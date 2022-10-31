|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . 1 . . 1 | 1 2 . . 2 .
|Last bat : Mitchell Marshc Lorcan Tucker b Barry McCarthy28(22b2x42x6) SR:127.27, FoW:60/2 (8.1 Ovs)
|10.1 : Josh Little to Aaron Finch, No run.
|9.6 : Drinks! AustraliaÂ are in a good position as they look for a score around 170. They bat deep and could well possibly end with that score, the pitch is good to bat on as well. IrelandÂ will look to keep things tight and wickets at regular intervals.Â
|Gareth Delany to Glenn Maxwell, SIX! BANG! Why try all those innovative shots when you can hit so clean down the ground and Maxwell does exactly that. He makes room. This is full and on middle, it is thumped down the ground and over the long on fence. The last ball spoils the over and this should make Maxwell feel good.
|9.5 : Gareth Delany to Aaron Finch, On the pads, Finch looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye.
|Gareth Delany to Glenn Maxwell, Bonus runs! Down the leg side again, Maxwell looks to pull again but misses. The keeper fails to take it cleanly and a run is taken.
|9.4 : Gareth Delany to Glenn Maxwell, Delany gets away with one! Maxwell is disappointed he did not put that away! Well down the leg side. Maxwell pulls it hard but straight to the short fine leg fielder. A little to the left or the right and it would have been a boundary.
|9.3 : Gareth Delany to Glenn Maxwell, IRELAND REVIEW NOW! A huge appeal for an LBW is turned down. Looks to be pitching outside leg. NOT OUT! It indeed is and Ireland lose a review. A really good review by Maxwell is followed by a poor one by Ireland. That never looked out. This is around leg, really full, Gareth Delany pushes it through as he sees Maxwell shape up for the reverse. Maxwell still goes for it but misses and gets hit on the pads.
|9.2 : Gareth Delany to Glenn Maxwell, A LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW AND GIVEN! Maxwell reviews straight away and says he has hit it. NOT OUT! Ultra Edge shows a spike and that is why Maxwell reviewed. Shorter and on the pad, Maxwell looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads. He survives.
|9.1 : Gareth Delany to Aaron Finch, Two is the call but only one! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|8.6 : Barry McCarthy to Aaron Finch, A single to end a successful over for Barry McCarthy! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
|8.5 : Barry McCarthy to Glenn Maxwell, Outside off, Maxwell guides it down to third man for one.
|8.4 : Barry McCarthy to Glenn Maxwell, Top edge but this lands safe! Shorter and on middle, Glenn Maxwell looks to pull, the ball gets big on him, it goes off the splice and lands in the mid-wicket region for two.
|8.3 : Barry McCarthy to Glenn Maxwell, Two again! Fuller and on off, Maxwell yet again pushes it past cover, wide of the sweeper for two more.
|8.2 : Barry McCarthy to Glenn Maxwell, Nice way for Maxwell to get off the mark! On off, fuller, this is pushed past the fielder at cover and two is taken.
|0.0 : Glenn MaxwellÂ comes in.
|8.1 : Barry McCarthy to Mitchell Marsh, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Timely wicket as this partnership had started to flourish. Excellent bowling change too and Barry McCarthy gets his second. Yet again, not the best of balls from him but he manages to break the stand. It is short and wide outside off, making Marsh hit to the longer side of the ground. This goes off the outside edge and it is taken by the keeper.
|7.6 : George Dockrell to Mitchell Marsh, A single to end! 7 from Dockrell's over! On the pads, this is clipped through mid-wicket for one.
|7.5 : George Dockrell to Mitchell Marsh, Two more! Gentle touch! On middle, this is worked through square leg. The weight on the shot is perfect and two is taken.
|7.4 : George Dockrell to Aaron Finch, Another single! Fires this one into the pads, it is clipped through square leg for one.
|7.3 : George Dockrell to Aaron Finch, Fires it on the pads, Finch works it to short fine leg.
