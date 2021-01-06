|0.0 : Two Tests done. Series level at 1-1. Talking about the series so far, A humiliation dished to India by Australia in the first Test and without the able aid of Virat Kohli, Rahane has shown his mettle and his leadership skills as he has led this Indian side to a memorable victory in the second Test of the series to get them level. And now the third Test looms upon us.
|A wounded lion is more dangerous than a hungry one. This is the definition of the Australian team right now. They proved their talents in the first Test and bundled this Indian side to a humbling defeat, but in the next game, they were outplayed all over the field and they let India come back in the series, to make it level and that would have hurt them. Losing a Test match at home would have hurt them and that is why a comprehensive show is what they will be hoping for and their attempts to do
|India, on the other hand, will be in high spirits heading into this game. Their last victory will not be something that they will forget so easily. Without Kohli, Ishant, Rohit, Bhuvneshwar and also Umesh Yadav, they won the last game very solidly and they proved everyone who doubted them wrong. With the same mindset and form, they can take a huge leap in this game by winning and taking a 2-1 lead, with the final Test to go. Just like Australia, they have also received a boost as Rohit Sharma ha
|Another interesting Day of Test cricket is what this is building up to be. Which team looks to take the day? Will the hosts start this day and take control or will India make another statement and push the Kangaroos on the back foot? A lot will depend on the toss as well. So join us as we bring you the toss and all the relevant updates...
|TOSS - The men who matter, Tim Paine and Ajinkya Rahane are out in the middle for the all important toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in Australia's favour. THEY WILL BAT FIRST!Ã‚Â
|The captain of Australia, Tim Paine, starts off by saying that they discussed in areas that they need to improve. Says that Warner is back and Pucovski is making their debut and they are excited. Feels that they will try and play their best cricket in Sydney and they'll go about their business in this Test. States that Travis Head misses out and that he has not done a lot wrong but they had to shuffle things around.Ã‚Â
|Ajinkya Rahane, the skipper of India, starts off by saying that he is happy that Rohit Sharma is back and he has looked good in the nets. Feels that he is happy for Saini and that he has been good in domestic cricket. Feels that they are just focusing on this Test match and it is all about giving your best out there.Ã‚Â
|India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (IN PLACE OF MAYANK AGARWAL), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini (IN PLACE OF UMESH YADAV).
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner (IN PLACE OF JOE BURNS), Will Pucovski (IN PLACE OF TRAVIS HEAD), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
|The players are out in the middle and are standing in respect of their respective National Anthems. First, it will be India's National Anthem, followed by Australia's.
|Right then! We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action for the 'Pink Test' is all set to begin.Ã‚Â The players of India are in a huddle and Ajinkya Rahane is imparting some final words of wisdom before the players spread out on the field.Ã‚Â The openers of Australia, David Warner and Will Pucovski stride out into the middle. A change in the openers for the hosts and it will be interesting to see how they fare.Ã‚Â Jasprit Bumrah to speed in. Pucovski to face. Here he comes...
|0.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Some movement noticed early up. Bumrah goes for a length delivery outside off, moves away after taking the deck, Will has no issues in leaving this one alone.
|0.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, On a good length on off, Pucovski blocks this one out.
|0.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Another length delivery outside off, Will shoulders arms to this one.
|0.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Outside off again, on a length, Will watchfully let this one through to Pant.
|0.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, SWING AND A MISS! Bumrah, this time, drags his length back and bowls it on a shorter length on middle, Will looks to pull but misses. A tame appeal by Pant for caught behind but no says the umpire.
|0.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, On off, well kept out. A steady start by Bumrah and also a maiden to start off.
|1.1 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, Warner and Australia open their account in this game! On a length outside off, Warner punches this one through the cover-point region to pick up a brace.
|0.6 : Mohammed Siraj to bowl from the other end.
|1.2 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, Length again, this time, and on middle and leg, David clips this one to the fine leg region for a single.
|1.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Length and on off, Will is solid in his defense.
|1.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Down the leg side, Will looks to flick this one but he misses his shot.
|1.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Pucovski is up and running! His first runs in Test cricket. Length on middle and leg, Will flicks this one to the fine leg region to pick up a run.
|1.6 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, Quick run. On off, Warner taps this to the off side and runs across for a quick single.
|2.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to David Warner, On off, blocked to the off side.
|2.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to David Warner, On a length and around off, David pushes this to the cover region and picks up a single.
|2.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Outside off, left alone.
|2.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, On off, pushed back to the bowler.
|2.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, On off, again, Will pushes this one back towards Jasprit.
|2.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Good length on off, WP pushes this to the off side to complete the over.
|3.1 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, Length delivery on off, Warner defends it to point.
|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - Glenn McGrath says that there is a slight tinge of grass but it still should be a very good surface to bat on. Goes onto say that there could be a lot of runs on offer. Also adds that both the captains would look to bat first.Ã‚Â
|3.2 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, BEATEN! Back of a length outside off, Warner looks to swing at it but misses it.
|3.3 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner,Ã‚Â OUT! EDGED AND CAUGHT! India draw first blood! Warner's comeback does not end on a happy note for the left-hander and for the Aussies! Siraj, again, continues his good form in this Test series and he breaks this new opening stand. Siraj dishes this on a length around off, it moves away after pitching, Warner is drawn into the shot and he swings his blade at this. He can only induce an outside edge and the ball flies towards the slip cordon. Pujara is the m
|Marnus Labuschagne is the new batsman in.
|3.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|3.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|3.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery! Good length delivery outside off, Marnus looks to defend but misses it due to the seam movement on this one.
|4.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Length delivery on off, Pucovski defends it off the back foot.
|4.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Back of a length on off, Pucovski offers a solid defense on this one.
|4.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Length delivery on off, Will keeps it out.
|4.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Back of a length on middle, Pucovski flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|4.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Outside off, Labuschagne leaves it alone.
|4.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Good length delivery outside off, Marnus does not bother to play at that.
|5.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Length delivery on middle, Pucovski flicks it towards the leg side.
|5.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Back of a length down the leg side, Pucovski looks to flick but misses it.
|5.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Good length ball on off, Pucovski defends it off the front foot.
|5.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, FOUR! First boundary of the innings! Short of a length delivery on middle, Pucovski looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards fine leg for a boundary.
|5.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Full delivery on middle, Pucovski drives it through mid on. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|5.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Outside off, Labuschagne lets it go.
|6.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Back of a length delivery and around off, WP hops and keeps it out well.
|6.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, On middle, Will flicks it through the square leg region and picks up a couple.
|6.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, On off, Pucovski pushes this towards point.Ã‚Â
|6.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Short and around off, Will dabs this one away to the point region. Bumrah needs to try some more short balls when he is bowling to Pucovski.
|6.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, A full ball on off, Will drives this one to the mid on region.
|6.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, On middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
|7.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, A back of a length ball on middle, worked to the leg side.
|0.0 : UPDATE 1105 local (0005 GMT) - Seems that the rain has got slightly heavier and so the umpires have asked the players to go back and the covers are also on at the moment. The players walk off and the rain does not look too heavy and it should be just a short delay. Let's hope that it is justÃ‚Â a passing shower.
|UPDATE 1123Ã‚Â local (0023Ã‚Â GMT) - Well, good news as the covers seem to be coming off. Oh wait...Scratch that last update. The rain has started to pour down again and the covers come back on. Ahh..slightly frustating but rain was predicted on Day 1 and it could well be a start-stop sort of day.
|UPDATE 1145 local (0045 GMT) - Well, we hate to be the bearers of bad news but play should have been underway now. It seems that the rain has decided to pay yet another visit and the covers come back on. Sigh! Guess we'll just have to play the waiting game.Ã‚Â
|UPDATE 1133 local (0033 GMT) - Good news coming our way! It seems that the covers are coming off now. Let's hope that the rain does not decide to pay another visit and play can get underway shortly. We are getting an update that play will resume at 1145 local (0045 GMT). Also, the scheduled close of play will be extended to 1810 local (0710 GMT). No overs have been lost so far, provided the rain stays away.
|UPDATE 1200 local (0100 GMT) - There are 30 minutes remaining for the scheduled Lunch break but the rain has gotten heavier. Early lunch is on the cards. But stick around for the official confirmation.Ã‚Â
|UPDATE 1220 local (0120 GMT) - Well, early Lunch was on the cards and it has been taken now as the rain has been pretty persistent. It just seems to be that kind of a day. Let's hope that we have clear skies after the Lunch break.
|After winning the toss, Tim Paine decided that they were going to bat first. They had new openers for this TestÃ‚Â as Warner and Pucovski walked out into the middle. Warner was showing some good intent and Will was looking solid out there, on his Test debut. But Siraj had other plans when he dangled a bait to Warner and David took it and lost his wicket in the process. Labuschagne walked out and with just 7.1 overs on the board, rain decided to play spoilsport and brought the first session to an
|UPDATE 1300 local (0200 GMT) - Nothing new to update as it is still raining in Sydney. It seems that we will be in for a long delay as it looks to be heavy. Let's hope that we get some cricket on Day 1.
|UPDATE 1312 local (0212 GMT) - Well, finally some good news as it seems that the covers are coming back off. There is no confirmation as to what the start time would be but the rain seems to have stopped, which is a positive sign. The scheduled close of play now will be at 1830 local (0730 GMT) with 30 minutes extra so as to ensure that the minimum overs are bowled. Right, the news coming out is that the umpires will inspect the field at 1330 local (0230 GMT). Fingers crossed!Ã‚Â
|UPDATE 1334 local (0234 GMT) - Another bout of bad news coming our way. The umpires were supposed to inspect the field right now but it seems that the rain has not had it's final say and has returned. The covers are back on as well. All we can do is hope now.
|UPDATE 1355 local (0255 GMT) - It is still raining heavily and we need to wait longer for the game to resume. Fingers crossed. Stay tuned for the updates.
|UPDATE 1409 local (0309 GMT) - Alright, some movement by the groundstaff as the covers are being taken off. The rain seems to have stopped for now. Let's hope that the rain does not pay another visit.
|UPDATE 1420 local (0320 GMT) - Some more good news coming our way. It looks like all the covers have been taken off. An inspection is due 10 minutes from now. Hopefully, some cricket is just around the corner.
