! A good one at that! Musa bowls it with good pace on middle, Warner ducks under it.
|34.4 : M Musa to Warner, Good length ball on middle, David plays it back to the bowler.
|34.5 : M Musa to D Warner, On a length outside off, Warner looks to push it to the off side but it hits the inside edge of the bat onto the pads and then onto the pitch.
|34.6 : M Musa to D Warner, Full delivery outside off, Warner lunges forward and drives it to cover for a couple.
|35.1 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Floated on middle and off, Marnus flicks it to mid on.
|35.2 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, FOUR! Good footwork. Yasir gives this one air on middle, Labuschagne maintains his balance and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|35.3 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Excellent running! Floated on the pads, Labuschagne flicks it fine down the leg side. Warner and Marnus are both quick between the wickets. They run hard and take three.
|35.4 : Y Shah to Warner, Shorter on off, Warner cuts it to point.
|35.5 : Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! Warner takes the aerial route! Flighted on off, Warner gets down on one knee and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket. The ball bounces inside the ropes and goes away to the fence.
|35.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted on the pads, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|36.1 : M Musa to Labuschagne, On a good length and outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|36.2 : M Musa to Labuschagne, FOUR! FIFTY! 6th in Test cricket for Marnus Labuschagne. He continues to put big strides in Test cricket since he came on as a concussion substitute for Steven Smith in the Ashes. This has been another excellent knock from the youngster. Coming to the ball, short ball outside off, Marnus rocks on his back foot and guides it through gully for a boundary. Another hundred on offer here?
|36.3 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Good length ball on off, Marnus defends it back to the bowler.
|36.4 : M Musa to Labuschagne, On a length on middle, Labuschagne rocks on his back foot and blocks it out.
|36.5 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Musa goes full this time and bowls it on middle, Marnus prods forward and defends it back to the bowler.
|36.6 : M Musa to M Labuschagne, FOUR! Beautiful, absolutely beautiful! Musa has no clue what to bowl at the moment. Short ball on middle, Labuschagne camps on his back foot and hammers the pull through mid-wicket for another boundary.
|37.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Floated ball on off, Warner pushes it to cover.
|37.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Flatter delivery down the leg side, Warner does not fiddle with it.
|37.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up ball on middle, Warner pushes it to long on and takes a single.
|37.4 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Flatter delivery on off, Labuschagne defends it to point.
|37.5 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Loopy ball on off, Marnus prods forward and drives it wide of mid off for a single.
|37.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Shorter in length down the leg side, Warner looks to flick it but misses it.
|Iftikhar Ahmed is brought on now.
|38.1 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Iftikhar starts with a flighted delivery on off, Marnus watchfully defends it.
|38.2 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Floated around middle, Labuschagne flicks it with the spin behind square on the leg side for a couple.
|38.3 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Tossed up on off, ML defends it off the front foot.
|38.4 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Slightly shorter on off, Labuschagne blocks it off his back foot.
|38.5 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Tossed up on off, Labuschagne comes down the track and pushes it back to the left of Iftikhar.
|38.6 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, On the pads, Labuschagne flicks it to square leg. 2 off Iftikhar's first.
|39.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Floated ball on middle, Warner works it to mid-wicket.
|39.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Flatter delivery down the leg side, Warner pads this one out.
|39.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Loopy ball on off, David blocks it out to the off side.
|39.4 : Y Shah to D Warner, Tossed up ball on middle, Warner works it to mid on.
|39.5 : Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! Beautifully played! Yasir bowls a flighted ball outside off, Warner lunges forward and creams the drive through mid off for his 10th boundary of the innings.
|39.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Flatter delivery on off, Warner defends it to cover and takes off for a quick single. With that it is DINNER ON DAY 1.
|A solid session for the Aussies. The second session took its sweet time to begin as rain played spoilsport. Warner and Labuschagne were unaffected by the extended break as the duo continued from where they left off. The duo got to their respective 50s and stretched their partnership to 131. 5 bowlers were used by the visitors with the spin duo of Iftikhar and Yasir Shah bowling just 5 overs. Shaheen was once again impressive but could not get the breakthrough. Will Australia end the day showing
|Warner says that they thought it would swing a little bit under lights and hence they were very disciplined. On his fifty, Warner says he is happy to have got it and says they have stuck to their plans.
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|We are back for the final session of the day! Pakistan players make their way out to the middle and take their respective fielding positions. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne also make their way out to resume their innings. Shaheen Afridi will start the proceedings for the visitors.
|40.1 : S Afridi to Warner, FOUR! Lucky start for David Warner after the break. Shaheen starts with a full delivery outside off, Warner goes for a drive but it goes off the outside edge and uppishly towards third man for a boundary. Afridi has been bowling well but hasn't found any luck so far.
|40.2 : S Afridi to Warner, On a length on middle, Warner defends it back to the bowler off the back foot.
|40.3 : S Afridi to Warner, Full delivery on middle, David blocks it out.
|40.4 : S Afridi to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner defends it towards mid off.
|40.5 : S Afridi to Warner, Another one on a length, David is solid in defense.
|40.6 : S Afridi to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|Iftikhar Ahmed will bowl from the other end.
|41.1 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Starts with a flat delivery on off, Labuschagne stands back and pushes it to short mid-wicket.
|41.2 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Another flat delivery on off, Labuschagne flicks it towards short fine leg. The batters take a single.
|41.3 : I Ahmed to Warner, FOUR! What happened there? It looks like Shaheen was unable to see the ball for a bit. Short of a length delivery outside off, Warner rocks on his back foot and punches it towards deep cover where Afridi is unable to see the ball clearly and allows the ball go through and into the fence. The same happened with the red ball in the 'Gabba and it has happened here as well.
|41.4 : I Ahmed to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|41.5 : I Ahmed to Warner, Flighted ball on middle, Warner flicks it towards the leg side and takes a single.
|41.6 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|42.1 : S Afridi to Warner, Full delivery outside off, Warner drives this through cover and picks up a couple before the fielder can clean it up.
|42.2 : S Afridi to Warner, On middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
|42.3 : S Afridi to Warner, On a length on middle, David blocks it onto the pitch.
|42.4 : S Afridi to Warner, Back of a length delivery on middle, David defends it back to Shaheen.
|42.5 : S Afridi to Warner, Very full delivery on off, Warner digs it out to point and calls Labuschagne for a quick single.
|42.6 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good length delivery outside off, Marnus shoulders arms to this one.
|43.1 : I Ahmed to Warner, Shorter delivery outside off, Warner punches this to deep cover and takes a single.
|43.2 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Shorter delivery outside off, Labuschagne makes a little bit of room and cuts it through covers. Shaheen hares after it and this time manages to clean it up before it reaches the ropes. The batters take three.
|43.3 : I Ahmed to Warner, Shorter delivery outside off, Warner punches this off the back foot towards the off side and takes a single.
|43.4 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Floated ball on middle, Marnus flicks it towards the leg side and takes a couple.
|43.5 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, On middle, defended by Labuschagne.
|43.6 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Short ball on off, Marnus blocks it out.
|44.1 : S Afridi to Warner, Good length ball on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|44.2 : S Afridi to Warner, Full on middle and off, David flicks it straight to square leg.
|44.3 : S Afridi to Warner, Shaheen is lucky there. He delivers a full toss on middle and leg. Warner flicks it through mid-wicket and looks for two. Labuschagne says no for the second as the fielder in the deep was quick to get there.
|44.4 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good ball. Shaheen hits the deck hard around off, Labuschagne looks to defend but misses.
|44.5 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Marnus leaves it alone.
|44.6 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Length ball outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms to it.
|Yasir Shah replaces Iftikhar Ahmed. 4-0-21-0 are his figures so far.
|45.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Time for some innovation! Yasir bowls a flighted ball on middle, Warner plays the reverse sweep through third man and picks up three. Shaheen runs after it and makes a good sliding stop.
|45.2 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Shorter delivery outside off, Marnus plays the square cut but finds the fielder at point.
|45.3 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Short ball outside off, Labuschagne pushes it to point.
|45.4 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, BEATEN! Lovely stuff! Flighted ball outside off, Labuschagne looks to defend it but gets beaten.
|45.5 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Flatter delivery outside off, Marnus leaves the ball alone.
|45.6 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Tossed up ball on middle, Labuschagne defends it back to the bowler.
|46.1 : S Afridi to Warner, Shortish length ball angled into the left-hander. Warner defends it out.
|46.2 : S Afridi to Warner, Good length ball outside off, Warner taps it towards point and takes a quick single.
|46.3 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Just behind good length and closer to off pole. Labuschagne blocks it off the back foot towards mid off.
|46.4 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, In the channel outside off, Labuschagne covers his stumps and lets it be.
|46.5 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Fullish this time around off, Marnus strokes it back to the bowler.
|46.6 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Around off on a length, Labuschagne blocks it out.
|47.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Floated ball on middle, Warner pushes it down to long on and picks up a single.
