|Recent overs : 0wd . . . . . . | 4 2 . 0wd . . .
|Last bat : Martin Guptillc Glenn Maxwell b Mitchell Starc6(19b1x40x6) SR:31.58, FoW:10/1 (4.4 Ovs)
|15.4 : Marcus Stoinis to Devon Conway, This is outside off. Conway watchfully lets it go.
|14.6 : Drinks! It has been a slow start from theÂ New ZealandÂ batters. They are taking a conservative approach. The only talking point was the spectacular catch by Glenn MaxwellÂ to dismiss Martin Guptill. If you want, you can add the half-chance offered by Kane WilliamsonÂ which Alex CareyÂ failed to pounce.Â Devon ConwayÂ has changed gears in the last couple of overs and looks like he has now got a fair idea about the pace of this pitch. Marcus StoinisÂ to bowl after the break.
|15.3 : Marcus Stoinis to Kane Williamson, Touch short and on middle.Â Williamson turns it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|15.2 : Marcus Stoinis to Kane Williamson,Â Williamson comes down the track and Stoinis keeps it around off.Â Williamson blocks it out.
|15.1 : Marcus Stoinis to Kane Williamson, On a length and outside off.Â Williamson dabs it straight to short third man.
|14.6 : Cameron Green to Devon Conway, On middle, on the shorter side, it's pulled hard but finds mid-wicket.
|14.5 : Cameron Green to Devon Conway, Short of a length and on the hips. Conway is hurried as he tries to flick it away. Gets hit on the thigh pad.
|14.4 : Cameron Green to Kane Williamson, Length and on middle.Â Williamson bunts it through square leg for one.
|14.3 : Cameron Green to Kane Williamson, Fuller ball on middle, Kane pushes it to mid on.
|13.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Kane Williamson, Was there an outside edge? Yup, very much and Alex CareyÂ is late in his reflexes. Maxwell delivers it flat and around off, skidding away, Williamson attempts to play a cute little dab but gets an outside edge. Alex Carey'sÂ hands go nowhere as the ball brushes his right forearm and deflects to backward point. That will go down as a chance.
|14.2 : Cameron Green to Kane Williamson, On middle, blocked out.
|14.1 : Cameron Green to Devon Conway, Short in length and on off, Conway pulls it in front of square on the leg side for one.
|13.6 : Glenn Maxwell to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Too full and around off, it is swept away through square leg for a boundary.
|13.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, Conway goes to the other end as he hits it through covers for a single.
|13.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, FOUR! Conway is changing the gears now! Maxwell angles a full ball on middle. Conway uses his feet and launches it over mid on for four.
|13.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, Full and on middle. Blocked out.
|13.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, Appeal for an LBW but the finger stays down! A half-hearted appeal from Maxwell! This is short, slower and on middle. Conway tries to work it on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. Too high.
|12.6 : Cameron Green to Devon Conway, Outside off, fuller and it is pushed through covers for one.
|12.5 : Cameron Green to Devon Conway, SIX! First of the innings! What a shot from Conway! On a length and outside off,Â Conway comes down the track and goes inside-out over extra cover. The ball goes all the way for a biggie.Â
|12.4 : Cameron Green to Kane Williamson, Leg bye! Tries a slower ball and angles onto the pads.Â Williamson misses his flick and it goes to fine leg off the pads for a leg bye.
|12.3 : Cameron Green to Kane Williamson, Outside off, left alone.
|12.2 : Cameron Green to Devon Conway, In the air but safe! Length and outside off,Â Conway slices it in the air but through the vacant point region for a single.
|11.6 : Cameron GreenÂ comes into the attack now.
|12.1 : Cameron Green to Kane Williamson, Length and outside off.Â Williamson dabs it to backward pointÂ for an easy single.
|11.6 : Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, Glenn slows it up, full and outside off, it is driven to covers.
|11.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Kane Williamson, Fuller ball, around off.Â Williamson drills it to long on for a single.