|UPDATE 1440 local (0340 GMT) - There seems to be an issue with the areas next to the pitch and the umpires are concerned about the same. The groundstaff are hard at work and are doing all they can to dry that area. The good news is that the sun is shining brightly. Stay tuned for further updates.
|UPDATE 1450 local (0350 GMT) - Finally, the best news that we could hope for! PLAY WILL RESUME AT 1500 local (0400 GMT). The Indian players are slowly trotting out and are looking to warm up before the resumption of play as well. Tea will be taken at 1640 local (0540 GMT)Ã‚Â and stumps are scheduled at 1830 local (0730 GMT) with 30 minutes extra permitted to make sure that the minimum overs are bowled.
|We are back for resumption. The Indian players are out in the middle. Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne will resume their batting for Australia. Mohammed Siraj will finish his over.
|7.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, On a good length around off, Will pushes this to the cover region.Ã‚Â
|7.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, An appeal for LBW but turned down. A back of a length ball around middle and leg, Will looks to tuck it away but misses to get hit high on the pads. An appeal but no says the umpire.
|7.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Confident push by Will. Gets three runs on this occasion. On a length and around off, Pucovski punches this one through the mid off region and will collect three runs.
|7.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Similar ball as the last delivery, this time it is Marnus, he punches this one through the mid off region and the fielder gives it chase and stops it before the ropes. The batters collect three runs.
|7.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Good length delivery on off, Pucovski defends it off the front foot.
|8.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Good length ball outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|8.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Length delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it to mid-wicket. The fielder there, dives to his right and makes a good stop.
|8.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball outside off, Marnus offers no shot to this one.
|8.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Marnus defends it to mid off.
|8.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Outside off, Labuschagne leaves it alone.
|8.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Good length delivery on off, Labuschagne keeps it out.
|9.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Length ball on off, Pucovski defends it off the back foot.
|9.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, On off, blocked out.
|9.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Another length ball on off, Pucovski fends this one out.
|9.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Siraj, this time, drags his length back and bowls a shorter one around off, Will sways away from the line of the ball.
|9.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Shorter and on the body, Pucovski fendsÃ‚Â this one to the short fine leg region.Ã‚Â
|9.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Short again, down the leg side, WP just lets this one through to the keeper. A maiden by Siraj.
|10.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Short of a length this time, around off, it nips back in after pitching, Marnus does really well in leaving this one alone.Ã‚Â
|10.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, ML looks to block but the ball takes the inside edge and hits the pads.Ã‚Â
|10.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Outside off, shorter in length, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|10.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Another length delivery outside off, Marnus lets this one through in typical Marnus Labuschagne fashion. Swings his bat in the followthrough.
|10.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR. Good shot. Marnus takes the ball on this time and he dispatches this one to the ropes. This one is shorter in length and on middle, Labuschagne swivel-pulls this one to the deep square leg region to find the ropes.
|10.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Quicker and shorter on middle, ML sits under this one.
|11.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, On off, pushed to the short mid on fielder.
|11.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Length delivery around the off pole, WP pushes it back towards Siraj, who catches this one on his followthrough.Ã‚Â
|11.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Very nice shot to collect three runs. Siraj bowls in a back of a length ball around off, Will hops and tucks this one through the mid-wicket region and Ashwin gives it a chase and pulls it back before the ropes. Saves one run for his side.
|11.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Good length on off, blocked out by Marnus. 'NO RUNNNNN', says Marnus, in regard to the single.Ã‚Â
|11.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, kept out to the leg side.
|11.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, Labuschagne is solid in his defense.
|12.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Angled in from around off, kept out by Will. He denies the single on this occasion.
|12.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, On a length and around the off pole, Pucovski punches this one with a straight blade to the mid on region.Ã‚Â
|12.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Goes fuller and on middle this time, flicked away to the mid-wicket region for a single. Will moves to 21 from 45 balls with this single.
|12.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, tucked to the leg side.
|12.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Quick single this time. Angles in a good length ball around off, Labuschagne taps this one to the off side and scampers for the single. Will responds and runs in. Bumrah runs in and has a shy at the striker's end but he misses.
|12.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Bouncer outside off, WP sways away and lets it go.
|13.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Flatter and on middle, ML keeps it out. 'Come on Ash, come on Ash', is the call from Pant, behind the stumps.
|0.0 : Ravichandran Ashwin is into the attack.
|13.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, tucked to the leg side.
|13.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Floated on middle, flicked to the square leg region.
|13.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, blocked out.
|13.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Loopy and on middle, Marnus skips down the track and works it through mid-wicket for a single.
|13.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Flighted and on middle, pushed to the mid on region. Just the single off Ashwin's first over.Ã‚Â
|14.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Slightly behind the good length area and around off, ML pushes this to the leg side.
|14.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Goes to bowl a good length delivery outside off this time, Labuschagne plays this to the cover region.Ã‚Â
|14.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, EDGED...SHORT! Ohhh..great bowling by Bumrah! He almost gets the big wicket of Marnus but the ball falls short of the fielder there. On a good length around off, Labuschagne looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes towards Pujara, at first slip, but the ball falls short.
|14.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, BEATEN. Lovely bowling by Jasprit. Again, he goes to bowl a good length just around off, ML looks to block this one out but the ball takes the outside edge and goes into Pant's mitts.
|14.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Outside off, left alone.
|14.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! Well played by Marnus! He sends this one past the ropes! On a fuller length around off, Labuschagne punches this one through the mid on region, where the fielder dives, but is not able to stop the ball, which then runs past the ropes.Ã‚Â
|15.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Flatter and on middle, clipped to the leg side.
|15.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Short and around off, spins back in, Will pushes this to the leg side off his back foot.
|15.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Short again and outside off, Pucovski punches this one through the cover region and picks up a brace.
|15.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Flatter and around off, WP defends this one out off his back foot, back towards Ashwin.
|15.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, On off, worked to the off side.
|15.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, On off again, Pucovski keeps it out.
|16.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Good length delivery on off, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|16.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length on off, Labuschagne keeps it out.
|16.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball on off, Marnus offers a solid defense toÃ‚Â this one.Ã‚Â
|16.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Labuschagne pushes it towards mid on for a single.
|16.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Pucovski looks to push but misses it due to the extra bounce on this one.
|16.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Length ball on middle, Pucovski flicks it to mid-wicket.
|17.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Tossed up delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it towards the leg side.
|17.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Flighted ball on off, Labuschagne punches it to covers.
|17.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Floated delivery on middle, Marnus defends it off the back foot.
|17.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Just a gentle push, this. Full delivery on off, Labuschagne pushes it through covers for a couple.
|17.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|17.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Tossed up delivery on off, Labuschagne offers a solid defense on this one.
|18.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Good length delivery on off, Pucovski defends it off the back foot towards point. Good communication by Will as he is quick to deny the single, whenever he feels there isn't one on offer.
|18.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Back of a length on off, Pucovski defends it off the back foot. Quick, early call again by Pucovski to say no to the single.
|18.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Length delivery on off, Will blocks it off the back foot.
|18.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Bouncer on middle, Pucovski does well to duck under it.
|18.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Back of a length on off, Pucovski punchesÃ‚Â it to covers. A good punch by Will but it was straight to the fielder.
|18.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Length delivery on off, Pucovski defends it out towards the mid on region. Maiden by Bumrah.Ã‚Â
|19.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Tossed up delivery on off, Labuschagne skips down the track and works this to the cover region. Thinks about the single, comes a few paces down the deck, but then decides otherwise and sends Will back.
|19.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Flighted ball on off, Labuschagne offers a solid defense on this one.
|19.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, BEATEN! Short and outside off, Marnus looks to cut but misses it.
|19.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, Labuschagne blocks it off the front foot.
|19.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Tossed up delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it to short fine leg.
|19.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Floated delivery on off, Marnus keeps it out. A maiden over from Ashwin.
|20.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Back of a length on off, Pucovski defends it off the back foot.
|20.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Full delivery on middle, Pucovski flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : Mohammed Siraj is back on. 6-1-23-1 are his numbers so far. Looks like Rahane is going to make Saini wait slightly more, before handing him the ball.
|20.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Full again on middle, Labuschagne flicks it to mid-wicket.
|20.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Length delivery on middle, Marnus blocks it off the back foot.
|20.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length on off, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|20.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Short delivery on middle, Labuschagne pulls it to sqaure leg, where Jadeja makes a good stop.
|DRINKS. Time for a refreshment. The Aussies will be very happy with how Labuschagne and Pucovski have dealt with the Indian bowling ever since the resumption of play. They have added some good runs to the board and are close to the 50-run mark now as well. India, on the other hand, have bowled testing lines and lengths but they have not been able to grab another wicket, since Warner fell. Some more wickets is what they will be thinking of before theÃ‚Â Tea break.Ã‚Â
|21.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Tossed up delivery on middle, Pucovski flicks it to square leg.
|21.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Floated ball on off, Pucovski keeps it out.
|21.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Loopy delivery on off, Will punches it to covers.
|21.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Flighted delivery on middle, Pucovski flicks it towards the leg side.
|21.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Full on off, Pucovski drives it through covers for a couple.
|21.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, DROPPED! Pant is the culprit here. He should have taken it and the debutant is handed another life. Tossed up on off, Pucovski looks to defend but gets a slight outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Pant tries to take with one hand but spills it. Rishabh will be disappointed with this one.Ã‚Â
|22.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Length delivery outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|22.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length on off, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|22.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Down the leg side, Labuschagne looks to flick but misses it.
|22.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length on middle, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|22.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Full on middle, Marnus flicks it to mid-wicket.
|22.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length on off, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|23.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Floated on middle, Will tucks it to the square leg region.Ã‚Â
|23.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, FOUR! Good footwork by Will and he bags a boundary! Also, brings up 50 runs for the Aussies. Short and outside off, Pucovski makes some room and slaps this one through the cover region, past the diving fielder there and into the ropes.Ã‚Â
|23.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, On off, blocked.
|23.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Two, this time. Flatter again and outside off, Will rocks on his back foot and punches this one through the point region to pick up a couple of runs.
|23.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, On off, WP pushes it back to the bowler.
|23.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Floats it nicely around off, Pucovski blocks this one out as well. Six runs off this over.
|24.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Length delivery around the off pole, Marnus looks to block this one out but the ball takes the outer half of the blade and goes through the point region. One run.
|24.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, On off, kept out solidly. Pucovski is at 32 runs off 76 balls. A good, solid start to his Test career so far for the debutant.