|47.2 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Short delivery outside off, Marnus punches it through covers off the back foot for another single.
|47.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Flatter delivery on middle and leg, Warner flicks it to fine leg for a couple. The fielder throws it to the keeper but Warner makes a good dive to get in.
|47.4 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up ball on middle, Warner defends it back to the bowler.
|47.5 : Y Shah to Warner, Flat delivery on middle, Warner works it to mid-wicket.
|47.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Short delivery outside off, Warner camps on his back foot and punches it past the diving fielder at cover for a couple.
|Mohammad Abbas is back on. He replaces Shaheen Afridi. 15-4-46-0 are his figures so far.
|48.1 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Shortish length ball outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms.
|48.2 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Around off, Labuschagne taps it towards point and thinks for a single initially but decides against it in the end.
|48.3 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, On middle, Marnus tucks it towards square leg.
|48.4 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Good length ball around off, Labuschagne defends off the front foot.
|48.5 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Fullish and on off, driven towards mid off.
|48.6 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Fullish and around off again, Marnus pushes it towards cover.
|49.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Full delivery outside off, Warner drives it through covers and picks up a couple. Moves to 98 with that.
|49.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up ball down the leg side, Warner bends to sweep it but fails to get any bat on it.
|49.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Floated ball on middle, Warner defends it back to the bowler.
|49.4 : Y Shah to Warner, Flatter delivery on middle, Warner works it towards mid-wicket.
|49.5 : Y Shah to Warner, On middle, blocked by David.
|49.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Short delivery on the pads, Warner sweeps it to backward square leg and retains the strike for the next over with his score on 99.
|50.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Keeps the crowd waiting. Good length ball on off, Warner defends it towards cover. Marnus looks for a quick single but David is in no hurry as he shouts a loud no to his partner.
|50.2 : M Abbas to Warner, Length ball on off, Warner pushes it to cover and hangs around on 99.
|50.3 : M Abbas to Warner, The crowd is getting anxious. Back of a length ball on off, Warner dabs it down towards backward point and once again does not get the single.
|50.4 : M Abbas to Warner, Abbas wants Warner to drive but David says no and leaves it alone.
|50.5 : M Abbas to Warner, The wait goes no. Good length ball on middle and leg, Warner tucks it to the on side.
|50.6 : M Abbas to Warner, And there gets Warner...through the over. On a length outside off, Warner leaves it with a Steven Smith-esque leave.
|51.1 : Y Shah to M Labuschagne, Flighted ball on off, Marnus pushes it to mid off and givces Warner the strike.
|51.2 : Y Shah to Warner, There it is! Back-to-back centuries for David Warner. What a sublime knock this has been from the southpaw. Century no. 23 for David in Tests. He leaps and punches the air in celebration in trademark Warner style. Shorter on middle and leg, Warner dabs it towards backward point and rushes to the other end for a quick single. He collides with Yasir at the bowler's end and his bat is off his hand but that does not matter as he runs towards the crowd and punches the air in j
|51.3 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Tossed up ball on middle, Labuschagne flicks it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
|51.4 : Y Shah to Warner, Flatter delivery on off, Warner defends it onto the pitch.
|51.5 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up ball on middle, Warner lunges forward and defends it back to the bowler.
|51.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Loopy ball on middle, Warner flicks it towards deep square leg and retains the strike.
|52.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length ball on off, Warner looks to defend but it goes off the pads towards the off side.
|52.2 : M Abbas to Warner, Full delivery outside off, Warner pushes it to cover.
|52.3 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Good length ball on middle, Labuschagne works it to mid-wicket.
|52.4 : Abbas to Labuschagne, LEG BYE! Full delivery on the pads, Marnus looks to flick it but gets hit on the pads. Abbas appeals but the umpire shakes his head. The ball rolls towards the leg side and the batters steal a leg bye.
|52.5 : M Abbas to D Warner, Full delivery outside off, Warner drives it through covers and takes three before the fielder can clean it up.
|52.6 : M Abbas to M Labuschagne, EDGED AND FOUR! Lucky but runs nonetheless. Good length ball outside off, Marnus looks to defend it but it goes off the outside edge past the gully region and into the fence.
|53.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Floated leg spinner on off, Warner flicks it on the bounce which hits the man at square leg.
|53.2 : Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! Short and wide, Warner is ready to punish it. It is around off, Warner hangs back on his back foot and cuts it with power through point for a boundary.
|53.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Follows the boundary with a single. Sweeps this one towards backward square leg for one.
|53.4 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Tossed up on off, Labuschagne milks it through covers for one.
|53.5 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted on off, Warner sweeps it to square leg for one.
|53.6 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Tossed up on off, Marnus flicks it with good wrist work but straight to mid-wicket.
|Muhammad Musa is back on. 9-1-47-0, his numbers so far on his debut Test.
|54.1 : M Musa to Warner, Full delivery outside off, Warner drives it with power to deep cover and takes a single.
|54.2 : M Musa to M Labuschagne, FOUR! Hammered! Muhammad Musa is not having a good debut so far. Bowls it short on middle which does not rise enough. Labuschagne rocks on his back foot and pulls it with disdain into the deep mid-wicket fence.
|54.3 : M Musa to Labuschagne, FOUR! Another one which has been thrashed! Musa is not learning here! Short delivery on middle, Labuschagne pulls it with ease in front of square to pick up the second boundary of the over. The fielder comes across in an attempt to stop the ball from reaching the fence but he is unable to reach it on time.
|54.4 : M Musa to Labuschagne, On a length on off, Marnus defends it to cover and calls Warner for a quick single. The fielder at cover fails to collect it cleanly. Had he picked it up and had a shy at the keeper's end, it could have been close.
|54.5 : M Musa to Warner, Good length ball outside off, Warner punches it to deep point and takes a single.
|54.6 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Marnus flicks it towards mid-wicket for nothing. An expensive over comes to an end from Muhammad Musa.
|Mohammad Abbas is back into the attack. Wicketless so far.
|55.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length ball on off, Warner defends it with a straight bat.
|55.2 : M Abbas to Warner, On the fourth stump line, Warner offers a confident leave.
|55.3 : M Abbas to Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner cuts it between point and cover and gets a couple as the man from point cleans it up.
|55.4 : M Abbas to Warner, Full on off, Davey defends it towards mid on.
|55.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length ball outside off. Warner shoulders arms to it. The ball falls forward of Rizwan who dives and looks to stop it. He fails to do so cleanly but that does not cost any run.
|55.6 : M Abbas to Warner, Away from the off pole, Warner leaves it alone to get through the over.
|56.1 : M Musa to M Labuschagne, Short delivery outside off, Labuschagne guides it to gully for nothing.
|56.2 : M Musa to M Labuschagne, WIDE! BOUNCER! Musa bowls this way over the head of Labuschagne. Marnus lets it go to the keeper. The umpire signals it a wide.
|M Musa to Labuschagne, Short ball on middle, Marnus pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
|56.3 : M Musa to Warner, Another bouncer but this is bowled down the leg side, Warner ducks under it.
|56.4 : M Musa to Warner, Musa keeps on bowling bouncers and Warner seems happy to keep ducking under it.
|56.5 : M Musa to Warner, OVERTHROWS! Full delivery outside off, Warner drives it to cover. Marnus Labuschagne takes a few steps ahead and Yasir Shah at cover has a shy at the bowler's end. He hits but Marnus is well in. The ball rolls towards mid-wicket allowing the batsman to take a single.
|56.6 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Short ball on middle, Marnus punches it off the back foot.
|Drinks Break! Australia continue to dominate this game. Warner and Labuschagne have added 201 without actually breaking any sweat. Pakistan need to find some inspiration from somewhere. They are looking very pedestrian at the moment.
|Yasir Shah to bowl after the break. No wicket for his 44 runs so far.
|57.1 : Y Shah to Warner, MISFIELD AND FOUR! Shaheen Afridi is not having a good day in terms of fielding! Shah bowls a flighted ball outside off, Warner drives it through cover and Afridi is chasing after it. He bends down to pick up the ball but kicks the ball into the fence. Comical scenes out there.
|57.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Flatter delivery outside off, Warner cuts it towards the off side and takes a single.
|57.3 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, FOUR! Tossed up ball outside off, Labuschagne rocks on his back foot and guides it through gully for another boundary.
|57.4 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Flighted ball on middle, Labuschagne defends it back to the bowler.
|57.5 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Flatter delivery outside off, Marnus guides it towards third man and takes a couple.
|57.6 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Shorter in length outside off, Labuschagne punches it off the back foot to cover and takes a single.
|58.1 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Short ball around off, Labuschagne pulls it with power but there is a man in the deep so just a single.
|58.2 : M Musa to Warner, Back of a length ball but this one does not raise. It is around the waist region. Warner takes his eyes off and pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
|58.3 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Another short ball. This one is a good bouncer as it is around the eyes of Labuschagne. Marnus keeps it down by hopping up.
