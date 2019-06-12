|0.0 : Hello and welcome to game number 17 of the World Cup! Pakistan take on Australia in Taunton and this promises to be a lip-smacking encounter in cold, overcast conditions. The last time these two played in a World Cup game in England, it was the final and Pakistan were tamed as Australia lifted the cup in 1999. In this World Cup, the two sides have started differently. While the Aussies won their first two and lost their last one against India, Pakistan have seen all 3 results possible. This game
|PITCH REPORT - Ramiz Raja is one of the pitch analysts for today. He mentions that it is extremely cold and overcast out there in Taunton but thankfully there is no rain yet. Michael Clarke, the analyst at the other end says that the surface is really good with a decent covering of grass but feels underneath it is really dry. He feels that there are plenty of runs on the wicket and even though there will be help for the bowlers, a batsman once settled in can make good use of the small dimensions
|TOSS - Pakistan win the toss and ELECT TO FIELD FIRST!!!
|Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed says that they want to bowl first. Adds that there is a bit of grass on this green pitch and feels there will be some moisture too. Hopes that they take the advantage. Says that they have practiced hard and are looking forward to this match. Informs that they have made one change - Shadab Khan makes way for Shaheen Afridi. Informs that they will be wearing black arm bands today as one of their Test umpires has passed away.
|Australia skipper, Aaron Finch says that they would have bowled first as well, moisture on wicket as it was under cover. Aaron feels that the past does not count for much and especially in a tournament like this, where one plays different sides in different conditions, and it is always important to be at one's best. The Aussie skipper mentions the need to read the wicket quickly and also expects the ball to swing early on. He signs off by informing that Marcus Stoinis who has an injury has been
|Pakistan XI - Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK/C), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir.
|Australia XI - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson.
|Time for the national anthems of both the sides. The players have lined up in the middle to passionately sing it. Good crowd has come as well. Credit to them for showing so much support in spite of the weather conditions not too promising.
|Right then, it's time to play the game, FINALLY! David Warner and Aaron Finch are the Aussie openers. It will be challenging up front for them as the conditions will assist the pacers. Mohammad Amir is loosening up and he will be taking the first new ball. Two slips in place. Here we go...
|0.1 : M Amir to A Finch, BEATEN FIRST UP! Lovely delivery. Amir pitches it up and outside off, takes it away with the angle, Finch is caught pushing inside the line tamely and gets beaten comprehensively.
|0.2 : M Amir to A Finch, Left alone this time. Much better from the Aussie skipper. He needs to respect the conditions and should be ready to play a few dots here.
|0.3 : M Amir to A Finch, That's the line and length! Excellent seam position. Amir lands it on a length around middle and gets it to shape back into the right-hander, Aaron does well to defend it back with a straight bat.
|0.4 : M Amir to A Finch, Identical to the last delivery. Finch gets behind the line and pushes it down towards mid on.
|0.5 : M Amir to A Finch, Play and a miss! Not sure it's deliberate from the bowler or not. After bowling two inswingers, he throws one up full and wide outside off to tempt the batsman. Finch has his feet glued inside the crease but still goes chasing after it. Fails to put bat on ball. Loose, very loose from Finch.
|0.6 : M Amir to A Finch, Solidly gets behind the line and blocks it safely to end a maiden first over by Amir.
|Shaheen Afridi to bowl with the second new ball.
|1.1 : S Afridi to D Warner, Shaheen begins with a back of a length ball on off, Warner goes on the back foot and defends it to the off side.
|1.2 : S Afridi to D Warner, FOUR! Nicely played! Shaheen persists with the shortish delivery but his line changes to middle and leg. Warner easily gets on top of the bounce and pulls it behind square leg for a boundary. David is off the mark and so are Australia!
|1.3 : S Afridi to D Warner, Goes on his back foot and taps it down towards covers for a quick single.
|1.4 : S Afridi to A Finch, Wide! Shaheen is struggling here. He has to adjust to right-left batting combination also. Slips a shortish ball down the leg side, Finch tries tickling it fine but misses.
|S Afridi to A Finch, That's more like it. This is where Shaheen needs to be more often. An away-swinger. Landing on a good length around off and shaping away. Finch is inside the crease as he pushes inside the line and misses.
|1.5 : S Afridi to A Finch, Some extra bounce from a good length outside off. Finch goes on his toes and plays it down from the bottom half of his bat. It rolls back to the bowler.
|1.6 : S Afridi to A Finch, Fuller in length and on middle, Finch works it to the right of mid on and jogs across to the other end. 7 from the over, a poor one from Shaheen.
|2.1 : M Amir to A Finch, Short of a length delivery in the channel outside off, Finch covers his stumps and shoulders arms. Not the ideal length to bowl at this stage with some help on offer from the surface.
|2.2 : M Amir to A Finch, Misfield! Amir bowls a length ball wide outside off, Finch reaches out for it and drives it through the line. Malik at extra cover dives across to his left but only manages to make a partial stop. It runs behind and they take a couple of runs.
|2.3 : M Amir to A Finch, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|2.4 : M Amir to A Finch, That's the line. That's the length. Amir bowls it with a scrambled seam around off. His angle takes it away from the right-hander who has no idea how to play at it. Sits back on the back foot, tries to flirt inside the line and is lucky not to have edged it.
|2.5 : M Amir to A Finch, Too straight in line this time. The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads towards backward square leg. One run added to the total.
|2.6 : M Amir to D Warner, Beauty of a delivery. A superb outswinger outside off. Warner gets forward to play at it but the ball curls away to beat the outside edge. Another top over by Amir.
|3.1 : S Afridi to A Finch, SIX! Boom! Finch won't hold back. Also, this is not the length to bowl at the moment, at least. Shortish and on middle, Aaron eases himself on the back foot and pulls it thunderously in front of square leg for his 100th six in ODIs.
|3.2 : S Afridi to A Finch, Goes on the back foot this time and punches it towards extra cover for a couple of runs.
|3.3 : S Afridi to A Finch, Poor bowling, this. Shaheen is on the pads this time, Finch easily helps it towards long leg and picks up a couple of runs. 10 from the over, so far.
|3.4 : S Afridi to A Finch, A bit edgy this time. Shaheen lands it on a good length just outside off, Finch pushes inside the line without any feet and edges it wide of the slip cordon to third man. A single this time.
|3.5 : S Afridi to D Warner, FOUR! Shaheen is struggling big time. Serves a half-tracker, Warner picks it from outside off and pulls it powerfully over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.6 : S Afridi to D Warner, Lovely timing this time. Full and outside off, Warner strokes it off his front foot and pierces the gap at covers for a brace. 17 from the over, too expensive.