|24.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Bumper on middle, WP knows what he has to do. Sits under this one.
|24.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Angles in a good length delivery on off, Will punches this to the cover region.
|24.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, On off, tapped to cover-point. Pucovski first thinks about exchanging ends but then raises his blade and lets Marnus know that the single is not possible now.Ã‚Â
|24.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski,Ã‚Â NOT OUT! Pucovski survives! It looks like Pant did not take a clean catch, after all. The third umpire thinks he has enough evidence to suggest that Rishabh did not take a clean catch. Siraj bangs in a short ball on middle, Pucovski goes for the pull shot but he is only able to glove this one and the ball lobs over Pant. He turns around, runs a little and then takes it, but the ball pops out. He has a second attempt at this and seems to have taken it. Th
|25.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Tossed up delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it towards the leg side.
|25.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Flighted ball on middle, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|25.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, Labuschagne flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|25.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Tossed up delivery on middle, Pucovski flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|25.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, Marnus flicks it to mid-wicket.
|0.0 : The umpires are checking if Pant has taken aÃ‚Â clean catch. The third umpire wants to confirm. Looks like he hasn't.
|25.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Floated delivery on middle, Labuschagne sweeps it to square leg.
|26.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Good length delivery on off, Pucovski looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. A tame appeal by the players but no says the umpire. Looked to be way too high.
|26.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Back of a length on off, Will defends it off the back foot.
|26.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Full delivery on middle, Pucovski flicks it through square leg for a single.
|26.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Length delivery outside off, Labuschagne shoulders arms to this one.
|26.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length on middle, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|26.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball on off, Marnus defends it out.
|27.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, On off, blocked out.
|27.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Flatter and on middle, tucked to the leg side. No run is the call by Will.
|27.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Short and around off, WP punches this one to the cover region and rotates the strike.
|27.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! Marnus sends one to the ropes now! Uses the crease well on this occasion. Ashwin, again goes for a short delivery around off, Labuschagne goes back deep in his crease and slaps this one through the cover region again and the ball speeds away to the ropes.
|27.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Labuschagne! The man in the deep tried to stop this one but he failed! Flatter on middle, Marnus flicks this one through the square leg region and the ball touches the ropes, as the fielder tried to stop it.
|27.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, blocked out.
|28.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Short and around off, Pucovski judges this well, gets on top of the bounce and hooks this one through the mid-wicket region. Picks up a couple. Moves to 37 now, does Pucovski.Ã‚Â
|28.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, On a length and around off, Will pushes this one to the cover region, where he finds the man.
|28.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, On off, blocked to the off side. No is the call for the single. A loud, clear no as well.Ã‚Â
|28.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Angles in a good length ball around off, Will punches this to the point region.
|28.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Big mix-up between the batters but luckily, this does not result in a tragedy for the Aussies. On a shorter length around off, Pucovski punches this one through the cover region. The batters complete two runs. Will is interested in the third but Marnus says no, but Pucovski is halfway down the track. Bumrah, though, slips in the process of sending the throw and can only send it to the man at the edge of the cover-point region. By the time, the man there can
|28.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Will Pucovski, Siraj continues to pepper PucovskiÃ‚Â with a short ball around off, Pucovski pulls this one nicely though through mid-wicket and he picks up three runs.
|29.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Tossed up delivery on middle, Pucovski pushes it to mid on.
|29.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Will Pucovski, Flighted ball on off, Pucovski punches it through covers. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it just before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|29.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Loopy delivery on off, Marnus defends it off the back foot.
|29.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, Labuschagne flicks it to short leg.
|29.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Labuschagne punches it through covers for a boundary.
|29.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, Labuschagne plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|30.1 : Navdeep Saini to Will Pucovski, FOUR! Cracking shot! What a welcome this is to International Test cricket for Saini! This is from a debutant to a debutant and Will sends this one to the ropes. Short delivery on off, Pucovski punches it through covers for a boundary. He also moves onto 49 with this shot.
|0.0 : Finally. Rahane decides that it is time to hand the ball to the debutant, Navdeep Saini. A proud moment for the youngster.Ã‚Â
|30.2 : Navdeep Saini to Will Pucovski, FOUR! 50 for Will Pucovski! It has been a fine innings from him on debut! Sure, he has got a couple of lives here but he has still shown his class with his strokeplay and he will be hoping to turn this into a big, big score.Ã‚Â Short delivery on middle, Pucovski pulls it through mid-wicketÃ‚Â for a boundary.
|30.3 : Navdeep Saini to Will Pucovski, Good length delivery on off, Pucovski defends it off the back foot.
|30.4 : Navdeep Saini to Will Pucovski, Outside off, Will leaves it alone.
|30.5 : Navdeep Saini to Will Pucovski, Length delivery on off, Will punches it through point for a single.
|30.6 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length outside off, Labuschagne lets it go. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 1!
|Not what Rahane would have been hoping for. They have not been at their best with the ball in hand. Yes, they have bowled testing lines and lengths but that has not resulted in anything for the visitors. The batting duo of Marnus and Will have dictated terms and some poor work by Pant in the field has also ensured that the chance to break this partnership has gone by. Rahane will be hoping for a better show and a couple of wickets in the final session of the day.Ã‚Â
|After a lot of delay due to rain, the players finally stepped out and Labuschagne and Pucovski have not looked back since. They have been batting really well and have also sttiched a 87-runÃ‚Â partnership. Even though, Pucovski has been lucky as he has had two catches dropped, he has continued to impress and has also reached his maiden half-century in the process. Both of them will be looking to do more of the same in the final session of the day.
|An interesting session of play comes to a close. Even though, India have bowled decentÃ‚Â and have not bowled a lot of loose deliveries, the Aussies will be the happier side heading into this break.Ã‚Â
|Right then. The first session of the Day has gone the way of India, whereas, the second session has been all Aussies. Which team grabs the final session of the Day? Will Labuschagne and Pucovski continue where they have left off or will Rahane inspire his bowlers to turn it all around? All the answers on the other side of the Tea break.
|UPDATE 1700Ã‚Â local (0600Ã‚Â GMT) - Bad news coming our way. The Tea break had to be done by now but it seems that the rain has started pouring down again and the covers are on. Fingers crossed that this is just a passing shower and nothing more. The good news is that the rain has stopped and the covers are coming off.
|31.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, On off, well kept out.
|0.0 : ... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|31.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, On a good length around off, Will pushes this to the cover region for a single.
|31.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length ball around off, Labuschagne blocks this one out.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : We are back to resume. The Indian players are out in the middle. Marnus Labuschagne and Will Pucovski will resume their innings for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah will start the proceedings for this session.
|31.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Another length delivery around off, ML pushes this to the cover region.Ã‚Â
|31.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne,Ã‚Â Outside off, left alone.
|31.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Outside off again, left alone again.Ã‚Â
|32.1 : Navdeep Saini to Will Pucovski, Length delivery outside off, Pucovski punches it through covers for a couple.
|32.2 : Navdeep Saini to Will Pucovski, Back of a length on off, Pucovski pushes it to covers.
|32.3 : Navdeep Saini to Will Pucovski, Good length delivery on off, Pucovski defends it off the back foot.
|32.4 : Navdeep Saini to Will Pucovski, Full on middle, Pucovski pushes it through mid on. Jadeja chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs.
|32.5 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length on off, Marnus keeps it out.
|32.6 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball on off, Labuschagne pushes it towards point for a single. 100 up for Australia.
|33.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne,Ã‚Â Short of a length delivery around the off pole, well blocked out by Labuschagne.Ã‚Â
|33.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, pushed towards the mid on region.Ã‚Â
|33.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, A comfortable three this time. On a length around off, ML pushes this one nicely through the mid on region and Ashwin gives it chase. Does well to stop it before the ropes. Collects three runs.
|33.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, On middle, knocked towards the mid on region.Ã‚Â
|33.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Bouncer on middle, Pucovski ducks under this one.Ã‚Â
|33.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Will Pucovski, Gets away with this one as there was no fielder in the deep. On a shortish length around off, Will hooks this one to the deep square leg region aerially. The ball, though, lands safe as there was no fielder there. The batters collect two runs.
|34.1 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, 100 partnership up between these two. Wonderful batting by them so far and they will look to continue. On a good length on middle, Marnus flicks this one to the mid-wicket region and a misfield will mean that they can collect a single.
|34.2 : Steven Smith is the new batsman in.
|34.3 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, NO BALL. On a good length around off, Smith pushes this back to the bowler. Also, a No Ball as Saini had overstepped.
|Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, A full ball on middle, Smith clips this to the leg side and opens his account for this game.
|34.4 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, blocked.
|34.5 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, Another full delivery around off, Marnus drives this towards the mid on region but the fielder there does well to dive and stop this one. They do not go for the run as well.
|34.6 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, Labuschagne is solid in his defense. A very good over from Saini comes to an end. Just 2 runs and a wicket of this over.
|34.2 : Navdeep Saini to Will Pucovski, OUT! LBW! Saini has his first wicket! What a moment this is for the youngster! A debutant gets the other debutant and Saini is ecstatic. India needed to break this partnership and Navdeep has decided to take matters into his own hands. He bowls this on a length outside off, moves in after taking the deck, Pucovski takes too long to get his bat across and misses his flick away. Gets rapped on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire obliges raising his fin
|35.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, On off, well kept out.Ã‚Â
|35.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Length and on off, Steven blocks it out. 'No run', is his call to Marnus.
|35.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, On off, worked to the leg side. Smith strides forward, thinking about the single but then sends Labuschagne back as well.Ã‚Â
|35.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, On off, pushed to the mid on region.Ã‚Â
|35.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Bumper on middle, SS ducks under this one.Ã‚Â
|35.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, FOUR! SWEET SHOT! Smith is looking aggressive in his approach and he punches this one away to the ropes. Bumrah goes for a length delivery around off, Smith, uses the pace on the ball and then hammers this one through the mid off region to bag a boundary.
|36.1 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, Outside off, left alone.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : Who will partner Bumrah with the ball? It will be Navdeep Saini.Ã‚Â
|36.2 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, Goes fuller and on middle this time, Labuschagne tickles this one to the fine leg region to run across for a single.Ã‚Â
|36.3 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, FOUR! SHOT! Goes down the ground again, fetches the boundary ropes again! Smith is looking in fine touch! A length delivery, around off, Smith punches this one through mid on and finds the ropes.