|58.4 : M Musa to M Labuschagne, Hits the deck hard around the body, Marnus pulls it to the on side for one.
|58.5 : M Musa to Warner, Extra bounce off the surface for Musa. It is around off, Warner looks to defend but gets surprised by the bounce on this one. It goes off the outer half of his bat through cover-point for one.
|58.6 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Short ball, ML pulls it to deep square leg and keeps the strike.
|59.1 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, FOUR! Labushagne will have to wait for some more for his hundred. Yasir bowls a flighted ball on off, Labuschagne comes down the track and lifts this over mid off for a boundary. It looked like a six at first but the umpires go to check and the ball had just bounced in front of the rope.
|59.2 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, HUNDRED FOR LABUSCHAGNE! His second in Tests and both of them have come in this series. What a beautiful knock this has been. Tossed up on middle, Marnus flicks it through mid-wicket and gets a couple. He raises his bat and removes his helmet as he gets a huge applause from the crowd and his teammates. With a huge smile on his face he gets a big hug from his partner. Missed out on his double hundred in the last game, he will now look to fulfill that in this Test.
|59.3 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Floated on off, Marnus keeps it out.
|59.4 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, FOUR! Beautifully played! Floated ball on middle, Labuschagne lunges forward and whips it through mid-wicket for another boundary. Pakistan currently have no clue as where to bowl at the moment.
|59.5 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Fullish ball on off, Labuschagne drives it to covers.
|59.6 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Short delivery outside off, Labuschagne punches this off the back foot to the off side.
|Shaheen Afridi is back for another burst. 15-4-32-1, his figures so far.
|60.1 : S Afridi to Warner, Starts his new spell with a bouncer. It is around off, Warner sways away from it.
|60.2 : S Afridi to Warner, FOUR! Australia piling up the pain here. Good length ball outside off, Warner slams it through third man for a boundary.
|60.3 : S Afridi to Warner, Full outside off, David pushes it to cover and shouts a loud no.
|60.4 : S Afridi to Warner, Good length ball on off, Warner glances it to the on side and gets a couple.
|60.5 : S Afridi to Warner, Full on off and middle, Warner strokes it to the left of the bowler. Shaheen gets a hand to it but cannot stop it cleanly. Does not cost any extra run.
|60.6 : S Afridi to Warner, Slower ball bowled at around 116 kph. Warner tucks it to the leg side and keeps the strike.
|Azhar Ali, the skipper, brings himself into the attack.
|61.1 : A Ali to Warner, Starts with a short delivery on off, Warner punches it to the keeper.
|61.2 : A Ali to Warner, FOUR! Poor delivery! Short ball outside off, Warner rocks on his back foot and slams it through covers for a boundary.
|61.3 : A Ali to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner plays it back to the bowler.
|61.4 : A Ali to Warner, Floated ball on middle, Warner flicks it towards the leg side for a single.
|61.5 : A Ali to M Labuschagne, FOUR! This is what happens when a part-timer comes on. Azhar bowls a rank long hop on middle, Labuschagne rocks on his back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for the second boundary of the over.
|61.6 : A Ali to Labuschagne, On off, pushed towards point by Marnus.
|62.1 : Afridi to Warner, Good length ball pitching on leg, Warner looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is a stifled appeal but nothing says the umpire.
|62.2 : S Afridi to Warner, Length ball around off, Warner hops on to defend it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball goes to the off side and they take a single.
|62.3 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, FOUR! Nicely played. Back of a length ball around off, Marnus just guides it to the third man fence for a boundary.
|62.4 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Back of a length ball on off, Marnus defends it off the back foot.
|62.5 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Bouncer! It is away from the body, Marnus does not play at it but once again practices the pull once the ball is behind.
|62.6 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Very full on off, Labuschagne pushes it to mid off.
|Iftikhar Ahmed is back.
|63.1 : I Ahmed to Warner, Bowls a flighted ball on off, Warner defends it to cover.
|63.2 : I Ahmed to Warner, Fullish ball on off, Warner pushes it to mid off for nothing.
|63.3 : I Ahmed to Warner, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|63.4 : I Ahmed to Warner, Tossed up ball on middle, David blocks it back to the bowler.
|63.5 : I Ahmed to D Warner, Short ball outside off, Warner punches this to deep cover and brings up the 250-run stand between the two with a single.
|63.6 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Loopy ball on middle, Labuschagne pushes it to mid on and takes a single.
|64.1 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, No Ball! Good length ball on middle, Marnus defends it onto the pitch. Shaheen has overstepped and the umpire signals a no ball.
|S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Labuschagne guides it towards gully where the fielder gets a hand on it. The ball rolls to backward point and the batters take a single.
|64.2 : S Afridi to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner drives it to mid on.
|64.3 : S Afridi to Warner, Low full toss on off, Warner drives it to cover and takes a single.
|64.4 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Marnus defends it to the leg side.
|64.5 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Good length ball on middle and leg, Labuschagne flicks it to fine leg and crosses over for a single.
|64.6 : S Afridi to Warner, Full delivery outside off, Warner pushes it to cover.
|65.1 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Flatter delivery on off, Marnus pushes it to long on and takes a single.
|65.2 : I Ahmed to Warner, Short ball on middle and leg, Warner flicks it to square leg and takes a single.
|65.3 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Tossed up ball outside off, Labuschagne drives it to long off for a single.
|65.4 : I Ahmed to Warner, Flatter delivery on off, Warner defends it to cover and takes a single.
|65.5 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Another flat delivery outside off, ML guides it to third man and takes a single.
|65.6 : I Ahmed to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner blocks it out.
|Yasir Shah is back into the attack. 11-0-66-0 are his figures so far.
|66.1 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Labuschagne drives it to extra cover and takes a single.
|66.2 : Y Shah to Warner,Flatter delivery down the leg side, Warner looks to flick it but misses it. Rizwan fails to collect it cleanly as well.
|66.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner works it towards the leg side.
|Pakistan have opted to take the review for an LBW! This is the first time they have half a chance and they have taken the review. Warner looks to sweep but the ball goes off his pad. Hot Spot rolls in and it shows that there is a little inside edge onto the pads. Pakistan lose one of their two reviews.
|66.4 : Shah to Warner, NOT OUT! A poor review from Pakistan! There is an inside edge on this one. Yasir Shah bowls a flighted ball on off, Warner goes to sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards the leg side. Yasir appeals but the umpire shakes his head. After some thought and discussion, Azhar goes for the review. The Ultra Edge rolls in and it shows that there is a little inside edge on that one. The ball rolls towards the leg side and the batters take a single.
|66.5 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Floated ball outside off, Labuschagne looks to defend off the back foot but gets beaten due to the spin on it.
|66.6 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Short ball outside off, Marnus rocks on his back foot and punches the ball to the off side.
|67.1 : I Ahmed to Warner, Floated on off, there is some extra bounce on this one. Warner looks to defend but it goes to the off side off the outer half of his bat.
|67.2 : I Ahmed to Warner, Flighted on off and middle, Warner pushes it towards cover-point for one.
|67.3 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, On the pads, Labuschagne strokes it to mid on.
|67.4 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Off spinner on the pads, Marnus flicks it with the turn to square leg.
|67.5 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Tossed up on middle and leg, Labuschagne sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|67.6 : I Ahmed to Warner, Tossed up on middle, Marnus defends it to get through the over.
|68.1 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Better throw and Marnus Labuschagne would have been a goner. Floated on the stumps, Labuschagne flicks it through square leg and looks for two. Warner responds but Imam-ul-Haq gets to the ball quickly. He sends a throw at the keeper's end where Labuschagne puts in a dive but he is short of his crease. The throw though is a poor one which Rizwan fails to collect.
|68.2 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, On middle, this is kept out nicely.
|68.3 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Leading edge but a run! Slower through the air and on the pads, ML looks to flick it against the turn but it goes off the leading edge through point for one.
|68.4 : Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! Swept and swept brilliantly! A little too straight by Shah. Warner gets down on one knee and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary.
|68.5 : Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! Brings up his 150 in style! The crowd is up on its feet again to applaud the effort. He has also upped the ante now. Back-to-back boundaries for him. This is full and around off, Warner creams it wide of long off and it gets to the boundary.
|68.6 : Y Shah to Warner, A single to end one more good over for Australia! On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
|69.1 : I Ahmed to Warner, Flighted ball on off, Warner pushes it to cover.
|69.2 : I Ahmed to Warner, On off, pushed towards mid off.
|69.3 : I Ahmed to Warner, Flatter delivery outside off, Warner shoulders arms to this one.
|69.4 : I Ahmed to D Warner, Floated ball outside off, Warner looks to defend this one but it goes off the outside edge towards third man for a couple.
|69.5 : I Ahmed to Warner, Tossed up ball on middle, Warner tucks it to square leg and takes a single.
|69.6 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Flatter delivery on middle, Marnus works it to square leg for nothing.
