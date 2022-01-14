|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . . . | . . . 2 . .
|Last bat : Usman Khawajac Joe Root b Stuart Broad6(26b0x40x6) SR:23.08, FoW:7/2 (9 Ovs)
|9.3 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run.
|9.2 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, A length ball, around off, it lands and jags back in sharply. Marnus LabuschagneÂ leaves but this comes back in and hits him high on the pads.Â
|9.1 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, FOUR! First boundary and Marnus LabuschagneÂ is off the mark! TooÂ straight from Ollie Robinson, on the pads, this is flicked through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.Â
|8.6 : Steven SmithÂ walks in at number 4.
|Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Khawaja now goes and England have both the openers back in the hut very cheaply. Two centuries in the last game but falls for a single digit score here. Broad also has one now. Hard hands once again. This is on a length and around off, it lands and moves away. Khawaja pushes at it with hard hands, he plays it well ahead of his body. Not what you want to do in seaming conditions. It goes off the outside edge and it is taken by Root at firs
|8.5 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, That goes into the fence but dead ball signaled. On the pads, Khawaja leaves it alone. It hits the pad and goes down to the fine leg fence. Dead ball signaled as no shot was offered.
|8.4 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Yet another delivery, just outside off, Khawaja shoulders arms to this one.
|8.3 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Just outside off, Khawaja lets it be.
|8.2 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, This is relentless stuff from the two opening bowlers. Just attacking the stumps on almost every delivery, testing the batter continously. Length and on middle, this lands and then moves away. Khawaja hangs back and tries to put bat on ball. This time it straightens and hits high on the pad.
|8.1 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Broad now goes fuller, gets this one to hold its line. Khawaja looks to drive but it goes off the outer half to point.
|7.6 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, A leave to end a superb over by Ollie Robinson! Quality stuff from the pacer, should have had a wicket. Outside off, Marnus lets it be.
|7.5 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, Is that an edge? No, it is bat hitting pad! On off, this lands and then shapes away again. Labuschagne looks to block. There is a noise as the ball passes the bat. Half an appeal but turned down.
|7.4 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, EDGED AND PUT DOWN! Crawley puts down what was not his catch. A life for the number 1 Test batter in the world. Another lovely nut from Ollie Robinson. This is on a length and around off, it lands and then moves away. Labuschagne plays the original trajectory but the ball takes the outside edge. It goes between first slip and second who are standing a little too close. It is actually Root's catch as it seems to be going straight to him. Crawley dives to
|7.3 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, Solid! This will make Labuschagne feel good! On a length and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|7.2 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, This is even better! Outstanding stuff. Ollie Robinson has his tail up here! Gets it to go the other way. Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Marnus Labuschagne comes forward to block but is beaten.
|7.1 : Ollie Robinson to Marnus Labuschagne, That was close! A good leave in the end! Outside off, tails back in. Marnus Labuschagne covers his off pole and lets it be. It goes just past the off pole. Do not think he expected it to come back that much.
|6.6 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Broad pulls his length back a little this time. He lands it on a length, on off. Usman KhawajaÂ is right behind it to block it.
|6.5 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, A fuller delivery again but this time down the leg side. Usman KhawajaÂ looks to flick it but misses.
|6.4 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Another full delivery, this time on middle. Usman KhawajaÂ drives this past mid on and gets another couple of runs. Broad is looking for some swing out there.
|6.3 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, This is fuller and Usman KhawajaÂ goes for a drive. He gets a thick outside edge and the ball goes past gully for a couple.
|6.2 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Broad gets his line right this time and lands this on a length, outside off. Usman KhawajaÂ leaves it alone.
|6.1 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, Broad bowls this down the leg side. Usman KhawajaÂ looks to clip it but it is way down the leg side.
|5.6 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Just as I write that, Ollie Robinson strikes! England do get an early breakthrough. Commentator's curse? Maybe. This is a lovely delivery. Perfect line and length. It is just ahead of a good length ball which means it draws the batter forward. Lands and moves away. It takes the outside edge of Warner's bat as he looks to defend and goes into the hands of Crawley at third slip. Ollie Robinson is delighted. Warner walks back for a duck. Wa
|Marnus LabuschagneÂ walks in at number 3.