|4.1 : M Amir to A Finch, Angling away from the batsman, on a good length, Finch covers his stumps and allows it through to the keeper.
|4.2 : M Amir to A Finch, A tempter by Amir. He bowls it on a driving length outside off but Aaron decides to make another leave. This is a really good contest.
|4.3 : M Amir to A Finch, Amir lets out a grunt and digs in a shortish ball just outside off, Finch goes on his toes and blocks it to the off side.
|4.4 : M Amir to A Finch, Beautifully bowled. A few outswingers followed by an inswinger. It's in the line of the stumps and Finch gets an inside edge onto the pads as he tries to defend.
|4.5 : M Amir to A Finch, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact.
|4.6 : M Amir to A Finch, Nearly edges it behind! Shortish and outside off, moving away from the batsman, Finch pokes at it nervously and almost nicks it behind. Sarfaraz dives across to his right but doesn't collect it cleanly. Maiden from Amir, his second in the match so far. But the real problem for Pakistan is that the other end is leaking runs.
|First bowling change of the morning! Hassan Ali comes into the attack now, replacing the expensive Shaheen Afridi.
|5.1 : H Ali to D Warner, Sharp and shortish around leg, Warner tries to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
|5.2 : H Ali to D Warner, Another delivery angling down the leg side, Warner misses out on the flick shot and takes a hit on the thigh pad.
|5.3 : H Ali to D Warner, Gently turns a full length ball on the leg side but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
|5.4 : H Ali to D Warner, Beaten all ends up! Warner is smiling. He knows that was close. Shortish and on middle, an outswinger. Warner sticks back to play at it but it nips away to beat the outside edge.
|5.5 : H Ali to D Warner, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads to square leg. One run added to the total.
|5.6 : H Ali to A Finch, Pitches it up and around off, Finch plays a well-timed straight drive and Hassan does well to stop the ball in his followthrough. Just 1 from the over, finally a quiet one from this end.
|6.1 : M Amir to D Warner, Wide! Good length ball drifting down the leg side, Warner tries flicking but misses.
|M Amir to D Warner, FOUR! Poor delivery and punished! A length ball once again drifting down the leg side, Warner flicks it with nice timing past the square leg fielder inside the ring. No stopping it after that.
|6.2 : M Amir to D Warner, Fullish and on middle, Warner gets down a straight bat to play but it takes the inner half and rolls to the left of the square leg fielder. One run added to the total.
|6.3 : M Amir to A Finch, Shortish and on middle, Finch jumps on the back foot and taps it down on the leg side.
|6.4 : M Amir to A Finch, Angling across the right-hander outside off, Finch slices his drive down towards third man for one.
|6.5 : M Amir to D Warner, Movement back into the batsman from a length around off, once again Warner tries playing it straight but it takes the inner portion of his bat and runs down to long leg for one.
|6.6 : M Amir to A Finch, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. No run to end an 8-run over from Amir.
|7.1 : H Ali to D Warner, Wide! Pakistan have been a bit untidy with their lines and lengths. Hassan slips a good length ball down the leg side, Warner tries to glance but it moves away to beat his bat. Sarfaraz once again struggles while collecting but no run conceded.
|H Ali to D Warner, Shortish but the line is straight, David works it behind square leg for one.
|7.2 : H Ali to A Finch, Could have easily dragged it on! Good length delivery on off, Finch winds up for a big punch through the line but it takes the inside edge and hits him on the thigh pad.
|7.3 : H Ali to A Finch, FOUR! Bang! Width on offer outside off, Finch rises on his back foot and spanks it through point for a cracking boundary. Pakistan quickly losing their advantage of winning this crucial toss owing to some poor new-ball bowling.
|7.4 : H Ali to A Finch, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|7.5 : H Ali to D Warner, FOUR! Too wide and outside off, Warner gets on top of the bounce and crunches his drive through covers for the second boundary in this over.
|7.6 : H Ali to D Warner, Outside off, left alone. 11 coming from this over.
|Second change today! Wahab Riaz to bowl now... will he provide the breakthrough?
|8.1 : W Riaz to A Finch, Shortish to begin with. The line is straight and Finch works it in the gap on the leg side for one.
|8.2 : W Riaz to D Warner, Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it to the right of mid off for a single.
|8.3 : W Riaz to A Finch, A bit short and on off, Finch goes on his back foot and defends it to the off side.
|8.4 : W Riaz to A Finch, Hesitation but no harm done! Finch pushes a length ball towards covers and Warner comes out of his crease in search of a run. He is sent back immediately and the fielder instead of hitting the stumps, hits David on his body. Given the chilly conditions, that would have stung.
|8.5 : W Riaz to A Finch, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|8.6 : W Riaz to A Finch, Superbly delivered outswinger. Around off and shaping away, Finch pushes at it without any footwork and gets beaten.
|9.1 : H Ali to D Warner, Fullish and on middle, Warner strokes it back and Hassan sticks his right hand out. He deflects it past mid off who gives the chase. Shaheen also runs behind it from mid on and gets to the ball first. The batsmen take a couple of runs. 50 up for Australia!
|9.2 : H Ali to D Warner, Four leg byes! Ali slips a shortish ball down the leg side, Warner fails to glance but still it's a good result for Australia. The ball kisses Warner's thigh pad and speeds down to the fine leg fence.
|9.3 : H Ali to D Warner, Once again the length and line aren't good. Shortish and on leg, Warner works it towards square leg for one.
|9.4 : H Ali to A Finch, Strides forward to a full ball and pushes it towards cover-point.
|9.5 : H Ali to A Finch, Some extra bounce from a good length around off, Finch does well to get on top of the delivery and block it out.
|9.6 : H Ali to A Finch, Lands it on a length outside off, Finch tries to run it down to third man but Babar intervenes with a dive from point to make the stop. 10 from the over, 56/0 in Powerplay 1, Australia have done extremely well.
|Powerplay 2 begins! A maximum of four fielders can be put outside the circle now.
|10.1 : W Riaz to D Warner, Aerial... SAFE! Riaz serves it a bit short on off and the ball shoots up after kissing the deck. Warner gets into an awkward position as he tries to fend it away. The ball takes the leading edge and balloons in the air. But it falls safely at cover-point.
|10.2 : W Riaz to D Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|10.3 : W Riaz to D Warner, Warner has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|10.4 : W Riaz to D Warner, Shortish and outside off, Warner slaps it from the toe end of his bat to sweeper cover for a run.
|10.5 : W Riaz to A Finch, A little short and on middle, Finch goes back and keeps it out in front of mid on. They scamper across for a single.
|10.6 : W Riaz to D Warner, Sliding down the leg side, Warner picks it off his pads and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|Shaheen Afridi returns!
|11.1 : S Afridi to A Finch, Starts his new spell with a shortish ball on off, angling away from the batsman, Finch shoulders arms.
