|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd . . . 4 . 0wd . | 1 . . 2 4 1
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|6.6 : Ashton Agar to KL Rahul, No run.
|6.5 : Ashton Agar to Rohit Sharma, 1 run.
|6.4 : Ashton Agar to Rohit Sharma, Floated, full and on off, turning away, Rohit SharmaÂ watches it through and pushes it towards cover.
|6.1 : Ashton Agar to KL Rahul, Ashton AgarÂ also begins with a shorter delivery, on middle, KL RahulÂ pulls it wide of deep square leg for a brace.
|6.3 : Ashton Agar to KL Rahul, Tossed up, full and on off, KL RahulÂ leans on and drives it towards long off for a single.
|6.2 : Ashton Agar to KL Rahul, Shortish again and outside off, KL RahulÂ cuts it through point for a couple of runs.
|5.6 : Ashton AgarÂ is into the attack now.
|Glenn Maxwell to Rohit Sharma, Goes on the back foot and cuts it towards backward point. At the end of the Powerplay, IndiaÂ are cruising at 69 for no loss.
|5.5 : Glenn Maxwell to Rohit Sharma, FOUR! Rohit getting into the act now. Flatter and quicker, around middle and leg, Rohit SharmaÂ forces it down to long on and finds the fence.
|5.4 : Glenn Maxwell to Rohit Sharma, SIX! This is the first boundary from the blade of the Hitman! Glenn MaxwellÂ drags his length short and Rohit SharmaÂ shows no mercy. He camps back and hammers it over long on.
|5.3 : Glenn Maxwell to Rohit Sharma, In the air...but safe! Glenn MaxwellÂ bowls this quicker and shorter, on middle, Rohit SharmaÂ miscues his pull shot in the air and towards the mid on region. However, the fielder running back (Steven Smith)Â cannot get to it. Two runs are taken!
|5.2 : Glenn Maxwell to KL Rahul, FIFTY FOR RAHUL! This is shortish and around middle, KL RahulÂ comes down the track and tucks it away towards mid-wicket for a single. This has been an excellent inning from Rahul and he has played some quality shots.
|5.1 : Glenn Maxwell to KL Rahul, Glenn MaxwellÂ starts with a short delivery, outside off, KL RahulÂ mistimes his square cut towards the cover fielder.
|4.4 : Another halt! KL RahulÂ has been hit on the helmet and a mandatory concussion check is ongoing. He is also taking this time to hydrate himself. Everything seems fine now.
|4.6 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, A stifled appeal for an lbw! Cummins lands it on a good length around off, angling in, Rohit fails to defend and is hit high on the pads. End of the over!
|4.5 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, Beauty from Cummins! He pushes it slightly fuller, around off and gets it to shape away from the Indian skipper. Sharma goes nowhere with his footwork, attempts to flick but is beaten on the outside edge.
|4.4 : Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Hit on the helmet! Pat CumminsÂ responds with a sharp short ball around off, Rahul tries to pull but misses. It hits him on the helmet and deflects to square leg. They cross for a leg bye.
|4.3 : Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, SIX! Wow, lovely wristwork and Rahul moves on to 49! A length delivery is served around off, Rahul flicks it nonchalantly across the line and it sails over the mid-wicket region for a biggie. 50 up for India!
|Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Wide! A bit too wide outside off on this occasion, Rahul allows it through.
|4.2 : Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Beaten! Pat pitches it up outside off, Rahul tries to unleash his cover drive but fails to connect.
|3.6 : Marcus Stoinis to KL Rahul, FOUR! Timing and placement! The replacement willow is doing the same job as well. Short in length and on off, Rahul rocks back and pulls it through square leg. It bisects the two fielders in the deep on the leg side and finds the fence. 20 from the over!
|4.1 : Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma, Rohit is off the mark! Angles in a length ball around off, Sharma works it towards square leg and crosses.
|3.5 : Slight halt! It seems like KL RahulÂ has cracked his bat. He gets a new one and we are ready to continue.
|Marcus Stoinis to KL Rahul,Â A bit agricultural this time. Rahul steps back and swings his bat at a length delivery around leg. He ends up dragging it through mid-wicket for two runs. It seems that he has damaged his bat and is asking for a replacement. We are into the fourth over and Rohit SharmaÂ has faced only two balls so far, and is yet to get off the mark.
|3.4 : Marcus Stoinis to KL Rahul, FOUR! Eases it down! Short and around middle and leg, Rahul gets inside the line and helps it away via a pull shot to fine leg for a boundary.
|3.3 : Marcus Stoinis to KL Rahul, SIX! KL RahulÂ is enjoying his time in the middle, playing his wide array of shots. Fuller in length, around middle and leg, Rahul steps back to make room and lofts it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
|3.2 : Marcus Stoinis to KL Rahul, That is defended solidly off the front foot.