|70.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner bends on his knees and sweeps it with power through square leg. Iftikhar Ahmed hares across from fine leg and makes a good sliding stop. The batters manage to take a couple.
|70.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted ball on middle, Warner flicks it towards the leg side and takes a single.
|70.3 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Tossed up ball on middle, Marnus works it to mid-wicket where Imam-ul-Haq makes a diving stop. The ball rolls towards mid on and the batters take a single.
|70.4 : Y Shah to Warner, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|70.5 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Flatter delivery on middle, Labuschagne pushes it to long on and picks up a single.
|70.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Full delivery on the pads, Warner tucks it to fine leg and takes a single.
|71.1 : I Ahmed to Warner, Tossed up delivery on off, Warner drives it towards mid off. The batsmen take a single.
|71.2 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Flighted delivery on leg, Marnus looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|71.3 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Floated ball on middle and leg, Marnus pushes it to mid-wicket.
|71.4 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Flatter delivery on middle, Labuschagne works it to deep mid-wicket and picks up another single.
|71.5 : I Ahmed to D Warner, Short ball outside off, David punches this towards cover and gives Labuschagne the strike.
|71.6 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Loopy ball on middle, Marnus defends it back to the bowler.
|Muhammad Musa is back on. 12-1-66-0 are his figures so far.
|72.1 : M Musa to Warner, Starts with a bouncer outside off, Warner sways away from it.
|72.2 : M Musa to Warner, FOUR! Poor bowling from Musa! Full delivery outside off, Warner stands in crease and drives it through point for another boundary.
|72.3 : M Musa to Warner, Comes around the wicket and bowls a full delivery outside off, David lets the ball go to the keeper.
|72.4 : M Musa to Warner, Good length ball on off, Warner pushes this to cover and takes a single.
|72.5 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Fullish delivery on off, Labuschagne is solid in defense. 1 more ball left in the day.
|72.6 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Ends the day with a full delivery on off, Labuschagne blocks it to cover. STUMPS ON DAY 1.
|Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner walk out with smiles on their face. The duo is caught down for a quick chat.
|Labuschagne says it was surreal and it was great to bat with Warner at the other end. Smiles and says that they run hard and hopes they can build on this on Day 2.
|Warner says that Labuschagne's knock in Queensland was outstanding and was exceptional in this innings as well. Further goes on to say that they will look to do the same on Day 2 as well.
|Excellent day's play for the hosts! Everything apart from Joe Burns' early wicket went their way. After opting to bat the hosts got off to a tough start having lost Joe Burns. Warner and Labuschagne then took their time out in the middle. The duo fought out the tough phase and then started to score at a brisk rate. After a delayed start to the second session, the pair continued their work and just like the first Test both Warner and Labuschagne scored brilliant tons.
|It was a challenging and a tiring day for the visitors. Shaheen Afridi was the only bowler who got a wicket. He was the only one who actually looked threatening. Mohammad Abbas bowled consistent lines and lengths but his lack of pace meant the pair saw him off easily. The spinners did not have a good time either as there was hardly any purchase off the surface for them. Muhammad Musa had a very tough outing on his debut going for about 5.5 rpo. All-in-all it was a forgetful outing for the touris
|So that is it from the Day 1. What is in store for us on Day 2? Will the pair of Warner and Labuschagne build on their tons and pile on the misery or will Pakistan find some source of inspiration and find a way back in this game? Join us on Saturday, 30th November for Day 2 of this Test. There will be a 30 minute early start. The game will begin at 1330 Local (0300 GMT). Hope to see you then. Till then, cheers!
|... Day 2, First session ...
|Welcome to the coverage of Day 2 of this second Test between Australia and Pakistan. The hosts are sitting in the driver's seat having scored 302 in just 73 overs in a reduced day's play on Day 1. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne are unbeaten on 166 and 126 respectively and the duo will be eyeing their double hundreds putting Australia further in command. It was a timid bowling effort from the hosts and they will need to be much better with the strawberry. Just a solitary wicket on Day 1 show
|We are all set to begin Day 2! The Pakistan players are out on the field. Overnight batsmen, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne walk out to resume their innings. Yasir Shah to start the day with the ball for Pakistan.
|73.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Yasir starts with a slightly quicker ball down the leg side. Warner looks to sweep but misses.
|73.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Floated on off, Warner pushes it to mid on.
|73.3 : Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! First runs off the day and Warner gets thing going with a boundary. Yasir gives this air but bowls it short outside off. Warner gets on his back foot and punches it against the spin through covers for a boundary.
|73.4 : Y Shah to Warner, Darted on the pads, Warner flicks it to square leg and gets a single.
|73.5 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Tossed up on middle and off, Labuschagne starts his innings with a solid defense first up.
|73.6 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Yasir bowls a yorker to end the over. It is on off, Labuschagne digs it out. 5 off the first over of the day.
|Muhammad Musa to partner Yasir Shah from the other end.
|74.1 : M Musa to Warner, Mammoth stand! Good length ball around off, Warner strokes it towards point and looks for two. Marnus takes a single and calls a loud no for the second. Good call and with that the 300-run stand comes up.
|74.2 : M Musa to M Labuschagne, FOUR! Labuschagne is underway for the day! Good length ball around off, Labuschagne looks to defend but the ball moves away. It takes the outside edge of the bat and squeezes away past gully for a boundary.
|74.3 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Good shot. Length ball around off, Marnus gets on his back foot and punches it through covers for a couple.
|74.4 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Fuller on the stumps, Labuschagne calmly blocks it.
|74.5 : M Musa to Labuschagne, Another good shot. Length ball on off, Labuschagne keeps his eyes on the ball and punches it through covers from right beneath his eyes through covers. The fielder chasing from cover cleans it up before the ropes saving a run for his side.
|74.6 : M Musa to Warner, Fuller on off, Warner pushes it to cover and takes a quick single to keep the strike. 11 off Musa's first over of the day.
|75.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen take a single.
|75.2 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Tossed up delivery on off, Labuschagne drives it through covers. The batsmen cross ends.
|75.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Floated delivery on middle, David nudges it towards square leg for a run.
|75.4 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Flighted delivery on off, Marnus defends it off the front foot.
|75.5 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Tossed up delivery on middle, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|75.6 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, FOUR! Lovely shot. Leg spinner on off, it is slightly short. Labuschagne uses his wrist and whips it against the spin through mid-wicket for a boundary. Moves to 140 with that.
|Just a solitary over for Musa to start the day. Iftikhar Ahmed is into the attack. 8-0-30-0, his figures in this Test so far.
|76.1 : I Ahmed to Warner, Flighted delivery on off, Warner defends it off the front foot.
|76.2 : I Ahmed to Warner, FOUR! That is put away! Loose delivery from Ifthikhar. It is a drag down, Warner is quick to pounce on it and pull it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Australia continuing from where they left off.
|76.3 : I Ahmed to Warner, Floated delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|76.4 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Tossed up delivery on leg, Labuschagne sweeps it towards fine leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|76.5 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Flighted delivery on middle, Marnus blocks it off the back foot.
|76.6 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Loopy delivery on off, Labuschagne drives it through covers. The batsmen take a run.
|77.1 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Flighted leg spinner on off, Labuschagne defends it back to the bowler.
|77.2 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, FOUR! Excellent use of the feet from Labuschagne. Floated on off, Marnus comes down the track and takes the risk of going aerial. He does not time it to perfection but times it well to go over cow corner region for a boundary.
|77.3 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Follows the boundary up with a calm finish.
|77.4 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Direct hit and it would have been close. Floated on off, Labuschagne flicks it towards mid on and calls for a quick single. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end as Marnus scampers through. The fielder does not score a direct hit at the bowler's end.
|77.5 : Y Shah to Warner, Loopy and shorter on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|77.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Floated on off, Warner strokes it to cover and keeps the strike.
|78.1 : I Ahmed to Warner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|78.2 : I Ahmed to Warner, Flighted delivery on off, Warner drives it through mid off. The batsmen take a single.
|78.3 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Floated delivery on middle, Marnus flicks it to mid-wicket.
|78.4 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Tossed up delivery on middle, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|78.5 : I Ahmed to Labuschagne, Flighted delivery on middle, Labuschagne sweeps it towards square leg. The batsmen take a run.
|78.6 : I Ahmed to Warner, Tossed up delivery on off, David plays it towards covers for a single.
|79.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Short delivery on off, Warner cuts it through point. The batsmen cross ends.
|79.2 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, 150 FOR MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE! He has continued from where he left off at 'Gabba! This has been a fine knock from the right hander. He will now look to convert this into his maiden double hundred. Missed that in the first Test and he would be eager to get it in this Test. He shows his bat to the crowd who rise up to applaud his knock. He then hugs Warner. The sight we have seen a lot of times in this Test. Floated on middle, Marnus flicks it behind square on the leg sid
|79.3 : Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! Brilliant batting this from Warner. Yasir gives this one air on off, Warner comes down the track and lofts it over wide long on with the spin for a boundary.