|36.4 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, On off, kept out by Steven.Ã‚Â
|36.5 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, FOUR! Another one! Great timing on this one. On a good length, straying on the pads, Smith clips this one through the square leg region for another boundary.Ã‚Â
|36.6 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â On middle, SS plays this one to the mid-wicket region. 9 runs off this over.
|37.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Good length delivery around the off pole, Marnus dabs this one through point for a quick single.
|37.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, On middle, knocked to the mid-wicket region for one.
|37.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Length delivery around off, Labuschagne plays this with a straight bat to the fielder at mid on.
|37.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne,Ã‚Â On off, worked to the leg side.
|37.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Angles in a good length ball on off, Marnus is solid in his defense.
|37.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, clipped straight to the man at short mid-wicket. A good, tight over by Boom Boom comes to a close. Just 2 runs conceded.
|38.1 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Down the leg side, SS misses this tuck away. This goes just around the leg pole.Ã‚Â
|38.2 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, On a length on off, Smith tucks this to deep mid-wicket to rotate the strike.
|38.3 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, blocked out.Ã‚Â
|38.4 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, tapped to the off side.
|38.5 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, Short of a length on middle, worked to the leg gully fielder.
|38.6 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, Behind the good length slightly and on middle, Marnus works this through square leg and will retain the strike for the next over with a single.
|Ravichandran Ashwin is back on.
|39.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, pushed this with soft hands through the cover region for a single.
|39.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Flatter and on middle, Steven plays this with a straight bat to the mid on region.Ã‚Â
|39.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On off, pushed back to the bowler.
|39.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Short and on middle, tucked away to the fielder at short leg.Ã‚Â
|39.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On off, worked to the leg side.Ã‚Â
|39.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, FOUR! Smith is definitely ready for this game! He is playing some good strokes! Floats it up nicely, does Ashwin, and dishes this one on middle, Smith clips this one through mid-wicket for a boundary. Smith moves to 19 off just 20 balls. He does not want to let Ashwin get into his rhythm.
|40.1 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length on middle, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|40.2 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|40.3 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Length ball on off, Smith blocks it off the back foot.
|40.4 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Length delivery on off, Smith offers a solid defense on this one.
|40.5 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Back of a length on middle, Smith flicks it to square leg.
|40.6 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â Length delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through square leg for a single.
|41.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, FOUR! Nice use of the feet! Tossed up delivery on middle, Smith comes down the track and lofts it over mid on for a boundary. Some more aggression being shown by Smith. Wants to dominate Ashwin now, does he! Also, moves to 24 off 25 deliveries.
|41.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Floated ball on middle, Smith flicks it towards the leg side.
|41.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Loopy delivery on middle, Smith flicks it to mid-wicket.
|41.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On off, Smith keeps it out.
|41.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Floated delivery on middle, Smith flicks it to mid-wicket.
|41.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, A tame appeal for caught behind but turned down. Flatter and around middle and leg, Smith looks to flick but misses. A very light appeal but no says the umpire. Smith agrees as well, as he nods.Ã‚Â
|42.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Labuschagne drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|41.6 : Mohammed Siraj is back on.Ã‚Â
|42.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length on off, Labuschagne looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|42.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! 50 for Marnus Labuschagne! Full delivery on off, Labuschagne drives it through covers for a boundary. His ninth in Test cricket and his first one against India. He has looked real good out there and will want to convert this double digit score into a three digit score.Ã‚Â
|42.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Good length ball on off, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|42.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! Nice shot! Full ball on off, Marnus drives it through mid off for a boundary. Taking the charge now, is Marnus. Boundaries are coming in good quantity for the Aussies.Ã‚Â
|42.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Full on middle, Labuschagne flicks it towards fine leg for a couple. 12 runs have come from this over.
|43.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Tossed up delivery on middle, Smith pushes it through mid on for a single.
|0.0 : DRINKS. Even though India did well to break this partnership that Labuschagne and Pucovski built, as Saini grabbed his maiden wicket of his Test career, the Australians are still ahead at the moment and they are turning up the ante with the aggressive approach of Labuschagne and his new partner, Steven Smith. India will be hoping to grab a couple more wickets before the end of the Day, mainly of Smith, who is looking very good out there.
|43.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Flighted ball on middle, Labuschagne flicks it through square leg for a single.
|43.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Loopy delivery on middle, Smith comes down the track and pushes it through mid on for a run. 150 up for Australia as well.
|43.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, Labuschagne sweeps it to short fine leg.
|43.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Floated delivery on off, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|43.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Tossed up ball on middle, Labuschagne pushes it through mid on for a single.
|44.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Labuschagne drives it to mid off.
|44.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, BEATEN! That is a beauty of a delivery! Good length delivery just outside off, comes back in sharply after taking the deck, Labuschagne looks to defend but misses it and the ball whizzes past the inside edge into Pant's mitts.
|44.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Labuschagne drives it back towards the bowler.
|44.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length on off, Labuschagne keeps it out.
|44.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Length delivery on off, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|44.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Good length delivery on off, Marnus offers a solid defense on this one. A maiden, this time around, for Siraj.
|45.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Tossed up delivery on middle, Smith flicks it to mid-wicket.
|45.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Flighted ball on off, Smith looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|45.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On middle, Smith flicks it through square leg for a single.
|45.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Full delivery on middle, Labuschagne comes down the track and flicks it to mid-wicket.
|45.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Tossed up ball on middle, Labuschagne flicks it towards the leg side.
|45.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Loopy delivery on middle, Marnus flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|46.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length on off, Labuschagne defends it back towards the bowler.
|46.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Good length delivery on middle, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|46.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Good piece of fielding, Rohit Sharma. On middle, ML clips this one through the mid-wicket region where Rohit gets low and stops this one.
|46.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, clipped to the leg side and the batters cross ends.
|46.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â On off, well defended.Ã‚Â
|46.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On off, well kept out again by Smith to see off this over.
|47.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne,Ã‚Â Flatter and on middle, worked to the leg side by Marnus.
|47.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Flighted and on middle, Labuschagne tucks this to the short leg fielder.Ã‚Â
|47.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! Fifty partnership up between these two as well. Good batting by them so far. Floated on off, Labuschagne skips down the track and lofts this one over the bowler's head and it crosses the ropes on a couple of bounces.
|47.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, pushed to the leg side.
|47.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, blocked out.
|47.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Floated and around off, ML keeps it out.Ã‚Â
|Ravindra Jadeja is on.
|48.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Short and wide outside off, Smith shoulders arms to this one. He would have been tempted to slash his blade at this but he does not fall for his temptation.Ã‚Â
|48.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, blocked out. A good start by Jadeja, a maiden to begin his bowling spell.Ã‚Â
|48.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Floated around off, Smith pushes this to the covers.
|48.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, pushed back to the bowler.Ã‚Â
|48.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Short and on middle, tucked to the short leg fielder.Ã‚Â
|48.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â On off, kept out by Steven.Ã‚Â
|49.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Flatter and around middle and leg, tucked to the leg side for a single.
|49.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, A catch has been taken but the umpire says not out. Rahane kept waiting, thinking about taking the review, but does not do so in the end. Floated on middle and leg, Smith looks to tuck it away but misses and the ball comes off the pads and lobs near short leg. The catch is taken there and an appeal follows. No says the umpire. There is some discussion going around but in the end, Rahane is not convinced enough, to go for the review.
|49.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On off, worked through mid on for a single.
|49.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On off again, blocked out.Ã‚Â
|49.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Flighted and around off, Marnus tucks this to the mid-wicket region.Ã‚Â
|49.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Floated and on off, Marnus tucks this to mid-wicket again but he finds Rohit Sharma, who fakes a throw at the non-striker's end and then smiles when Smith has a look his way.
|50.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Tossed up delivery on off, Smith pushes it back towards the bowler.
|50.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Flighted ball on middle, Smith defends it off the back foot.
|50.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Loopy delivery on off, Smith keeps it out.
|50.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Floated delivery on off, Smith pushes it towards the off side.
|50.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, Smith keeps it out.
|50.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Tossed up delivery on off, Smith blocks it off the back foot.
|51.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Flighted delivery on middle, Labuschagne defends it out.
|51.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Full delivery on off, Labuschagne comes down the track and drives it back towards the bowler.
|51.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Flighted delivery on leg, Marnus looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads.
|51.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|51.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Tossed up ball on middle, Labuschagne flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|51.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Flighted delivery on middle and leg, Smith pads it away.
|52.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, Flighted ball on middle, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|52.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, Tossed up delivery on middle, Labuschagne flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|52.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Floated delivery on middle, Smith flicks it towards the leg side.
|52.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, Smith keeps it out.
|52.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Floated ball on middle, Smith defends it off the back foot.
|52.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On middle, Smith flicks it through square leg for a single.
|53.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Tossed up delivery on middle, Smith keeps it out.
|53.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Down the leg side, Smith lets it go.
|53.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Floated delivery on middle, Smith flicks it to mid-wicket.
|53.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On middle, Smith pushes it back towards the bowler.
|53.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Tossed up ball on middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|53.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Down the leg side, Labuschagne flicks it to short leg.
|54.1 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Bouncer on leg, Smith does well to duck under it.
|54.2 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Bumper again on leg, Smith sits under it.
|54.3 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Back of a length on off, Smith pushes it towards point for a single.
|54.4 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, Length delivery on leg, Labuschagne flicks it to square leg.
|54.5 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, Back of a length on off, Labuschagne defends it off the back foot.
|54.6 : Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball on leg, Marnus flicks it towards the leg side. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1!