|11.2 : S Afridi to A Finch, Fuller and on middle, Finch stands back in an open stance and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|11.3 : S Afridi to A Finch, Back of a length around leg, Finch goes back and across to work it on the leg side but misses. It goes off his thigh pad to square leg and they cross. The bowler was appealing but it was too high and also pitched outside leg, probably.
|11.4 : S Afridi to D Warner, A confident front foot drive by Warner and he sends it through covers. Imam makes a tumbling stop in the deep and the batsmen take a couple of runs.
|11.5 : S Afridi to D Warner, Shortish and on off, Warner stays on the back foot and plays it down to covers.
|11.6 : S Afridi to D Warner, Warner shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. Not too accurate but still a better one from Shaheen's previous overs, 5 from it.
|12.1 : W Riaz to A Finch, Good length ball on middle, Finch rises on his back foot and plays it towards square leg for a run.
|12.2 : W Riaz to D Warner, Warner reaches out for a length ball and cracks his drive through the line. But finds the in-ring fielder at covers.
|12.3 : W Riaz to D Warner, Warner opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|12.4 : W Riaz to A Finch, DROPPED! By Asif Ali. That's a huge miss. Gone for FOUR as well! Back of a length delivery outside off, Aaron tries to punch it through covers but gets a thick outside edge behind to first slip. Asif tries catching it with his fingers pointing up but fails to pouch it. It bursts through his hands and races behind to the fence.
|12.5 : W Riaz to A Finch, FOUR! A catch going down followed by a boundary. We see that happen quite often. A delivery drifting down the leg side, Finch moves across and neatly deflects it to fine leg for a boundary.
|12.6 : W Riaz to A Finch, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 11 runs and a dropped catch from the over.
|13.1 : S Afridi to A Finch, Fuller and on the pads this time, flicked away to deep square leg by Finch for a run.
|13.2 : S Afridi to D Warner, Bouncer outside off, Warner looks to upper cut the ball but it was too high for him and hence, he misses.
|13.3 : S Afridi to D Warner, On a length outside off, cut away to third man for a run by Warner.
|13.4 : S Afridi to A Finch, Back of a length on off, patted by Aaron towards mid-wicket after getting on top of the bounce. A run is taken.
|13.5 : S Afridi to D Warner, FOUR! Lovely shot from Warner but the ball is a poor one again. Short and on the body, easily pulled away through backward square leg. The boundary rope is found again with ease. Warner going along on his merry way!
|13.6 : S Afridi to D Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|14.1 : W Riaz to A Finch, Shortish ball on middle, Finch gets back and gently works it through mid-wicket. Good calling between the batsmen and two runs are taken.
|14.2 : W Riaz to A Finch, NOT OUT! Umpire's call. Back of a length delivery around leg, Finch sticks back inside the crease to work it on the leg side but misses. They appeal for an lbw but the umpire remains still. Wahab has a chat with his skipper and Sarfaraz gets convinced to take the DRS. The replays roll in and they find the ball to be pitching on leg and it's clipping the top of the stumps. Pakistan retain the review.
|14.3 : W Riaz to A Finch, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|14.4 : W Riaz to A Finch, Ouch! That could have hurt. A short ball on leg, Finch looks to fend it away awkwardly but the ball bounces too much and catches him on his arm. That would have stung surely. The ball reared off a back of a length and bounced more than normal, the second time it has happened today. That could put some doubt in the batsman's mind.
|14.5 : W Riaz to A Finch, Drama! Plenty of it. Chance of a run out at both ends. Pakistan manage none. Fullish ball outside off, Finch drives straight to point and comes out of the crease for a non-existent single. He is sent back and Aaron dives as Babar misses the stumps at the striker's end. Now, they cross for a run but the time consumed by Finch to recover from his dive and then charge to the other end means that a direct hit at the bowler's end will get him short. But it doesn't happen and
|14.6 : W Riaz to D Warner, Wide! A low full toss down the leg side, Warner shuffles across, tries to flick but misses.
|W Riaz to D Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. End of an eventful over.
|15.1 : S Afridi to A Finch, On a length outside off, left alone by the batsman this time.
|15.2 : S Afridi to A Finch, Good ball! Cuts the batsman in half! On a length on off, after the ball that bounced high last over, Finch was on his toes to play this ball but it stays low and he cannot put bat on ball as it skids through to the keeper.
|15.3 : S Afridi to A Finch, Loud appeal! The umpire stays mum though. A length ball on middle and sliding down off, Finch looks to come ahead and defend but gets hit high on the knee roll. The bowler appeals but there is no support from the others. Sarfaraz does not even think about reviewing.
|15.4 : S Afridi to A Finch, Yorker length almost. Jammed back out towards the bowler by Finch.
|15.5 : S Afridi to A Finch, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat towards cover.
|15.6 : S Afridi to A Finch, FOUR! That will give Finch all the confidence that he would have lost in the last over and this one. A full ball on middle, driven back hard past mid on where Malik misses the ball as he dived to stop it. The ball reaches the rope easily.
|Mohammad Hafeez is into the attack now.
|16.1 : M Hafeez to D Warner, Full and sliding down the leg side, Warner fails to flick and it goes off his pads to square leg. A leg bye taken.
|16.2 : M Hafeez to A Finch, Dropped by Sarfaraz! A flatter and shorter on off, Finch gets back to cut but it takes the thick outside edge behind. Sarfaraz fails to hang on to the catch and it deflects off his gloves to short third man.
|16.3 : M Hafeez to A Finch, FOUR! Don't let the off spinner settle. Finch advances down the track to a full ball and drills it back past the bowler for a boundary at long off.
|16.4 : M Hafeez to A Finch, FOUR! 23rd ODI fifty for Aaron Finch! He has decided to cut loose here. Receives another short ball outside off and this time he smashes it through point. Superb knock by the skipper after getting a couple of lives earlier. 100 up for Australia as well.
|16.5 : M Hafeez to A Finch, SIX! High and handsome! Too full in length on middle, Finch stretches forward to get it in his arc and heaves it massively over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|16.6 : M Hafeez to A Finch, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 16 from the first over of spin.
|Drinks break! This has been a very powerful start to the game for Australia. The initial burst by Amir was weathered and the remainder of the stuff has been easy for Warner and Finch to handle. Pakistan have been pretty bad on the field as well. They have dropped Finch twice and missed a run out opportunity as well. They desperately need something to go right for them now or the Aussies could bat them out of the game with this kind of platform.
|17.1 : S Afridi to A Finch, Too full in length on middle, Finch punches it down back to the bowler.
|17.2 : S Afridi to A Finch, Shortish and around leg, Finch defends it on the leg side and crosses. Afridi has overstepped so the next ball will be a Free Hit.
