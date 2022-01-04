|Batsmen
|4.3 : The wait is over! The English team make their way back to the middle, followed by the Aussie openers. James AndersonÂ to complete his over and it will be David WarnerÂ on strike.
The world of cricket has been rocked by covid in recent times. After the BBL was forced to rejig their schedules as a few teams reported covid cases, the BCCI now has postponed the domestic tournaments including the Ranji Trophy which was supposed to start soon. And in what could be a big blow for Melbourne Stars, Glenn Maxwell could now have Covid-19. Kath Loughnan, who is with the broadcasting team for the Ashes informed during the rain break that Maxwell is currently isolating as he has symptoms.
|UPDATE - 06:15Â am IST (12:45Â am GMT) - Play was scheduled to begin by now but there is a slight drizzle. The pitch remains under covers for now. We can see some frustrated faces in the crowd as well as in the dressing room. The covers are finally off and it looks like the cricketing action will resume pretty soon. The official word is that play will restart at 06:30 am IST (01:00 am GMT).
|UPDATE - 06:03Â am IST (12:33Â am GMT) - Good news! It's getting clearer out there and the covers are slowly starting to come off. The onfield umpires are out in the middle and having a talk.Â Hopefully, play will resume soon. We have confirmation now that play will resume at 06:15 am IST (12:45 am GMT).
|Cricket update - While we wait for the cricketing action from Sydney to resume, across the Tasman, Bangla Tigers have just created history. Bangladesh haveÂ defeated World Test Championship winners, New Zealand by 8 wickets in their own backyard. No one must have given them a chance in a Test match but they have probably achieved their most famous victory in Test cricket so far.
|UPDATE - 5:51 am IST (12:21 am GMT) - The rain is pouring down at the moment! The umpires have a small discussion and signal for the covers to come on. The players are walking off the field.Â It looks quite heavy too. In fact, not just the hessian cover but the main cover is brought on too. In no time, the entire square is covered. Meanwhile, I am off to make myself a cup of coffee. Suspect that this might be a longer delay.
|James Anderson to David Warner, Full, on middle. Warner stays solid in his defence.
|4.2 : James Anderson to David Warner, A bit fuller, on middle. Warner stays in the crease and blocks it out. Warne in the commentary box reckons that Anderson might bowl straighter now.
|4.1 : James Anderson to David Warner, On a length, on the pads. Warner taps it to the leg side.
|3.6 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Fuller and around off. Warner gets the outside edge while looking to block. It goes past the diving gully fielder for one.
|3.5 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Well bowled! On a length, in the corridor of uncertainty. A bit of away shape too. Warner covers the stumps and leaves it.
|3.4 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, FOUR! Top shot by Warner! A bit overpitched, outside off. Warner gets low and drives it past covers for a boundary. Broad would not mind that though.
|3.3 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, This jags back in with the angle after landing on off. Warner looks to block but gets hit on the pads.
|3.2 : Stuart Broad to David Warner, Nice and full. Making Warner play as the left-hander blocks it from the crease.
|3.1 : Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris, Quick single! Length ball, outside off. Harris taps it towards point and takes off. Haseeb HameedÂ charges in and fires a throw at the bowler's end but misses. Here we go. Warner vs Broad.
|2.6 : James Anderson to David Warner, Short of a length, on the sixth-stump line. Left alone again by Warner.
|2.5 : James Anderson to David Warner, A bit too wide again and Warner has no qualms in leaving this one.
|2.4 : James Anderson to David Warner, A bit of shape in this time. Fuller, lands on middle and comes back in. Warner taps it to the leg side.
|2.3 : James Anderson to David Warner, Nice areas. Tempting Warner to drive with a length ball, just outside off. But the southpaw leaves it.
|2.2 : James Anderson to David Warner, Similar length but wide enough for Warner to leave it with ease.
|2.1 : James Anderson to David Warner, That is good shape! Anderson serves a length ball, landing on middle and shaping away. Warner leaves it on length and the ball sails over the stumps.
|1.6 : Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris, A solid defence off the crease by Harris to end the over. A decent start for Broad too.
|1.5 : Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris, A touch shorter, outside off. It angles back in and Harris blocks it out.
|1.4 : Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris, Length ball, 130 kmph, outside off. Harris covers the stumps and lets Buttler collect this one.
|1.3 : Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris, Nice and full, on off. Harris is equally solid in his defence.
|1.2 : Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris, Fuller, lands on off and coming back in. Harris looks to block it from the crease but gets hit on the pads.
