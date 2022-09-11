|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 2 . . | . . 1 . . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|3.4 : Tim Southee to Aaron Finch, No run.
|3.3 : Tim Southee to Aaron Finch, Bowls a slower delivery full and just outside off, Aaron FinchÂ pushes at this and gets an inside edge onto the pads.Â
|3.6 : Tim Southee to Aaron Finch, No run.
|3.5 : Tim Southee to Aaron Finch, No run.
|3.2 : Tim Southee to Josh Inglis, This is on a good length and closer to the stumps, Josh InglisÂ guides this towards third man for a single.Â
|3.1 : Tim Southee to Josh Inglis, DROPPED AND FOUR! This has been slapped away! Brings the first boundary for Australia. Tim SoutheeÂ bowls this short and outside off and Josh InglisÂ hits this aerially towards Glenn PhillipsÂ at point. The ball hits his palms and parries towards the deep point fence for four runs. Josh InglisÂ gets a life.Â
|2.6 : Trent Boult to Josh Inglis, This is a touch fuller and straight once again, Josh InglisÂ gets another leading edge towards mid off but they steal a single this time.Â
|2.5 : Trent Boult to Josh Inglis, Trent BoultÂ serves this wide outside off on a good length, Josh InglisÂ goes for the drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|0.0 : The game is about the begin. But before that,Â The players have lined up in the middle and they will observe a minute of silence in the memory of Queen Elizabeth II. May her soul rest in peace. Now, there is a huge cheer from the crowd as Aaron FinchÂ walks out to bat for the last time in ODI cricket, the New ZealandÂ players also show their respect by giving him a guard of honour. Josh InglisÂ will open the innings with him. Trent BoultÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
|2.2 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, This is on a good length and outside the off pole, Aaron FinchÂ taps this to the off side.
|2.4 : Trent Boult to Josh Inglis, This is on a good length and angling away a bit after pitching on middle, Josh InglisÂ looks to work this leg side but gets a leading edge back down the pitch.Â
|2.3 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, Goes a touch fuller and in line with the stumps, Aaron FinchÂ clips the ball to the left of short mid-wicket and takes a quick run to get off the mark.
|2.1 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, Trent BoultÂ bowls this on a good length and gets the ball to nip back into the batter, Aaron FinchÂ defends this towards mid-wicket.
|1.6 : Tim Southee to Josh Inglis, Goes back to bowling on a good length and outside off, Josh InglisÂ guides this to the second slip fielder.Â
|Tim SoutheeÂ to share the attack with Trent Boult.
|1.5 : Tim Southee to Josh Inglis, Goes a fraction fuller and serves this outside off, Josh InglisÂ is watchful as he leaves this one alone.Â
|1.4 : Tim Southee to Josh Inglis, Strays onto the pads on a good length, Josh InglisÂ clips this past square leg and they pick up a couple of runs.Â
|1.3 : Tim Southee to Josh Inglis, Decides to bowl this on a good length and in line with the stumps, Josh InglisÂ blocks this towards short mid on.Â
|1.2 : Tim Southee to Josh Inglis, Bowls this back of a length and outside off, Josh InglisÂ taps this down towards point.
|1.1 : Tim Southee to Josh Inglis, Tim SoutheeÂ starts off with a short delivery wide outside off, Josh InglisÂ slaps this towards point and a good stop by the fielder diving to his right.
|0.6 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, Edged but falls short! Trent BoultÂ serves this on a good length and outside off, Aaron FinchÂ pushes at this and gets an outside edge just short of the slip fielder. Just one run from theÂ first over.
|0.5 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, Trent BoultÂ serves this on a good length and just outside off, Aaron FinchÂ taps this towards short cover.Â
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Aaron Finch, This is a touch fuller and in line with the stumps, Aaron FinchÂ clips this towards the square leg fielder.Â
|0.3 : Trent Boult to Josh Inglis, Width on offer as this is bowled on a good length. Josh InglisÂ guides this to third man and takes a single to get off the mark.
|0.2 : Trent Boult to Josh Inglis, Comes closer to the stumps and continues to bowl on a good length. Josh InglisÂ gets the inside half of his bat on the ball and defends it back to the bowler.
|0.1 : Trent Boult to Josh Inglis, Trent Boult begins with a good length delivery just outside off, Josh InglisÂ blocks this towards mid off.Â
|0.0 : As expected there are a few changes to both teams. AustraliaÂ have brought back Cameron GreenÂ who has been in great bowling form recently and Josh InglisÂ has been given the opportunity in the absence of David Warner. He will be relishing this opportunity to bat with his skipper in his last game and willÂ know that there is a spot up for grabs. New ZealandÂ are going to give both Finn AllenÂ and Glenn PhillipsÂ a game, which is probably for the best because the team has not been able to get the
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen (In place of Martin Guptill), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (In place of Michael Bracewell),Â James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson (In place of Matt Henry), Tim Southee, Trent Boult.
|Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Josh Inglis (In place of David Warner), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green (In place of Marcus Stoinis),Â Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|TOSS - Aaron FinchÂ walks out for a toss in an ODI game for the last time and is joined by Kane Williamson. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of New Zealand. They have elected to BOWL first.
|New ZealandÂ on the other hand have been not convincing at all with their batting. Their bowling has been good with Trent BoultÂ and Matt HenryÂ both firing. Their batters need to step up big time to get a win here. It will be interesting to see whether Finn AllenÂ or Glenn PhillipsÂ get a game here. They had lost just one of their 10 games in 2022 beofre this series and they two losses here hasÂ dropped them from the top spot in the ICC rankings.Â They will need contributions from both units to