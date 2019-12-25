|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 1 . . . | . . . . . . | . . 1 . 2 1
|Last bat : Ross Taylorb James Pattinson2(4b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:35/3 (12 Ovs)
|12.6 : Pattinson does not get to bowl the one he wanted to! The Kiwis will be relieved they are walking off for a much-needed break. Paine however, is seen having a discussion with the umpire as he feels there could have been one more over bowled. Nevertheless, it has been a tremendous session for the Aussies. Three wickets after declaring and that too Williamson, Taylor and Latham - they just could not have asked for anything better. However, the Kiwi openers started off really well, they looked solid
|M Starc to Blundell, A single to end the over! Short and on middle, this is nudged through square leg for one.
|12.5 : Interesting. Pattinson wants Starc to hurry up. 'Mitch, are you looking at the clock?' He wants to bowl one more over.
|M Starc to Blundell, Shorter in length and around off, Blundell keeps it out.
|12.4 : M Starc to Blundell, Down the leg side, Blundell looks to flick but misses.
|12.3 : M Starc to Nicholls, Nicholls is off the king pair! Starc goes full and around middle, Nicholls strokes it towards the bowler who gets a hand to it. The ball rolls behind the stumps at the non-striker's end. A single is taken.
|12.2 : M Starc to Blundell, One more short one, Blundell continues to take it on. He hits it nicely through square leg for one.
|12.1 : M Starc to Blundell, Almost another one! A short one and on the body, Blundell looks to pull but is hurried into the shot. It goes off the glove but lands short of backward square leg. That is the plan for TB, they want to get him caught in that area.
|11.6 : Henry Nicholls walks in on a king pair. 6 minutes to go to Lunch.
|J Pattinson to Taylor, OUT! CHOPPED ON! Yes, they do get another! Pattinson is breathing fire here. He has got three in the two overs he has bowled and three huge wickets - Latham, Williamson and Taylor. Another poor shot by a Kiwi batter. This is short and there no width on offer. Taylor goes after it as he tries to cut it. That shot is just not on. He gets an inside edge and the ball hits the stumps. New Zealand in dire straits now. Australia will be sensing a win today itself now. A dou
|11.5 : J Pattinson to Taylor, Another one on the pads, it is worked down to fine leg for two. Taylor is off the mark.
|11.4 : J Pattinson to Taylor, Taylor had to hit that! It is full and around middle and off. Taylor flicks it to mid-wicket. Had he missed that, he was a goner.
|11.3 : J Pattinson to Taylor, This is angled into the pads, Taylor works it to mid-wicket.
|11.2 : The best batsman is gone for New Zealand. The next batsman is out there. Ross Taylor comes in with 10 minutes to go to Lunch.
|J Pattinson to Williamson, OUT! Umpire's call! It is just about clipping the leg pole. 'Boooo' goes the crowd here as that is a harsh decision. Williamson could consider himself unlucky here. Australia won't care at all though as they have got the big fish for a duck, he slowly trudges back as he knows his team needed a mammoth effort from him. He does not take a review along though. Pattinson gets the opposition's skipper twice now. This lands on middle and then angles into the pads. Will
|0.0 : Kane Williamson has been adjudged LBW! Big moment in the game. Looks to be missing leg to the naked eye. He has taken the review.
|11.1 : J Pattinson to Williamson, OHHH! This is on a length and around off, it straightens after pitching. Williamson looks to defend the original trajectory but is beaten.
|10.6 : Change of ends for James Pattinson now.
|M Starc to Blundell, Back of a length and on off, Tom guides it to point.
|10.5 : M Starc to Blundell, Nicely flicked but to backward square leg. Full and on the pads, it is hit to backward square leg.
|10.4 : M Starc to Blundell, One more ball outside off, not played at.
|10.3 : M Starc to Blundell, Shortish and outside off, left alone.
|10.2 : M Starc to Blundell, Top shot but for no runs! Fuller and around off, Blundell creams it but straight to covers.
|10.1 : M Starc to Blundell, BEATEN! Lovely delivery! This lands just outside off and then angles away. Blundell looks to defend but is beaten. The angle almost does him in there.
|9.6 : Mitchell Starc is back! Change of ends for him.