|S Afridi to D Warner, Fullish and in the line of the stumps, Warner makes room for his drive but finds the cover fielder. No harm done on the bonus delivery.
|17.3 : S Afridi to D Warner, Short and wide outside off, David plays a cracking square cut and rushes back for the second run.
|17.4 : S Afridi to D Warner, A rising delivery on off, Warner goes on his toes to play but it takes the inside edge and runs behind square leg for one.
|17.5 : S Afridi to A Finch, Beauty! Afridi switches to 'round the wicket and gets a length ball to straighten from around off. Finch tries to defend but is beaten.
|17.6 : S Afridi to A Finch, Length ball straighter in line, Finch works it wide of mid on and crosses for a run.
|18.1 : M Hafeez to A Finch, Floated full ball around leg, Finch tries to sweep but fails to connect.
|18.2 : M Hafeez to A Finch, Quicker and flatter on middle, Finch goes deep inside the crease and defends it to mid-wicket.
|18.3 : M Hafeez to A Finch, Walks forward to a full ball and works it behind square leg for a run.
|18.4 : M Hafeez to D Warner, Goes on the back foot and punches it to deep cover for a run.
|18.5 : M Hafeez to A Finch, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|18.6 : M Hafeez to D Warner, Skidding down the leg side, Warner tries flicking but misses and it goes behind off his pads towards short fine leg. A leg bye to close this over, 4 from it.
|19.1 : H Ali to D Warner, Good length ball on middle and leg, Warner tries working on the leg side but misses again. A bonus run as the ball rolls behind square leg.
|19.2 : H Ali to A Finch, Fullish and on off, Finch is on the front foot and closes the face of his bat slightly to work it through mid-wicket for two.
|19.3 : H Ali to A Finch, Fractionally short and on off, cutting back in with extra bounce and catching Finch in an awkward position. He somehow keeps it out at mid-wicket and rushes to the other end. The fielder picks up the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Aaron anyway would have been in safely.
|19.4 : H Ali to D Warner, Strides forward to a full ball and drives it to mid off.
|19.5 : H Ali to D Warner, Gets on the front foot and pushes it with an angled bat to sweeper cover for a run.
|19.6 : H Ali to A Finch, Good length ball on off, Finch walks across and chops it down towards point. Three decent overs from Pakistan after the Drinks break.
|20.1 : M Hafeez to D Warner, Tosses it up on off, Warner pushes it through covers and gives the strike over to Finch. Smart batting.
|20.2 : M Hafeez to A Finch, A straighter line by Finch, he works it to mid-wicket.
|20.3 : M Hafeez to A Finch, SIX! Finch is taking Hafeez apart here! He makes room again and Hafeez floats it up. Finch powers it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence.
|20.4 : M Hafeez to A Finch, SIX! Not as big as the last one but surely the desired result. Brings out the slog sweep and drags it from outside off. It is not off the middle but still clears the mid-wicket fence. Consecutive maximums again for Finch.
|The ball slips out of Hafeez's hand! He needs to reload.
|20.5 : M Hafeez to A Finch, Hafeez bowls this flatter and on off, Finch waits for it and guides it towards short third man for one.
|20.6 : M Hafeez to D Warner, Nicely bowled! Slows it up and then gets it to skid after pitching. Warner defends outside the line and gets an inside edge towards the leg side. Another good over for the Aussies.
|21.1 : H Ali to A Finch, Goes short and on the body of Finch, he pulls it down to fine leg for one.
|21.2 : H Ali to D Warner, Absolute jaffa! Hassan from around the wicket goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batter. It pitches and straightens. Warner looks to work it on the leg side with the angle but due to the straightening of the ball, he gets beaten. The length was a touch shorter and hence it goes over the stumps.
|21.3 : H Ali to D Warner, Another no ball! This time by Hassan Ali. He has overstepped. Back of a length ball on off, Warner pushes it towards cover for one. This time Finch will be facing the Free Hit.
|Free Hit coming up!
|H Ali to A Finch, Just the single off the Free Hit! Good delivery, gets it right up there. Finch fails to get under it and he only hits it down to long on for one.
|21.4 : H Ali to D Warner, Another single as this is worked towards mid-wicket.
|21.5 : H Ali to A Finch, Back of a length on off, Finch pushes it through covers for one. Runs coming easily at the moment for Australia.
|21.6 : H Ali to D Warner, FOUR! Fifty for Warner, his third in the 4 games he has played in this World Cup and it is his 20th in ODIs. It has taken him just 51 balls this time. Right from the outset he has looked positive today. He gets there with a delightful square drive. It is a length ball, David uses the pace of the bowler, opens the face at the very end and drives it through point. He would be eyeing a big one here and he looks all set to do so.
|22.1 : M Amir to A Finch, OUT! A catch has been taken that was offered by Aaron Finch. First breakthrough for Pakistan. They will be relieved more than happy. Amir serves a length delivery on middle, probably a slower one, Finch tries powering it across the line but is early into his shot. He ends up ballooning it in the air at extra cover, Hafeez gets underneath it, keeps his eyes on the ball and grabs it safely. The 146-run stand is broken and a knock full of lives for Finch is over.
|0.0 : Steve Smith is the new man in!
|22.2 : M Amir to D Warner, Good length and on off, Warner pushes it towards cover for one.
|22.3 : M Amir to S Smith, Smith is off the mark straightaway! He shuffles right across and works it through mid-wicket for one.
|22.4 : M Amir to D Warner, Lovely delivery again! It pitches outside off and then jags back in sharply. Warner looks to play away from his body but is beaten on the inside edge. Pakistan suddenly have their tails up. The crowd too has found its voice here.
|22.5 : M Amir to D Warner, BEATEN AGAIN! This time the outside edge is beaten. The ball straightens after pitching around off, Warner plays inside the line and it whizzes past the outside edge.
|22.6 : M Amir to D Warner, A single to end a top over by Amir. Just the three runs and a wicket from it. Back of a length around off, Warner pushes it through the off side for one.
|23.1 : H Ali to D Warner, FOUR! A half volley and it has been put away! Releases all the pressure that was built in the last over. On off, Warner leans into it and strokes it past the bowler and it races away. 150 up for Australia.
|23.2 : H Ali to D Warner, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! Very poor from Hassan Ali. He needed to continue the pressure built by Amir in the last over but he has begun poorly. He goes very full again and on off, Warner this time strokes it through the right of mid off who gives up the chase instantly.
|23.3 : H Ali to D Warner, Now sprays this down the leg side from around the wicket. Warner misses the flick and it has been wided.
|H Ali to D Warner, Another one on the leg side, Warner works it through square leg for one.
