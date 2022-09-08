|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . w . 1 . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Marnus Labuschagnelbw b Trent Boult5(12b0x40x6) SR:41.67, FoW:22/3 (6.4 Ovs)
|6.4 : Who will be the next batter in?
|Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne, OUT! LBW! Trent BoultÂ has been rewarded for his disciplined bowling!Â
|6.3 : Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne, Delivers this one outside off on a fuller length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets a stride forward and works this into the gap to the left of mid off. They take a couple of runs.Â
|6.2 : Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne, This is one a good length and swinging into the pads, Marnus LabuschagneÂ tucks this towards mid-wicket.Â
|6.1 : Trent Boult to Steven Smith, Trent BoultÂ begins with a fuller delivery outside off,Â Steven SmithÂ knocks the ball towards straightish mid off and takes a quick single.Â
|5.6 : Matt Henry to Marnus Labuschagne, Delivers this on a fuller length and outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ knocks this to wideÂ mid off.Â
|5.5 : Matt Henry to Marnus Labuschagne, Matt HenryÂ bowls this on a good length and just outside the off stump, Marnus LabuschagneÂ is happy to leave this one alone.
|5.4 : Matt Henry to Steven Smith, Straying onto the pads on a fuller length, Steven SmithÂ clips the ball towards deep square leg and takes an easy single.
|5.3 : Matt Henry to Steven Smith, Goes a touch fuller but continues bowling outside off, Steven SmithÂ strokes this straight to the cover fielder.Â
|5.2 : Matt Henry to Steven Smith, Bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole, Steven SmithÂ plays this with soft hands towards cover.Â
|5.1 : Matt Henry to Steven Smith, FOUR! This has been slapped away!Â Matt HenryÂ begins the over with a short delivery outside the off stump, Steven SmithÂ rocks back quickly and pulls that ball towards the deep square leg fence for four runs.Â
|4.6 : Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne, On a length and around off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ defends it from his crease this time.
|4.5 : Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne, Tad shorter and on middle. Marnus LabuschagneÂ tucks it towards the leg side.
|4.4 : Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne, Goes fuller, on off. Hint of away swing again. Marnus LabuschagneÂ tries to drive it away. However, the ball takes the outside edge of his blade again and goes towards backward point again.
|4.3 : Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne, Pulls his length back a bit. On off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ blocks it out.
|4.2 : Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne, Ohh...finds an outside edge this time! A fullish delivery on off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ tries to flick it. However, the ball catches the outside edge of his blade and goes towards the backward pointÂ fielder.
|0.0 : Slight halt! It seems like Steven SmithÂ wants a change of bat. He has the replacement and we are set to resume play.Â
|4.1 : Trent Boult to Marnus Labuschagne, Lands it on a good length and outside off. It is angled across the batter and Marnus LabuschagneÂ leaves it alone.
|3.6 : Matt Henry to Steven Smith, Lands it on a length and angles it into middle. Smith clips it to square leg.
|3.2 : Matt Henry to Marnus Labuschagne, Nice timing by Marnus Labuschagne! A very full delivery on middle. Marnus LabuschagneÂ drives it past the bowler and comes back for three runs as the fielder at mid on cuts it off.
|3.5 : Matt Henry to Steven Smith, Serves it on a length again, around off. Smith goes back and defends it solidly again.
|3.4 : Matt Henry to Steven Smith, On a length, on off. Smith defends it from his crease.
|3.3 : Matt Henry to Steven Smith, FOUR! Smith with a classy shot this time! Henry bowls an overpitched delivery on off. Smith shows the full face of his blade and drives it past mid off for a boundary.
|0.0 : Marnus LabuschagneÂ strides out to the middle and AustraliaÂ will now need a partnership to build their innings.Â
|3.1 : Matt Henry to David Warner, OUT! TAKEN! Matt HenryÂ strikes again and this time it is a big wicket of David Warner! Both the openers are back in the hut now and AustraliaÂ are in a spot of bother here. Henry bowls it on a fullish length, around off. Warner tries to clear the mid off fielder as he did in the last over with a lofted drive. However, he gets no timing on this one and ends up hitting it straight to Kane WilliamsonÂ at mid off. He takes it easily and this is just the start New Ze
|2.6 : Trent Boult to Steven Smith, Another dot ball to end the over! On a length, on off. Smith blocks it from his crease.