|A fine day of cricket comes to a close. If you are an Australian fan, you will be happy with how this day has turned out, even with all the showers that came along the way. For India, they will be pondering on their missed chances that came their way to pick up a couple of wickets and will want to reflect on this when they head back.Ã‚Â
|Tim Paine won the toss early on and decided that they would want to start with the bat. They had a new opening pair out in the middle as Warner was back from his injury and Pucovski made his Test debut. This stand started off nicely but they could not continue as Siraj dangled a thread and Warner fell for it and lost his wicket. We had just 7.1 overs on the board and the showers decided to play spoilsport and there was a lot of hope of stop-starts as the rain kept coming and going. Finally, an e
|After the rain had decided to leave, the duo of Labuschagne and Pucovski went out and dominated proceedings in the second session. It has to be said though that Pucovski was gifted two lives as Pant dropped him twice but he still played well and went onto reach his maiden half-century in the process. They also reached their 100-run stand before Saini, trapped Pucovski for a LBW and broke that stand. And then, it was all about the partnership stitched between Smith and Labuschagne as they too, jo
|The bowling by India was not the worst but they let the batters of Australia to set the tempo, which hurt them. They got off to a good start, as Siraj got rid of the dangerous Warner early on. But after the spell of rain, it was all Australia. They attacked the bowling of India and dispatched all the loose deliveries. Saini, who was making his debut, also scalped his maiden Test wicket, but in the end, not the best show with the ball for the visitors.Ã‚Â
|Steven Smith is down for an interview. He says that he is happy with the way he played today. Adds that the rain hampered the momentum but they have slowly got back on track. Mentions that during Christmas, he was practicing his batting and that helped him a bit.
|Right then. Australia take the first Day. They will be very happy with how proceedings have unfolded for them. But now, they will want to build on this on Day 2 and amass a big total on the board. Whereas, the Indians have not had the best day out there and will want to redeem themselves and apply the pressure on the hosts. Join us for Day 2 on Friday, 08th January 2021 at 1000 local (2300 GMT, THE PREVIOUS DAY). We hope to have your company. Until then, take care and cheers.Ã‚Â
|... DAY 2, SESSION 1 ...
|Hello and welcome to Day 2 of this intriguingÃ‚Â battle between Australia and India. Day 1 saw rain play spoilsport but we still managed to get in 55 overs of play and Australia were in the driver's seat, through most of the Day. A good day for the debutants as Pucovski scored his maiden half-century and Saini scalped his maiden Test wicket as well. Labuschagne also reached his half-century and will be looking to turn this into a ton. Australia will be looking for a total upwards of 300 whereas
|Will Pucovski is in for a chat! He starts off by saying that it was a special day and it was also the best day of cricket that he has ever had and that the team is in a good position, which is good. Feels that it was special to receive the baggy green and that yesterday was really awesome and also getting his cap from his former Victorian coach was special. In regard to his long hair, he laughs and says that he will keep his hair the way it is.
|Pitch report - Glenn McGrath says that it was a good pitch yesterday and there was not a lot of pace out there. Further adds that it will get a little quicker today and the batters will really enjoy their time out there. Also adds that it is an extremely good batting track at the moment.Ã‚Â
|Right then! We are all set for the action to get underway in Day 2.Ã‚Â The Indian team walk out and look to spread out to their respective positions out on the field. They are followed by the Australian overnight batters, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, who will want to build on their partnership.Ã‚Â Mohammed Siraj to speed in first up for the visitors. He has one slip in place along with a gully. Here he comes...
|55.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Siraj starts off with a back of a length delivery on middle, Smith works this to the square leg region.Ã‚Â
|55.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Slips this one down the leg side, does Siraj. No stroke offered to this delivery by Smith.Ã‚Â
|55.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Slight behind the good length and around middle, Steven tucks this to the leg side but finds the man at square leg again. Tells Marnus to wait on the single.
|55.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, SWING AND A MISS. Siraj, this time, bangs this in short and on middle, Smith looks to pull this one but does not connect bat with ball. Worth a try on this pitch.Ã‚Â
|55.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Short, again and on the body, Smith works this to the leg side and crosses over for the single. The first runs on Day 2.
|55.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, pushed to the short mid-wicket fielder.Ã‚Â
|Who will partner Siraj with the ball from the other end? Will it be Bumrah or Saini? It will be the former as Bumrah is handed the ball.
|56.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, FOUR. Brilliantly played by Smith. First boundary of the Day. Easy pickings for Smith. A half-volley around the off pole, Smith leans in and drives the ball through the cover region and he bags a boundary.
|56.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, On off, tapped to the off side for a quick single. Good running by these two.
|56.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, tucked to the mid-wicket region. Marnus, is quick, to deny the single on this occasion.Ã‚Â
|56.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, On a good length on middle, Marnus works this to the mid-wicket region again.Ã‚Â
|56.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, BEATEN. Excellent delivery from Bumrah. He bowls in a good length delivery outside off, Marnus looks to block this one out but the ball nips away, misses the outside edge and goes into Rishabh's mitts.
|56.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, flicked to the leg side. 5 runs off Bumrah's first over.
|57.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Slightly behind the good length and on middle, Smith fends this off to square leg. 'WAIT, WAIT, WAITTT', says Smith, to Labuschagne, in regard to the single.
|57.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On off, tapped to the cover region.Ã‚Â
|57.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On middle again, tucked to square leg. Smith, again is clear in denying the single. Marnus replies with a melodic 'NO RUNNNNN'. Quite quirky to have these two out together.Ã‚Â
|57.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On off, blocked out.Ã‚Â
|57.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Short and around off, Steven pulls this one to the mid-wicket region to pick up a couple of runs.
|57.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On middle, Smith gets across and pushes this one to the mid-wicket region to retain the strike for the next over, with a single.
|58.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, On off, SS taps it to the short mid-wicket fielder.
|58.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Little bit more bounceÃ‚Â here. Bumrah dishes a back of a length delivery around off, Smith gets his bat up and the bounce gets slightly big on him. He still manages to keep it out.
|58.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, On middle and leg, Smith looks to tuck it away but misses and ball goes to the leg side off his thigh pad. A tame appeal from Bumrah, but nothing doing says the umpire.
|58.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, On off, kept out.
|58.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Back of a length and around off, Steven nudges this to square leg.Ã‚Â
|58.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Length and around off, worked to square leg again. A maiden over by India's premium bowler, Bumrah.
|59.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, On a good length around off, ML solidly pushes this to the mid on region.Ã‚Â
|59.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, worked to the leg side.Ã‚Â
|59.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Angles in a length delivery around off, Labuschagne is solid in his defense.
|59.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Three this time. Nicely placed by Marnus. Finds a gap in between the fielder. Fuller and on middle, Marnus flicks this one through the mid-wicket region and the ball runs away. Ashwin gives it a chase and stops it before the ropes. Saves a run for his side.
|59.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On middle, worked to the leg side again.Ã‚Â
|59.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On a length and on middle, Smith tucks it to the fielder at square leg.
|60.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball around off, pushed straight to the cover fielder.
|60.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball around off, Marnus tucks this one toÃ‚Â the leg side.
|60.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Similar ball angling into Marnus, he tucks this one towards square leg for no run.
|60.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, Marnus plays it straight to short mid-wicket.
|60.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Marnus Labuschagne, Slightly shortish around leg, Marnus tucks this one towards the fine leg area for a single.
|60.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Length ball around middle, Smith blocks it solidly.
|61.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball around off, Marnus defends it back towards the bowler.
|61.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Slightly fuller around off, pushed towards covers.Ã‚Â
|61.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Good fielding. Shortish outside off, Marnus cuts it towards the gully region. Rahane there dives to his rightÃ‚Â and saves a certain boundary.
|61.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Length around off, Marnus pushes it towards midÃ‚Â off.
|61.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball on middle, Marnus plays that with a straight bat back to the bowler.
|61.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball around offÃ‚Â comes back in a little, Marnus plays that with soft hands towards cover and takes a quick run. Good testing over this by Siraj.
|62.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, tucked to the leg side.
|62.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, Floated on off, ML is solid in his defense.
|62.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, Shortish around off, Labuschagne whips this one to the square leg region and exchanges ends with Smith.
|62.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Flighted on off, Smith prods forward and blocks this one out.
|62.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, SS works this towards mid on for a good, quick single.
|62.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, Flighted outside off, Marnus drives this nicely but finds the fielder at covers.
|0.0 : Ravindra Jadeja is on.Ã‚Â
|63.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On off, pushed to the leg side.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : India review! Smith is the man in question, for this LBW appeal. No says the umpire and Rahane wants this checked. Looks to be close. Let's see what the replays have to say.
|63.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â NOT OUT! A good call by the umpire and the on-field decision stays on. Siraj bowls in a back of a length delivery around middle, Smith looks to fend this one away to the leg side but misses and gets rapped on the pads. An appeal but no says the umpire. Rahane looks around, has a quick chat and makes the 'T' symbol. Hot Spot rolls in and there is not bat on this. Ball Tracker rolls in and two reds and wickets....MISSING. The height was an issue. India lose
|63.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On middle, flicked to the mid-wicket region for a quick run.
|63.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Good length and on off, tucked to square leg.
|63.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, ML keeps it out.
|63.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Short of a length and around off, ML tucks this to the leg side.
|64.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, blocked out.
|64.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Floated on off, SS pushes this to covers.
|64.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Floated on off, Steven skips down the track and pushes this back towards Jadeja.Ã‚Â
|64.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, played to the fielder at covers.
|64.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Short and around off, Steven goes on his back foot and blocks.
|64.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On middle, Smudge, again is solid in his defensive push. Maiden over for Jadeja.
|65.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Fuller length on middle, Marnus plays it with a straight bat towards silly mid on.
|65.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! Aerial but safe. A length ball around middle, Labuschagne flicks this one past the diving fielder at square leg and collects his first boundary for the morning.
|65.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Length ball around middle, flicked towards mid-wicket.
|65.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marnus Labuschagne, Length around off, Labuschagne rocks back and flicks this one through the gap at mid-wicket for a single.Ã‚Â
|65.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Length ball around off, Smith dead bats it with a straight bat, back towards the bowler.
|65.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Length ball on off, Smith blocks this out.Ã‚Â
|UPDATE 10.45 am local (11.45 pm GMT)Ã‚Â - The rain seems to have started getting heavier and now the umpires deem that the game has to wait and they have asked the players to walk back. The groundstaff come out and the covers are on as well. Does not look too heavy. Also, the forecast predicted said that there would be a few showers in the morning session. Let's hope that this is nothing, but just a short delay.
|UPDATE 10.52 am local (11.52 pm GMT) - Well, some good news already coming our way. The covers are off and the umpires are out, having a look. Play should resume soon.Ã‚Â
|The players are back out on the field now. Let's hope that we do not have any more rain delays. Smith and Labuschagne to continue. Jadeja with the ball in hand.Ã‚Â
|66.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! What a good shot! Slashes this one wonderfully. Flat and around off, Labuschagne makes some room and slashes this one through the point region and the ball speeds away to the ropes.
|66.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, Down the leg side, left alone.