|23.4 : H Ali to S Smith, Attacks the stumps, this time, a better delivery. Smith keeps it out.
|23.5 : H Ali to S Smith, FOUR! Another half volley, this time to Smith and a man of his caliber won't miss out. Third boundary in the over. It is outside off, Smith shuffles across and strokes it through covers.
|23.6 : H Ali to S Smith, A dot to end an expensive over from Hassan! Length and outside off, it is left alone. Probably this was the last over for Hassan of this spell. Not a good one for him as he has gone for 29 in his 3.
|24.1 : M Amir to D Warner, Back of a length on off, it is kept out.
|24.2 : M Amir to D Warner, Another length ball on off, Warner keeps it out again.
|24.3 : M Amir to D Warner, Good running! Warner plays it with the angle towards mid-wicket and gets across for a single.
|24.4 : M Amir to S Smith, Another easy single as Smith pushes it through covers for one.
|DRS time! An lbw appeal against Warner has not been entertained by the umpire. The impact looks to be clearly outside off. Sarfaraz hesitantly takes the referral after his bowler has a chat. The replays roll in and they show that the impact indeed was the issue. Review gone for Pakistan.
|24.5 : M Amir to D Warner, NOT OUT! The impact is outside off! A poor review by Pakistan. That always looked the case! Pakistan lose their only review. Amir lands it on a length outside off and then gets it to come back in. Warner plants his front foot outside the line and looks to play across. He misses and gets hit on the front pad. A huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Amir wants it to be reviewed but Sarfaraz is not sure. He eventually goes for it. Replays roll in and they show the on
|24.6 : M Amir to D Warner, Another top nut to end the over! Another excellent over by Amir. Around off and it holds its line. Warner once again plays inside the line but luckily for him, the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|It indeed was Hassan Ali's last over as he is replaced by Shoaib Malik!
|25.1 : S Malik to S Smith, Flatter and on off, Smith keeps it out.
|25.2 : S Malik to S Smith, Very full on middle, Smith hits it down to long on for one.
|25.3 : S Malik to D Warner, Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
|25.4 : S Malik to S Smith, Smith looks to go after Malik. He comes down the track but SM slows it up and bowls it on the pads. SS swings but misses to get hit on the pads.
|25.5 : S Malik to S Smith, Fires it on middle, Smith works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|25.6 : S Malik to D Warner, A good over from Malik. 4 from it. Warner eases the last ball down to long on and takes a single.
|Australia seem to have sensed that this is a high-scoring pitch. After all the early nervous moments survived by their openers, Aaron Finch to be precise, they are trying to build on that start. The approach of this pair is to play some aggressive cricket. Pakistan need to slip in some tidy overs but barring Mohammad Amir, no other bowler has looked dangerous.
|26.1 : M Amir to D Warner, Luck is just not with Amir here. Once again he goes past the outside edge. On a length and around off, Warner stays rooted to his crease and tries to defend but gets beaten.
|26.2 : M Amir to D Warner, This time Warner gets bat to ball and pushes it to covers.
|26.3 : M Amir to D Warner, Good change in length there! It is banged short and slightly outside off, Warner sways away from it.
|26.4 : M Amir to D Warner, Overthrow! Sloppy from Pakistan, very sloppy. This is on a length and around off, Warner looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket. They take one, Warner wants a second but is sent back in time. The mid on fielder gets to the ball and gets rid of it quickly but the throw is a wild one. Way too away from the bowler and the batters eventually take the second.
|26.5 : M Amir to D Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|26.6 : M Amir to D Warner, A single to end as Warner pushes it through covers. Very clever batting. He has taken no risks against Amir who is bowling so well. He has bowled 7 till now and this was probably his last over of this spell.
|27.1 : S Malik to D Warner, On the stumps, it is pushed back to the bowler.
|27.2 : S Malik to D Warner, Direct hit needed but misses! Malik once again bowls it on the stumps and Warner guides it towards point. Smith is off for a run but is sent back. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Smith's dive would have saved him though.
|27.3 : S Malik to D Warner, FOUR! A full toss and Warner puts it away! He strokes it through covers and the ball races away to the fence. Once again, the pressure is released with a poor ball.
|27.4 : S Malik to D Warner, Warner now slaps it hard through covers, closer to the sweeper so only a single.
|27.5 : S Malik to S Smith, NO BALL! Malik has overstepped! A spinner overstepping is a crime! Warner will have a Free Hit on the next ball as Smith gets to the other end by working it on the leg side.
|S Malik to D Warner, SIX! Warner takes full toll of the Free Hit. He backs away and Malik bowls it quicker. It is too short and Warner powers it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|27.6 : S Malik to D Warner, Another overthrow! The wheels are coming off here for Pakistan. They look all over the place at the moment. Warner works this towards short fine leg and takes off. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. No one backing up and another run is taken.
|Bowling change. Mohammad Hafeez is back into the attack.
|28.1 : M Hafeez to S Smith, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled to deep square leg for one.
|28.2 : M Hafeez to D Warner, Warner stays leg side of the delivery and then manages to guide it through point for one.
|28.3 : M Hafeez to S Smith, Smith makes room but Hafeez follows him. SS pushes it to covers.
|28.4 : M Hafeez to S Smith, OUT! In the air... taken! Hafeez strikes! The bowling change once again pays dividends for Pakistan. This is a huge wicket as Steve Smith has been in very good form. He was looking to go after the off spinners. He steps out but Hafeez bowls it slightly shorter. Smith looks to whip it but is a touch early into the shot. He gets a leading edge which balloons behind cover. Asif Ali from mid off and Malik from cover both go for it but the former calls and takes a good catc
|Glenn Maxwell is the new batsman in.
|28.5 : M Hafeez to D Warner, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|28.6 : M Hafeez to D Warner, A single to end a successful over for Pakistan. He strokes it down to long off and retains strike.
|29.1 : S Malik to D Warner, On off and it straightens, it goes off the outer half towards point. The fielder fumbles but no runs conceded.
|29.2 : S Malik to D Warner, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|29.3 : S Malik to D Warner, Flatter and on off, Warner guides it to point. 3 dots.
|29.4 : S Malik to D Warner, Make that 4 as Warner blocks another one out.
|29.5 : S Malik to D Warner, 5 dots! Good fielding by Malik. Warner comes down the track and pushes it to the right of SM. He gets there quickly and saves a run.
|29.6 : S Malik to D Warner, Just the single from the over! Shorter on off, Warner goes back and pushes it through covers for one.
|30.1 : M Hafeez to D Warner, Flighted ball on middle, Warner strokes it down to long on for one.
|30.2 : M Hafeez to G Maxwell, Flatter and on middle, Maxwell pushes it down to long on off the back foot for one.