|2.5 : Trent Boult to Steven Smith, Bowls it full and on the pads. Smith clips it to square leg this time.
|2.1 : Trent Boult to Steven Smith, A fullish delivery, around off. Smith defends it off the front foott towards point for a single.
|2.4 : Trent Boult to Steven Smith, Back of a length, on off. Smith blocks it from his crease.
|2.3 : Trent Boult to David Warner, Squares him up this time! A good-length delivery, around off. It goes away from the batter and Warner gets a thick outside edge to third man as he tries to defend it. Single taken.
|2.2 : Trent Boult to David Warner, FOUR! Warner is off the mark with a boundary! A fullish delivery on off. Warner lifts it over mid off for a boundary. Typical David WarnerÂ shot!
|1.6 : Matt Henry to David Warner, Another solid block from Warner! He is in no hurry here. Eight balls and yet to get off the mark. On a length, on off. Warner is right behind it and defends it.
|1.5 : Matt Henry to David Warner, On a length, on off. Warner blocks it solidly off the back foot.
|1.4 : Matt Henry to Steven Smith, Serves it on a length and around off. Smith dabs it towards backward point for a single.
|1.3 : Matt Henry to Steven Smith, On a good length and outside off. Smith leaves it alone.
|1.2 : Matt Henry to Aaron Finch, OUT! CAUGHT! Aaron FinchÂ departs early yet again and the poor run of form of the Australian skipper continues. He tried to be aggressive here but it is a poor shot in the end and he departs without scoring a run. On a length and around off. Finch looks to go over the top and throws his bat towards the ball without using his feet. The ball goes off the bottom of his blade towards left of mid off and Kane WilliamsonÂ takes an easy catch. Pressure building on the Au
|Steven SmithÂ is the new batter out in the middle at number 3.Â
|1.1 : Matt Henry to Aaron Finch, It is just short of good length and on off. Finch defends it from his crease.
|0.6 : Trent Boult to David Warner, Maiden to start by Boult! Drags his length back, on off. Warner blocks it off the back foot.
|0.5 : Trent Boult to David Warner, Bowls a fullish delivery again. It swing away from Warner again and he drives it off the outside half of his blade to point.
|0.4 : Trent Boult to David Warner, Serves a fullish delivery, on off. Warner drives it off the outside half of his blade to point.
|0.3 : Trent Boult to David Warner, Goes bit fullish and around off. Warner decides to leave it again as the ball swings away from him sharply.
|0.2 : Trent Boult to David Warner, On a length andÂ outside off. Warner lets it go again.
|0.1 : Trent Boult to David Warner, Boult starts with a good-length delivery, outside off. Warner leaves it alone. Hint of away shape there.
|0.6 : Matt HenryÂ will share the attack with Trent BoultÂ and bowl from the other end.Â
|0.0 : We are moments away from the start of the match! The New ZealandÂ players are out there in the middle. David WarnerÂ and Aaron FinchÂ are the openers for Australia. Trent BoultÂ to start with the ball for New Zealand. David WarnerÂ will take the strike. Here we go...
|Will Aaron FinchÂ fire today? The Australian skipper needs some runs under his belt to get that confidence back. However, he has Trent BoultÂ and Tim SoutheeÂ to deal with. Also, Matt HenryÂ is pretty good with the new ball and Finch need to find a way to tackle thoseÂ inswinging deliveriesÂ early in his innings.
|So, both teams have madeÂ one change in their playing XI from the last game. Cameron GreenÂ is not playing today after his heroics in the last game and will be replaced by Sean Abbott. The young all-rounder probably needs some more rest before he is ready to create some more impact with his all-round skills.Â New Zealand, on the other hand, haveÂ decided to go with the experience of Tim SoutheeÂ in place of Lockie FergusonÂ in this game.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (In place of Lockie Ferguson), Trent Boult.
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott (In place of Cameron Green), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of New Zealand. They have elected to BOWLÂ first.
|New ZealandÂ also would be disappointed with their batting effort. Their bowlers bowled exceptionally to nearly pull off an improbable win but it was their late collapse with the bat that actually cost them the game. The pitch was a tricky one in the first game and with all games to be played in the same venue, the batters from both sides need to apply themselves better this time around. Can the Kiwis fightback and level the series? Or will AustraliaÂ take an unassailable lead of 2-0? Let's find