|Last bat : Usman Khawajac KS Bharat b Mohammed Siraj0(10b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:2/1 (3.4 Ovs)
|9.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, No run.
|9.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Beauty! At 139 kph, on a good length, outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ fends at the away going delivery and misses.Â
|9.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Bowls it in the channel outside off, swinging away, Marnus LabuschagneÂ hangs back to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge. The ball goes on the bounce towards the keeper.Â
|9.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Good-length delivery, outside off, shaping away, Marnus LabuschagneÂ shoulders arms. The ball scoots on its way to the keeper.Â
|8.6 : Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, On the pads, on a full length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ clips it nicely to deep square leg and keeps the strike with a single.Â
|8.5 : Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length and outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ hangs back and defends. The ball rolls off his bat and trickles dangerously past the stumps.Â
|8.4 : Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, On a good length this time, going away, outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ covers his off stump and lets it go.Â
|8.3 : Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, Keeps it outside off, on a fuller length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.Â
|8.2 : Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, Tailing in, on middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ rolls his wrists and clips it straight to mid-wicket.Â
|0.0 : Will there be a bowling change? No change as Mohammad ShamiÂ will bowl his fifth over on the trot.Â
|8.1 : Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, Pitches this one up, swinging away, outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ is happy to let this one go.Â
|7.6 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, Bowls it on middle, on a hard length, David WarnerÂ keeps this one out on the off side.Â
|7.5 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, On a good length, on off stump, the ball keeps a bit low but David WarnerÂ somehow manages to get his bat down in time. The ball rolls past the stumps safely and Warner is lucky to not drag this one back to the stumps.Â
|7.4 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, Angled across, on off, on a good length, David WarnerÂ punches it wide of mid off where Rohit SharmaÂ moves quickly to his right and denies a single.Â
|7.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Sprays it on the pads, on a length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ shuffles and tucks it through mid-wicket and collects three runs.Â
|0.0 : That would have definitely hurt! Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets hit on his unpadded thump looking to fend the ball away. The physios are out to check on him and have given him a painkiller. Marnus LabuschagneÂ will continue batting and we are set to resume...
|7.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Edged but safe! Keeps it in the channel outside off, swinging away, on a good length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ gets squared up as he tried to defend. Gets an outside edge that drops well short of Shubman GillÂ at third slip.Â
|7.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Ouch, that must have hurt! Shaping away, outside off, on a hard length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ looks to leave the ball alone but gets surprised by the sharp bounce. Takes a blow on the left thumb and immediatelyÂ removes his gloves.Â
|6.6 : Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, Lands it on a length, outside off,Â Marnus LabuschagneÂ shuffles and drops it in front of cover-point for a single.Â
|6.5 : Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, Fuller and outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ blocks it out off the front foot.Â
|6.4 : Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, Pulls his length back and darts this one in, on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ leaves the ball on the length. The ball nips back in sharply and wears it on thigh pad.Â
|6.3 : Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, Full again and outside off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ uses his feet and pushes it with hard hands to mid off where Rohit SharmaÂ slips but makes a good stop.Â
|6.2 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Lands it fuller, on middle, David WarnerÂ looks to drive it with a straight bat. Gets an inside edge that rolls towards backward square leg for a single.Â
|6.1 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Angling in, on off and middle, David WarnerÂ keeps it out on the off side.
|5.6 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, Good running! Keeps it full, on middle and leg, David WarnerÂ gets on the front foot and pushes it to the right of mid on. Umesh YadavÂ pulls it back not before the batters run three.Â
|5.5 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, Fuller and on middle as well, David WarnerÂ leans and bunts it back to the bowler.Â
|5.4 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, Beaten! Tightens his line and bowls it just outside off, David WarnerÂ does get cramped for room but still looks to cut it hard. Gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|5.3 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, FOUR! Streaky but they all count! Siraj angles it across, outside off, David WarnerÂ gets the width he needs and slashes hard. Gets a thickish outside edge that flies over the slip cordon for his first boundary.Â
|5.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Drifts on the pads, on a good length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ drops it wide of short leg and calls Warner for a quick single.Â
|5.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Comes from over the wicket and bowls it on a good length, on off, Marnus LabuschagneÂ hangs back and keeps it out on the off side. Siraj walks towards Labuschange in his follow through and has a few words to say.Â
|4.6 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Much fuller and on middle, David WarnerÂ solidly blocks it out towards Shami.Â
|4.5 : Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, Bye! Lands it just outside off, on a length, Marnus LabuschagneÂ shoulders arms. The ball wobbles on its way to KS BharatÂ and eludes him. The batters sneak in a bye.Â
|4.4 : Mohammad Shami to Marnus Labuschagne, In the corridor of uncertainty, around off, the ball jags back in sharply and Marnus LabuschagneÂ lets it go.Â
|4.3 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, David WarnerÂ is underway now! Serves it full and on off, David WarnerÂ leans and times the drive past mid off. Umesh YadavÂ performs the chase and pulls it back. Warner opens his account with three runs.Â
|4.2 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Back of a length and outside off, David WarnerÂ dab it along the ground to backward point.Â
|4.1 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, A loud shout for LBW but turned down! Bowls it full and tailing in, around leg, from 'round the wicket, David WarnerÂ gets beaten for pace and wears it on the front pad. IndiaÂ go up in appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Rohit SharmaÂ has a word with Shami and opts not to review as the ball was sliding down leg.Â