|5.5 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, On middle, Warner lunges and defends. The openers have done well so far. Worrying signs for England though that they have not got a wicket yet. The good thing is they have not gone for a lot of runs.
|5.4 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, Just outside off, Warner does not fiddle with it.
|5.3 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, Good length and on off, Warner plays it to covers.
|5.2 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, This lands just outside leg, holds its line. Warner stays back and tries to block but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|5.1 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, Outside off, moving away. Warner watches it go to the keeper. A lot of patience shown by the Aussie openers so far and rightly so. They need to get past this tough phase.
|4.6 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, BEAUTY! Gets this to move away nicely. Fuller, just behind a driving length. Khawaja is tempted into a drive. The ball though lands and then moves away. Beats the outside edge.
|4.5 : Stuart Broad to Usman Khawaja, On middle, Khawaja stays back and blocks.
|4.4 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, A little too straight, Warner looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. Leg bye taken. Warner is yet to get off the mark.
|4.3 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Yet again on the fuller side, no movement in the air, Warner plays it to mid on.
|4.2 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Down the leg side this time, Warner looks to work it on the leg side but misses.
|4.1 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, On middle, slightly fuller, this is flicked but to mid-wicket.
|3.6 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Better! A near perfect delivery. It lands on off and then moves away. Squares Khawaja up as he tries to block. It whizzes past the outside edge.
|3.5 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Good nut! Need to start it a little straighter, this lands just outside off, it pitches and moves away. Khawaja is beaten as he tires to defend. There was quite some distance between the edge and the ball.
|3.4 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Another one outside off, Khawaja does not fiddle with it.
|3.3 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Cramps the batter for room by bowling it on his body. Khawaja looks to flick but misses to get hit on the body.
|3.2 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Just outside off, angling away. Khawaja moves across and lets it be.
|3.1 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Very stylish but for no runs! Fuller and on middle, Khawaja flicks but to mid-wicket.
|2.6 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Another maiden for Broad! England have started well. Length and on off, Warner plays it to point.
|2.5 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Goes back to bowling it on a length and outside off, left alone.
|2.4 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Testing stuff from Broad here! Now goes for the yorker, looks to catch Warner by surprise. David gets his bat down and jams it out.
|2.3 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Close! Not sure why Broad was appealing there! Length and on off, this one skids through. Warner is a touch late in getting his bat down. It hits the underedge and bounces just in front of the stumps and then goes over it.
|2.2 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Loose! Short and wide outside off, Warner slashes well away from his body, gets beaten. Too early probably to play that shot.
|2.1 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Just outside off, Warner covers his off pole and leaves it alone.
|1.6 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Two from Robinson's first then! Length and just outside off, Khawaja shoulders arms to this one.
|1.5 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Now drags his length back and bowls it on middle, no movement this time, Khawaja stays back and plays it back to the bowler.
|1.4 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Australia and Usman Khawaja are underway! Full and on middle, Khawaja clips it through square leg and takes two. Robinson went a little too full there and it was easy pickings for a man who scored two tons in the last game.
|1.3 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, On middle, this time Khawaja gets right behind the line of the delivery and keeps it out.
|1.2 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, Another good delivery! Length and on off, this one also lands and moves away. Khawaja is once again beaten as he tries to block. Robinson has got to get the ball moving off the wicket in his first two deliveries, he has started off well here.
|1.1 : Ollie Robinson to Usman Khawaja, That is a beauty to begin with by Ollie Robinson! This is on a length and around off, it lands and moves away. Usman Khawaja is beaten as he tries to block.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Ollie Robinson.
|Stuart Broad to David Warner, A maiden then to begin with by Broad! On off, this is pushed to covers. So not a lot of movement for the pacer but we saw one ball zip through and the other just hold in the surface in the first over.
|0.5 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Length agian and on off, this lands and moves away. It also seems like it stuck in the surface, it just about gets to Sam Billings.
|0.0 : UPDATE - Revised timings -Â 10 am IST (4:30 am GMT) - 12 pm IST (6:30 am GMT)Â (First session), 12:40 pm IST (7:10 am GMT) - 2:40 pm IST (9:10 am GMT) (Second session), 3 pm IST (9:30 am GMT) - 5 pm IST (11:30 am GMT) (Third session).