|79.4 : Y Shah to Warner, Floated delivery on off, Warner plays it to cover.
|79.5 : Y Shah to D Warner, Tossed up delivery on off, Warner drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs. 350 up for Australia.
|79.6 : Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! Runs are flowing freely here at the Adelaide Oval. Short from Yasir Shah. Warner is not going to miss that. He might even put it away in his sleep. He gets on his back foot and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Moves to 194 with that.
|Mohammad Abbas is back on. 19-6-56-0 are his figures so far.
|80.1 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, On a good length on off, Labuschagne punches it to point.
|80.2 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Good length delivery on off, Marnus keeps it out.
|80.3 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Length delivery outside off, Labuschagne drives it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|80.4 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, On a length on off, Labuschagne plays it to covers.
|Marnus Labuschagne pulls out of his stand in the last moment. The ball had missed the stumps so no issue. Would have been very interesting to see had the ball hit the stumps. Because Marnus was extremely late to get out of the way. Though he kept saying sorry a couple of times.
|80.5 : M Abbas to Labuschagne, Length delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.
|80.6 : M Abbas to Warner, On a length on middle, Warner nudges it to the leg side.
|81.1 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Flighted delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen take a single.
|81.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|81.3 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Labuschagne gets on his back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary.
|81.4 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, FOUR! Almost an action replay of the previous shot. Short around off, Marnus cuts this one again through point. The only difference this time is Imam-ul-Haq at deep point dives and tries to save the boundary this time but misses.
|81.5 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Flighted delivery outside off, Marnus looks to cut but misses it.
|81.6 : Y Shah to Labuschagne, Floated delivery on off, Labuschagne drives it to covers.
|Second new ball has been taken. Will the change of ball bring in a change of fortune for the visitors?
|82.1 : M Abbas to Warner, On a good length and outside off, Warner offers no shot to this one.
|82.2 : M Abbas to Warner, Outside off, Warner shoulders arms to this one.
|82.3 : M Abbas to Warner, Third consecutive leave for David Warner. Outside off again, Warner leaves it alone.
|82.4 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner defends it off the front foot.
|82.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Outside off, Warner lets it go.
|82.6 : M Abbas to Warner, Length delivery outside off, Warner punches it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|Shaheen Afridi, the best bowler for Pakistan in this Test is on for the first time today.
|83.1 : S Afridi to Labuschagne, Outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|83.2 : Afridi to M Labuschagne, OUT! BOWLED! Finally, finally Pakistan have something to cheer about! Excellent bowling from Shaheen Afridi. He has been the best bowler for Pakistan and just like on Day 1 he has a wicket with the new ball. A lapse of concentration maybe from Labuschagne. Fuller around off, Marnus looks to drive it straight leaving a big gap between his bat and pad. The ball jags back in and goes right through the gate to uproot the off pole.
|Out walks Steven Smith at number 4!
|83.3 : S Afridi to Smith, Smith is off the mark! Good length ball on off, Steven strokes it towards mid on for a single.
|83.4 : S Afridi to Warner, Moves to 199! Fuller on the pads, Warner flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|83.5 : S Afridi to Warner, Good length ball on off, Warner defends it and makes everyone wait for his double ton just like he did before his century.
|83.6 : S Afridi to Warner, There it is! There it is! 200 for David Warner! Take a bow! This has been one of his bets knocks. Good length ball around the pads, Warner glances it behind square on the leg side and gets to the other end. He removes his helmet, continues his run and pumps the air in joy in trademark Warner fashion. The crowd applauds his knock. David kisses his helmet and looks at the sky paying tribute to his former teammate, Phil Hughes. An emotional sight to see. Terrific from Dav
|84.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery outside off, Warner offers no shot to this one.
|84.2 : M Abbas to Warner, Outside off, David leaves it alone.
|84.3 : M Abbas to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner plays it to point.
|84.4 : M Abbas to D Warner, FOUR! Terrific shot. Length delivery on off, Warner drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
|84.5 : Abbas to Warner, On a good length on off, David looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|84.6 : M Abbas to Warner, Length delivery on middle, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|85.1 : S Afridi to Smith, On a good length and outside off, Smith shoulders arms to this one.
|85.2 : S Afridi to Smith, Good length delivery on middle, Smith defends it off the back foot.
|85.3 : S Afridi to Smith, Outside off, Smith leaves it alone.
|85.4 : S Afridi to Smith, Again outside off, Smith lets it go.
|85.5 : S Afridi to Smith, Full delivery on middle, Smith drives it towards mid on where the fielder does well to stop it and save runs for the team. The batsmen still manage to take a single.
|85.6 : S Afridi to Warner, Full again on off, Warner drives it towards covers where the fielder makes a fine stop.
|86.1 : M Abbas to Smith, On a good length on off, Smith blocks it well.
|86.2 : M Abbas to Smith, Good length delivery on middle, Smith keeps it out.
|86.3 : M Abbas to Smith, Length delivery on leg, Smith works it towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|86.4 : M Abbas to Smith, On a good length on off, Smith blocks it off the front foot.
|86.5 : M Abbas to Smith, Length delivery on leg, Steven looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg. The fielder does well to stop it in the deep. The batsmen get three runs. Good running between the wickets. The umpire gives it as leg byes.
|86.6 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|87.1 : S Afridi to Smith, On a good length on off, Steven defends it off the back foot.
|87.2 : S Afridi to Smith, FOUR! Poor delivery from Afridi. On a length on leg, Smith flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|87.3 : S Afridi to Smith, Full delivery on off, Smith drives it to mid off.
|87.4 : S Afridi to Smith, Length delivery on middle, Smith flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|87.5 : S Afridi to Warner, Full delivery on off, Warner plays it to point.
|87.6 : S Afridi to Warner, FOUR! Excellent shot. Full delivery on off, Warner drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|88.1 : M Abbas to Smith, On a good length on off, Steven defends it out.
|88.2 : M Abbas to Smith, On a length on middle, Smith tucks it to mid-wicket.
|88.3 : M Abbas to Smith, Length delivery on middle, Smith flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen take a single.
|88.4 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner defends it off the front foot.
|88.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Length delivery on off, Warner taps it towards the off side and takes a quick single.
|88.6 : M Abbas to Smith, On a length on middle, Smith flicks it to mid-wicket.
|89.1 : S Afridi to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner defends off the back foot.
|89.2 : S Afridi to Warner, Length delivery on off, Warner plays it towards point.
|89.3 : S Afridi to D Warner, FOUR! Nice sound off the bat. Short delivery outside off, Warner slaps it hard through covers for a boundary.
|89.4 : S Afridi to Warner, Bowls a bouncer, Warner does well to duck under it.
|89.5 : S Afridi to Warner, Length delivery on off, David taps it towards point. The batsmen take a single.
|89.6 : S Afridi to Smith, Good length delivery on middle, Steven blocks it off the back foot.
|90.1 : M Abbas to D Warner, 400 up for Australia! And that too with 8 wickets in hand! Abbas bowls a length ball just outside off, Warner looks to have a poke at it but the ball goes off the outside edge in the gap between gully and the slip cordon towards the third man region. The batters take three runs.
|90.2 : M Abbas to Smith, Length ball just outside off, Smith looks to defend by moving across but he misses and gets hit on the thigh pad. A stifled appeal follows but nothing doing.
|90.3 : M Abbas to Smith, Another length ball outside off, Smith looks to defend but misses. He is hit on the thigh pad again.
|90.4 : M Abbas to Smith, Smith goes deep in his crease and blocks it out.
|90.5 : M Abbas to Smith, Length ball on middle and off, Smith goes onto the back foot and defends it out.
|90.6 : M Abbas to Smith, Length ball on the leg pole line, defended towards mid on.
|DRINKS BREAK! This has been a solid hour for Australia. David Warner is going strong and has reached his double century. The hosts only lost the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne after an excellent innings from him. On the other hand, Pakistan are in search of wickets and only Shaheen Afridi has looked good for them. Yasir Shah is back on. 19-0-127-0 are his figures so far.
|91.1 : Y Shah to D Warner, FOUR! Poor delivery from Yasir Shah. Short delivery on middle, Warner pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|91.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|91.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Short delivery on off, Warner cuts it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|91.4 : Y Shah to Warner, BEATEN! Floated delivery outside off, Warner looks to defend but misses it.
|91.5 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted delivery on off, David keeps it out.
|91.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Loopy delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|92.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Back of a length delivery on middle, Warner looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards square leg. The batsmen get two runs. The umpire gives it as leg byes.
|92.2 : M Abbas to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner blocks it off the back foot.
|92.3 : M Abbas to D Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner drives it towards mid on. Smith comes halfway down the track but Warner sends him back. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it.
|92.4 : M Abbas to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|Shane Warne on air feels that this could be the day/match that David Warner can break Brian Lara's record of 400. By the looks of it, he could do that but you don't want to jinx it Warney, do you?