|30.3 : M Hafeez to D Warner, Uses his feet and makes it into a low full toss, Warner hits it down to long on for one.
|30.4 : M Hafeez to G Maxwell, Works it with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
|30.5 : M Hafeez to D Warner, Tossed up ball on off, Warner finds cover with the drive.
|30.6 : M Hafeez to D Warner, Shorter and on off, Warner goes back and slaps it towards the cover fielder who dives to his right and makes a half-stop. Another single.
|31.1 : S Malik to D Warner, BEATEN! This is flatter and outside off, Warner looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce.
|31.2 : S Malik to D Warner, Good shot and well fielded! Very full and Warner manages to squeeze it past cover. Afridi runs to his right from long off and saves two for his side.
|31.3 : S Malik to D Warner, Flatter and on off, Warner pushes it past cover for one.
|31.4 : S Malik to G Maxwell, Shorter in length and on off, Maxwell guides it behind point for a brace. 200 up for Australia.
|31.5 : S Malik to G Maxwell, Hits it with the angle towards wide mid off for a single.
|31.6 : S Malik to D Warner, On the stumps, Warner pushes it back towards the bowler firmly.
|32.1 : M Hafeez to G Maxwell, FOUR! A long-hop and Warner pounces on it. He goes back and pulls it hard in the gap in the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|32.2 : M Hafeez to G Maxwell, Comes down the track this time but does not get to the pitch of the ball, mistimes it to long on for one.
|32.3 : M Hafeez to D Warner, A yorker and Warner jams it out to the bowler.
|32.4 : M Hafeez to D Warner, Uses his feet and strokes it down to long off for one.
|32.5 : M Hafeez to G Maxwell, FOUR! Second boundary in the over! This time to the left of the fielder in the deep. Shorter and on middle, Maxwell goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a one bounce boundary.
|32.6 : M Hafeez to G Maxwell, SIX! Effortless! Lovely from Maxwell! Hafeez tosses this one on off from around the wicket. Maxwell nonchalantly lofts it over the long off fence and it goes over the fence. 16 from the over.
|Drinks break. Wow, two gorgeous shots by Glenn Maxwell just lit up the stadium. The Big Show is looking in the mood and these are ominous signs for Pakistan. David Warner is closing in on his century and if this power-pair lasts another 10 overs or so, Australia will be heading towards a massive total. Whatever happens in the next phase, it promises to be thrilling.
|Shaheen Afridi is back!
|33.1 : S Afridi to D Warner, FOUR! Runs flowing now! Poor start by Afridi again. Short and outside off, Warner looks to cut but the ball flies off the outside edge and to the third man fence.
|33.2 : S Afridi to D Warner, Shortish again on off, Warner manages to guide it towards third man for one.
|33.3 : S Afridi to G Maxwell, On the fuller side on off, Maxwell hits it to long on.
|33.4 : S Afridi to G Maxwell, OUT! TIMBER! The Big Show is out of here! A much-needed wicket for Shaheen Afridi. He must be mighty pleased and this should make him feel a lot better. This is bowled on a length and around middle, Maxwell looks to go big but his feet were going nowhere. He misses it completely and the stumps are shattered. Big wicket as now there are probably no power-hitters left for Australia.
|Who will come in next? Khawaja? Marsh? Carey? Coulter-Nile? With Warner still there, Australia have decided to send Shaun Marsh ahead of everyone. Where will Khawaja bat is a good question at the moment...
|33.5 : S Afridi to S Marsh, Good delivery! Gets it very full on off, Marsh jams it down to third man for one.
|33.6 : S Afridi to D Warner, Goes for another yorker but ends up bowling a full toss. Warner hits it towards cover.
|34.1 : M Hafeez to S Marsh, Floats it on the pads, this is worked towards backward square leg. The fielder there does not stop it cleanly but the second is not taken.
|34.2 : M Hafeez to D Warner, Warner steps down the track and strokes it down to long off for one.
|34.3 : M Hafeez to S Marsh, On off, Marsh strokes it to covers.
|34.4 : M Hafeez to S Marsh, Goes short this time and on off, Marsh hits it through covers for one.
|34.5 : M Hafeez to D Warner, Shortish again on off, Warner guides it through point for one.
|34.6 : M Hafeez to S Marsh, On the stumps, blocked.
|35.1 : S Afridi to D Warner, FOUR! Between the keeper and the first slip and Warner gets to his ton in a fortunate manner. He won't care though. He is up and running in his celebration. His 15th in ODIs. Top knock from him. Afridi bowls this on a length and around off, Warner pushes at it but the ball goes off the outside edge past the diving first slip fielder and down to the third man fence. He has a lot of time to make it a daddy hundred and take Australia to a huge total.
|35.2 : S Afridi to D Warner, Back of a length on off, Warner guides it past point for a couple.
|35.3 : S Afridi to D Warner, Shorter and around off, Warner looks to cut but the ball is too close to play that shot. Gets beaten.
|35.4 : S Afridi to D Warner, Good length on off, this is guided towards point for one.
|35.5 : S Afridi to S Marsh, Attacks the off pole and Marsh pushes it to mid off.
|35.6 : S Afridi to S Marsh, So two dots to end! Good comeback in the end by the bowler. Full and on off again, Marsh pushes it back towards the bowler.
|Wahab Riaz is back!
|36.1 : W Riaz to D Warner, In the air... dropped! Warner continues riding his luck. Asif Ali has dropped a sitter. Another one by him. Just not been his day in the field. Wahab Riaz almost struck on return. Short and around off, Warner upper cuts it straight to third man who spills it. The batters take two. Needed to take that, this could prove very, very costly.
|36.2 : W Riaz to D Warner, Back of a length on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|36.3 : W Riaz to S Marsh, Back of a length on off, Marsh hangs his bat out and gets beaten.
|36.4 : W Riaz to S Marsh, Marsh works it towards mid-wicket mid-wicket and takes one.
|36.5 : W Riaz to D Warner, Very full and on off, Warner strokes it to mid off.
|36.6 : W Riaz to D Warner, Another dot as Warner guides this to point. Could have easily been a successful over for Pakistan. Still a good one for them though as only 4 came from it.
|37.1 : S Afridi to S Marsh, Very full, this is jammed through mid-wicket for a brace.
|37.2 : S Afridi to S Marsh, Extra bounce! Shorter and outside off, Marsh looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce. Sarfaraz likes it.
|37.3 : S Afridi to S Marsh, On the shorter side again, this is guided down to third man for one.
|37.4 : S Afridi to D Warner, Length and on off, Warner initially looks to pull but seeing the ball skid through, he blocks it out.