|1.1 : Stuart Broad to Marcus Harris, Comes 'round the wicket and bowls a shorter one, outside off. Harris doesn't chase it.
|0.6 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, Tap and run! Full and on off. Tapped to short cover and they take off for a single. Warner has to dive in the end as the fielder throws the ball at his end. We have to wait for the Broad vs Warner battle. Assuming that the pacer will bowl the next over.
|Who will bowl from the other end? It's going to be Stuart Broad.
|0.1 : James Anderson to David Warner, Anderson on the money! Short of a length, lands on off and shapes back in. There is quite a bit of bounce on that one and Warner is taken by surprise. He manages to get some glove on it. Warner then goes down the track and taps the exact spot where the ball landed.
|0.5 : James Anderson to David Warner, Gets it to come back in! Anderson lands it on off and shapes it back in. Warner works it past square leg and gets a single. First runs of the Test.
|0.4 : James Anderson to David Warner, AndersonÂ is getting some nice shape and carry here. Angling across off and left alone. Buttler collects it with the fingers pointing upwards.
|0.3 : James Anderson to David Warner, On a length, just outside off. Left alone again.
|0.2 : James Anderson to David Warner, Fuller and angling across off. Warner plants his front foot forward and leaves it.
|0.0 : We are ready! The umpires are out in the middle as Joe RootÂ leads the English players out on the field. The Australian openers, David WarnerÂ and Marcus HarrisÂ take guard. James AndersonÂ has the new ball in hand. Let's play...
|England (Playing XI) - Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (WK), Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad (In for Ollie Robinson)Â andÂ James Anderson.
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja (In for Travis Head), Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland andÂ Nathan Lyon.
|TOSS - The wait is over and up goes the flip of the coin. It lands in favour of AustraliaÂ and they will have a BAT first.
|So both the sides have made one change - EnglandÂ have brought in the veteran Stuart BroadÂ in place of Ollie RobinsonÂ who is ruled out due to injury while Australia, as expected, replaced Travis HeadÂ with Usman Khawaja. AustraliaÂ are still going with a balanced squad and not trying the bench with the likes of Mitchell SwepsonÂ who still awaits his Test debut. This says how much the host wants to dominate on the home pitch and against their arch-rivals.
Hello and a very warm welcome to the 4th Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It is the Pink Test, which has become a regular feature of the Australian summer over the past few years. The hosts come into this one having sealed the series and will now have their eyes on a whitewash. England, on the other hand, will be desperate to avoid another defeat here. The weather forecast is that there's going to be a fair bit of rain around for the entirety of the match.
The Aussies have been simply brilliant so far in the series and haven't really put a foot wrong under new skipper, Pat Cummins. The bowlers have been firing on all cylinders and the batters have been consistent as well. Talking about their bowling, what a brilliant debut Scott Boland had at his home ground and he will be looking to carry that confidence into this match as well. Travis Head is set to miss this Test due to covid and Usman Khawaja has been confirmed as his replacement in the playing XI.
|Cricket update - Bangladesh are moments away from creating history! Across the Tasman, the Bangla Tigers need 40 runs to win their first-ever Test match in New Zealand. It has been a brilliant show by them and they should win this game with ease. Make sure that you join my colleagues as they cover that game. Switch tabs and enjoy that game but keep your eye here too as we will continue to bring you updates from Sydney.
|UPDATE - 04:30 am IST (11:00 pm GMT, previous day)Â - Well, it's time for the Toss but there's rain in the air and the toss has been delayed. The good news is that the covers are off and tossÂ will now be held at 05:00Â am IST (11:30 pm GMT, previous day) and play will start at 05:30 am IST (12:00 am GMT).
|... MATCH DAY ...
|The importance of an opening stand in Tests cannot be overstated. If your openers do not do well, the middle order is exposed to the new ball and is put under a tremendous amount of pressure. The English side were blessed to have two champion players in recent time who were maestros when it came to opening an innings. Andrew Strauss and Sir Alaistar Cook would more often than not blunt the attack of the opposition to provide a solid base for the English middle order to work from. But since their
England head into this Test match having already lost the series and to add to that, are going through a covid crisis as members of the coaching staff tested positive. Joe Root's captaincy has been under scrutiny as well but he has been the only one who has done his talking with the bat. None of the other English batters have been able to come up with an answer to the Aussie attack, well Dawid Malan has been somewhat successful but it just hasn't been enough. The visitors don't have that presence in their bowling attack either.