|7.2 : George Dockrell to Aaron Finch, Easy two! Floats it up outside off, Finch lofts it down towards long off. Two taken.
|6.5 : Fionn Hand to Mitchell Marsh, SIX! Right in the arc again and it sails over the fence. Second in the over. A slower one but fuller and on middle, Marsh winds up and sends it sailing over the mid-wicket fence.
|7.1 : George Dockrell to Mitchell Marsh, Flatter and on middle, this is pushed down to long off for one.
|6.6 : Fionn Hand to Mitchell Marsh, A single to end but that is a massive over! A momentum shifting over. On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|6.5 : Fionn Hand to Mitchell Marsh, WIDE! Way too short and well wide down the leg side. Wided.
|6.4 : Fionn Hand to Mitchell Marsh, A good comeback! A slower one outside off, Marsh looks to pull but misses it as it stays low.
|6.3 : Fionn Hand to Mitchell Marsh, SIX! That is a massive hit, 102 meters. Colossal! Angled into the pads. Marsh shuffles across and heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a huge hit.
|6.2 : Fionn Hand to Mitchell Marsh, Another dot! Angled into the pads, Marsh swings hard but misses to get hit on the pads.
|6.1 : Fionn Hand to Aaron Finch, A yorker to begin with on middle, this is jammed down to long on for one.
|5.6 : Gareth Delany to Mitchell Marsh, That is brilliant from Gareth Delany! Five dots after a boundary on the first ball. A really good start for Ireland as Australia are 38 for 1 after 6. On middle, Marsh defends. Half an appeal as the bowler thought it hit the pad first but that was not the case.
|5.5 : Gareth Delany to Mitchell Marsh, On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|5.4 : Gareth Delany to Mitchell Marsh, Another dot! Flatter and on middle, Marsh defends it back to the bowler.
|5.3 : Gareth Delany to Mitchell Marsh, Plays that well but the gap is not found. On middle, Marsh sweeps but to square leg.
|5.2 : Gareth Delany to Mitchell Marsh, Flatter and on middle, this is defended.
|5.1 : Gareth Delany to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Thumped down the ground! That is a strong shot! Fuller and on off, this is powered uppishly but past mid off and into the fence. Runs flowing now.
|4.6 : Mark Adair to Aaron Finch, FOUR! Beautifully played! This is very full and outside off.Â Finch steps across and lofts it over mid off and the ball races into the fence. Really well played by the skipper.
|Mark Adair to Aaron Finch, Wide! This is way outside off.Â Finch leaves it alone.
|4.5 : Mark Adair to Aaron Finch, A length ball, way outside off.Â Finch swings and misses.
|4.4 : Mark Adair to Aaron Finch, SIX! That came from the meat of the bat! First of the innings and the skipper is now looking in good touch! Adair pitches it up and on middle.Â Finch swings hard across and thumps it over cow corner for a biggie.Â
|4.3 : Mark Adair to Aaron Finch, Short in length and outside off.Â Finch cuts it to sweeper cover for a couple fo runs.Â
|4.2 : Mark Adair to Mitchell Marsh, On middle, Marsh works it behind square leg for a single.
|4.1 : Mark Adair to Mitchell Marsh, That was close but looks like just going down! A length ball, angling around leg. Marsh looks to heave but misses and gets hit on the pads. Yes, that was going down the leg side.
|3.6 : Josh Little to Aaron Finch, Hits nicely again but finds the fielder! Around off, this is punched to cover.
|3.5 : Josh Little to Aaron Finch, FOUR! That will giveÂ Finch a good amount of confidence! A length ball, outside off.Â Finch punches off the back foot and through covers for a boundary.Â
|3.4 : Josh Little to Aaron Finch, This is short, not too short asÂ Finch ducks under it. He gets hit on the back and it lobs to the keeper. Aaron FinchÂ is still finding his rhythm.Â
|3.3 : Josh Little to Mitchell Marsh, Outside off. Marsh knocks it to point, a misfield and the batters cross.