|11.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Kane Williamson, On middle, bunted to mid-wicket.
|11.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, Slower one now on middle, Conway works it to mid-wicket for a single. Maxwell bumps intoÂ Williamson as he rushes towards the ball. No harm done.
|11.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Kane Williamson, Flatter ball, outside off, turning back in.Â Williamson punches off the back foot to deep cover for one.
|0.0 : Powerplay 2 time! Now, a maximum of four fielders are allowed outside the inner circle till the 40th over.
|11.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, Shorter and outside off. Conway punches it to sweeper cover for a single.Â
|Adam Zampa to Devon Conway, Appeal for a run out! It's referred upstairs.Â Zampa serves a fuller delivery, down the leg side. Conway seems to miss his sweep. The ball rolls to fine leg off the pads and there was a bit of hesitation as Conway returned for the second run. The replay shows he made his ground before the bails were clipped off.Â
|10.6 : Adam Zampa to Devon Conway, A single to end the over as Conway hits this full ball past mid-wicket.
|10.5 : Adam Zampa to Devon Conway, Floated ball, full and outside off. Conway drives it nicely but finds mid off.
|10.4 : Adam Zampa to Devon Conway, This is full and on the pads. Conway flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
|10.3 : Adam Zampa to Devon Conway, On middle, kept out.
|10.2 : Adam Zampa to Devon Conway, On the pads, it is nudged to mid-wicket.
|9.6 : Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, Darted full and on middle, Devon ConwayÂ sweeps again but finds the gap this time towards deep square leg for a run.
|9.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, Floated and around middle, Devon ConwayÂ goes for the sweep but finds Finch at short fine leg.
|9.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Devon Conway, Goes short again and on off, Devon ConwayÂ goes back and punches it towards cover.
|9.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Kane Williamson, Tossed up, full and on middle, Kane WilliamsonÂ flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|9.2 : Glenn Maxwell to Kane Williamson, Slightly shorter and on off, Kane WilliamsonÂ blocks it to the off side.
|9.1 : Glenn Maxwell to Kane Williamson, Flighted, full and on leg, Kane WilliamsonÂ helps it towards short fine leg. He wants the run but his partner is not interested.
|8.6 : Change in bowling. Glenn MaxwellÂ to bowl now.
|Adam Zampa to Kane Williamson, A single to end the over as this full delivery is eased down to long on.
|8.5 : Adam Zampa to Kane Williamson, Another dot! This is short and around off, Kane WilliamsonÂ cuts it off his back foot but straight to cover-point.
|8.4 : Adam Zampa to Kane Williamson, Looped up, full and on off, Kane WilliamsonÂ tries to drive it through covers but gets an inside edge to the leg side.
|8.3 : Adam Zampa to Kane Williamson, On middle, blocked out.
|0.0 : Change. Adam ZampaÂ is into the attack now. Aaron Finch has put himself in the slip region.
|8.2 : Adam Zampa to Kane Williamson, Tossed up, full and on middle, Kane WilliamsonÂ flicksÂ it towards short mid-wicket.
|8.1 : Adam Zampa to Kane Williamson, Adam ZampaÂ starts off with a floated delivery, short and on off, Kane WilliamsonÂ stays back and pushes it towards covers.
|7.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Pulls his length back a bit,Â on middle and leg, Devon ConwayÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket. Maiden!
|7.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Goes fuller, on middle, Devon ConwayÂ defends it from his front foot.
|7.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Hazlewood bangs in a short ball, on middle, Devon ConwayÂ is not expecting it and is late into his pull shot. He misses and gets hit around his shoulder.
|7.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, This is full and on middle, angling in, Devon ConwayÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|7.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Appeal for a caught behind! The finger stays down and Aaron FinchÂ has decided to review the decision. This is on a length and outside off. Conway has a poke at it but misses. The appeal is made but the umpire disagrees. DRS time! HotSpot shows nothing on it. The Snicko shows a bit of murmur but the ball is well away from the bat. The original decision stays.Â AustraliaÂ lose their review!