|66.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, pushed to the mid on region.
|66.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, Loopy on off, ML drives this one to the cover region but finds Ashwin there.
|66.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, On off, worked to the leg side.Ã‚Â
|66.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, Looks to find the gap again but finds the man on this occasion. Flat and outside off, ML camps back and cuts this one but only finds the point fielder there.
|Ravichandran Ashwin is on now.Ã‚Â
|67.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Flat and on middle, tucked to short leg.
|67.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Smith giving the charge now to Ashwin. Looking to be positive here, is Smith. Floated and on off, Steven skips down the track and works this to the leg side.
|67.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On middle, tucked to square leg.Ã‚Â
|67.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Flatter and around off, Ashwin punches this one to the cover region for a single.
|67.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Flighted on middle, ML skips down the track and chips this one over the mid-wicketÃ‚Â region for another single.
|67.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Flatter again and around off, SS rocks on his back foot and punches this one through the cover region to pick up another single.
|68.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, blocked out.Ã‚Â
|68.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Flat and on off, Smith clips this one through square leg for one.
|68.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, Three, this time. Short and around off, ML cuts this one through the point region and the man there gives chase. Stops it before the ropes. They pushed for the third and got it without any hitches, in the end.
|68.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, pushed to covers.
|68.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Flatter and on middle and leg, Smith goes back and works this one through the square leg region and picks up two runs. 200 runs up for Australia as well.Ã‚Â
|68.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, pushed back to Jadeja.
|69.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle, tucked to the leg side.
|69.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Short and around off, punched to covers.Ã‚Â
|69.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne, Flatter and on middle, ML gives the charge and clips this to the mid-wicket region. One run.
|69.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Short and on middle and leg, SS fends this one out.
|69.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Loopy on middle, Steven blocks this one off his front foot.
|69.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On middle, tucked to the square leg region this time.Ã‚Â
|70.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, Short and wide, punched towards the fielder at cover.
|70.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, Fuller this time around leg, Marnus flicks it to mid-wicket.
|70.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! This time Labuschagne doesn't miss out. A short and wide ball, he rocks back and cuts it through cover point to collect a boundary. Also 100-run partnership comes up between Smith and Labuschagne with that shot. Marnus moves into the 90's now.
|70.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne, Flatter around off, fended on the leg side.
|70.5 : Who comes in now? Matthew Wade, it is.
|70.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Wade, Wade is off the mark straightaway with a sweep. A fullish ball around off, Wade goes down and sweeps this one fine towards fine leg for a brace. A successful over this by Jadeja.
|71.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On middle, tucked to square leg.
|71.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Floated on off, Smith punches this one to the fielder at mid on.
|71.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On middle, flicked to the leg side again.
|70.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne,Ã‚Â OUT! CAUGHT! Jadeja gets the breakthrough and Marnus, who was looking to get to his ton loses his wicket. The skipper takes a really good catch. Makes it to 91, but will not be able to cross the triple digit mark. Just the wicket that India needed and also at the right time. Jadeja goes for a short one and around the off pole, Labuschagne camps on his back foot and looks to punchÃ‚Â this one away but the ball bounces a tad bit more and also spins a
|71.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, FOUR! FIFTY FOR STEVEN SMITH! His 30th Test half-century and his fourth against India and he will be very happy with this. Will be looking to cross that magical 100 number now. Has struggled in this series but this innings has been very brave from him. Floated and on off, Smith punches this one down the ground and beats the fielder there to find the ropes.
|71.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On off, blocked.
|71.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On off, bunted down towards long on for one.
|UPDATE 1117 local (0017 GMT) - OH NO! Looks like the rain gods have decided to pay another visit and and players are walking off now. The covers are back on as well. Let's hope that this will not be a long delay.
|UPDATE 1135 local (0035 GMT) - GOOD NEWS! The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. The play is scheduled to resume at 1140 local (0040 GMT). Let's hope that the rain does not decide to visit again.Ã‚Â
|Right. The match resumes now as the Indian players walk out into the middle, followed by Steven Smith and Matthew Wade, who will continue batting for the hosts. Jadeja to bowl.Ã‚Â
|72.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, punched to mid off.
|72.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On middle, blocked out.
|72.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Short and around off, SS skips down the track and just taps it to the off side.
|72.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, pushed back to the bowler.
|72.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, FOUR! Well played! Floated on off, Smith drives this one through the cover region and finds the fence. Smith continues on his merry way.
|72.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Floated around off, Steven punches this but finds the cover fielder.
|73.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Wade, Flighted and outside off, Wade plays this with soft hands, towards the point region.Ã‚Â
|73.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Wade, On off, MW keeps this one out well.Ã‚Â
|73.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Wade, Flighted again and around off, Wade pushes this to the cover region. Also quick to deny the single.
|73.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Matthew Wade, On middle, Wade turns this to the mid-wicket region and rotates the strike.
|73.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Down the leg side, SS looks to play at this but is not able to connect bat with ball.
|73.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On middle, Steven works this to the fielder at short mid on. Just the solitary run off this over.
|74.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Wade, Floated on off, Wade sweeps this one but finds the man there at short leg, Vihari, who gets hit on his calf. Ouch. Would have stung, that.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : The physio is also out in the middle now to have a look at Vihari, who got struck hard on this body. Wade hit it with some power and so that would have hurt him. Should be alright to continue, though.
|74.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Wade, FOUR! SMACKED! Wade is good at playing these shots and he shows it again. Tosses it up and lands it around off, Wade punches this one through the extra cover region and the ball speeds away to the ropes.
|74.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Wade, OUCH, VIHARI. He gets hit again. What bad luck this is for him. Wade again, who looks to sweep but ends up hitting Vihari on the body. He is down but he gets back up quickly, should be okay to continue again.
|74.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Wade, On off, swept to square leg. Misses Vihari this time though, luckily.
|74.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Wade, On off, well kept out.
|74.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Wade, Loopy on off, Wade blocks it out again.
|75.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Shortsh around off, pushed towards mid off.
|75.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Fuller around off, Smith pushes it to mid off.
|75.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, FOUR! Nicely done. Floated on middle and leg, Smith goes for the sweep and connects that well. The ball races away through the gap at square leg area for a boundary. Smith showing some aggression against Ashwin here.
|75.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Flatter around off, pushed to silly mid on.
|75.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Flatter around off, Smith tucks it towards square leg.
|75.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On off, Smith is solid in his defense as he blocks this out.
|76.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Wade, FOUR! Good shot by Wade again! Gets another boundary. Floated on off, Wade punches this one through the mid on region to bag another boundary.Ã‚Â
|76.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Wade, Gets Vihari again, does Wade. On off, swept by Wade towards Vihari, who sways away but he does get hit. Vihari will be waiting for the new ball, more than anybody else out there.
|76.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Wade, On off, punched to the deep cover region for a brace.
|76.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Wade, Flighted and on off, Wade blocks it out.
|76.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Matthew Wade,Ã‚Â OUT! CAUGHT! Jadeja gets another wicket and sends another batter to the hut! There is always a sense of adventure about Wade and that adventure has made sure that he loses his wicket. He was looking good with his short stay out in the middle but that has been cut short by Jadeja and he is doing well to get wickets at regular intervals. Wade skips down the track as Jadeja goes for a flatter delivery around middle, Wade looks to tuck this one away to the l
|76.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Cameron Green, On off, Green blocks this one out nicely.
|76.5 : Who walks in now? Cameron Green is the man in.Ã‚Â
|77.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Tossed up outside off, Smith drives this one through covers for a brace as Jadeja there chases it down and keepsÃ‚Â it to two.
|77.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On middle, Smith pushes it down towards long on for a run.
|77.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Cameron Green, Flatter around off, blocked towards first slip.
|77.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Cameron Green, Floated around middle and off, Green looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. A bit of appeal by Ashwin and Pant but the umpire is unmoved.
|77.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Cameron Green, On middle, played towards silly mid on.
|77.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Cameron Green, Floated on middle, Green blocks this out.
|78.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, blocked out.
|78.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, FOUR! Smith is marching on at the moment, regardless of who partners him at the other end. Flatter and outside off, Smith cuts this one through the point region to bag a boundary.
|78.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, pushed to mid on.Ã‚Â
|78.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, FOUR! He is so good at reading the length and he dispatches this one too! Short and around off, Smith punches this one through covers for a boundary.
|78.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, pushed to covers for one.
|78.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Cameron Green, On off, driven to mid off.
|79.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Floated on off, kept out.
|79.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, On off, tucked to square leg this time.Ã‚Â
|79.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Steven Smith, Short and around leg, SS tucks this one towards fine leg for an easy single.
|79.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Cameron Green, On off, well kept out.
|79.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Cameron Green, Flat and on middle, nudged to short leg.
|79.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Cameron Green, On middle, pushed to the off side.
|80.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, On a good length outside off, Smith lets this one through to Pant.
|79.6 : Right. The Indians now have the option to take the new ball. Will they take it or will they stick with the old ball? And yes, India have decided to take the new cherry now. Jasprit Bumrah has come back into the attack as well.Ã‚Â
|80.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Outside off again, some away movement noticed, Steven has no issues in letting this one through.
|80.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Outside off again, Smith leaves it again. Bumrah is looking to bowl in that fourth and fifth stump channel now.Ã‚Â
|80.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Similar delivery as the last ball, same shot offered by Smith, which is basically no shot. Left alone.Ã‚Â
|80.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Now decides to put bat to ball. Length and around off, SS pushes this to the cover region.
|80.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, BEATEN. Ohhh...ripper. What a delivery. A back of a length delivery around off, nips away after taking the deck, Smith looks to defend but gets beaten all ends up. A good, testing over by Bumrah.
|Mohammed Siraj is back into the attack as well. 20-3-60-1 are his numbers so far.
|81.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Cameron Green, WIDE. Way too wide outside off, Green leaves it alone. Wided.
|Mohammed Siraj to Cameron Green, Outside off again, inside the tramline this time though, Green, again offers no shot to this.
|81.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Cameron Green, A full ball around off, Green digs this one out to the cover-point region.Ã‚Â
|81.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Cameron Green, Good shot but for no runs this time. A fuller length delivery around off, Green drives this one very nicely towards mid on and Ashwin does well to run to his left, dive and stop this one.
|81.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Cameron Green, Outside off, left alone.
|81.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Cameron Green, Full on off, nips back in slightly, Cameron drives this to the fielder at mid off.