|3.2 : Josh Little to Mitchell Marsh, On a length and on off. Marsh keeps it out.
|3.1 : Josh Little to Aaron Finch,Â Finch gave up there! A direct-hit was needed! Length ball, outside off.Â Finch hits it to cover, hits it straight to the fielder. George DockrellÂ has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Aaron FinchÂ is a bit slow in the middle of the pitch.
|2.6 : Barry McCarthy to Mitchell Marsh, Length ball, outside off. Marsh leaves it alone. AustraliaÂ have been watchful with the start.Â
|2.5 : Barry McCarthy to Aaron Finch, A length ball, outside off.Â Finch punches off the back foot through point for one more.
|2.4 : Barry McCarthy to Aaron Finch, On a length and on middle.Â Finch rolls his wrists and hits it to short fine leg.
|2.3 : Barry McCarthy to Mitchell Marsh, Barry McCarthyÂ goes full and on middle, this is flicked through mid-wicket for one.
|2.2 : Barry McCarthy to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! What a start! Short and on middle. Marsh pulls it hard and to deep square leg for a boundary.Â
|2.1 : Barry McCarthy to David Warner, OUT! TAKEN!Â Straight to the man! Warner cannot believe it! Warner falls into the trap here! Short in length and around leg. David WarnerÂ pulls with soft hands as he just tries to guide it down but hits it uppishly and Mark AdairÂ at short fine leg takes it. Superb start from Ireland. The struggle continues for David Warner.Â
|1.6 : Barry McCarthyÂ to bowl now.
|Mark Adair to David Warner, A juicy full toss, outside off.Â Warner punches it to the right of cover. Good stop there. Only a single.Â
|1.5 : Mark Adair to David Warner, On a length and around off.Â Warner prods and blocks it out.
|1.4 : Mark Adair to David Warner, Short of a length and outside off.Â Warner leaves it alone.
|1.3 : Mark Adair to Aaron Finch, On a length and on middle. Finch tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|1.2 : Mark Adair to Aaron Finch, Swing for the first time! This is full and outside off, this one swings away. Finch uses his feet as he tries to work on the leg side but misses.
|1.1 : Mark Adair to David Warner, On a length and just outside off.Â Warner plays it late past backward point for a single.
|0.6 : Mark AdairÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Josh Little to Aaron Finch, Angles it across, outside off. Finch lets it go.Â
|0.5 : Josh Little to Aaron Finch, Touch short and outside off. Finch pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second with ease.Â
|0.1 : Josh Little to David Warner, Little starts with a short ball down the leg side.Â Warner misses his pull. Not given as a wide, might have brushed the pads on the way.
|0.4 : Josh Little to Aaron Finch, This is full and outside, it is pushed to cover.
|0.3 : Josh Little to Aaron Finch, Two runs! Finch isÂ underway as well. On a length and outside off, no movement seen and Finch pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|0.2 : Josh Little to David Warner, QUICK SINGLE! AustraliaÂ are underway! On a length and outside off.Â Warner drops it to point and takes off for a quick single.Â
|0.0 : It's time for action. David WarnerÂ and Aaron FinchÂ walk out to open for the defending champions. Josh LittleÂ to start for Ireland. A slip in place. Here we go...
|The players walk out to the middle as they line up for the national anthems. It is Ireland's first followed by Australia's.
|IRELAND (Unchanged Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Josh Little.
|AUSTRALIA (Playing XI) - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa (In for Ashton Agar).
|Aaron Finch, the skipper of AustraliaÂ saysÂ they would have bowled first and feels the pitch won't change much. Reckons they haven't talked about the net run rate yet as they are focused to do the basics right.Â Informs there is one change as Zampa comes in for Ashton Agar. On the change, he says they have considered all the factors and is confident with the team.
|Andy Balbirnie, the captain of IrelandÂ says it is a big game and they would like to bowl first. Adds there is excitement and they are looking forward to the challenge. Informs they are playing the same team.
|TOSS -Â IrelandÂ have won the toss and will BOWL first!