|37.5 : S Afridi to D Warner, OUT! TAKEN! Warner departs! Asif Ali will be the happiest man out there at the moment as the dropped catch does not cost Pakistan a lot. Afridi gets his second. He has bowled really well after getting his first. He bowls this fuller and on off, Warner looks to go over covers but ends up slicing it high up in the air towards sweeper cover. Imam-ul-Haq in the deep judges it well and takes a good catch. Warner knew straightaway that he was a goner. A brilliant innings fr
|Usman Khawaja is the new batsman in at number 6. This is his first innings at this position.
|37.6 : S Afridi to S Marsh, A leg bye to end! On the pads, Marsh looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards the leg side a run is taken. There was an appeal from the bowler but it was slipping down leg.
|38.1 : W Riaz to S Marsh, Sharp delivery at 145 kph, Marsh uses the face and runs it down to third man for a run.
|38.2 : W Riaz to U Khawaja, Full and on middle, Khawaja gets behind the line and blocks.
|38.3 : W Riaz to U Khawaja, Shortish and on middle and leg, Usman pulls it through backward square leg for a run.
|38.4 : W Riaz to S Marsh, Tries to run a length ball down to third man but fails to middle his shot. It goes off the bottom half towards point.
|38.5 : W Riaz to S Marsh, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|38.6 : W Riaz to U Khawaja, Outside off, guided down to third man for one.
|39.1 : S Afridi to U Khawaja, On a good length on off, Khawaja defends it to point.
|39.2 : S Afridi to U Khawaja, Full on middle, Usman plays it towards mid on for a single.
|39.3 : S Afridi to S Marsh, Length delivery on middle, Marsh flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|39.4 : S Afridi to S Marsh, FOUR! Poor fielding. Full and outside off, Marsh drives it through mid off where the fielder dives late and the ball goes through him for a boundary.
|39.5 : S Afridi to S Marsh, Length delivery on off, Shaun plays it towards covers for a run.
|39.6 : S Afridi to U Khawaja, Full on middle, Khawaja drives it to long on for a run. 9 runs have come from the over. Big over for Australia.
|Powerplay 3 time! A maximum of five fielders can now be kept outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.
|40.1 : W Riaz to U Khawaja, Shortish and on off, Khawaja opens the face of his bat late to play it towards gully but there is a gully in place to stop it.
|40.2 : W Riaz to U Khawaja, FOUR! Powerfully played! Short in length and outside off, Usman stands tall inside the crease and pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|40.3 : W Riaz to U Khawaja, FOUR! Cheeky! This is smart batting from Usman. He uses the pace of the bowler and runs it fine down to third man for back-to-back boundaries.
|40.4 : W Riaz to U Khawaja, Outside off, this time Khawaja guides it to third man for one.
|40.5 : W Riaz to S Marsh, FOUR! Poor bowling. A low full toss on off, Marsh crunches his drive through covers, beats the in-ring fielder and away it goes to the fence in no time.
|40.6 : W Riaz to S Marsh, Shortish and outside off, Marsh pokes at it and misses. 13 from the over.
|Hassan Ali is back!
|41.1 : H Ali to U Khawaja, FOUR! 4th boundary in 7 balls! Poor line, down the leg side, Khawaja works it fine on the leg side and bags a boundary. Boundary to begin the over, pressure on the bowler.
|41.2 : H Ali to U Khawaja, Better! Angles this away from the batter on off, Khawaja looks to guide it but misses.
|41.3 : H Ali to U Khawaja, On middle, Khawaja whips it stylishly through square leg for one.
|41.4 : H Ali to S Marsh, That has been creamed through covers but straight to the fielder in the deep. Just a single.
|41.5 : H Ali to U Khawaja, WIDE! Way too short and way too wide. Khawaja does go after it but misses.
|H Ali to U Khawaja, Fuller and on off, UK pushes it to covers.
|41.6 : H Ali to U Khawaja, Khawaja misses out there! This is on the pads again, UK looks to pull but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards fine leg. Leg bye taken.
|Mohammad Amir is back on.
|42.1 : M Amir to U Khawaja, OUT! Amir gets his second! Half the side back in the hut for Australia. Another time today, the bowling change works wonders. It is the slower one and full on off, very full actually. Khawaja looks to go over mid off but fails to get under it. He hits it straight to the fielder there. Wahab Riaz makes no mistake.
|0.0 : Alex Carey arrives in the middle. He scored a quickfire half century against India in the last match and Australia will be hoping for a similar performance from him again.
|42.2 : M Amir to A Carey, Good ball to welcome the new batsman. A yorker on middle, Carey gets his bat down in time.
|42.3 : M Amir to A Carey, BEATEN! Length and outside off, Carey goes after it but misses.
|42.4 : M Amir to A Carey, Lovely bowling this! Outside off and it shapes away late. Carey feels for it initially but then pulls out of the shot.
|42.5 : M Amir to A Carey, Carey gets underway as he pushes it down to long on for one.
|42.6 : M Amir to S Marsh, Swing and a miss! Outside off, it may have been the slower one. Marsh looks to drive but is a touch early into the shot. Misses. Just a single in the over. Top stuff from Amir.
|43.1 : H Ali to A Carey, Another overthrow! This is pushed towards cover and the batters go for a run. Hafeez has a shy at the non-striker's end. No one backing up and another run is taken.
|43.2 : H Ali to A Carey, Back of a length and on the body of the batsman, it is pushed back to the bowler.
|43.3 : H Ali to A Carey, On the stumps again, Carey pushes it back to the bowler once again.
|43.4 : H Ali to A Carey, Close! Carey strokes this full ball towards mid off and takes off. Hafeez is the fielder, he has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|43.5 : H Ali to S Marsh, Good slower one! Marsh, in the end, guides it down to third man for one.
|43.6 : H Ali to A Carey, FOUR! Spoils the over completely! Lovely shot by Carey. He makes room and Hassan bowls it full on middle. Carey strokes it nicely past mid off and the ball races away to the fence.
|44.1 : M Amir to S Marsh, Well bowled but well played! Slower one on off and this one takes off after pitching. Marsh still manages to guide it down to third man for one.
|44.2 : M Amir to A Carey, Another single as Carey helps it on its way to the fine leg fielder for one.
|44.3 : M Amir to S Marsh, OUT! Marsh holes out! Australia have lost their way here! Third for Mohammad Amir and he has been the standout bowler for Pakistan today. Bowls a length ball and it seems to be the slower one. Marsh looks to loft it over the long on fence but only manages to get height on it. Malik there settles under it and takes the catch safely.
|Nathan Coulter-Nile is the new man in.
|44.4 : M Amir to A Carey, Shorter and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
|44.5 : M Amir to N Coulter-Nile, Good length and on off, this is hit through covers for one.