|81.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Cameron Green, Outside off again, CG does not want to have a poke at this.
|82.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Slightly behind the good length and on the stumps, Smith blocks this one out solidly.
|82.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Outside off, Smith lets this one through to the keeper.
|82.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Angles in a delivery around off, Smith blocks this one out as well. A good, solid block offered by Steven. A good battle this, between Smith and Bumrah.
|82.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, On a length outside off, Smith raises his blade and lets this one go. Smith is resisting his temptations to have a poke at the deliveries that are outside off.
|82.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Short and around off, pulled towards the mid-wicket region for one.
|82.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Cameron Green, Good leave by Green to see off Bumrah's over. Outside off, CG raises his bat and leaves this one nicely.
|83.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Fullish around off, Smith drives it straight to mid on.
|83.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Length around off, Smith defends it back to the bowler.
|83.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On a length in the channel outside off, Smith lets it go.
|83.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Similar ball outside off, Smith is not interested in playing at that.
|83.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Slightly fuller outside off, Smith shoulders arms to that.
|83.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â Length around middle, Smith tucks it towards the left of fine leg and comes back for a couple of runs.
|84.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Cameron Green, Length ball around off, Green blocks this out on the off side.
|84.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Cameron Green, BEATEN! A fuller length delivery, inviting the drive, outside off, Green looks to drive but misses the ball and gets beaten altogether.
|84.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Cameron Green, Shortish outside off, this time Green lets it go.
|84.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Cameron Green, A bumper on middle now, Green does well to duck under that.
|84.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Cameron Green, OUT! LBW! Excellent bowling this by Bumrah. Green goes for a duck. After dishing out balls outside off, BumrahÃ‚Â bowls a length ball around off, makes it to jag back in. Green looks to defend but gets beaten by the pace and movement to get hit on the pads. The Indians appeal and the umpire obliges by raising his finger. Green has a word with Smith but decides against the review. A good decision as replays show that this would go onto hit the stumps. Green
|The Aussie skipper, Tim Paine, was walking out to bat but the umpires have decided that it will be LUNCH ON DAY 2!Ã‚Â
|A good first session of play comes to an end. You would definitely say that this is India's session as they have scalped three wickets on a surface which has not been offering a lot to the bowlers. Still, they have the big threat out there in the form of Smith. Australia, on the other hand, have done well to add the runs on the board but no one has been able to partner Smith from the opposite end and that will be a sign of worry for them.Ã‚Â
|Right then. Another session which wasÃ‚Â interrupted by rain. India, will come back after the Lunch break and will want to get the big fish, Steven Smith. The hosts, on the other hand, will be banking on Smith to score a ton and help them reach a good total of around 350. Join us for the second session after the Lunch break.Ã‚Â
|This session has deservedly gone the way of the visitors. Even though, they conceded 83 runs in this session but with the 3 wickets that they have scalped, this session goes their way. Jadeja was their star as he broke the valuable stand between Smith and Marnus as he sent the latter packing and also got the better of Wade. Bumrah then, with the new ball, got Green plumb in front and Cameron was back for aÃ‚Â 21-ball duck.Ã‚Â
|Australia started off the Day really well with Smith and Labuschagne dictating the tempo and picking up from where they left off and they also reached their 100-run stand but just as Labuschagne was on 91 and was looking to get to his ton, he lost his wicket to Jadeja. It was Jaddu, again, who struck when he got rid of Wade, who played a very loose shot. Smith kept motoring along on the other end but his new partner could not keep accompany himÃ‚Â for long as just the the stroke of Lunch, Bumrah
|... Day 2, Session 2 ...
|84.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Paine, On a good length outside off, Paine lets this one through.
|Who will partner Bumrah with the ball? It will be Mohammed Siraj. 22-3-63-1 are his figures so far.
|85.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, A back of a length delivery outside off, punched to the cover region.Ã‚Â
|85.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On off, SS looks to drive but the ball takes the inside edge and hits his pads.
|85.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On off, pushed to the off side.
|0.0 : We are back for Session 2 on Day 2. Indian players have taken their position in the field. So have the two Aussie batsmen, Steve Smith and captain Tim Paine. Bumrah to finish off his remaining over. Here we go...
|85.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, A back of a length delivery around off, Steven blocks this one out.
|85.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On off, well kept out.
|85.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Angles in a delivery around off, Smith taps this towards point and signals no for the single, on this occasion.
|86.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Paine, Short of a length and around off, the skipper pushes this to the mid on region.
|86.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Paine, Outside off on a good length, Paine shoulders arms to this one.
|86.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Paine, On off again this time, Tim plays a solid defensive push back towards Boom Boom.
|86.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Paine, Length and outside off, TP just lets this one through to Pant.
|86.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Paine, On off, good length, driven but straight to the fielder at short cover. A good start this has been by Bumrah.Ã‚Â
|86.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Paine, On off, blocked out by Tim.
|87.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Outside off, keeps slightly low as well, Smith lets it go.
|87.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â Good length on off and middle, Steven defends this one out with a straight bat.
|87.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â Angled into off and middle, Smith helps this one through the backward square leg region for a brace. Also, brings up the 250 runs mark for the Australians.
|87.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Short ball on middle, SS ducks under this one.Ã‚Â
|87.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Slightly behind the good length and on the pads, Smith helps this one through mid-wicket for a single.
|87.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Tim Paine, An appeal for LBW but turned down. Another back of a length ball around off, nips back in, Paine looks to leave this one but the ball goes onto hit him on his pads. Siraj appeals but nothing from the umpire. Height would have been an issue there. India do not opt for the review as well.
|88.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Length ball sliding down leg, tucked towards fine leg for a single.
|88.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Paine, Around off, Paine is off the mark with a push to the covers.
|88.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Length ball around off, Smith stands tall and defends it back to the bowler.
|88.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Back of a length on off, Smith plays it in the gap at mid-wicket to change ends.
|88.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Tim Paine, OUT! BOWLED! Knocked him over. Bumrah, you beauty! A fuller ball around off, comes back in slightly and Paine looks to have a push at this but plays it at the wrong line, there was not foot movement as well. The ball goes through the forward push of the Australian captain and goes onto disturb the timber behind. Bumrah has been lethal with the second new ball and has shown it again. Paine completely misjudged the line there and has to make hisÃ‚Â way back to th
|Pat Cummins is the new batter in.
|88.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, Back of a length and down the leg side, Cummins lets this one go.
|89.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â A stifled appeal for LBW but the umpire says no. A back of a length delivery around off, Smith looks to block this one out but the ball nips back in slightly and hits him high on the thigh pad. An appeal but no says the umpire. A discussion between Siraj and Rahane but in the end, they do not go for the review.
|89.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, On off, pushed to mid on.
|89.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Steven Smith, Short and on off, SS pulls this one to the backward square leg region for a single.
|89.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Pat Cummins, Short of a length and around off, PC keeps it out.
|89.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Pat Cummins, On off, blocked out.
|89.6 : Mohammed Siraj to Pat Cummins, On middle, tucked to the leg side.
|90.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, On a length around off, Smith shuffles and blocks this down towards mid on.
|90.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, FOUR! A mere push. A short of a length around off, Smith stands tall and pushes this one through the covers for a boundary.
|90.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, A fuller ball around middle, Smith shuffles and clips this one towards deep mid-wicket for a brace. Excellent batting here by Smith.
|90.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|90.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Back of a length on off, Smith tucks this one through mid-wicket for a single.
|90.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, In the channel outside off, Cummins lets it go through to the keeper.Ã‚Â
|Navdeep Saini is into the attack. 7-0-32-1 are his numbers so far.
|91.1 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Back of a length outside off, Smith punches this one to the cover region.
|91.2 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, FOUR! Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. What a shot to get into your 90s. A fuller ball around off, Smith whips this one through the mid-wicket region, through the carpet, into the ropes.
|91.3 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
|91.4 : Navdeep Saini to Pat Cummins, On a length outside off, Cummins lets this one through to the keeper.
|91.5 : Navdeep Saini to Pat Cummins, On off, blocked back to the bowler.
|91.6 : Navdeep Saini to Pat Cummins, Length and around off, moves back in after pitching, Cummins pushes this one to the cover region to see off Saini's first over for the Day.
|92.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Good length and around the off pole, Smith shuffles across and blocks this one out well.
|92.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, On off, SS keeps it out.Ã‚Â
|92.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, On off, Smith pushes this to the leg side for a quick run. Moves onto 95 now.
|92.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, Outside off, left alone by Patty.
|92.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, FOUR BYES. Bonus runs for Australia. Bumrah dishes a bouncer on middle and leg, Cummins sits under this one. Pant hops to his left but is not able to stop this one. The ball runs away to the ropes.
|92.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Pat Cummins, Outside off, left alone.Ã‚Â
|93.1 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, On off, Steven looks to have a push at this but the ball takes the inner half of the willow and hits his pads and rolls to the leg side.
|93.2 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Moves to 97 now. A back of a length delivery outside off, Smith slaps this one through the point region and picks up two runs before the fielder in the deep can run across to his left and stop this.
|93.3 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Good length and around off, SS is solid in keeping this one out.
|93.4 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Another length delivery around off, Smudge pushes this to the cover region.
|93.5 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, On off, well kept out again.
|93.6 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Three runs off the over. Shortish and around off, Smith hooks this one to the deep mid-wicket region to retain the strike for the next over. Also, he is now just two runs away from his century.
|94.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Floated on off, blocked out.
|94.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On middle, pushed back to Ravindra.
|94.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Short and around off, Smudge punches this one through the cover region, off his back foot, for one. Moves to 99 now.
|94.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Pat Cummins, NO BALL. On off, pushed to the off side. Will also be a No Ball as Jadeja hadÃ‚Â overstepped.
|Ravindra Jadeja to Pat Cummins, OUT! TIMBER! Jadeja gets another one and the decision to bring on Jadeja is a masterclass by Rahane. Cummins goes back for a duck as well. Jadeja bowls this very full and around off, Cummins is late in getting his blade down in time to dig this one out. Cummins misses out. But the ball does not as it goes onto hit the off pole. A very good wicket for India and Australia lose their seventh wicket.Ã‚Â
|94.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Starc, Down the leg side, left alone.
|94.4 : Who is in now? Mitchell Starc, it is.