|92.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length delivery on middle, Warner looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|92.6 : M Abbas to Warner, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad.
|Muhammad Musa is back on.
|93.1 : M Musa to Smith, Good length delivery on off, Smith defends it off the back foot.
|93.2 : M Musa to S Smith, Short delivery on off, Smith cuts it to point.
|93.3 : M Musa to Smith, On a good length on off, Steven defends it out.
|93.4 : M Musa to S Smith, Full delivery on off, Smith drives it through covers. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get three runs.
|93.5 : M Musa to Warner, Bowls a bouncer, Warner does well to duck under it.
|93.6 : M Musa to Warner, Full delivery on off, Warner drives it through point. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|Change of ends for Yasir Shah.
|94.1 : Y Shah to Smith, Tossed up delivery on off, Smith plays it to point.
|94.2 : Y Shah to Smith, Flighted delivery outside off, Smith offers no shot to this one.
|94.3 : Y Shah to Smith, Floated delivery on off, Steven plays it to point.
|94.4 : Y Shah to Smith, Tossed up delivery on off, Smith defends it off the front foot.
|94.5 : Y Shah to Smith, Flighted delivery on middle, Steven defends it out.
|94.6 : Y Shah to Smith, Floated delivery on middle, Smith nudges it towards the leg side.
|95.1 : M Musa to Warner, OUT? Nope! No Ball! Would you believe? Just like Naseem Shah thought Warner was his first victim early on in the first Test, Musa too thought the same. But just like Naseem Shah, Musa too has delivered a no ball. Fuller around off, Musa tempts Warner to drive and for the first time in this Test Warner makes a mistake. He goes for a big drive but ends up getting a thick edge to the right of gully. It goes to Babar Azam who takes the catch. Pakistan cannot celebrate though
|M Musa to Warner, Good length ball on off, Warner dabs it to gully.
|95.2 : M Musa to Warner, On the pads, Warner glances it to the on side for one.
|95.3 : M Musa to Smith, Length ball on off, Smith shuffles across and flicks it to mid-wicket for one. That brings up the 50-run stand between the duo.
|95.4 : M Musa to Warner, Good length ball around off, Warner cuts it through point and gets a couple as the fielder at point cleans it up before the ropes with a dive.
|95.5 : M Musa to Warner, FOUR! Warner has been awarded a life and he is making Musa pay. Short ball around middle, Warner picks it early and just lofts it over slips for a boundary. He is seeing this pink ball like a beach ball there.
|95.6 : M Musa to Warner, On the pads, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket for a run.
|96.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Warner drives it through mid on. The batsmen get a single.
|96.2 : Y Shah to S Smith, FOUR! Good shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through wide mid on for a boundary.
|96.3 : Y Shah to Smith, Floated delivery on off, Smith defends it off the front foot.
|96.4 : Y Shah to Smith, Tossed up delivery on off, Steven punches it towards covers. The batsmen take a single.
|96.5 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted delivery on middle, Warner nudges it towards the leg side.
|96.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up delivery on leg, Warner looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Pakistan think of a review but do not take it. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a run. Maybe there was an inside edge on this one.
|97.1 : M Musa to Warner, Excellent delivery but once again it is a no ball. 5th no ball in the innings for the debutant. He needs to get his run up sorted here. Good length ball around off, Warner looks to defend but the ball zips off the surface. There is a bit of extra bounce as well and it squares Warner up.
|M Musa to Warner, Length delivery on middle, Warner flicks it to the leg side.
|97.2 : M Musa to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|97.3 : M Musa to Warner, On a length on off, Warner plays it to covers.
|97.4 : M Musa to Warner, Good length delivery on middle, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|97.5 : M Musa to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner plays it to covers.
|97.6 : M Musa to Warner, Good length delivery on middle, Warner blocks it off the back foot.
|98.1 : Y Shah to Smith, Tossed up delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|98.2 : Y Shah to Smith, Flighted delivery on off, Smith blocks it well.
|98.3 : Y Shah to Smith, Floated delivery on middle, Smith comes down the track and flicks it towards mid on. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it. The batsmen take a single.
|98.4 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up delivery on off, Warner defends it off the front foot.
|98.5 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|98.6 : Y Shah to Smith, Loopy delivery on off, Smith looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards point.
|99.1 : M Musa to Warner, No ball. Musa is really struggling with his front foot landing here. Fuller on off, Warner pushes it to cover. Musa oversteps and it's been signalled as no ball.
|M Musa to D Warner, EDGED AND FOUR! If there was a second slip, David would have been on his way back.Good length ball on off, Warner looks to defend but ends up getting a thick outside edge which goes through the vacant slip cordon for a boundary.
|99.2 : M Musa to Warner, Bouncer! It is around the body. Warner sits under it.
|99.3 : M Musa to Warner, Length ball on off, Warner strokes it to point for a run.
|99.4 : M Musa to S Smith, Back of a length from Musa. Steven pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run. That brings up the 7000 runs in Test cricket for Steven Smith.
|99.5 : M Musa to Warner, On the pads, Davey turns it to the on side and gets to the other end.
|99.6 : M Musa to Smith, Fuller on middle, Smith pushes it to mid on.
|100.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up delivery on off, Warner defends it off the front foot.
|100.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted delivery on off, Warner plays a reverse sweep through point. The batsmen take a single.
|100.3 : Y Shah to Smith, Floated delivery on middle, Smith defends it off the back foot.
|100.4 : Y Shah to Smith, Full delivery on middle, Smith drives it through mid on. The batsmen get three runs.
|100.5 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted delivery on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|100.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.
|Shaheen Afridi is back on. 22-4-67-2 are his figures so far.
|101.1 : S Afridi to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|101.2 : S Afridi to D Warner, FOUR! On a good length and outside off, Warner looks to drive but gets an outside edge on this one. It goes between first slip and third slip towards third man for a boundary.
|101.3 : S Afridi to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|101.4 : S Afridi to Warner, Length delivery on off, Warner dabs it to short third man.
|Marnus Labuschagne is giving an interview on the sides. Labuschagne says that they have a great start on the home soil and in this game. Marnus says cricket is a funny game as you score 162 but still walk off disappointed. On Warner's batting says that there is a great intensity and they enjoy batting with each other as they are similar players. Adds it was a good to make a big partnership. Says that he has made some technical changes and he just looks to stay in the moment and stay focuessed ra
|101.5 : S Afridi to Warner, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Warner looks to cut but misses it.
|101.6 : S Afridi to Warner, A bit of confusion but no damage done. Good length ball around off, Warner nudges it to point and shouts a loud no. Shaan Masood there misfields and David thinks of the single but then he sees the ball has not gone too far and retracts the idea of taking a risky single.
|102.1 : Y Shah to Smith, Tossed up delivery on off, Smith defends it off the front foot.
|102.2 : Y Shah to Smith, Flighted delivery on off, Steven blocks it off the front foot.
|102.3 : Y Shah to Smith, Short delivery on off, Smith cuts it to point.
|102.4 : Y Shah to Smith, Tossed up delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|102.5 : Y Shah to Smith, Flighted delivery on middle, Smith nudges it towards the leg side.
|102.6 : Y Shah to Smith, Loopy delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|103.1 : S Afridi to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|103.2 : S Afridi to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner plays it to covers.
|103.3 : S Afridi to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner blocks it off the back foot.
|103.4 : S Afridi to Warner, Outside off, David shoulders arms to this one.
|103.5 : S Afridi to Warner, 250 FOR DAVID WARNER! The runs keep piling on for David. The pocket-sized dynamo has had some luck on his way from 200 to 250 but that does not change the fact that it has been a fabulous knock. No trademark Warner jump for this one. He just removes his helmet and raises his bat as everyone in the stadium applauds his effort. Coming to the ball, it is a good length ball on off, Warner looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge wide of second slip. The fielder cle
|103.6 : S Afridi to Warner, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Warner looks to push at it but misses it. The bowler appeals for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head.
|104.1 : Y Shah to Smith, Flighted delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through square leg. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen get three runs.
|104.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up delivery on off, David blocks it off the front foot.
|104.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Full delivery on off, Warner drives it to mid off.
|104.4 : Y Shah to Warner, Bowls a quicker delivery on middle, Warner keeps it out.
|104.5 : Y Shah to Warner, Floated delivery on middle, Warner nudges it towards the leg side.
|104.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted delivery on middle, Warner plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg. The batsmen get three runs.
|105.1 : S Afridi to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner defends it out.
|105.2 : S Afridi to Warner, On a length on middle, Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.
|105.3 : S Afridi to Smith, Good length delivery on middle, Smith defends it to mid-wicket.
|105.4 : S Afridi to Smith, Bowls a bumper, Smith does well to duck under it.
|105.5 : S Afridi to Smith, Outside off, Smith offers no shot to this one.
|105.6 : S Afridi to Smith, On a good length and outside off, Smith looks to defend but misses it.