|Pat Cummins to Williamson, On the fuller side and on middle, Williamson pushes it to mid on.
|9.5 : Pat Cummins to Williamson, Williamson gets squared up there! This lands on off and then straightens. Williamson gets opened up as he tries to defend. The ball goes off the outer half towards gully.
|9.4 : Pat Cummins to Williamson, A good short one on middle, Williamson sways out of the way nicely.
|9.3 : Pat Cummins to Williamson, Just outside off again, left alone again.
|9.2 : Pat Cummins to Williamson, Outside off, not played at.
|9.1 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, On the pads, it is worked down to fine leg for one.
|8.6 : J Pattinson to Williamson, Good length and on off, Williamson stays back and keeps it out. End of a successful first by Pattinson.
|8.5 : J Pattinson to Williamson, On the fuller side on off, Williamson strokes it to mid off.
|8.4 : Kane Williamson comes out at number 3, in one of his toughest battles. For now, he has to survive 27 minutes.
|J Pattinson to Latham, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Latham should be gutted with himself there. Almost a carbon copy of the way he got out in the first innings but this is an even poorer delivery. It is full and wider outside off, Latham goes after it but the ball kisses the outside edge and goes low to the left of Paine who dives and takes it. The bowling change works wonders and Pattinson strikes in his first over itself. However, Latham is the one to be blamed here. He is such a good leaver of
|8.3 : J Pattinson to Blundell, Clipped nicely! Blundell seems a strong player off his pads. Also, really good running that. Blundell clips this through mid-wicket. Mitchell Starc from mid on gives it a chase. Now, the batters complete two when the pacer picks the ball up. They now take one for the throw and complete the third.
|8.2 : J Pattinson to Blundell, Back of a length and on off, Blundell guides it to point.
|8.1 : J Pattinson to Blundell, Just outside off, not played at.
|7.6 : James Pattinson is on now!
|Pat Cummins to Latham, The last ball is outside off, it is left alone.
|7.5 : Pat Cummins to Latham, Cummins drags his length back and bowls it short. Latham works it through square leg and takes two.
|7.4 : Pat Cummins to Latham, FOUR! Cracking shot! Absolutely beautiful. A shot which can give you so much of confidence. Full and on middle, Latham plays it with the angle. Does not look to hit it too hard, just uses the pace of the bowler and strokes it through mid on for a boundary.
|7.3 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, Back of a length and on middle, Blundell works it wide of mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|7.2 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, Once again, slightly shorter, this one is outside off too. Easy leave.
|7.1 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, OHHH! Just short of a length and on off, it comes back in sharply. Blundell looks to defend but misses to get hit near the box. Cummins needs to be a touch fuller. Right now, he is slightly shorter.
|6.6 : M Starc to Latham, BEATEN! It seems like Latham hasn't watched his dismissal from the first innings. He fell to a similar shot. A shot which can be avoided. It is full and outside off, shapes away late. Latham goes after it but this time he gets beaten.
|6.5 : M Starc to Latham, Good length and on off, Latham goes back and keeps it out.
|6.4 : M Starc to Latham, FOUR LEG BYES! Very straight and on the pads, Latham looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It races down to the fine leg fence.
|6.3 : M Starc to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|6.2 : M Starc to Latham, Way too wide outside off, left alone.
|6.1 : M Starc to Latham, Good length and around off, Latham keeps it out.
|5.6 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, Wide outside off, left alone.
|5.5 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, A mild shout for LBW. Turned down. Height was the issue. A length ball outside off, coming in a long way, Blundell looked to defend but missed, to get hit on the pads. Ball Tracker confirms it to be going over the top.
|5.4 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, Landed outside off, a touch wide, let through.
|5.3 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover.
|5.2 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, Brave leave. THIS was not far away from the off stump. Cummins bowls this on a length, in the corridor of uncertainty. Normally, batsmen are confused whether to play or leave balls in this corridor. Blundell chooses the latter. The ball comes in a long way and just about misses off stump!
|5.1 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, A length ball outside off, coming in with the angle, left alone.
|4.6 : M Starc to Blundell, Goes for the yorker but misses it by a little. TB works it through square leg and keeps strike.
