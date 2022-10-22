|0.0 : We are all set for the action. So farÂ so good with the weather. Let's hope it stays away. The players walk out along with the two umpires. As we see every time before the game starts, it will be time for the national anthems. New Zealand'sÂ first followed by Australia's.Â
|NEW ZEALAND (Playing XI) - Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips (WK), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
|AUSTRALIA (Playing XI) - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|Aaron Finch, the captain of AustraliaÂ says there is weather around and he feels the wicket gets better. States every time one plays for the Aussies there is pressure and everyone wants to do well.Â Informs Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Kane RichardsonÂ and Ashton AgarÂ are not playing.Â
|Kane Williamson, the captain of New ZealandÂ says they wanted to bowl first too but they'llÂ make good use of the wicket now. Adds it is now about focusing on this game and not think about the plans and try and execute the plans. Informs about his team.