|Run out appeal taken upstairs. Warner is the man in question. Looks like the dive has saved him. Let's see what the replays have to say.
|106.1 : Y Shah to Warner, NOT OUT! Tossed up delivery on middle, Warner flicks it through square leg. The fielder throws it at the keeper's end and Rizwan takes the bails off. It is referred upstairs. The third umpire gives it not out. The batsmen get two runs.
|106.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted delivery down the leg side, Warner looks to flick but misses it.
|106.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|106.4 : Y Shah to Warner, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|106.5 : Y Shah to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|106.6 : Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! Warner is just having fun now. What a shot this is! Floated on middle, Warner switches the grip of his bat, becomes a right-hander and reverse sweeps it through the third man region for a boundary. He plays this shot better than anyone. Used to be a right-hander in his younger days.
|107.1 : S Afridi to Smith, Length delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through square leg. The batsmen take a run.
|107.2 : S Afridi to Warner, Outside off, Warner shoulders arms to this one.
|107.3 : S Afridi to Warner, Length delivery on middle, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket.
|107.4 : S Afridi to Warner, On a good length and outside off, David leaves it alone.
|107.5 : S Afridi to Warner, Good length delivery on off, David defends it off the back foot.
|107.6 : S Afridi to Warner, On a good length on off, David defends it out. TEA ON DAY 2!
|Warner walks out with a huge smile on his face. And the man of the moment is caught down for a quick chat.
|On being asked about his innings so far, Warner smiles and says that he has had some luck. Tells he is looking to play with discipline and has tried to maintain that. On his celebration on reaching 200, Warner says that one does not always achieve that feat and he is happy to have helped his team.
|What a brilliant session for the hosts. They have made a mind-boggling 173 runs in this session and have lost just a solitary wicket. Labuschagne and Warner continued from where they left off on Day 1. Labuschagne got to his 150 but departed early on as the second new ball was taken. Smith then joined Warner and made it feel like he was batting for a long time as well as he went about his business. David Warner got to his 200 and then rode some luck to get to his 250 before coming out unscathed
|It was another timid performance by the hosts with the strawberry. Once again apart from Shaheen Afridi none of them looked quite threatening. Muhammad Musa's debut has been a forgetful one so far as he almost had sent Warner packing but he overstepped his line. Yasir Shah too has had a torrid time going for over 6 rpo and being wicketless. The body language of the hosts has been very poor and by the looks of it it looks like they have already surrendered. Overall it was a scrappy performance by
|... Day 2, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the second session. The Pakistan players are out in the middle. David Warner and Steven Smith will resume their innings for the hosts. Yasir Shah will start the proceedings for the second session.
|108.1 : Y Shah to Smith, Australia underway straightaway! Shah starts with a flighted ball on middle, Smith flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|108.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Shorter on off, Warner defends it off his back foot.
|108.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Floated on the pads, Warner turns it to the on side.
|108.4 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up on middle, Warner nudges it to long on for one.
|108.5 : Y Shah to Smith, Confident appeal but nothing from the umpire. Floated around off, Warner looks to defend but the ball turns away and flicks something on its way to the keeper. Rizwan takes it and goes up in a solid appeal along with Yasir Shah. The umpire turns it down. Pakistan do not go for the review. Good decision as replay later on shows that it was hitting his back pad outside the line of the stumps. Pakistan would have been reviewless had they opted to take this one to the T.V ump
|108.6 : Y Shah to Smith, Flights one on the stumps, Smith defends it to get through the first over unscathed.
|Shaheen Afridi to bowl from the other end. 26-4-75-2 are his figures so far.
|109.1 : S Afridi to Warner, On a good length and outside off, Warner shoulders arms to this one.
|109.2 : S Afridi to Warner, Outside off, Warner offers no shot to this one.
|109.3 : S Afridi to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|109.4 : S Afridi to D Warner, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Nothing wrong with this delivery, slightly fuller around off. Warner stretches forward and drives it with authority through covers for a boundary First one of the session.
|109.5 : S Afridi to Warner, Outside off, David lets it go.
|109.6 : S Afridi to Warner, On a good length on off, Warner blocks it off the back foot.
|110.1 : Y Shah to Smith, Flighted delivery on middle, Smith drives it towards mid on. The batsmen take a single.
|110.2 : Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! Poor ball and Warner is not going to let it off the hook. On the pads, David whips it through mid-wicket. Muhammad Musa in the deep tries to cover it up but comes second best.
|110.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Floated delivery on middle, Warner nudges it towards the leg side.
|110.4 : Y Shah to Warner, Short delivery on off, Warner slaps it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|110.5 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|110.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Short delivery on off, Warner makes room and slaps it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|111.1 : S Afridi to Smith, OUT! Caught! This is a very strange shot from Steven Smith. You do not see him getting out like that especially in Tests. Fuller outside off, the ball comes in just a bit. Smith goes for a big hoick down the leg side. The ball kisses the inside edge and goes to the left of the keeper. Rizwan does really well to dive on that side and takes a good, good catch. Third wicket for Shaheen Afridi. He has been the only shining spot in this bowling performance.
|0.0 : Matthew Wade is the new batsman in.
|111.2 : S Afridi to Wade, Good length ball on off, Wade starts off with a solid back foot defense.
|111.3 : S Afridi to Wade, Back of a length on off, Wade
|Pakistan feel there is a thin outside edge but the umpire has disagreed. After a chat the tourists have decided to use their second review. It looks like there is nothing off the bat. The Hot Spot rolls in and it shows there is nothing.
|111.4 : S Afridi to Wade, NOT OUT! Poor review from Pakistan and they have lost both their reviews. Good length ball around off, Wade looks to defend but it goes off something to the keeper. Shaheen Afridi is on his bike as he starts celebrating. The others appeal but the umpire is unmoved. They have a chat about it and decide to take it upstairs. Replay rolls in and Hot Spot shows no mark as the ball goes past the bat.
|111.5 : S Afridi to Wade, Around the pads, Wade flicks it to square leg.
|111.6 : S Afridi to Wade,Hits the deck hard, Matthew defends it to get through the over.
|112.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted delivery on middle, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|112.2 : Y Shah to Warner, Short delivery on middle, Warner pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
|112.3 : Y Shah to Wade, Floated delivery on middle, Wade defends it off the back foot.
|112.4 : Y Shah to Wade, Tossed up delivery on leg, Wade sweeps it through square leg. The batsmen take a run.
|112.5 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted delivery on middle, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|112.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Loopy delivery on off, Warner defends it out.
|113.1 : S Afridi to Wade, On a good length on middle, Wade looks to flick but gets a leading edge on this one. It goes safely towards point.
|113.2 : S Afridi to Wade, Full delivery on off, Wade drives it back towards the bowler.
|113.3 : S Afridi to Wade, Good length delivery on off, Wade defends it off the back foot.
|113.4 : S Afridi to Wade, On a good length on off, Wade looks to defend but gets a bottom edge on this one.
|113.5 : S Afridi to Wade, Good length delivery on off, Wade blocks it well.
|113.6 : S Afridi to Wade, FOUR! On a good length and outside off, Wade looks to drive but gets an outside edge on this one. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
|114.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Warner nudges it towards the leg side.
|114.2 : Y Shah to Warner, FOUR! Solid shot. Floated around the pads, Warner sweeps it over square leg for a boundary. That brings up the 500 for Australia!
|114.3 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted delivery on off, Warner taps it towards point. The batsmen take a run.
|114.4 : Y Shah to Wade, Floated delivery on middle, Wade flicks it through mid-wicket. Muhammad Musa in the deep does well to stop it with a dive. The batsmen get two runs.
|114.5 : Y Shah to Wade, Loopy delivery on middle, Wade flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|114.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted delivery on middle, Warner flicks it through square leg. The batsmen take a single.
|115.1 : S Afridi to D Warner, FOUR! Excellent shot. Full delivery outside off, Warner drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary. David Warner moves to 285.
|115.2 : S Afridi to Warner, On a good length on off, David keeps it out.
|115.3 : S Afridi to Warner, Outside off, Warner shoulders arms to this one.
|115.4 : S Afridi to Warner, Good length delivery on middle, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|115.5 : S Afridi to Warner, On a length on off, Warner punches it to point.
|115.6 : S Afridi to Warner, Full delivery on middle, David flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
|116.1 : Y Shah to Warner, Flighted delivery on middle, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|116.2 : Y Shah to D Warner, Tossed up delivery on off, Warner drives it towards mid off. The batsmen take a single.
|116.3 : Y Shah to Wade, SIX! First biggie of the day. Wade has come out with some intent. Yasir bowls a drag down delivery on middle, Wade gets on his back foot and swivels his pull over mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|116.4 : Y Shah to Wade, Flighted delivery on middle, Wade flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|116.5 : Y Shah to Warner, Tossed up delivery on off, Warner defends it off the front foot.
