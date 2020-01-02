|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . 1 | 1 . . . . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|6.4 : M Henry to Burns, 1 run.
|6.3 : M Henry to Burns, Good length delivery on off, Burns looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|6.2 : M Henry to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns blocks it off the front foot.
|6.1 : M Henry to D Warner, Full delivery on off, Warner drives it through covers for a single.
|5.6 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Full delivery outside off, Burns looks to drive but misses it. The keeper appeals for a caught behind but the umpire shakes his head.
|5.5 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Full delivery on off, Warner looks to drive but gets an inside edge on this one. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|5.4 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Outside off, David offers no shot to this one.
|5.3 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner defends it off the back foot.
|5.2 : de Grandhomme to Burns, On a good length on middle, Burns looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single.
|5.1 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Full delivery on off, Burns drives it to covers.
|4.6 : M Henry to Burns, On a good length on middle, Burns looks to defend but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen take a run.
|4.5 : M Henry to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner flicks it through mid-wicket. William Somerville chases it and does well to pull it back just before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|4.4 : M Henry to Burns, Length delivery on middle, Burns flicks it through square leg for a single.
|4.3 : M Henry to Burns, Good length delivery on off, Burns defends it off the front foot.
|4.2 : M Henry to Burns, Full delivery on middle, Burns flicks it to mid-wicket.
|4.1 : M Henry to Burns, On a good length on middle, Burns looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|3.6 : de Grandhomme to Warner, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Warner looks to drive but misses it.
|3.5 : de Grandhomme to Warner, On a length on middle, Warner flicks it through square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|3.4 : de Grandhomme to Warner, FOUR! First real signs of aggression from Australia. Full delivery on middle, Warner flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.3 : de Grandhomme to Warner, On a good length on middle, Warner blocks it well.
|3.2 : de Grandhomme to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner keeps it out.
|3.1 : de Grandhomme to Warner, BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery! On a good length and just outside off, Warner looks to defend but misses it due to the inswing on this one.
|2.6 : M Henry to Burns, Outside off, Burns does not bother to play at that.
|2.5 : M Henry to Burns, Full delivery on middle, Burns plays it towards mid on.
|2.4 : M Henry to Burns, On a good length on off, Burns defends it off the front foot.
|2.3 : M Henry to Warner, On a length on off, Warner taps it towards point for a run.
|2.2 : M Henry to Warner, Good length delivery on off, David defends it off the front foot.
|2.1 : M Henry to Warner, On a good length on off, David blocks it well.
|1.6 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Outside off, Joe lets it go.
|1.5 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Again outside off, Burns leaves it alone.
|1.4 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Good length delivery outside off, Burns shoulders arms to this one.
|1.3 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Full delivery on off, Burns defends it off the back foot.
|1.2 : de Grandhomme to Burns, Outside off, Burns offers no shot to this one.
|1.1 : de Grandhomme to D Warner, On a good length on off, Warner looks to defend but gets squared up. It goes off the outside edge towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
|0.6 : Colin de Grandhomme to bowl from the other end.
|M Henry to Warner, Length delivery on off, Warner punches it through point and gets off the mark with a run.
|0.5 : M Henry to Warner, Full delivery on middle, Warner defends it back towards the bowler.
|0.4 : M Henry to Warner, Length delivery on off, David plays it to point.
|0.3 : M Henry to Warner, Good length delivery on off, Warner keeps it out.
|0.2 : M Henry to Warner, On a good length and outside off, Warner shoulders arms to this one.
|0.1 : M Henry to Warner, A good, good start by Henry! It is slightly shorter and on off, Warner looks to fend it away but it takes off after pitching. Warner does well to drop his hands and let it go.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin. The New Zealand players are out in the middle. David Warner and Joe Burns will open the batting for Australia. Both the teams are seen wearing black arm bands in honor of the fire and emergency personnel who have been dealing with bushfires raging across Australia. Also, the numbers on the back of the Aussies are written in pink as it is the Pink Test. For New Zealand, Matt Henry will be starting proceedings for the visitors. Here we go...
|Breaking News - A number of changes for the visitors however the biggest of them all is their skipper, Kane Williamson not playing. That is a huge blow, he hasn’t been amongst the runs but it is still a big miss.
|NEW ZEALAND (PLAYING XI) - Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell, Jeet Raval (In for Kane Williamson), Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips (DEBUT) (In for Henry Nicholls), Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (WK), William Somerville (In for Mitchell Santner), Todd Astle (In for Tim Southee), Neil Wagner, Matt Henry (In for Trent Boult).
|AUSTRALIA (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (WK/C), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of the hosts. Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat first.
|Hello and a warm welcome to the third and the final Test of the series between Australia and New Zealand. With the series already won by the hosts, is this a dead rubber? Well, with the Test championship going on, don’t think any game is a dead rubber. Also, the home side will be eager to inflict a whitewash on their opponents whereas the visitors will be keen to end the series on a high. It has been too easy for Australia so far, can the Kiwis put up a better show?