|44.6 : M Amir to A Carey, Quick run! Another slower one on middle, Carey guides it to point and gets to the other end. Another excellent over by Amir.
|45.1 : H Ali to A Carey, Angled into the batsman, cramped him for room. Carey looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
|45.2 : H Ali to A Carey, FOUR! Pulled and pulled well! Slightly short and on middle, Carey goes back and pulls it in the vacant mid-wicket region for a boundary. Handy runs these.
|45.3 : H Ali to A Carey, Once again this is angled into the pads, Carey looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad.
|45.4 : H Ali to A Carey, Well fielded! Carey shuffles right across and goes for the heave. It goes off the inner half towards fine leg where Riaz runs to his left, slides and keeps it down to one.
|45.5 : H Ali to N Coulter-Nile, Back of a length on off, NCN guides it down to third man for one.
|45.6 : H Ali to A Carey, A yorker and Carey jams it out through covers for one. So despite the boundary, just the 7 runs from the over.
|Wahab Riaz is back on!
|46.1 : W Riaz to A Carey, Goes extremely full and on off, Carey looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for one. Singles are something Pakistan won't mind at the moment.
|46.2 : W Riaz to N Coulter-Nile, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Wahab Riaz is amongst the wickets now. A very good catch by Sarfaraz this. Riaz goes full and on off, Coulter-Nile looks to go big but ends up playing outside the line. The ball goes off the inside edge, almost wrong-footed Ahmed who reacts quickly and takes a good catch falling to his left. Pakistan continue fighting back here.
|Pat Cummins is the new batsman.
|46.3 : W Riaz to Pat Cummins, On the middle pole, Cummins keeps it out.
|46.4 : W Riaz to Pat Cummins, That was quick! It was bowled at 142 KPH. Length and around off, Cummins looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce.
|46.5 : W Riaz to Pat Cummins, Another bumper! Once again it zips through. Cummins ducks under it.
|46.6 : W Riaz to Pat Cummins, Just a single to end! Pakistan won't mind as that would keep Carey off strike. On the pads, Cummins works it through square leg to bring up the 300. Two runs and a wicket from the over. Outstanding one at this stage.
|47.1 : H Ali to Pat Cummins, Gets off strike straightaway! Does the smart thing as he pushes it towards mid off for one.
|47.2 : H Ali to A Carey, Full and on middle, Carey works it towards long on and gets to the other end.
|47.3 : H Ali to Pat Cummins, OUT! 8 down now are Australia. Hassan Ali gets one. He goes short and cramps Cummins for room. PC picks the wrong shot to play as he tries to upper cut it. Too close to play that and also does not have the pace to work with. It goes into the mitts of Sarfaraz Ahmed. No real celebration from Pakistan but they are doing a tremendous job here.
|Mitchell Starc is the new batsman in.
|47.4 : H Ali to M Starc, Leading edge! Goes very full and on middle, Starc looks to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards one.
|47.5 : H Ali to M Starc, Short and on the body, Starc looks to nudge it but misses to get hit on the body.
|47.6 : H Ali to M Starc, Another short one on middle, Starc looks to pull but misses. Just the two from this over. Another top over for Pakistan.
|Mohammad Amir is back on. Two away from a fifer. Can he finish things off in this over?
|48.1 : M Amir to A Carey, Digs in a short ball on off, Carey plays a half-hearted pull shot behind square leg for a run.
|48.2 : M Amir to M Starc, Spears in a full ball on off, Starc flicks and once again the ball rolls behind square leg for one.
|Carey is a goner! He though reviews. Only an inside edge can save him here. There seems to be no inside edge though. Ultra Edge confirms that and Hawk Eye shows three reds.
|48.3 : M Amir to A Carey, OUT! Wicket number 4 for Mohammad Amir! What a bowler, what an outstanding bowler! Dishes out a perfect yorker on leg, Carey is beaten in pace as the bat comes down late. He is rapped on the back leg, the bowler appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Carey takes the DRS, there is no inside edge on the Ultra Edge and the Ball Tracker confirms it to be smashing the leg pole.
|Kane Richardson is the last batsman for Australia.
|48.4 : M Amir to K Richardson, Angles across a length delivery outside off, Richardson leans forward and strokes it through cover-point for a run.
|48.5 : M Amir to M Starc, Brilliantly stopped by Shaheen Afridi. Full delivery, sliding down the leg side, Starc flicks it off the inner half to fine leg and the ball races away. Shaheen in the deep dives to stop two runs for his team.
|48.6 : M Amir to M Starc, OUT! Maiden ODI fifer for Amir and Australia are bowled out for 307! A well-deserved fifer for Mohammad Amir. He was brilliant today and is single handedly responsible for where Pakistan are in the game at the moment. He bowls this full and on middle, Starc hits it nicely but does not get the desired elevation. Malik at long on runs to his right and takes a neat catch.
|Pakistan arrived late in this match but what an arrival! They were down in the dumps after plenty of fielding mishaps and the big century opening stand but kept on fighting. Mohammad Amir then provided the initial breakthrough and after that Pakistan kept on chipping away at the wickets. Australia probably adopted England's fearless attitude of playing aggressively but that didn't pay off well. The fall of wickets at regular intervals meant that they were left with no big hitter to do the job at
|Earlier, Pakistan won a crucial toss under overcast conditions and Sarfaraz hoped that his pacers will extract some help from the surface. But his bowlers were completely off colour with the new balls, barring Amir. Things though changed for better after the fall of Finch's wicket. David Warner got to his century but Pakistan kept on applying the pressure. The Asian team played out the second half of this match brilliantly and bundled Australia out with one over left. Mohammad Amir finished with
|146/0 in the 23rd over and 307 all out in the 49th over - Australia will be deeply disappointed at the moment. The conditions were tough early on but the Aussie openers weathered the storm well. They were helped by the Pakistan bowlers and fielders also. Finch batted in full flow while Warner too showed maturity in his knock and went on to score a century. The Aussie innings though never kicked off after losing David Warner and they had no answers to Pakistan's brilliant bowling in the last 10.
|Ramiz Raja is taking David Warner's interview. The Aussie opener says that he was disappointed as he got out with 70 balls to go. Credits Amir for the way he bowled. Mentions they need to be disciplined with the ball. Further adds the pitch is a good one and they need to bowl good lines and lengths. States early wickets will be the key on this pitch. Reckons they do have a good total but they need to respect the opposition as well.
|A target of 308 is still a challenging one on this pitch! There is plenty of juice in the surface and Australia have the bowlers to utilize that. Stats say that Pakistan's highest successful chase in World Cups is 263 while against Australia, their highest is 274. So, a record effort will be needed from the team in green. Knowing their mercurial nature, it's tough to predict which way this chase will go. Do join us in a short while to find out.