|3.1 : Marcus Stoinis to KL Rahul, FOUR! The fourth over also starts with a boundary. Fractionally short and around off, KL RahulÂ stays back and heaves it over mid-wicket. This one is played towards the longer part of the ground and it's a boundary.
|2.6 : Marcus StoinisÂ replaces Kane Richardson.
|Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, On a length and close to off, KL stays back and guides it past backward point for a single. A good over for India!
|2.5 : Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Keeps it full again, this time around off, Rahul presents a straight bat in defense.
|2.4 : Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Fuller in length on middle, drifting down, Rahul flicks but finds the fielder at short fine leg.
|2.3 : Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, FOUR! Not perfectly timed but good enough. Shortish delivery, around middle and leg, Rahul goes for the pull and it comes from the inner part of his bat. The ball speeds away to fine leg for a boundary.
|2.2 : Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, Cummins delivers it full and on middle, Rahul defends it from the inside part of his bat to mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Pat CumminsÂ comes into the attack now.
|2.1 : Pat Cummins to KL Rahul, SIX! This one has gone all the way! Pat CumminsÂ is on the shorter side, around off, KL RahulÂ turns inside the crease, targets the shortest side of the ground and pulls it over backward square leg for a biggie.
|1.6 : Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma, Kane RichardsonÂ arrows in a very full ball, around off, Sharma digs it out back towards the bowler.
|Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma, Play and a miss! Short and wide outside off, Rohit throws his hands at it but the ball bounces over his willow. Called a wide!
|1.5 : Kane Richardson to KL Rahul, Better length, around middle and leg, Rahul tries to work it around but misses. It goes off his pads to the leg side and they cross.
|1.4 : Kane Richardson to KL Rahul, FOUR! Put away! A little bit overpitched on this occasion from Kane and Rahul drives it elegantly through extra cover for a glorious boundary.
|1.3 : Kane Richardson to KL Rahul, This time Kane RichardsonÂ gets his ball to curve back into the batter. On a fuller length and Rahul defends it towards mid-wicket.
|1.2 : Kane Richardson to KL Rahul, Beaten! Richardson puts it on a fuller length and outside off, Rahul tries to drive but it nips away a bit to beat the bat.
|0.6 : Kane RichardsonÂ to share the new ball with Mitchell Starc.
|1.1 : Kane Richardson to KL Rahul, In the zone outside off, on a length and holding its line, Rahul shoulders arms.
|Kane Richardson to KL Rahul, Wide! Back of a length, sliding down the leg side, Rahul gets back to work it on the leg side but then withdraws his bat.
|0.6 : Mitchell Starc to KL Rahul, Good reply from Starc! He bends his back to generate some extra bounce. It's around off, Rahul goes back to defend but is hit on the gloves. The ball rolls to the right side of the slip fielder and they cross.
|0.5 : Mitchell Starc to KL Rahul, FOUR! Fine shot! Very full from Starc, around off, KL RahulÂ leans forward and crunches it through the gap at covers for a boundary. Beautiful.
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to KL Rahul, Down the leg side, Rahul tickles it behind square leg and returns for the second run.
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to KL Rahul, In the channel outside off, on a length, Rahul watches the line and lets it through to the keeper.
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma, A touch short, around middle and off, Sharma tries to keep it out but fails. It goes off his thigh pad towards backward point. The fielder there fails to pick up the ball and the batters cross for a leg bye.
|0.0 : We are ready for the start of the game! The players are striding out to the middle now and the conditions are now bright and sunny. Rohit SharmaÂ and KL RahulÂ are the two openers for India. Mitchell StarcÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to KL Rahul, Starc steams in and delivers a full delivery around off, Rahul gets behind the line and pushes it to the right of mid off. The fielder there makes a diving stop and Rahul crosses for a run.
|0.0 : India (Squad)Â - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda,Â Rishabh Pant,Â Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal,Â Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami,Â Arshdeep Singh.
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India,Â says that they don't mind batting first. Adds that they came early and had a preparatory camp in Perth and they are in a good place. Mentions that he knows which bowlers will play but it is important to give them confidence. Tells that it is all about enjoying yourself and the results will take care of themselves.
|Aaron Finch, the captain of Australia,Â saysÂ that the pitch looks great and it won't change much and they want to chase down the runs. Adds that they have played a lot of cricket recently and tried to rotate the players. Admits that they were not at their best recently. Informs that David Warner, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa will miss out on this warm-up gameÂ from their squad.
|Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis (WK), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson.Â
|TOSS - AustraliaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.Â