|7.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Fuller in length and outside off, Devon ConwayÂ leans on and lifts his bat to let it go to the keeper.
|6.6 : Mitchell Starc to Kane Williamson, Full and on middle, Kane WilliamsonÂ tucks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
|6.5 : Mitchell Starc to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Just over! A lucky boundary to get off the mark for Kane Williamson. This is full and outside off, angling away, Kane WilliamsonÂ stays in his crease and slashes at it, the ball takes a thick outside edge and just goes over Smith at second slip towards the third man fence for a boundary.Â We don't see Kane WilliamsonÂ play shots like this often.
|6.4 : Mitchell Starc to Kane Williamson, On a length and on off, Kane WilliamsonÂ hopsÂ and pushes it towards covers.
|6.3 : Mitchell Starc to Kane Williamson, Another full delivery, on middle, Kane WilliamsonÂ knocks it towards short mid-wicket.
|6.2 : Mitchell Starc to Devon Conway, Full and on the pads this time. Devon ConwayÂ misses his flick again and the ball goes off the pads to the right of the keeper where Alex CareyÂ dives to that side and half-stops it. A leg bye is taken.
|6.1 : Mitchell Starc to Devon Conway, FOUR BYES! Mitchell StarcÂ serves this full but slightly down the leg side, Devon ConwayÂ misses his flick after shuffling across the stumps and the keeper, Alex CareyÂ cannot stop it as well. The ball races away to the fine leg fence for a boundary. That was not too far away from the leg pole.
|5.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Kane Williamson, Fullish again and on off, Kane WilliamsonÂ defends it down the pitch.
|5.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Fuller again and on off, Devon ConwayÂ drives it firmly to the right of covers where Warner does well to cut it out. A single taken.
|5.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Good comeback from Hazlewood! This is full and outside off, angling away, Devon ConwayÂ leaves it alone.
|5.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, FOUR! Nice shot! This is very full and outside off. Conway leans and drives it past mid off for four.
|5.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Length again, on the fifth stump line, Devon ConwayÂ taps it towards point.
|5.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Josh HazlewoodÂ comes 'round the wicket and serves a length ball, on off, Devon ConwayÂ leans on and blocks it out.
|4.6 : Mitchell Starc to Kane Williamson, Starc just catches his left ankle as he finishes his over! Seems to have some problem with the landing area. This is full and on off, it's pushed back to Starc.
|4.4 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, OUT! TAKEN! Glenn Maxwell, take a bow! What a catch this is from the Big Show! A special effort is needed to dismiss the dangerousÂ Guptill! Starc keeps serving a full-length ball, angling across the right-hander.Â Guptill has a feel for it and tries to play with a straight batÂ but gets a thick outside edge and it flies to the left of backward point. Glenn MaxwellÂ there divesÂ and plucks it out of nowhere. He stretches his left hand out and the ball stick
|4.5 : Mitchell Starc to Kane Williamson, On the pads.Â Williamson tries to work it around but misses. A gentle enquiry from Starc for an lbw, nothing more.
|4.4 : Kane Williamson walks out to bat at number 3. He has been out of form and touch of late and will be taking this series to make a comeback to his usual best.
|4.3 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, Superb from Starc here! Giving nothing away so far! This is on middle. Blocked out.
|4.2 : Mitchell Starc to Devon Conway, Leg bye! Too straight this timeÂ on the pads. Conway misses his flick and it rolls away to square leg off the pads for a leg bye.
|4.1 : Mitchell Starc to Devon Conway, Full ball, outside off and swinging away from the left-hander. It is left alone.
|3.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill, Full ball, way outside off and swinging more away.Â Guptill lets it go. Josh HazlewoodÂ seems unhappy with himself.Â
|3.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill, Now comes back in around off, on a length.Â Guptill hangs on the back foot to defend. Tight from Josh Hazlewood!