|4.5 : M Starc to Blundell, Nicely clipped! On the pads again, Blundell flicks it towards backward square leg. Cummins runs to his left, dives, collects the ball and lobs it to the fielder running to his right from square leg. The two save two runs for their side.
|4.4 : M Starc to Latham, Right on the arm! A leg bye taken by Latham seems in a little pain as he completes the run. A short one and on the body, does not bounce a lot. Hits Latham on the elbow as he ducks. It lobs towards the leg side and one is taken. Latham looks in pain but then does not any sign of it.
|4.3 : M Starc to Blundell, Straighter in line this time, gets it to come back in also at 146 KPH. Blundell gets his bat down in time and works it wide of mid on for one.
|4.2 : M Starc to Blundell, Just outside off, Blundell does not play at it.
|4.1 : M Starc to Blundell, Back of a length and on off, Blundell stays back and keeps it out.
|3.6 : Pat Cummins to Latham, On the fuller side this time, Latham pushes it to mid off. Maiden over by Cummins.
|3.5 : Pat Cummins to Latham, Slightly shorter and on middle, this one jags back in. Latham looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
|3.4 : Pat Cummins to Latham, A sharp bumper, it is on the body, Latham ducks under it.
|3.3 : Pat Cummins to Latham, Just outside off, Latham makes a good leave by covering his off pole.
|3.2 : Pat Cummins to Latham, On the off pole, Latham is solid in defense.
|3.1 : Pat Cummins to Latham, Outside off, left alone.
|2.6 : M Starc to Blundell, Back of a length again, Blundell defends it onto the ground.
|2.5 : M Starc to Blundell, On the shorter side, Blundell guides it to point.
|2.4 : M Starc to Blundell, On a length and around off, Blundell keeps it out nicely.
|2.3 : M Starc to Latham, One more ball on the pads, Latham works it down to fine leg and gets to the other end.
|2.2 : M Starc to Latham, Third appeal in the three overs bowled. None have gone Australia's way. On the pads, Latham looks to flick but misses. It brushes the pads and goes Paine. An appeal but turned down.
|2.1 : M Starc to Latham, On a length and around off, Latham defends it onto the ground.
|1.6 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, FOUR! Up and over! Slightly shorter and around off, Blundell picks the length early and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. He played that nicely, transferred his weight quickly onto the back foot and then got on top of the bounce.
|1.5 : Cummins to Blundell, Another appeal and not given again! This seems too high. It lands on off and then comes back in. Blundell looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
|1.4 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, This one zipped through and there was also extra bounce. It is on a length and just outside off, Blundell looks to leave it but there is steep bounce on this one. It hits the elbow of Blundell. That must have hurt. He walks up to his partner, probably for a breather as it must have stung.
|1.3 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, And again! A back of a length delivery is played quite easily by Blundell by going on the back foot.
|1.2 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, Outside off, left alone. After seeing the first two deliveries by Cummins, it seems like the pitch has slowed down. Cummins is not getting the ball to skid through like he did in the first innings.
|1.1 : Pat Cummins to Blundell, On middle, Blundell keeps it out.
|0.6 : Pat Cummins to bowl from the other end.
|M Starc to Blundell, Another full toss! Blundell works it through square leg and picks up three. 8 from the first over. It could have easily been a wicket in it but it turns out to be a good one for the Kiwis.
|0.5 : M Starc to Blundell, Outside off, left alone.
|0.4 : M Starc to Blundell, FOUR! And a few deliveries like this one too! A full toss on the pads, Blundell is off the mark in style as he clips it and the ball races away.
|0.3 : M Starc to Blundell, An appeal but the umpire shakes his head! Missing leg probably. Starc though once again gets some nice shape. It starts on middle and then tails back in. Blundell looks to defend but does so outside the line. The ball hits the pad. Tim Paine and Starc do have a discussion but then don't review. Guess what? Ball Tracker just shows three reds. An early let off, one can say for Blundell. Can he make use of this life? This is probably the kind of a let off a batter who is i
|0.2 : M Starc to Blundell, Down the leg side, Blundell looks to flick but misses.
|0.1 : M Starc to Latham, Some swing for Starc first up but well played too! It is fuller and around off, shapes away a touch. Latham just uses the pace, puts bat to ball and strokes it through covers for one. New Zealand and Latham are underway.