|94.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Starc, Floated on off, Starc pushes this to the cover region for a single.Ã‚Â
|95.1 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, PLAY AND A MISS. Good delivery by Saini. He bowls it full and around off, nips away, Starc looks for the drive but he misses his stroke and the ball goes towards Pant.
|95.2 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, Short and on middle, took Starc by surprise as he got done by the extra bounce. He looked to block this one out but the ball took the glove and fell out onto the turf.
|95.3 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, Play and a miss! On a length outside off, Starc misses his drive again. This is good bowling by Saini. Making Starc search for the runs, instead of handing it to him.
|95.4 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, Short and down the leg side, MS lets it go.
|95.5 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, On off, tapped to the cover region for a quick single. A misfield by Jadeja and the batters think about the second but Starc says no, in the end.
|95.6 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Length and on middle, tucked to the square leg region where Jadeja runs in and fields well. A loud 'no' by Smith to his partner. Will be on 99.Ã‚Â
|96.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Starc, Floated on off, MS keeps it out off the front foot.
|96.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Starc, This time blocks it off the back foot towards mid on.Ã‚Â
|96.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Starc, Another block towards the mid on region.Ã‚Â
|96.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Starc, EDGY! Three this time as well. Floated outside off, Starc lunges forward and looks to block this one out but the ball takes the outside edge and goes past the slip fielder and the batters take three runs.
|96.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, blocked back to Jaddu. Still on 99, is Smith. Nervy.Ã‚Â
|97.1 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, On off, kept out towards the off side.
|96.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Starc, Short and on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|97.2 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, FOUR! SHOT! Growing in confidence, is Starc. On a length on off, Mitchell lofts this one over the mid on region and he finds the ropes.
|97.3 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, On off, tapped to cover-point and Starc yells a quick 'YEAH' to Smith and they cross ends. Smith is back on strike now. Is on 99 too.Ã‚Â
|97.4 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Length and on off, SS pushes this to the off side. A quick 'no' to Starc. Still on 99.Ã‚Â
|97.5 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Another length delivery on off, Smith pushes this to the mid-wicket region but it is Jadeja who is prowling that area and it is hard to sneak a run when you play the ball towards him.
|97.6 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, There it is! HUNDRED FOR STEVEN SMITH! He has worked very hard for this and after his poor show in the first Two tests, he has bounced back well. A length delivery on off and middle, Smith shuffles across and tucks this one to the fine leg region and he collects three runs by the time the fielder can mop up in the deep. He has shown everyone what he can do and especially to those who wereÃ‚Â doubting him after the first two Tests. His 27th century in Tests an
|98.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Floated on middle, Smith plays it back to Jadeja.
|98.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Flatter around middle, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|98.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Tossed up outside off, Smith lets it go.
|98.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Shorter around off, Smith cuts it well but straight to backward point.
|98.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, NO BALL. Fullish ball on middle, Smith dances down the track and digs it out towards the bowler. But Jadeja has overstepped here.
|Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â On middle, fllicked straight to mid-wicket.
|98.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Fullish around off, driven straight to covers.
|99.1 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, Bumper down the leg side, Starc lets this one go.Ã‚Â
|99.2 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, Another bouncer on off, MS sits under this one.
|99.3 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, Short and around off, Starc looks to pull but the ball lobs off the splice of the blade and lands next to the turf, on the off side.
|99.4 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, Short and on the body, Starc pulls this one to the deep square leg region for a single.
|99.5 : Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith, Length and on off, Smith dabs this one towards cover-point and the batters scamper through for the single.
|99.6 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc,Ã‚Â NO BALL AND FOUR. Starc takes on Saini and dispatches him nicely. Short and on middle, Starc pulls this one to the fine leg region for a boundary. A No Ball too as Saini had overstepped.
|Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, Bouncer on off, Starc looks to hook it away but misses.
|100.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, driven to deep covers for a single. 300 up for Australia as well.
|100.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Starc, Floated on off, MS pushes it back to the bowler.
|100.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Starc, Loopy and on off, MS pushes this one to the mid off region.
|100.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Mitchell Starc, On off, Starc slogs this one to the deep square leg region for a single.
|100.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, pushed back to the bowler. A good over by Jadeja comes to an end.
|100.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Loopy and around off, SS skips down the track and pads the ball away.
|101.1 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, Short ball on leg, Starc ducks and lets it go through to Pant.
|101.2 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, NO BALL. That seems to have slipped out of Saini's hands. A beamer kind of ball outside off, Starc lets it go. Pant too fumbles while collecting it.
|Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, Shortish around middle, Starc looks to pull, but the ball misses his bat and goes through.
|101.3 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, SIX! Clean strike. A shortish ball on middle, Starc sits back and pulls it all the wayÃ‚Â towards the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. He then gives a glaring look at Saini who just turns around and walks back.
|101.4 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, Short again and Starc goes for it again. This time he doesn't time it well enough and the ball just lands ahead of the fielder at mid on. Two taken by the batters.
|101.5 : Navdeep Saini to Mitchell Starc, OUT! CAUGHT! The rush of blood to Starc has made him lose his wicket! Shortish ball around middle and leg, Starc goes for the slog, but has no timing on that whatsoever. The ball balloons up in the air towards mid-wicket area, GillÃ‚Â from mid on runs to his left and completes an easy catch. A good cameo from Starc comes to an end. Australia 8 down now. How many more can they add now?
|Who comes in now? Nathan Lyon, it is.
|DRINKS. A good passage of play for the Indians. They have picked up eight wickets and need just two more wickets now to wrap up the Australian batting innings. The hosts, on the other hand, will want Smith to help them cross the 350-run mark and probably even some more.
|101.6 : Navdeep Saini to Nathan Lyon, A length ball shapes away after pitching and goes through Lyon's outside edge. There was a noise as the ball passed the bat, but it seems the noise was from the pad. A bit of appeal by the bowler, but the umpire neglects it. No review either from Rahane.Ã‚Â
|102.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, FOUR! WHACKED! Floated on off, Smith gets on his knees and slog sweeps this one towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
|102.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Outside off, punched to deep covers for one run.
|102.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Nathan Lyon, On off, blocked.
|Australia review! Lyon wants this out decision for LBW taken upstairs. Looks dead-on.Ã‚Â
|102.4 : Josh Hazlewood is the last man in for the Aussies.
|Ravindra Jadeja to Nathan Lyon,Ã‚Â OUT! LBW! That had to be plumb! Jadeja gets his fourth wicket of the game and even the review is not able to save Lyon. A full toss on off and middle, Lyon looks to play at this but he misses. It hits him on his boot. The players appeal and the umpire obliges, raising his finger. Lyon walks back but takes the review just to be sure. Ultra Edge shows not bat involved. Ball Tracker comes in and confirms that the on-field call is the right one. One last wic
|102.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Josh Hazlewood, On off, JH pushes this to the off side.
|102.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Josh Hazlewood, On off, blocked.
|103.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Shortish outside off, Smith gives himself room and slaps this one aerially in the gap at covers and comes back for a second. He will look to keep strike this over.
|103.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, FOUR! Nicely done. A shortish ball outside off, Smith waits for it and upper cuts this one above the slips to get himself another boundary.Ã‚Â
|103.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Fuller on off this time from Bumrah, Smith makes room and drives this one towards cover and takes a single. Hazlewood to face Bumrah now.
|103.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Josh Hazlewood, On a length around off, Hazlewood pushes it with soft hands towards covers and takes a quick run. This is not good from India, giving Hazlewood a single.
|103.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Three more taken. A fullish ball on middle, Smith drives this one past mid on and takes three more runs as Gill from mid off chases and pulls the ball back.
|103.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Josh Hazlewood, Shortish around off, coming in with the angle, Hazlewood sways away from it.Ã‚Â
|104.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Floated on off, Smith skips down the track and chips this one to deep mid-wicket and collects two runs.
|104.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, On off, Smith looks to reverse paddle this one but misses.Ã‚Â
|104.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, This time, connects his paddle scoop over the keeper's head for a couple.
|104.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Flatter around off, SS guides this one through short third man for one. Hazlewood on strike now.
|104.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Josh Hazlewood, Floated on off, worked through square leg. Josh wanted the single but Smith sent him back into his crease.
|104.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Josh Hazlewood, On off, tucked to the leg side. Safely negotiated by Josh.
|105.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, FOUR! Extraordinary batting this by Smith. A short ball around off, Smith plays the tennis forehand kind of shot towards the mid-wicket area and gets himself another boundary. Moves to 128 now.
|105.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Length on middle, Smith tucks this one in the gap at depp square leg and comes back for a brace. Toying with the field here is Smith.
|105.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, Back of a length on middle, comes back in a little. Smith looks to tuck it towards square leg, but gets hit on the pads. A loud 'NO' from Smith after that.
|105.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Steven Smith, OUT! RUN OUT! Steven Smith is run out looking to turn the this single into this double. You can't take Jadeja on like that but he will be very happy with the knock that he has played. On a length and around off, Smith looked to push this one to the off side but the ball takes the inside edge and goes to the square leg region. They go for the single but Smith pushes for the double. Jadeja runs in and has a shy at the keeper's end and he hits bulls eye. The u
|The Aussies started off really well with the bat in hand. A blot on their performance would be Warner, who went back without doing anything substantial. The debutant, Pucovski reached his half-century, and so did Labuschagne who holed out at 91. But their man of the moment, like he is for so many of their moments, Steven Smith reached his 27th Test century and was absolutely class throughout their batting show and ended up with 131 to his name. He is the reason that the Kangaroos have ended up w
|The bowling by India on Day 1 was not the best as they could only scalp 2 wickets but they have done well to bounce back on Day 2 to wrap up the first Australian innings for below 350. Jadeja was the pick of the lot, with his 4 wickets. Bumrah and Saini were good too, scalping 2 wickets to their name while Siraj took one. Ashwin, surprisingly, took no wickets. But all in all, a very good show with the ball for the Men in Blue.
|A very good bowling performance by India with the ball has seen them bundle the Australians for 338. They have bowled really well in the last two sessions and have done well to pickÃ‚Â the wickets at regular intervals and they will be pleased at how this day has gone for them so far.Ã‚Â
|Right then. Australia have ended with 338 on the board. India will want a good start and will lookÃ‚Â to scale the lead and get some good runs before the end of the day. The hosts, on the other hand, will be looking to not allow the openers to settle and will want to impose themselves early on. Join us for the first innings of the Indian batting shortly.