|0.4 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Good delivery! Broad goes fuller, enticing the batter to drive. Warner does go for it, this one comes back in a little, it goes off the inner half on the leg side.
|0.3 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Another one on a length and just outside off, Warner covers his off pole and shoulders arms to this one.
|0.2 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Slightly fuller this time and on middle, Warner defends it nicely.
|0.1 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Some action straightaway! A huge appeal but turned down! A little too high probably. Broad lands this outside off, it is on a length. He usually takes the ball away from around the wicket but this time gets it toÂ jag back in. Warner makes a leave probably thinking it would move away. He gets hit high on the pads. An appeal from the slip cordon and Broad too who is down on the ground. Turned down. Broad signals it is too high.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action. The players of EnglandÂ stride out to the middle. Usman KhawajaÂ and David WarnerÂ are the openers for Australia. Stuart BroadÂ to start the proceedings. Three slips and a gully. Here we go ...
|Pat Cummins, the skipper of Australia,Â says that they would have bowled first as well looking at the conditions but it is not much of a problem. He adds that the final day at SCGÂ was fun and that isÂ why Test cricket is much exciting to play. He mentions that it is tough on Harris to miss out but Usman KhawajaÂ deserves his chance after the performance in the last game. He adds that there is big history to this ground and it is great to play here.
|Joe Root, the skipper of England,Â says that they will bowl first. He adds it is obvious after looking at the pitch and overhead conditions. He mentions that it has been frustrating to lose players along the way and it has been this way since the pandemic. He adds that it was important to get a draw in the last game and hopes that they can build on it.
|England (Playing XI) - Rory Burns (In for Haseeb Hameed), Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope (In for Jonny Bairstow), Sam Billings (WK) (In for Jos Buttler), Chris Woakes (In for James Anderson), Ollie Robinson (In for Jack Leach), Mark Wood, Stuart Broad.
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head (In for Marcus Harris), Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.
|TOSS - EnglandÂ have won the toss and elected to BOWL first.
|... DAY 1, SESSION 1 ...
|The 4th Test was a hard fought draw which not only ended the hopes of a whitewash but would have surely boosted the confidence of the England side. They have endured an extremely poor tour so far but a win here will do wonders. Can they beat the odds and end the tour on a high? Well, they will yet again have to play out of their skins. This is another pink-ball Test and we all know how good the Aussies are in the Day/Night game. Also, after last gameâs frustration they will be eager to end the
|How good must England be feeling after that draw! That look on Ben Stokes' face in the last over said it all. He was dearly hoping they just did not lose again. The visitors have had a poor tour, they have been beaten black and blue by the Aussies and have been no competition before the last game. It will be a huge sigh of relief if they can end this with a win.Â
|Before we start talking about Australia, the news is not the best to begin with. It is drizzling at the moment. There is still a long time to go for the game to begin and the forecast ain't that bad so fingers crossed.
|Coming to the hosts now! For the very first time in this series they were made to work hard! They have had everything their way and it has actually been easy going for them. One believes though, if rain had not played a part in the last game, it could have well been 4-0. They though would want to end this with a win.
|Update - 0911 IST (0340 GMT) - We have some good news! The covers are off and we have a time as well. TOSS WILL TAKE PLACE AT 0930 IST and (0400 GMT) which is 20 minutes from now. Hurray!!!
|Well, the drizzle continues to fall and the TOSS HAS BEEN DELAYED! However, had the toss happened, what would the skipper do? Bowl first? Overcast conditions, green wicket, maybe yes but bowling first is always a risk, if there is nothing on offer for the bowlers, it could well cost you the game. It did cost Bangladesh the game when they elected to bowl against the Kiwis in the second Test in similar conditions.
|We might just see a few changes from both the sides! Especially from England, Sam Billings for sure will be making his debut in place of Buttler. Ollie Pope might also come in for Jonny Bairstow who has a hand injury. For the Aussies, there is a sure change as they will be getting in Head for Marcus HarrisÂ and move Usman Khawaja up the order! Rightly so, it is difficult to drop someone who scored two tons in the same game.