|116.6 : Y Shah to Warner, Floated delivery on middle, Warner nudges it towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|Mohammad Abbas is back on. 26-7-72-0 are his figures so far.
|117.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Outside off, Warner shoulders arms to this one.
|117.2 : M Abbas to Warner, On a length on middle, Warner tucks it to mid-wicket.
|117.3 : M Abbas to Warner, Length delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
|117.4 : M Abbas to Wade, Good length delivery on off, Wade defends it off the back foot.
|117.5 : M Abbas to Wade, Length delivery outside off, Wade taps it through point. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|117.6 : M Abbas to Wade, FOUR! Good shot. Full delivery on off, Wade drives it through covers for a boundary.
|Iftikhar Ahmed is back on. 10-0-41-0 are his figures so far.
|118.1 : I Ahmed to Warner, FOUR! Nice shot! Now just 7 away from a triple ton. Tossed up around middle, Warner goes back on his back foot and swivels it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|118.2 : I Ahmed to Warner, Tossed up delivery on middle, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|118.3 : I Ahmed to Warner, Loopy delivery on off, David punches it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|118.4 : I Ahmed to Warner, Tossed up delivery on off, Warner taps it through point. The batsmen take a single.
|118.5 : I Ahmed to Wade, Flighted delivery on middle, Wade defends it off the back foot.
|118.6 : I Ahmed to Wade, Tossed up delivery on off, Wade plays it to point.
|119.1 : M Abbas to Warner, FOUR! Yes! Yes! Yes! TRIPLE HUNDRED FOR DAVID WARNER! Wow! This is one of the best knocks you will ever see. He has played superbly in this innings. He is pumped up. He sprints, jumps and pumps the air for the umpteenth time in this game. He removes his helmet and raises his bat with a huge smile on his face. The whole of Adelaide crowd is on his feet to applaud the knock of the genius. He once again looks at the heavens remembering his friend and former teammate Phil
|119.2 : M Abbas to Warner, Warner gets his head back in the game and calmly leaves this length ball outside off.
|119.3 : M Abbas to Warner, Length ball outside off, David leaves it alone.
|119.4 : M Abbas to Warner, Length ball on off, Warner punches it to cover.
|119.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Good length ball outside off, Warner lets it carry to the keeper.
|119.6 : M Abbas to Warner, Once again Warner does not disturb the ball away from his off pole.
|120.1 : I Ahmed to M Wade, Flighted delivery on off, Warner drives it to covers.
|120.2 : I Ahmed to Wade, FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on off, Wade makes room and cuts it hard through point for a boundary. 50-run stand is up between Matthew Wade and David Warner.
|120.3 : I Ahmed to Wade, Floated delivery on off, Wade plays it to point.
|120.4 : I Ahmed to Wade, Tossed up delivery on middle, Wade comes down the track and drives it through mid on. The batsmen change ends.
|120.5 : I Ahmed to Warner, Flighted delivery on off, Warner plays it to covers.
|120.6 : I Ahmed to Warner, Loopy delivery on off, Warner plays it towards covers. The batsmen take a run.
|121.1 : M Abbas to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner drives it towards mid on. The batsmen take a single.
|121.2 : Abbas to M Wade, Short delivery on middle, Wade looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards mid-wicket where it falls in no man's land. The batsmen get three runs.
|121.3 : M Abbas to Warner, SIX! First one of the game for Warner and it has come after more than 500 minutes on the crease. Slightly shorter from Abbas. Warner has decided to get into the 6th gear as he whacks his pull over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|121.4 : M Abbas to Warner, FOUR! Now a boundary. 10 off two. Good length ball outside off, Warner slashes at it but it goes off the upper half of his bat over the third man region for a boundary.
|121.5 : M Abbas to Warner, Length ball on off, David punches it through covers for a couple.
|121.6 : M Abbas to Warner, Around the pads, DW flicks it to the leg side and keeps the strike.
|Ifthikhar to continue.
|122.1 : I Ahmed to Warner, Flatter on middle and off, Warner reverse sweeps it behind square on the off side and gets three as the fielder stops it before the ropes.
|122.2 : I Ahmed to Wade, Tossed up on off, Wade defends it off the front foot.
|122.3 : I Ahmed to Wade, Floated on middle, Wade nudges it towards mid on and gets a single.
|122.4 : I Ahmed to Warner, Tossed up on middle, Warner comes down the track and strokes it to mid off.
|122.5 : I Ahmed to Warner, FOUR! Warner is charging on! Floated on middle, Warner gets down on one knee and sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|122.6 : I Ahmed to Warner, Darted on the pads, Warner flicks it to mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
|Muhammad Musa is back on. 18-1-106-0 are his figures so far.
|123.1 : M Musa to D Warner, Short ball around off, Warner plays a tennis-esque pull towards mid on for a single.
|123.2 : M Musa to Wade, Length ball around off, Wade squeezes it past the diving fielder at point and gets a couple.
|123.3 : M Musa to Wade, Good length ball on off, Wade defends it off the back foot.
|123.4 : M Musa to Wade, Fuller on off, Wade strokes it towards cover for one.
|123.5 : M Musa to Warner, On the pads, David flicks it to the on side and gets to the other end.
|123.6 : M Musa to Wade, Yorker on off, Wade does well to jam it out.
|124.1 : I Ahmed to D Warner, Floated on off, Warner looks to defend but it goes off the outer half of his bat towards point.
|124.2 : I Ahmed to Warner, Flighted on middle, Warner once again plays the reverse sweep well but this one is hit straight to point.
|124.3 : I Ahmed to Warner, Shorter on off, Warner punches it to the off side.
|124.4 : I Ahmed to Warner, Darted around the pads, David turns it towards mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
|124.5 : I Ahmed to Wade, Floated on off, Wade strokes it to mid off for one.
|124.6 : I Ahmed to Warner, Floated around the pads, Warner turns it behind square on the leg side. David has been batting for so long but he is still running hard for every run. He manages to take three and keeps the strike.
|125.1 : M Musa to D Warner, Fuller on off, Warner pushes it to cover.
|125.2 : M Musa to Warner, Good length ball on middle, Warner pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. Goes past Michael Clarke's best score in Tests with this single.
|125.3 : M Musa to Wade, Back of a length ball on off, Wade hops on to defend it.
|125.4 : M Musa to Wade, Musa hits the deck hard around off, Wade punches it to cover.
|125.5 : M Musa to Wade, Good running. Back of a length ball around the body, Wade tucks it to the leg side and calls for a quick single. The fielder gets to the ball quickly and scores a direct hit at the keeper's end. Warner is well in though. The ball goes towards the third man region and they steal another run. Two taken in total.
|125.6 : M Musa to Wade, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|So - what is the topic of discussion? Of course - the 400 by Brian Lara. But spare a thought for Sir Don Bradman. Remember Mark Taylor's innings when he declared and same for Michael Clarke? Both felt that the Don's score should not be surpassed. Don't think Warner has any such intention to stop at this juncture. Michael Hussey raises a good point on air though. Should Australia wait for Warner to get to his 400? There is really bad weather forecast for Day 3 but Michael Vaughan believes that Au
|126.1 : I Ahmed to Warner, Tossed up on off and middle, Warner comes down the track and glances it wide of long on and gets a couple.
|126.2 : I Ahmed to Warner, Slightly shorter on off, Warner punches it to mid-wicket for a run.
|126.3 : I Ahmed to Wade, On the pads, Wade flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
|126.4 : I Ahmed to Warner, Shorter on off, Warner strokes it wide of mid-wicket and looks for a couple. He gets one but cannot get the second. Levels Sir Don Bradman and Mark Taylor's score.
|126.5 : I Ahmed to Wade, Floated on off, Matthew strokes it to long off for a single.
|126.6 : I Ahmed to Warner, Shorter on off, Warner punches it through cover-point and gets a single. Takes him past Sir Don Bradman's best score.
|Whoa! What is happening? David Warner is walking off the ground! And so is Matthew Wade. This is a big surprise. Tim Paine has declared! David Warner walks off to a standing ovation from the crowd. His teammates are standing around the ropes giving him an ovation as well. Matthew Wade respectfully goes away from him, waiting for the opener to soak in the moment. Well played, son.
|What a batting masterclass from David Warner. A knock to cherish for him. His massive, massive score of 335 along with 162 from Marnus Labuschagne has seen Australia declare for a humongous score of 589/3. Steve Smith and Matthew Wade played good supporting roles helping Warner make the second highest run scorer for Australia.
|A forgetful performance by the visitors. Barring Shaheen Afridi no one showed much of a fight with the pink ball. They managed to get only three wickets and all of them went to the left-arm pacer. Musa Khan would like to erase this debut from his memory. Yasir Shah had a dreadful hame as well.
|So with a humongous score of 589, Pakistan will need to fight out of their skin to even save this Test. The onus will be on the openers to provide them with a good start as the sun is settling down. Australia will look to grab a couple of scalps before the final session. What will happen? Join us in a while for Pakistan's first innings.