|3.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill, This one swings away but it is way outside off. Left alone.
|3.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill, A bit of width andÂ Guptill tries to hit it away! This is outside off.Â Guptill punches off the back foot but finds Marnus LabuschagneÂ at the cover-point region.
|3.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Martin Guptill, Josh hits the deck hard and serves it around middle,Â Guptill tucks it to mid-wicket.
|3.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, On the pads, it is flicked behind square leg for a single.
|2.4 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, Starc goes full now, on off, it's pushed to mid off.
|2.6 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, A maiden!Â Goes a touch short, around off.Â Guptill keeps it out.
|2.5 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, Outside off.Â Guptill gets on his toes as he knocks it to point.
|2.3 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, Sharp inswinger this time! On a length and around leg.Â Guptill tries to play it on the leg side but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|2.1 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, This is full and outside off, nipping back in.Â Guptill has his stumps covered as he leaves it alone.
|2.2 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, Length ball on top of off.Â Guptill goes back and defends it to point.
|1.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Another dot ball! Conway is happyÂ to let this go as the ball is way outside off. Just one extra from Josh Hazlewood's first over.Â
|1.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, On middle on a length, Conway nudges it to mid-wicket.
|1.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Hazlewood serves a length ball now, going away with the angle. Conway has nothing to do with it as he shoulders his arms.
|0.6 : Josh HazlewoodÂ will share the attack with Mitchell Starc.
|1.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Goes full now, around off. Conway prods and pushes it back to Josh.
|1.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Short of a length, outside off. Conway shoulders arms to it.
|1.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Length and outside off. Conway drops it to covers.
|Josh Hazlewood to Devon Conway, Wide! Down the leg side. Conway misses his flick.
|0.6 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, Shout for a caught behind, up goes the finger. Martin GuptillÂ reviews immediately. It'sÂ delivered on a length and slanting across around off. The ball goes on with the angle. Guptill leans to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge. A huge appeal for caught behind and up goes the finger. Martin GuptillÂ is convinced he has not edged it and decides to review it.Â Guptill and Starc haveÂ a quick word as well. Now then, the HotSpot shows nothing while the
|0.5 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, Length ball, angling outside off.Â Guptill leaves it alone.
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, Beauty! On a length and just outside off.Â Guptill tries to defend inside the line but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, Wide! Angles a full ball, wide of off.Â Guptill leaves it alone and collectsÂ an extra.
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, Much better! On a length and outside off.Â Guptill shoulders arms to it.
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, Finds the gap!Â A low full toss, swinging back in, around off.Â Guptill drives it through covers, in the gap for a couple of runs. New ZealandÂ are underway!
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Martin Guptill, FOUR! Another loosener from Starc! This one is down the leg side, fuller andÂ Guptill just helps it away to fine leg for a boundary.
|0.0 : The game is set to begin. We can see the Australian team in a huddle. The two openers for New Zealand, Martin GuptillÂ and Devon ConwayÂ are walking out to the middle now. Mitchell StarcÂ will start proceedings with the ball and is raring to go. Two slips waiting. Let's play...
|So, from the last ODI, AustraliaÂ have made one change. Marnus LabuschagneÂ has replaced Ashton AgarÂ to strengthen the batting and his part-time leg-spin can be useful as well. For New Zealand, Tim SoutheeÂ sits out and both Matt HenryÂ and Lockie FergusonÂ have got a chance. It's unfortunate that the likes of Glenn PhillipsÂ and Finn AllenÂ who have shown outstanding form have not got a place in the XI. Clearly, the tourists have gone for experience in the first game.Â
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
|Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|TOSS - AustraliaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
|Did you know? The last time New Zealand won an ODI match against AustraliaÂ in Australia was way back in 2009. They have had seven failed attempts since then. Can the Black Caps end this barren run?