|3.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, In the channel outside off, on a good length, shaping away, Marnus LabuschagneÂ watchfully leaves the ball alone.Â
|3.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Sloppy stuff! Angles it on a good length and around middle, Marnus LabuschagneÂ rolls his wrists and glances it towards fine leg. Mohammad ShamiÂ there fumbles a bit and the batters sneak in an extra run.Â
|3.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mohammed SirajÂ draws first blood and removes Usman Khawaja! Siraj pitches this one up, around off, from over the wicket, Usman KhawajaÂ runs out of patience and pokes at the away going delivery. Pays the price as the ball catches the outside edge of his bat and KS BharatÂ behind the wicket pouches it safely. Mohammed SirajÂ is delighted and so are the rest of the Indian players. Siraj gets his reward forÂ bowling consistent lines and len
|Marnus LabuschagneÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3.Â
|3.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, Shaping in, on middle, on a good length, Usman KhawajaÂ gets squared up a bit and works it towards mid off.Â
|3.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, Lands it on a good length and going across, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ lets it go through to the keeper.Â
|3.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, Goes full this time, on off, Usman KhawajaÂ pushes it without much timing towards mid off.Â
|2.6 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Keeps it on a good length, on middle, David WarnerÂ hangs back to defend but does not account for the sharp inward movement. Wears it on the thigh pad for a dot.Â
|2.5 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, An absolute snorter! Bowls it into the wicket and shaping away, on off, David WarnerÂ stays on the back foot to fend this one but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|2.4 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, David WarnerÂ and AustraliaÂ are finally underway! Slightly shorter, on middle and leg, David WarnerÂ gets on his toes and tucks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.Â
|2.3 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Back of a length and outside off, David WarnerÂ drops this one in front of extra cover but the fielder there gets to the ball quickly and denies the single.Â
|2.2 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Close! Shaping in sharply, on middle, on a good length, David WarnerÂ hangs back to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge. Wears it high on the back leg and the ball rolls towards the slip cordon.Â
|2.1 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, On a hard length and tailing in, on middle, David WarnerÂ gets cramped for room and gets it from the inner part of the bat. A slight fumble at short leg but the batters decide not to run on the midfield.Â
|1.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, Siraj starts with a maiden as well! Bowls it on middle, fuller as well, Usman KhawajaÂ presents a straight bat and pushes it to mid on.Â
|1.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, Lands it full and swinging away, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ opts not to drive and lets it go.
|1.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, Pulls his length back and angles it across, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ hangs back and pokes away from his body. Luckily for him, he does not edge this one.Â
|1.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, Around leg, on a length, Usman KhawajaÂ tucks it off his hips but is unable to get it past Ravindra JadejaÂ at square leg. AustraliaÂ yet to open their account.Â
|1.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, Goes full this time and swinging in, on middle, Usman KhawajaÂ gets forward and pushes it down the wicket.Â
|1.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Usman Khawaja, Starts on a good length and angling across, outside off, Usman KhawajaÂ shoulders arms and leaves the ball alone.Â
|0.6 : Mohammed SirajÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.
|Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Shami starts with a maiden! Bowls it on a good length and shaping away, outside off, David WarnerÂ reaches out and dabs it to backward point. A probing first over by Mohammad Shami.Â
|0.5 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Back of a length this time, around off, David WarnerÂ gets on his toes and taps this one towards cover.Â
|0.4 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Keeps it at the stumps, on middle, David WarnerÂ hops and defends it towards mid on.Â
|0.3 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Beauty! Another in-dipper, on off, David WarnerÂ accounts for the movement and leaves the ball alone. The ball jags back in sharply past the stumps and KS BharatÂ dives full length to his right to make a good stop.Â
|0.2 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Goes wide of the crease and angles it on middle, David WarnerÂ gets surprised by the sharp bounce and wears it on the thigh pad.Â
|0.1 : Mohammad Shami to David Warner, Starts off on a good length, angling in on off, from 'round the wicket, David WarnerÂ watchfully gets behind the line and keeps it out to cover.Â
|0.0 : We are done with the prematch formalities as we are set for the final to get underway and the umpires walk towards the center.Â The Indian players are in a huddleÂ for a few last-minute instructions from Rohit SharmaÂ before taking their respective positions on the field. David WarnerÂ and Usman KhawajaÂ will open the inning for AustraliaÂ and will want to negotiate the new ball in difficult conditions. Mohammad ShamiÂ has the brand new cherry in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play..
|We are moments away from the start of the game. The Test Mace is being taken out toÂ the middle as the two sets of players walk out and lineup for their respective national anthems. However, before that, there will a minute of silence for all the people who lost their lives in the train crash in Odisha. We will now have the Indian national anthem followed by the national anthem of Australia.Â
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, says that they will bowl first. Feels that the decision is based on the overhead conditions and reckons that the pitch will not change much. Informs that they are going with four seamers and one spinner in the form of Ravindra Jadeja. Shares that leaving Ravichandran AshwinÂ out of the side, who has been a match-winner, is tough. Adds that you got to do the things that are needed for the team. On Ajinkya Rahane's return, he says that Rahane brings a lot to the
|Pat Cummins,Â the captain of Australia says that they would have bowled first as well but it shouldnât make much of a difference and hopefully, they can get some spin on Day 4 and 5.Â Informs that they are going with Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and himself as theÂ fast bowlers. Claims that this pitch should suit Boland and with aÂ bit of grass he will be a weapon for them. Mentions that they have been here for 10 days with some playing county cricket for longer so they are pretty fresh.
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of India. They have elected to BOWL first.